South Live: Thursday 15 March
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxfordshire Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCDorset @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.
Summary
- Updates from Thursday 15 March
- Military 'helping to remove vehicles' in Dorset
- Alderholt road cordoned off 'in relation to Salisbury incident'
- Reports 'residents were told of road closure yesterday'
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Good evening
That's all for today from BBC South Live.
The service resumes at 08:00 on Friday.
Stay in touch via our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxford Facebook pages, or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire, @BBCDorset, @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.
Military activity in home village of Salisbury poisoning policeman
The recovery and clean-up operation as part of the investigation into the nerve agent poisoning of a Russian ex-spy has turned its focus to the home village of the police detective who was exposed.
Det Sgt Nick Bailey is recovering in hospital after the attack in Salisbury. Police cordoned off streets around his home this morning.
Large military vehicles and men in regular Army uniforms joined Metropolitan Police officers inside the cordon in Alderholt, Dorset some 11 miles from Salisbury.
The military was called in earlier this week by counter-terrorism police to remove vehicles and objects potentially contaminated with the Novichok nerve agent used against Sergei and Yulia Skripal.
Rogue Trader warnings on Isle of Wight
Rogue traders are posing as highway maintenance staff on the Isle of Wight.
Isle of Wight Council and Hampshire Constabulary said they had received several reports about cold callers offering home improvements, roof cleaning and driveway upgrades.
Stephen Ashman, Island Roads’ deputy service director, said: “Island Roads does not doorstep sell.
"Any material used on the Island’s roads is carefully accounted for and used solely across the scope of our work."
A Trading Standards spokesman said: "Island residents should always be very wary of rogue traders who will cold call, as in our experience they are often unqualified conmen who will overcharge for unnecessary repairs and services which will be of poor quality."
New look for Red Eagle
Red Funnel’s flagship Red Eagle has returned to service between Southampton and East Cowes following a £3m interior refit.
The two main passenger areas on B deck have been completely renovated with new seating and tables. While on A deck there’s an "upmarket new pet lounge" and a new premium lounge, accessed by paying a £10 fee.
There are also new viewing areas, wi-fi and improved wheelchair access.
Saints fans' reactions to Mark Hughes' appointment as manager
BBC Sport
Southampton fans have been giving their reaction to the appointment of Mark Hughes as manager until the end of the season.
The former Stoke boss replaces Mauricio Pellegrino, who was sacked on Monday with the club one point above the relegation zone after one win in 17.
Banbury murder: Blood found on walls, sofa and TV
Jeremy Stern
BBC South Today
Prosecutor Adrian Redgrave QC said Mark Pawley was killed in a "sustained and savage attack" over a drug deal inside the Banbury flat where Raymond Morgan lived.
The jury was told two knives and a broken chair were found in the flat and there was blood on the walls, sofa and TV.
Morgan was found guilty of the murder of Mr Pawley and cleared of the murder of Adrian Fannon who was found dead in the same flat.
Defence barrister Tracy Ayling QC told a jury at Oxford Crown Court they "cannot rule out" that Mr Fannon and Mr Pawley had a fight.
Morgan will be sentenced tomorrow.
Severe disruption: A4095 Oxfordshire both ways
A4095 Oxfordshire both ways severe disruption, at Jubilee Way.
A4095 Oxfordshire - A4095 Woodstock Road in Witney closed and queuing traffic at the Jubilee Way junction, because of a burst water main.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Operations cancelled due to bed shortage
Oxford's John Radcliffe Hospital has postponed all non-urgent surgeries until after Monday.Read more
BreakingMan found guilty of 'savage' Banbury stabbing murder
Jeremy Stern
BBC South Today
A man has been found guilty of the "savage" murder of a man found stabbed to death at a flat in Oxfordshire.
Raymond Morgan, 53, killed 25-year-old Mark Pawley, who suffered more than 20 stab wounds in the attack in a property in Newland Road, Banbury on 1 October.
He was found not guilty of murdering Adrian Fannon, 39, who was also found stabbed to death in the same flat.
All three men were heroin and cocaine addicts and there was evidence of drug use on a table, the prosecution said during Morgan's trial at Oxford Crown Court.
Police appeal after Bodicote ram raid
Police are appealing for witnesses after thieves tried to steal a cash machine at a Spar shop in Bodicote, Oxfordshire using a Land Rover.
The attempted burglary happened in Molyneux Drive at about 04:30 yesterday when a group carried out a ram raid in a bid to steal the ATM.
They used a stolen Land Rover Discovery and fled the scene empty-handed, leaving the cash machine behind.
The offenders are described as four men, in dark coloured clothing with their faces covered.
Lewis Cook called up for England
AFC Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook has been named in the England squad for the friendlies against the Netherlands and Italy later this month.
The 21-year-old was previously called up to Gareth Southgate's senior squad in November but has yet to win his first cap.
Southampton's Ryan Bertrand is also included.
More operations may be cancelled at Oxfordshire hospitals, trust says
Sophie Law
BBC Radio Oxford news
The NHS is in a difficult position with huge demands on its services, according to the trust running Oxfordshire's hospitals.
Oxford University Hospitals NHS Trust had to postpone all planned non-urgent operations in January, and again on Monday and Tuesday this week.
The trust says more could be delayed before the end of the month.
Medical director Dr Tony Berendt said: "[We] absolutely apologise to all those patients who are caught up.
"We completely understand how distressing that is for them… we do not do this by choice, but we have to make a decision between a patient coming in in a stable condition versus a patient who is in an unstable condition."
Yesterday we reported that patients waited for more than 12 hours at A&E departments in Oxfordshire on 50 occasions in a single week in January.
Le God backs Sparky
Southampton legend Matthew Le Tissier has given new Saints boss and ex-teammate Mark Hughes a vote of confidence as he takes over the reigns and battles to keep the club in the Premier League.
Salisbury spy investigation: Alderholt street cordoned off
The latest pictures from Alderholt where a street has been sealed off in the village of Alderholt in Dorset.
It's part of the continuing investigation into the Salisbury nerve agent attack - which has seen a number of locations across Dorset and Wiltshire sealed off so vehicles and other items can be examined and decontaminated.
Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire eastbound
M27 Hampshire eastbound severe disruption, between J3 for M271 and J4 for M3.
M27 Hampshire - One lane closed on M27 eastbound between J3, M271 (Romsey) and J4 M3, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Villagers raise money for raided shop
People have raised more than £4,000 in less than 24 hours to support a couple who've had their village shop raided by thieves three times this year.
The latest attack on the Spar in Bodicote, Oxfordshire, happened in the small hours of yesterday morning.
Fiona Sands, who lives nearby, set up the Go Fund Me page to support the "treasured" local business.
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westbound
M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, between J7 for A4 and J8 for .
M4 Berkshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M4 westbound between J7, A4 (Slough West) and J8, because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Alderholt investigation: Residents were told of road closure yesterday
Emma Volney
BBC Radio Solent
"A new cordon is up in the Dorset village of Alderholt in connection with the Salisbury spy investigation.
"Police are said to have visited residents last night to say the road would be closed from 10:00 to 17:00 today.
"The Metropolitan Police say today that no-one should be alarmed and that the public health advice remains the same."
PM being briefed by health experts in Salisbury
The prime minister is being briefed by public health experts in Salisbury.
Russian former spy Sergei Skripal, 66, and daughter Yulia Skripal, 33, remain critically ill in hospital 11 days after they were found unconscious on a bench in the Wiltshire city.
Mrs May says Russia is "culpable" for the attack and is expelling 23 Russian diplomats - prompting Moscow, which denies involvement, to say it will expel UK diplomats "soon".
Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said Russia should "go away and shut up".
Military 'helping to remove vehicles'
The Met Police, which is taking the lead in the Salisbury spy attack operation, has moved to allay fears after a road was cordoned off in Alderholt.
It says the military is assisting police to remove a number of vehicles and items from areas of Dorset, following the incident in Salisbury.
The public should not be alarmed and the public health advice remains the same, it said in a statement."The military has the expertise and capability to respond to a range of contingencies," it continued.
"The Ministry of Defence regularly assists the emergency services and local authorities in the UK. Military assistance will continue as necessary during this investigation."
BreakingAlderholt road cordoned off 'in relation to Salisbury incident'
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service says the activity in Alderholt is in relation to the ongoing incident in Salisbury.
"We are on standby to support our colleagues should our assistance be required," a spokesman told the BBC.
It comes as Prime Minister Theresa May visits Salisbury after the nerve agent attack on a Russian former double agent and his daughter.
Reports Alderholt road cordoned off - military at scene
Railway lines between Weymouth and Poole reopen
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire eastbound
M4 Berkshire eastbound severe disruption, between J11 for A33 and J10 for A329.
M4 Berkshire - One lane closed and very slow traffic on M4 London-bound between J11, A33 (Reading) and J10 A329(M) Wokingham, because of a broken down box van. In the roadworks area.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Et tu, Brute?
Julius Caesar was assasinated on this day in 44 BC. Doesn't time fly?
Both the Bodleian Libraries and the Ashmolean Museum in Oxford contain treasures relating to that world-changing event.
Hughes can 'sort out' Saints - Jones
Paul Jones is confident former Southampton team-mate Mark Hughes can save Saints from Premier League relegation.Read more
Fears grow for missing man with Alzheimer’s
A search is under way to find an 82-year-old Berkshire man with Alzheimer’s, who has been missing since Saturday.
Rizkallah Moussah was reported missing from Rise Road, Sunningdale, at about 10:30, and was sighted in Bagshot Road about three hours later.
Det Insp Stuart Brangwin said: "We are growing increasingly concerned for Rizkallah’s welfare, especially because he has Alzheimer’s disease.
"We continue our searches however we would ask local residents to help us find Rizkallah by checking their properties, gardens, outbuildings and sheds."
Thames Valley Police is working together with Berkshire Lowland Search and Rescue to find Mr Moussah, who was wearing a dark coloured jumper with purple and blue stripes, blue jeans, green coloured sandals, glasses and hearing aids in both ears.
British Transport Police at Network Rail at scene of level crossing crash
British Transport Police have released more details following the reports of a vehicle hitting a level crossing in Dorset
It says: "[We were] called at 10:46 to Wool West level crossing after reports that a level crossing barrier was struck by a vehicle.
"Officers are attending alongside colleagues from Network Rail to assess any damage caused to the crossing.
"Enquiries are ongoing and there are no reported injuries."
South Western Railway cancellations after level crossing crash
Services on South Western Railway are being majorly affected between Weymouth and Poole due to a vehicle hitting level crossing barriers.
Portsmouth 'among worst areas' for care home quality
Almost half of all care homes in Portsmouth are rated inadequate or require improvement.
The city has been named as one of the eight worst council areas in England for care home quality in figures compiled by the older people's charity Independent Age.
It says 46.5% of care homes in Portsmouth get the bottom two ratings.
Independent Age blamed low levels of funding from local authorities, poor pay and difficulties recruiting staff, as well as the lack of a good support mechanism for struggling homes to call upon.
Flooding pictures taken in Oxfordshire
Richard The Gardener has sent us these pictures taken this morning in Shipton-on-Cherwell (he dubs it "Shipton-on-Sea") and a car park at Thrupp, following the recent heavy rain.
Mary Rose and SS Mendi named on Historic England list
Historic England is compiling A History of England in 100 places "to encourage debate about which places best tell the country's national story".
Ten locations have been shortlisted under a category entitled Loss and Destruction, and they include the wreck of the SS Mendi, off Saint Catherine's Point on the Isle of Wight, and The Mary Rose in Portsmouth.
Hillsborough football stadium was also included in an initial shortlist of 10 locations.
The project is being put together based on public nominations.
Places in other categories including Science and Discovery and Travel and Tourism are yet to be decided.
Weather: 'Sunny spells and showers'
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
House blaze started after dressing gown caught fire
A house fire in Bournemouth was caused by a candle setting a hanging dressing gown alight, Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service have said.
Crews were called to Chaldecott Gardens in East Howe at 20:44 yesterday after the occupants tried and failed to put out the fire on the first floor.
Station manager Stuart Granger said: "Although the candle was in a proper container and on a safe surface, when the bedroom door was opened, it led to the dressing gown making contact with the flame and catching fire.
"The family were downstairs and were alerted to the danger by their smoke alarm.
"When they realised that they couldn’t put out the fire, they did the right thing in closing the bedroom door and leaving the house. Doing this contained the damage to the one room."
He added: "Instead of having one room needing a clean-up, they could have lost everything and potentially been in danger themselves.
"This fire goes to show that it is never safe to leave candles burning when you’re not in the room."
Parents fined £24m for pupil absences
Laurence Cawley
BBC News
Some parents say they budget for the cost of term-time fines when planning their family holidays.Read more
Large fines in Hampshire and Berkshire for children's truancy and term time holidays
Parents across England and Wales have been fined about £24m for failing to send their children to school during the past three years, it has emerged.
A BBC investigation also shows some councils are issuing penalties at rates five times higher than the average.
Some parents say they now actively budget for the cost of fines when planning holidays.
While some councils admit they have become "stricter", they say they are protecting the education of children.
The Isle of Wight issued the most fines (64 per 1,000 pupils). Last year its council won a long-running case over an unauthorised holiday.
Paul Brading, Isle of Wight's cabinet member for schools, said its high rate of fines was because officials want every unauthorised absence to be "thoroughly followed through".
High numbers of penalties were also issued in Portsmouth, Slough and Bracknell.
Russian spy: North Dorset MP reassures residents
North Dorset's MP Simon Hoare has told BBC Radio Solent he'll be knocking on doors today and reassuring residents that there's "nothing to worry about" after the Army and police removed vehicles and items from Gillingham as part of the investigation into the Salisbury poisoning.
Also, a wide cordon is in place around a truck, thought to have recovered Mr Skripal's car from Salisbury, about 20 miles from Gillingham.
Mr Hoare said there was "absolutely no danger" to residents after a briefing with ministers yesterday.
Vote in village over potential land for school
Sam Clayton
BBC Radio Berkshire newsreader
People in Theale in Berkshire will vote later on whether they want land in the village freed up so a new primary school can be built there.
Theale Parish Council has called the poll to help it decide the future of North Street Playing Fields.
Polls open at 16:00, but the results won't be binding on the council.
Mark Hughes: Southampton appoint former Stoke manager until end of season
Southampton have appointed former Stoke boss Mark Hughes as their new manager until the end of the season.
The 54-year-old replaces Mauricio Pellegrino, who was sacked by Saints on Monday with the team one point and one place above the relegation zone.
They had won once in 17 games, with eight league matches left this season.
Hughes was sacked by Stoke in January after four-and-a-half years in charge, leaving with the Potters in the relegation zone.
He has taken charge of 445 Premier League matches for Blackburn, Manchester City, Fulham, QPR and Stoke during a managerial career that began with five years in charge of his native Wales.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to South Live.
We will be bringing you all of the latest news, travel, sport and weather until 18:00.
Stay in touch via our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxford Facebook pages, or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire, @BBCDorset, @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.
Alternatively email us here.