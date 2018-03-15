South Live: Thursday 15 March

The recovery and clean-up operation as part of the investigation into the nerve agent poisoning of a Russian ex-spy has turned its focus to the home village of the police detective who was exposed.

Det Sgt Nick Bailey is recovering in hospital after the attack in Salisbury. Police cordoned off streets around his home this morning.

Large military vehicles and men in regular Army uniforms joined Metropolitan Police officers inside the cordon in Alderholt, Dorset some 11 miles from Salisbury.

The military was called in earlier this week by counter-terrorism police to remove vehicles and objects potentially contaminated with the Novichok nerve agent used against Sergei and Yulia Skripal.