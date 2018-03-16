South Live: Friday 16 March

A large water main burst in Witney yesterday flooding homes and garages, and the local residents have been mucking in with emergency crews to prevent the water entering more properties.

Oxfordshire County Council Fire & Rescue

The fire service used pumps and hose lines to divert the flow of the water which was mainly affecting homes on Woodstock Road, Bramble Bank and Oakdale Road.

Thames Water is still working to re-establish water supplies and has been handing out bottled water.

Station manager Barber said: "There was a fantastic effort from residents as they rallied round and supported their neighbours to prevent water from entering homes and as a result only a few properties were affected inside."