South Live: Tuesday 3 April
Swanage sea wall car crash pedestrian dies
A man died when he was struck by a car that then went over a sea wall and on to the beach at a seaside resort.
The crash happened on the promenade on Shore Road near the Mowlem Theatre in Swanage, Dorset at about 08:40 BST yesterday.
Police said the 70-year-old, from Swanage, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
Good morning!
Why did that Easter weekend go so fast?! Yes, that could be one question you're asking as your alarm clock goes off this morning.
It's time to put the chocolate down and get the Bran Flakes back out.
But to help you ease your way into this four-day week, South Live is back with all the local news, weather and travel information you need to know.
But to help you ease your way into this four-day week, South Live is back with all the local news, weather and travel information you need to know.