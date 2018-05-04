South Live: Friday 4 May
Car 'rolls and flips after handbrake fails'
A car rolled down a steep incline on Dorset's Jurassic Coast and flipped over onto its roof.
It happened at Durdle Door, near Lulworth, after the vehicle's handbrake failed whilst parked in a car park, the fire service said.
No-one was in the car at the time and no-one was injured.
Crash woman in life-threatening condition
The accident happened on the M40 between junctions six and seven.
Police: M40 driver had 'medical episode'
The driver of a car which crashed on the M40 earlier suffered a "medical episode", police have said.
Two lanes are closed between junction six and seven northbound near Thame in Oxfordshire following the collision at about 08:38 BST.
The driver, a woman thought to be in her fifties, has been taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in a "life-threatening" condition, said South Central Ambulance Service.
Severe accident: A335 Hampshire both ways
A335 Hampshire both ways severe accident, between B3037 and Shakespeare Road.
A335 Hampshire - An accident involving two cars on A335 Station Hill in both directions in Eastleigh between the B3037 junction and the Shakespeare Road junction.
Police search after man stabbed in Weymouth
A search was carried out after a man was stabbed in the leg in Weymouth.
Police were called to Westwey Road in the town yesterday afternoon and part of the Rodwell Trail was cordoned off as part of the investigation but this has since been lifted.
The 38-year-old man, from Weymouth, was taken to hospital but his injuries are not life-threatening, Dorset Police said.A search of the area was carried out and investigations remain ongoing, the force added.
No arrests have been made. Detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Driver in 'life-threatening' condition
One person is in a life-threatening condition after a crash on the M40 earlier.
It happened between junction six and junction seven near Thame in Oxfordshire.
South Central Ambulance Service were called to reports a car had hit the central reservation.
It says a woman, who was driving the vehicle, sustained "life threatening" injuries and has been taken to John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford.
'Single car' involved in M40 crash
Emergency services say they're dealing with a "single car accident" on the M40.
South Central Ambulance Service was called at about 08:40 BST to reports a vehicle had gone into the central reservation.
It says paramedics are treating one patient who was the driver.
The crash has happened between junction six and seven near Thame in Oxfordshire and two lanes are closed northbound.
Bournemouth head injury death 'not suspicious'
The death of a man found with head injuries in a Bournemouth street is no longer being treated as suspicious, police have said.
The man, in his 40s, was discovered in Churchill Road, Boscombe, on Wednesday and died from his injuries on Thursday.
The result of the post-mortem examination has not confirmed the cause of death, Dorset Police said.
However, there were no signs of third party involvement, it added.
Severe accident: M40 Oxfordshire northbound
M40 Oxfordshire northbound severe accident, between J6 for B4009 and J7 for A40.
M40 Oxfordshire - Delays, two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M40 northbound between J6, B4009 (Watlington) and J7, A40 (Thame), because of a multi-vehicle accident and debris on the road. Travel time is around 30 minutes.
'Very serious' crash on M40
Highways England say they're dealing with a "very serious" incident on the M40.
They were called at 08:58 and say it's taken place between junction six and junction seven, near Thame.
The northbound carriageway is likely to be closed and emergency services are on their way, a spokesperson added.
If you want to get in touch, use our Oxford, Hampshire, Dorset, and Berkshire Facebook pages, or via our Twitter accounts @BBC_Hampshire, @BBCDorset, @BBCBerkshire and @BBCOxford.