It happened on the B4203, near Stanford Bridge, at about 08:00, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.
A ambulance service spokesperson said the two women involved were treated at the scene before being taken to Worcester Royal Hospital.
Update: Babcock International defends job cuts plan
The firm hired by Worcestershire County Council to provide education support services, says the quality of services will not be affected despite plans revealed by BBC Hereford and Worcester to cut more than 100 posts.
Babcock International says it will now carry out a consultation with the county council, local people and staff.
Babcock International is committed to maintain and continue the excellent delivery of educational services it currently provides to local residents. We would like to reassure local residents that the quality and delivery of these services will remain unaffected As part of this package of improvements we will be carrying out a consultation into how these services are best delivered.
Latest: Anger over education job cuts in Worcestershire
- The GMB union says educational services outsourced to a private firm in Worcestershire should be run by the council again, after plans for 100 job cuts were announced
- The jury at Hereford Crown Court have retired to consider their verdict in the trial of two men accused of helping to run a major cannabis factory in a former nuclear bunker near Kidderminster
- A 15-year-old swimmer from Pershore is selected to compete for team GB in an international competition next month
Officers set for first ever West Mercia Police awards
There are six categories for the police force, four community categories from the police and crime commissioner and three winners of West Mercia’s Young Good Citizen’ awards, with nominees spread across the force area.
Worcestershire County Council 'unaware' of job cuts plan
Worcestershire County Council says the company it outsourced education support services to, failed to inform them in advance of more than 100 job cuts.
Babcock, which has so far failed to respond, told staff of their decision last night.
We expect a close working professional relationship and unfortunately this hasn’t been reflected in this instance as we were not made aware in advance of the proposals that Babcock announced to staff last night.
Mr Campion said it was important to reassure parents that classroom teachers would not be affected.
Travel update: M42 lane reopens
One lane of the M42, that was closed due to a broken down vehicle has now reopened.
The hunt is on for a lottery millionaire from Worcester.
One of the winning tickets for the Lotto Millionaire Raffle drawn on 10 October has yet to come forward.
If no-one presents the winning ticket before the deadline next April, £1m will go to good causes.
Council defends education outsourcing deal
Worcestershire County Council has defended its decision to outsource education support services to private firm Babcock.
BBC Hereford and Worcester has learned the company is planning to cut more than 100 jobs, including teachers and support staff for children with special educational needs.
The Babcock group has yet to respond.
By commissioning this service Babcock are able to do more with the budget and resources available to them than would have been possible if the service remained in house. We are focused on the outcomes we have agreed with Babcock to get the best results for our children and young people.
Today's front page: Harriers' fans snap up extra FA Cup tickets
Herefordshire and Worcestershire Live has ended for the day.
We'll be back with you at 08:00 tomorrow with the usual mix of news, sport, travel and weather.
Weather: Dry and cool overnight
There will be some clear spells overnight and it will stay dry. Feeling a little colder than last night.
Lows of 9C (48F).
Tomorrow it should be a generally cloudier day, with scattered showers possible in the afternoon. Highs of 13C (55F).
WW1 archives workshops planned
Archives workshops are being put on by Worcestershire County Council next month for people wanting to find out more about relatives who fought in World War One.
Fire crews brought in to help hunt for suspect
Fire crews were brought in to help search the river in Leominster this morning as the police hunted a suspect after reports of criminal damage.
Officers were called to a property off Ashfield Lane at about 01:50 and arrested a man stuck near the river.
Concerns were raised that a second man had been involved, police said. Crews from Tenbury, Leominster and Hereford were brought in to support the search, but nobody was found.
Cars alight after dramatic crash in Worcester
Two people managed to escape serious injury after a crash left two cars ablaze in Worcester this morning.
The winners of the first ever West Mercia Police awards will be announced later tonight.
There are six categories for the police force, four community categories from the police and crime commissioner and three winners of West Mercia's Young Good Citizen' awards, with nominees spread across the force area.
Firefighters tackle house blaze
More than 40 firefighters spent a day fighting a house fire in the Malvern area.
Jury out in Drakelow Tunnel cannabis trial
The jury in the trial of two men accused of being involved with turning a former nuclear bunker into a cannabis factory, have begun their deliberations.
More than 400 cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £650,000 were seized from Drakelow Tunnels, near Kidderminster in November 2013.
Wayne Robinson, 39, from Kidderminster and Jason Whiley, 45, from Brierley Hill, have denied charges related to drug production.
On air: Councillor admits mistakes but refuses to resign
On my show this afternoon: Worcestershire County Council's cabinet member for children and family admits "something has gone wrong" after plans for more than 100 job losses were announced.
As the jury begin their deliberations, we have the latest from the trial of a Kidderminster man accused of allowing a cannabis factory to be built in the Drakelow Tunnels.
And we'll be on the hunt for a mystery millionaire, after it's revealed a winning lottery ticket remains unclaimed.
You can live listen live on the BBC IPlayer from 16:00.
Warriors hoping for back-to-back wins
Worcester director of rugby Dean Ryan says it's important to win on the road as the Warriors travel to Sale tomorrow night.
The side is expected to be unchanged from the one which kept their nerve for a last-gasp 13-12 win over Northampton.
Ryan said his team needed to be "committed and physical" against an "inventive" Sale side led by Danny Cipriani at fly-half.
Worcester business comes to the rescue
Worcester News
A mother's plea after her autistic son's tool bag and college work went missing on a bus has had a happy ending thanks to a Worcester business.
Travel: Signalling problems fixed
Earlier signalling problems between Redditch and Birmingham New Street have been fixed and normal services have resumed for London Midland passengers.
See BBC Travel for the latest information around the area.
Police name man killed near Stoulton
A driver who was killed following a two-car head-on crash near Claverdon in Stoulton, has been named as Studley man Mark Smith.
Travel: Train delays between Redditch and Birmingham
There is a signalling problem at Barnt Green, leaving London Midland rail passengers facing about 30 minute delays on journeys between Redditch and Birmingham New Street.
A replacement bus service has been provided between Redditch and Longbridge.
There is no estimate for when a normal service will resume.
MP backs English votes for English laws
The Conservative MP for Mid Worcestershire, Nigel Huddleston, has backed plans to give English MPs an effective veto on laws which apply only in England.
MPs are to vote today on the proposals, which would see politicians from English constituencies scrutinise bills before all UK MPs have the final say.
Labour and the SNP are opposing the proposals.
Residents angry at loss of parking spaces
Furious residents in Stourport have launched a bid to save town centre parking spaces that have been earmarked for redevelopment.
Weather: Dry and bright with sunny spells this afternoon
Winds will ease this afternoon and it should become dry and bright with sunny spells.
Highs of 13C (55F).
Today's front page: Hereford Shop warned over the sale of legal highs
A Hereford city centre shop is the first in the county to have been officially warned it must not sell or display "legal highs".
Sport: Warriors unchanged for Sale match
Worcester Warriors will field an unchanged starting line up for tomorrow night's trip to Sale Sharks.
New signing Tevita Cavubati could be in line for his Warriors debut from the bench, while Val Rapava Ruskin, Ryan Lamb and Ben Howard are also among the replacements.
There will be full commentary on tomorrow night's match as part of a rugby special from 19:05 on BBC Hereford and Worcester.
New bin lorries for Worcester
Worcester City Council is to spend up to £1.5m on street cleaning vans over the next two years.
The money is being set aside for 19 new vehicles, including bin lorries and street sweepers.
The city council has a total of 67 street cleaning vehicles, and says some of them are getting too expensive to repair and maintain.
The new vehicles are being bought at a time when the street cleaning service is being outsourced to a private company, as part of the city councils efforts to save money.
Traffic update: Lane closed on M42 Northbound
One lane of the M42 Northbound has been closed due to a broken down vehicle.
There is now slow traffic between Junction 5 and Junction 6.
Today's front page: Tributes to Hagley grandfather
Relatives have been left "devastated" following the death of Hagley grandfather Paul Whyley whose poignant story of his shock diagnosis with motor neurone disease touched hearts across the country.
Job losses slammed by Labour after council outsourcing
The Labour leader on Worcestershire County Council has branded the private company running educational services as "nothing more than profiteers" after it was revealed it's cutting more than 100 jobs.
Staff in Learning and Achievement Services, which is responsible for things like admissions and supporting pupils with special educational needs, were told about it last night.
The Babcock group took over the department from the Conservative-led council at the beginning of the month.
Today's front page: Residents' fury over destruction of trees
A raft of huge trees have been hacked down along a busy Worcester road - with furious residents describing it as "vandalism".
New research in Worcester offers hope to hay fever suffers
Researchers at the University of Worcester are hoping to forecast pollen as efficiently as the weather by using new technology.
It's hoped the research will help them map out different types of pollen across the UK and predict how it will move around in the air flow.
Worcester Warriors boss praises new rugby powerhouse nations
Worcester Warriors boss Dean Ryan has praised the progress made by Argentina and some other rugby teams at this world cup to break up the old "world order".
Pakistan v England: Moeen takes first wicket of the second Test
Worcestershire all-rounder Moeen Ali has struck before lunch in the second Test against Pakistan in Dubai.
Couple who flew to Greece for IVF expecting twins
A Hereford couple who travelled to Greece to undergo fertility treatment in a bid to become parents have been told they are expecting twins.
Nominate your unsung sporting heroes
A quick reminder that the closing date for this year's BBC Midlands Unsung Sporting Hero Award is midnight tonight.
We're looking for volunteers who work tirelessly to encourage sport in their community.
They have to be over 18 and unpaid. You can find out more on the BBC website.
