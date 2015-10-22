Fire crews were brought in to help search the river in Leominster this morning as the police hunted a suspect after reports of criminal damage.

Officers were called to a property off Ashfield Lane at about 01:50 and arrested a man stuck near the river.

Concerns were raised that a second man had been involved, police said. Crews from Tenbury, Leominster and Hereford were brought in to support the search, but nobody was found.