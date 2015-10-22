Hereford's bull statue and old house

BBC Local Live: Herefordshire & Worcestershire

  1. Updates on Thursday 22 October 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates to resume at 08:00 on Friday

Herefordshire and Worcestershire Live has ended for the day.

We'll be back with you at 08:00 tomorrow with the usual mix of news, sport, travel and weather.

Weather: Dry and cool overnight

There will be some clear spells overnight and it will stay dry. Feeling a little colder than last night.  

Lows of 9C (48F).

Thursday/Friday Weather
BBC

Tomorrow it should be a generally cloudier day, with scattered showers possible in the afternoon. Highs of 13C (55F).

WW1 archives workshops planned

Archives workshops are being put on by Worcestershire County Council next month for people wanting to find out more about relatives who fought in World War One.

Soldiers
Trustees of the Mercian Regiment Museum
Fire crews brought in to help hunt for suspect

Fire crews were brought in to help search the river in Leominster this morning as the police hunted a suspect after reports of criminal damage.

Officers were called to a property off Ashfield Lane at about 01:50 and arrested a man stuck near the river.

Concerns were raised that a second man had been involved, police said. Crews from Tenbury, Leominster and Hereford were brought in to support the search, but nobody was found.

Cars alight after dramatic crash in Worcester

Two people managed to escape serious injury after a crash left two cars ablaze in Worcester this morning.

It happened on the B4203, near Stanford Bridge, at about 08:00, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

Fire
West Midlands Ambulance Service

A ambulance service spokesperson said the two women involved were treated at the scene before being taken to Worcester Royal Hospital.  

Update: Babcock International defends job cuts plan

The firm hired by Worcestershire County Council to provide education support services, says the quality of services will not be affected despite plans revealed by BBC Hereford and Worcester to cut more than 100 posts.

Babcock International says it will now carry out a consultation with the county council, local people and staff.

Babcock International is committed to maintain and continue the excellent delivery of educational services it currently provides to local residents. We would like to reassure local residents that the quality and delivery of these services will remain unaffected As part of this package of improvements we will be carrying out a consultation into how these services are best delivered.

Babcock International statement
Officers set for first ever West Mercia Police awards

The winners of thefirst ever West Mercia Police awards will be announced later tonight.

There are six categories for the police force, four community categories from the police and crime commissioner and three winners of West Mercia’s Young Good Citizen’ awards, with nominees spread across the force area.

West Mercia Police
BBC
Jury out in Drakelow Tunnel cannabis trial

The jury in the trial of two men accused of being involved with turning a former nuclear bunker into a cannabis factory, have begun their deliberations.

More than 400 cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £650,000 were seized from Drakelow Tunnels, near Kidderminster in November 2013.

Drakelow Tunnels
BBC

Wayne Robinson, 39, from Kidderminster and Jason Whiley, 45, from Brierley Hill, have denied charges related to drug production.  

On air: Councillor admits mistakes but refuses to resign

Andrew Easton

Presenter, BBC Hereford and Worcester

On my show this afternoon: Worcestershire County Council's cabinet member for children and family admits "something has gone wrong" after plans for more than 100 job losses were announced.

As the jury begin their deliberations, we have the latest from the trial of a Kidderminster man accused of allowing a cannabis factory to be built in the Drakelow Tunnels.

And we'll be on the hunt for a mystery millionaire, after it's revealed a winning lottery ticket remains unclaimed.

You can live listen live on the BBC IPlayer from 16:00.

Warriors hoping for back-to-back wins

Worcester director of rugby Dean Ryan says it's important to win on the road as the Warriors travel to Sale tomorrow night.

The side is expected to be unchanged from the one which kept their nerve for a last-gasp 13-12 win over Northampton.

Ryan said his team needed to be "committed and physical" against an "inventive" Sale side led by Danny Cipriani at fly-half.

Sale team
Rex Features
Worcester business comes to the rescue

Worcester News

 A mother's plea after her autistic son's tool bag and college work went missing on a bus has had a happy ending thanks to a Worcester business.

Travel: Signalling problems fixed

BBC Travel

Earlier signalling problems between Redditch and Birmingham New Street have been fixed and normal services have resumed for London Midland passengers.

See BBC Travel for the latest information around the area.

Police name man killed near Stoulton

Redditch Advertiser

 A driver who was killed following a two-car head-on crash near Claverdon in Stoulton, has been named as Studley man Mark Smith. 

Police crash
Redditch Advertiser
Travel: Train delays between Redditch and Birmingham

BBC Travel

There is a signalling problem at Barnt Green, leaving London Midland rail passengers facing about 30 minute delays on journeys between Redditch and Birmingham New Street.

A replacement bus service has been provided between Redditch and Longbridge.

There is no estimate for when a normal service will resume.

MP backs English votes for English laws

The Conservative MP for Mid Worcestershire, Nigel Huddleston, has backed plans to give English MPs an effective veto on laws which apply only in England.

MPs are to vote today on the proposals, which would see politicians from English constituencies scrutinise bills before all UK MPs have the final say.

Labour and the SNP are opposing the proposals.

Prime Minister's Questions
NigelHuddleston.com
Residents angry at loss of parking spaces

Kidderminster Shuttle

Furious residents in Stourport have launched a bid to save town centre parking spaces that have been earmarked for redevelopment.

Weather: Dry and bright with sunny spells this afternoon

BBC Weather

Winds will ease this afternoon and it should become dry and bright with sunny spells. 

Highs of 13C (55F).

Weather for Thursday afternoon
BBC
Worcestershire County Council 'unaware' of job cuts plan

Worcestershire County Council says the company it outsourced education support services to, failed to inform them in advance of more than 100 job cuts.

Babcock, which has so far failed to respond, told staff of their decision last night.

We expect a close working professional relationship and unfortunately this hasn’t been reflected in this instance as we were not made aware in advance of the proposals that Babcock announced to staff last night.

Councillor John CampionCabinet Member for Children and Families

Mr Campion said it was important to reassure parents that classroom teachers would not be affected.

Travel update: M42 lane reopens

BBC Travel

One lane of the M42, that was closed due to a broken down vehicle has now reopened.

The traffic, between junction 5 and 6 is now flowing normally

Today's front page: Hereford Shop warned over the sale of legal highs

A Hereford city centre shop is the first in the county to have been officially warned it must not sell or display "legal highs".  

Jeff Birrell, owner of The Prop Shop at Eign Gate, Hereford
Hereford Times
Sport: Warriors unchanged for Sale match

Worcester Warriors will field an unchanged starting line up for tomorrow night's trip to Sale Sharks.

New signing Tevita Cavubati could be in line for his Warriors debut from the bench, while Val Rapava Ruskin, Ryan Lamb and Ben Howard are also among the replacements. 

Worcester Warriors
Lee Webb Photograpy

There will be full commentary on tomorrow night's match as part of a rugby special from 19:05 on BBC Hereford and Worcester.  

New bin lorries for Worcester

Worcester City Council is to spend up to £1.5m on street cleaning vans over the next two years.

The money is being set aside for 19 new vehicles, including bin lorries and street sweepers.

The city council has a total of 67 street cleaning vehicles, and says some of them are getting too expensive to repair and maintain.

The new vehicles are being bought at a time when the street cleaning service is being outsourced to a private company, as part of the city councils efforts to save money. 

Traffic update: Lane closed on M42 Northbound

BBC Travel

One lane of the M42 Northbound has been closed due to a broken down vehicle.

There is now slow traffic between Junction 5 and Junction 6.

Worcester £1m lottery winner yet to come forward

The hunt is on for a lottery millionaire from Worcester.

One of the winning tickets for the Lotto Millionaire Raffle drawn on 10 October has yet to come forward.

If no-one presents the winning ticket before the deadline next April, £1m will go to good causes.

The winning ticket
Camelot
Council defends education outsourcing deal

Worcestershire County Council has defended its decision to outsource education support services to private firm Babcock.

BBC Hereford and Worcester has learned the company is planning to cut more than 100 jobs, including teachers and support staff for children with special educational needs. 

The Babcock group has yet to respond.

By commissioning this service Babcock are able to do more with the budget and resources available to them than would have been possible if the service remained in house. We are focused on the outcomes we have agreed with Babcock to get the best results for our children and young people.

Councillor John CampionCabinet Member for Children and Families
Job losses slammed by Labour after council outsourcing

The Labour leader on Worcestershire County Council has branded the private company running educational services as "nothing more than profiteers" after it was revealed it's cutting more than 100 jobs. 

Staff in Learning and Achievement Services, which is responsible for things like admissions and supporting pupils with special educational needs, were told about it last night. 

The Babcock group took over the department from the Conservative-led council at the beginning of the month.

New research in Worcester offers hope to hay fever suffers

Researchers at the University of Worcester are hoping to forecast pollen as efficiently as the weather by using new technology. 

It's hoped the research will help them map out different types of pollen across the UK and predict how it will move around in the air flow.

Dr Carsten Skjoth at the University of Worcester
BBC
Worcester Warriors boss praises new rugby powerhouse nations

Worcester Warriors boss Dean Ryan has praised the progress made by Argentina and some other rugby teams at this world cup to break up the old "world order".

Worcester Warriors' Dean Ryan, gives his thoughts on the Rugby World Cup
Pakistan v England: Moeen takes first wicket of the second Test

Worcestershire all-rounder Moeen Ali has struck before lunch in the second Test against Pakistan in Dubai.

Moeen celebrates taking the first wicket of the second Test
Reuters
Couple who flew to Greece for IVF expecting twins

Hereford Times

A Hereford couple who travelled to Greece to undergo fertility treatment in a bid to become parents have been told they are expecting twins.  

Nominate your unsung sporting heroes

A quick reminder that the closing date for this year's BBC Midlands Unsung Sporting Hero Award is midnight tonight.  

Unsung Hero graphic
BBC

We're looking for volunteers who work tirelessly to encourage sport in their community. 

They have to be over 18 and unpaid. You can find out more on the BBC website.

