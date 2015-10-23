The Old House in Hereford

BBC Local Live: Herefordshire & Worcestershire

Summary

  1. Updates on Friday 23 October 2015
  2. More news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00 on Monday

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Catch up on Friday's top stories

We'll be back with more news, sport, travel and weather updates from 08:00 on Monday. 

Stay up-to-date with the latest news from BBC Hereford & Worcester.

Weather: Cloudy overnight with heavy rain towards dawn

BBC Weather

It will be cloudy overnight with a freshening breeze. Lows of 11C (51F).

Weather chart
BBC

Outbreaks of rain which may be locally heavy will move eastwards into the area towards the end of the night.  

One air: The couple who went to Greece for fertility treatment and are expecting twins

Andrew Easton

Presenter, BBC Hereford and Worcester

On the programme today I'm talking to the Hereford couple who are celebrating after being told they're having twins after undergoing fertility treatment in Greece.

There's more fall-out from the Worcestershire education cuts, which will see 104 staff, including teachers, lose their jobs by Christmas.

And a Malvern cyber expert tells me just how easy it is to hack large companies like Talk Talk.

I'm on the air until 19:00 - you can email your comments on any of our stories.

Live commentary: Sale Sharks v Worcester Warriors

BBC Sport

Dean Ryan's Warriors are unchanged from the side which kept their nerve for a last-gasp 13-12 win over Northampton.

Tevita Cavubati
Getty Images

New signing Tevita Cavubati could be in line for his debut from the bench.

Prop Val Rapava Ruskin, a late drop-out last week, is fit enough to also make the Warriors bench, which includes last season's Championship play-off final hero Ryan Lamb, whose last-minute penalty won Ryan's side their place back in the Premiership. 

There will be full commentary on the game on BBC Hereford & Worcester from 19:00

PCSO jailed for sex offences against children

Phil Maiden

Reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester

A police community support officer from north Worcestershire has been jailed for five years and four months for sex offences against children. 

Kieron Pritchard, who's originally from Wolverhampton, had already admitted five allegations and was suspended from duty six months ago. 

A woman who appeared alongside him, Joanne Heathcote, has been sentenced to five years in prison. 

At Worcester Crown Court, both were ordered to be placed on the sex offenders register.

BreakingMan found guilty over nuclear bunker cannabis farm

Nicola Goodwin

Reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester

A man has been found guilty of the production of cannabis after more than 400 plants were found at a former nuclear bunker and WW2 factory site.

Drakelow Tunnels near Kidderminster
BBC

Jason Whiley, from Brierley Hill, in the Black Country, was found guilty by a majority verdict at Hereford Crown Court - the drugs factory was found at the Drakelow Tunnel near Kidderminster in a police raid in November 2013.

A jury at Hereford Crown Court was unable to reach a verdict in the case of Wayne Robinson, who will now face a re-trial next year.

NEWS: Guilty verdict for one defendant in nuclear bunker cannabis farm trial

Phil Maiden

Reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester

Here are some of the main stories we are looking at in Herefordshire and Worcestershire:

- A man is found guilty of the production of cannabis after 400 plants were found in a former nuclear bunker

- A Malvern toddler with a life-threatening illness is nominated for a Midlands Children of Courage Award

- A couple from Hereford, who have undergone fertility treatment in Greece, have been told they are expecting twins

Harriers sign 6ft 5in tall 'giant' to play in their defence

Trevor Owens

Sports Editor, BBC Hereford & Worcester

Defender Kyle Howkins, described by Kidderminster Harriers as a "giant", has signed for the club on a one-month Youth Loan from Premier League side West Brom.

Kyle Howkins
Kidderminster Harriers

The 19-year-old goes straight into the squad for Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup clash at Stourbridge, having been given permission to play, and registered before today’s deadline.

Standing some 6ft 5in (1.96m), the teenager has made rapid progress through the youth ranks at The Hawthorns and turned out for their U21 side at the age of just 17.

It’s a big game coming up on Saturday in the FA Cup and I’m happy to be involved

Kyle HowkinsDefender
Vintage tractor driver who caused 'major delays' loses appeal

Nicola Goodwin

Reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester

A Hereford man who used a vintage tractor to go to see his friends has lost his appeal against his driving convictions at Hereford Crown Court today. 

Edward Bushell admitted he'd been driving the tractor, with a top speed of 15mph (24kmh), along the Hereford to Abergavenny road for six years. 

He was convicted of driving otherwise in accordance with his licence, driving a tractor with faulty steering and driving a tractor with faulty brake lights after being stopped last November.

Herefordshire Police told the court they'd received several reports about the tractor causing "major delays".  

We've got to change the culture around adult abuse in Worcestershire, says leading councillor

Worcester News

A leading Worcestershire councillor has spoken of his anguish over the abuse of the vulnerable - saying the county has "a long way to go".  

Magna Carta tour shown on the Mappa Mundi

Jerry Chester

BBC News Online

The Foreign Office tweeted a map showing the route of the Magna Carta 800 world tour - Hereford Cathedral has a copy of the famous document, and one of the oldest maps in the world, the Mappa Mundi - so they put the two together.

View more on twitter
Travel: Slow traffic on the M5 northbound

BBC Travel

There's slow traffic going north on the M5 between J8 (M50) and J7 (Worcester). More from BBC Travel.

Herefordshire woodlands could drastically change after disease affecting ash trees is likely to spread

Hereford Times

The Herefordshire hedgerows and woodlands could drastically change after it has been confirmed a disease affecting ash trees is likely to spread across the county.  

Woodland
Herefordshire Wildlife Trust
The natural way to get cleaner water using reed beds

Jerry Chester

BBC News Online

Dave Throup, from the Environment Agency, tweeted earlier he was visiting a sewage works - he gets all the best jobs - here's how the plant at Kingstone in Herefordshire cleans water naturally.

View more on twitter
Former Paperway store in Widemarsh Street, Hereford could become restaurant, cafe and bar

Hereford Times

A former stationery store in Hereford could be transformed into a restaurant, cafe and bar with shellfish and gourmet dishes among the menu items.  

Paperway store
Hereford Times
Young fashion designer maintains a family tradition

Pam Caulfield

Reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester

I've been to meet an award-winning fashion designer who's just launched her own label, maintaining a family tradition in dressmaking going back four generations.

Georgia Richardson
BBC

You can listen to me chatting to Georgia Richardson about a family connection to dressmaking that goes back to her great-grandmother.

Award-winning fashion designer Georgia Richardson launches her own label
A taste of France comes to Bromsgrove High Street

The High Street in Bromsgrove will be going all Gallic and garlic at the start November with a French street market

Garlic
BBC

Councillor Rita Dent said: “We have seen a chilli market, farmers’ markets, traders’ day and I am delighted that the French market will complement our regular stalls and to attract Sunday shoppers.”

The market will run from 09:00-17:00 Friday 6 and Saturday 7 November and from 10:00-16:00 on Sunday, 8 November.

Weather: Getting brighter in the afternoon but feeling cooler

BBC Weather

Some bright spells will develop into the afternoon but it will feel cooler than yesterday. Highs of 13C (55F).

Weather chart
BBC

Cloudy overnight with a freshening breeze. Patchy rain which may be locally heavy will start to move eastwards into the area just before dawn.  

Fundraising toddler nominated for a Child of Courage award.

Kate West

Journalist, BBC Hereford & Worcester

I've been to meet three-year-old Charlie Holligsworth, who has a life-limiting mitochondrial disease and has been nominated for a Midlands Child of Courage award.

Charlie Holligsworth
BBC

Charlie's condition can cause him to stop breathing, but he didn't let that hold him back as he took part in the Acorns Triple Run. 

His 100-metre walk raised a whopping £2,167.

I've made a video with his family, which you'll be able to watch later today on Hereford & Worcester Live.

Travel: More problems on the Hereford - Worcester - Birmingham line

A train that broke down earlier is still causing knock-on problems, according to London Midland.

View more on twitter
Boxing club founder honoured by police

A Hereford man who has been running a boxing club helping young people, including ex-offenders, has been given an award by the police.

Vince McNally
West Mercia Police

Vince McNally was given the Dedicated Service Award in the first ever West Mercia Awards. 

The award also recognised the "huge amount of his spare time" he has dedicated to helping the Hinton Community Centre, a spokesman said.

Your pictures: Autumn colours at The Knapp

I'd love to see your photos of Herefordshire and Worcestershire - this one of The Knapp at Alfrick, Worcestershire, came from Paul Wilde. You  can emailtweet us on @bbchw or message via Facebook.  

The Knapp, Alfrick, Worcestershire
Paul Wilde
NEWS: Refugees offered homes in Hereford and union anger over special needs cuts

Phil Maiden

Reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester

Here are some of the main stories we are looking at in Herefordshire and Worcestershire:

- M5 reopens after a car overturns just outside Worcester

- About 60 refugees are set to be housed in Hereford in the next few months

- The union representing many of the staff working with special needs children in Worcestershire says they're "devastated" at the news their jobs are under threat

Your pictures: Fabulous fungi on the Malvern Hills

This picture of some interesting fungi comes from the Malvern Hills Conservators, the organisation that looks after the hills.

If you have a picture of Herefordshire or Worcestershire you can emailtweet us on @bbchw or message via Facebook.  

View more on twitter
Arrow Valley fun run raises vital funds for campaign for £1.6m surgical robot

Redditch Advertiser

Redditch Lions Club recently held their second fun run raising vital funds for acampaign for a £1.6 million surgical robotto treat patients with prostate cancer.  

Fun runners
Redditch Advertiser
River Severn swimmer nears the end of his aquatic marathon

A 32-year-old man is nearing the end of his bid to swim the length of the River Severn.

Kevin Brady
BBC Sport

Kevin Brady began on 23 September at the river's source and is aiming to reach Severn Beach, his endpoint, by early evening.

Along the way he has front crawled past dangerous currents and dead sheep, dealt with violent bouts of river belly and stood to greet admiring supporters.  

Battle to save St John's pub beer garden is lost despite 600 people signing a petition

Worcester News

The battle to save one of St John's last pub beer gardens has been lost - after it secured permission to become a housing site.  

The Grosvenor Arms, Worcester
Worcester News
Cricket: Moeen Ali falls early in second test

Worcestershire's Moeen Ali was out after making one run in England's first innings of the Second Test against Pakistan in the UAE.

Moeen Ali
Reuters

In his new role as an opener, the all-rounder lasted 10 minutes, facing just eight balls.

Earlier he took three wickets as Pakistan were bowled out for 378.

Travel update: Road transport to replace cancelled train

London Midland transports stranded passengers by road.

View more on twitter
Travel: Problem for Hereford to Birmingham service

London Midland have had to cancel a train from Hereford to Birmingham.

View more on twitter
Travel: All lanes reopen on M5 after overturned car is moved

BBC Travel

A car which overturned on the M5 just before 09:30, closing the motorway northbound between J7 and J6 near Worcester, has been moved.

All lanes are now open - more from BBC Travel.

View more on twitter
Preparations under way to offer homes to 60 Syrian refugees

Hereford is preparing to take up to 60 refugees from Syria, mainly families who will be housed in the city.

Refugees walking
Get

The council is working with the Diocese of Hereford, plus churches and voluntary groups, to prepare for their arrival, which is not expected to be "for many months". 

The Bishop of Hereford Richard Frith said he was pleased with the offers of support which had already been made, but admitted others may see things differently.

Not everyone will feel as positive about the arrival of strangers in our midst

Richard FrithBishop of Hereford
M5 accident update: Fire service trying to move crashed vehicle

The fire service is trying to move a car that overturned on the M5 northbound near Worcester this morning.

Accident on M5
Highways Agency

Traffic is stationary northbound between J7 (Worcester south) and J6 (Worcester north).   

A woman is being treated at the scene of the accident, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

View more on twitter
Hereford Times front page highlights problem of 'legal highs'

Hereford Times

Action to halt legal high sales is a first.

Hereford Times front page
Hereford Times
