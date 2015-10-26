Tomorrow will start dry, but outbreaks of rain will slowly push into the region later in the day.
Worcestershire girl to walk on fire to raise money for blind veterans
A nine-year-old girl from Worcestershire is planning to walk across a 15-foot fire pit to raise money for a charity that supports ex-servicemen and women who are blind and visually impaired.
Lydia Beech, from Worcester, who is blind herself, will be one of the youngest people in the country to have ever taken on a fire walk as she aims to raise as much as possible for Blind Veterans UK, the charity says.
A man, thought to be in his early 20s, died in the early hours after hitting a road sign. A second man, in his late teens, is currently being treated in hospital.
Police said they believed a second motorbike was involved.
A 19-year-old man from Redditch is currently being questioned on suspicion of death by dangerous driving, while a 20-year-old man, also from Redditch was arrested on suspicion of obstructing police, and has been released on bail.
Disability award-winners named
Ten people have been handed awards in recognition of going "the extra mile for people with disabilities".
The No Barriers awards were set up by Wyre Forest District Council in memory of councillor Mike Oborski.
The winners included members of the Forestry Commission who promoted the use of special mobility scooters and an inclusive theatre company.
A Bromsgrove-based brewery has released a new beer in memory of a former colleague who died suddenly last year.
On air: Coming up on my show today
Andrew Easton
Presenter, BBC Hereford and Worcester
Do you eat too much meat? According to the World Health Organisation, processed meat - such as bacon and sausages - can cause cancer. I'll be getting to the heart of the issue with experts from the food industry and cancer specialists.
We'll get the latest on the Worcestershire aid mission to Calais to help the growing number of migrants.
And we'll be there as two Worcestershire brothers complete their 35,000-mile bicycle journey around the world.
Weather: Dry and mild night
It will be a dry night with light winds and feeling mild with a low of 11C (52F).
Worcester U23s face Sale
Worcester Warriors' Under-23 team take on Sale's U23s at Heywood Road tonight.
The Worcester team features four players with Aviva Premiership experience - Mat Gilbert, Carl Kirwan, Max Stelling and Ravai Fatiaki.
Sellout in Bromsgrove for folk duo
The Unthanks will play to a full house at the Artrix in Bromsgrove tonight.
The Northumbrian folk band are marking their 10th anniversary with a small tour of intimate venues.
Two arrested after fatal motorcycle crash in Redditch
Two men have been arrested after a crash in Redditch that left a motorcyclist dead.
Beer released in memory of brewer Steve
Bromsgrove Adveriser
Diggerland coming to Evesham
A new Diggerland, a theme park inspired by construction vehicles, is set to open in the former Evesham Country Park site after planning permission was granted by Wychavon District Council.
The new park will open at The Valley in 2016 and will cover over five acres, housing a number of rides and attractions.
Royal Naval Association dedicates bench to late Pershore shipmate
Evesham Journal
Members of Pershore and District Royal Naval Association began the season of Remembrance with the blessing and dedication of a bench to their late shipmate Arthur Goodall.
Around-the-world cyclists return to Worcestershire
After almost two and a half years and 35,000 miles, two Worcestershire brothers have finally arrived home today from cycling around the world.
Andrew and Robert Corbett set off on their challenge in July 2013 and returned to Great Witley this afternoon.
Watch as they set off on their final leg from Ledbury to Great Witley
You can find out more about their journey on their blog.
Sport: Worcester Wolves announce new signing Josh Cameron
Worcester Wolves have confirmed the signing of 23-year-old Josh Cameron, who's recently been watched by a number of NBA scouts.
His first home game will be Friday, 6 November, at the University of Worcester Arena, when the Wolves play their quarter final cup game against the London Lions.
Children in Need boxes coming back
Listener Chris Ruffles dropped by the studio to return her full Boyden's Bear Boxes to Malcolm.
I set a challenge for people to collect and fill the boxes with spare change in aid of Children in Need.
Chris took them all round the country with her on a recent holiday and even bought me back a gift!
Motorcyclist dies after Redditch road sign crash
Redditch Advertiser
A motorcyclist dies and passenger injured after crashing into a road sign in Woodrow Drive, Redditch
Worcestershire father calls on former PM to apologise for Iraq dead
The father of a soldier killed in Iraq says former Prime Minister Tony Blair should apologise for the thousands of lives lost in the conflict
In an interview with CNN, the former Prime Minister has apologised for mistakes in the intelligence and post invasion planning.
Reg Keys, who lives in Hollywood in north Worcestershire, lost his son L/Cpl Thomas Keys when he was killed in Iraq in 2003.
Your Photos: Speed confusion
Thank you to Lucy for sending this one in. Coming up to the Ketch roundabout over the Carrington bridge, in Worcester.Does this mean we can take our pick?
Weather: Mild and bright afternoon
BBC Weather
Bright and sunny spells this afternoon with a top temperature of 13C (55F).
Remaining mostly dry and cloudy this evening, with the odd spot of rain possible in the west.
Kempsey school head Bryony Baynes in kidney swap
Worcester News
Husband and wife Bryony and Matthew Baynes have shared a close bond for nearly 30 years and now they have shared a kidney too.
Sport: Worcester City await FA Cup draw
Worcester City have plenty to celebrate after proving far too good for Gateshead in their FA Cup qualifying clash on Saturday.
City won 2-0 at the International Stadium.
The draw for the first-round proper of the FA Cup will take place this evening.
Hereford's High Town set for a £2.5m revamp
Hereford Times
Hereford's High Town is set for a £2.5m refurbishment, less than a decade after £2m was spent on a lengthy upgrade of the very same area.
Police appeal after figurine stolen from Grave
West Mercia Police are appealing for help in tracking down a figurine of a young boy, holding a snail, that was stolen from a grave in Worcester.
Anyone with any information about the figurine, which is approximately 35cm in height, is being asked to call 101.
Inquest opens for 19-year-old found hanged in Marlbrook garden
Bromsgrove Adveriser
An inquest has been opened into the death of a 19-year-old man from Bromsgrove, who was found hanged in his garden in September.
On air: Join me as I launch our search for a yodeller
We're about to launch our search for a volunteer to help us with our Children in Need, Sound of Music event.
We need a yodeller to help set the mood for the event on Saturday 7 November at the Chateau Impney in Droitwich.
Listen Live here for all the detailscoming up shortly.
Calais helpers drop in to BBC Hereford and Worcester
I've just met Martin O'Gradeigh in our radio station car park. This is the van full of items donated from people in Herefordshire and Worcester heading to help the migrants in Calais.
The van was kindly loaned to the charity workers after an appeal on my show.
It's another Malc's Miracle!
Sport: Striker Hassan tweets Kidderminster exit
Fans of Kidderminster Harriers have reacted angrily after striker Callum Hassan tweeted that he had left the club.
Many blame the board for letting the player go, with the club sitting bottom of Vanarama Conference, without a win.
Best burgers in the land
A Herefordshire company has won a nationwide burger competition.
The Beefy Boys, who are opening a restaurant in the county soon, won two categories at the UK Burger Battle 2015.
On air: Calais helpers at BBC Hereford and Worcester
I'm about to speak to the people heading to Calais from Herefordshire and Worcestershire to offer help to the migrants.
They've brought their van filled with aid to our car park here in Worcester.
Worcestershire Head donates Kidney to husband
A Worcestershire head teacher has donated a kidney to her husband.
Bryony Baynes, from Breedon, who's the head of Kempsey Primary donated part of her liver to husband Matthew.
A helping hand for Calais migrants
A group from Herefordshire and Worcestershire are travelling to Calais later to take donated items to the migrant camps there.
The Calais Refugee Solidarity Group has established collection points in towns across the two counties and they'll be picking up clothes, sleeping bags and other goods.
Travel update: M42 returns to normal
The M42 southbound has returned to normal after an earlier lane closure.
One lane was closed between Junction 4 and 3a (M40).
Mother calls for more help for people with anxiety disorder
The mother of a Herefordshire doctor has told BBC Hereford and Worcester how her son's dangerous obsession with a facial scar ruined his life.
Stephen Sadler, 40, from Fownhope suffers from a condition known as Body Dysmorphic Disorder.
He had tens of thousands of pounds of plastic surgery, became depressed and tried to take his own life by jumping in front of a train.
Appeal for information after attack in Redditch
Redditch Advertiser
A man is in hospital with serious injuries following an assault in a Redditch pizza restaurant.
Worcestershire doctor returns to hunger strike
A Hagley doctor says he is back on hunger strike today in response to delays in freeing the last British resident being held in Guantanamo Bay.
Saudi national Shaker Aamer has permission to live in the UK indefinitely because his wife is British. They have four children and live in London.
David Nicholl has campaigned for many years for his release.
Motorcyclist killed after hitting road sign
A motorcyclist has died and his teenage passenger taken to hospital after a crash in Redditch this morning.
The incident happened in the early hours at the junction of Woodrow Drive and Woodrow South.
Weather: A dry day with some sunny spells.
BBC Weather
A dry day to come, with a mix of cloud and some bright, sunny spells.
Quite breezy, feeling fairly mild. Highs of 14C (57F).