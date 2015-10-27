Hereford bull statue

BBC Local Live: Herefordshire & Worcestershire

Summary

  Updates on Tuesday 27 October 2015
  More news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00 on Wednesday

All times stated are UK

Our live coverage across the day

Live updates for Herefordshire and Worcestershire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Wednesday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.

Catch up with all the latest from your area by tuning into BBC Hereford & Worcester.

Weather: Wet through the evening but clear spells by dawn

BBC Weather

It will continue to be wet through the evening, but it will still feel quite warm.

Weather chart
BBC

It should gradually dry up from the west, with clear spells across western counties by dawn. Lows of 11C (51F).

Firefighters host their own bonfire party

The annual bonfire and firework display organised by Redditch fire station is being held this year on 5 November.

Fireworks
AP

The event, at Redditch Fire Station in Birmingham Road, will open at 18:00 with the bonfire being lit at 19:30.

Entry costs £4 per adult and £2 per child. Following last year’s event, the fire service made donations to several local charities, including the Red Cross and the Redditch branch of the Young Firefighters Association.

No serious injuries after HGV crashes down motorway embankment

There were no serious injuries after a crash on the M5 in Worcestershire, which saw a lorry leave the motorway and go down an embankment, the ambulance service said.

M5 accident
Angus Nairn

West Midlands Ambulance Service says it was called to the southbound carriageway between junctions five and six shortly before 09:15.

The lorry driver, a man in his 50s, was freed from his cab with the help of the fire service. He was checked over at the scene and due to his condition, he was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital for further assessment.

West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson
Transport Police officers increase patrols during half-term

Worcester News

British Transport Police will be carrying out extra patrols during this half-term in a bid to prevent trespassing incidents and other related crimes.  

Farmland sell-off a step closer for council

Carson Wishart

Journalist, BBC Hereford and Worcester

Herefordshire Council has moved a step closer to selling off the majority of its 5,000 acres of farms and farmland.their land or buy it at the market rate.

Herefordshire farmland
Getty Images

The council's scrutiny committee has agreed to keep some land as "starter farms" but the rest will be sold off to private developers. 

It means the county's 45 tenant farmers who rent from the council will have to either lose their land or buy it at the market rate.  

NEWS: No jail for man caught with 300 indecent images of children - man arrested for rape in Hereford

Phil Maiden

Reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester

Here are some of the main stories we are looking at in Herefordshire and Worcestershire:

- A Bromsgrove man, who admitted distributing and possessing more than 300 indecent images of children, has been handed a suspended sentence

- An 18-year-old Hereford man has been arrested on suspicion of rape

- Herefordshire Council has moved a step closer to selling off the majority of its 5,000 acres of farms and farmland

Warriors' new signing 'very excited' about his move

BBC Sport

Worcester Warriors' new Georgian front row signing, Jaba Bregvadze (pictured carrying the ball), say "both myself and my family are very excited about the move".

Jaba Bregvadze
Getty

"I'm keen to test and prove myself in the Premiership," the former Toulouse hooker said.

He has played in two World Cups for Georgia, and will join the squad ahead of Saturday's game at Gloucester - full commentary on the game on BBC Hereford & Worcester.

Jaba is an experienced international who will add strength and depth to our front row.

Dean RyanWarriors' director of rugby
Man with 300 indecent images of children given suspended sentence

Joe Baldwin

News Editor, BBC Hereford & Worcester

A Bromsgrove father, caught with indecent images of children, has been spared from jail after being handed a suspended sentence. 

Nathan Green, 25, from Broad Street, admitted distributing and possessing more than 300 indecent images of children. 

"We will do our best to save our heritage being destroyed," say campaigners fighting for Studley Parish Centre

Redditch Advertiser

Studley residents have vowed to fight plans to sell the Parish Centre - formerly the vicarage hall - and turn the historic building into new homes.  

Studley parish centre
Redditch Advertiser
Modelling a Sound Of Music costume made from old curtains

Malcolm Boyden

Presenter, BBC Hereford & Worcester

I've been having a second fitting for my costume for BBC Hereford & Worcester's Sing the Sound of Music event on 7 November.

It's been made by listener Karen Dowler out of her old curtains - so I'll be able to pull myself together on the big day.

Malcolm Boyden and Karen Dowler
BBC
Your pictures: Magnificent pair of horns

We love to see your photos from around Herefordshire and Worcestershire - this pair of cattle were snapped in Alfrick by Paul Wilde.

Highland cattle
Paul Wilde

If you'd like to get send us a picture you can emailtweet us on @bbchw or message via Facebook.  

Harriers players 'can't cope' with match-day pressure

Kidderminster Harriers' manager, Dave Hockaday, admits he's not sure his players can cope with the pressure of their current situation.

Dave Hockaday
Empics

Harriers are bottom of the league without a win this season and were comprehensively beaten by Stourbridge in the FA Cup at the weekend.

Dave Hockaday says he's not sure some players have the character needed.    

We're putting in good sessions for the players and it's good in training, but on match days it's a different kettle of fish and we can't cope at the moment with the situation we are in

Dave HockadayKidderminster Harriers' manager
NEWS: Man arrested on suspicion of rape - pizza house assault leaves a man in jail

Phil Maiden

Reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester

Here are some of the main stories we are looking at in Herefordshire and Worcestershire:

- An 18-year-old Hereford man has been arrested on suspicion of rape

- A man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and assault after three people were hurt at a pizza restaurant in Redditch

- An HGV has slid down an embankment on the M5,  causing long delays

Massive sale of farmland considered by council to raise £50m

Almost £50m could be raised if Herefordshire Council votes to sell off the 5,000 acres of farmland it owns. 

Farmland in Herefordshire
Get

At a meeting this afternoon, its scrutiny committee will recommend either a partial sale, with some starter and progression farms kept on, or the sale of the entire estate. 

Bravery awards given out by Police Federation

The Police Federation, the body representing police officers, is giving out its bravery awards tonight to "officers who have performed outstanding acts of bravery whilst on or off duty". 

Weather: Rain moving in through the afternoon

BBC Weather

Through the afternoon, a band of rain, heavy at times, will edge into southern and western areas and gradually extend northeastwards, reaching most parts by evening - highs of 15C (59F). 

Weather chart
BBC

There will be some rain for all parts through the first half of the night, but it should gradually dry up from the west, with clear spells across western counties by dawn.

Magic, witchcraft and their use in medicine

The use of magic and witchcraft in treating the sick is the subject of a special event being hosted at the University of Worcester on the eve of Halloween.

Woodcut showing witches
Getty Images

Dr Darren Oldridge will talk about cases involving the Elizabethan magician and physician, Simon Forman, who believed he could predict and cure plague by astrology, and Richard Napier, a physician in Buckinghamshire, whose patients in the 1630s were menaced by evil spirits and witchcraft, as well as more familiar ailments. 

The talk will take place in the Jenny Lind Chapel at the University’s City Campus on 30 October at 19:30. 

It is free to attend and open to all, although not suitable for young children.

Man arrested following incident at Redditch pizza restaurant

A 35-year-old man from Redditch has been arrested and bailed on suspicion of criminal damage and assault following an incident at a pizza restaurant on Beoley Road West in Redditch on Friday, police say.

West Mercia Police says a man suffered "significant injuries" during the allaged assault and remains in hospital - two other men suffered minor injuries.

Police are linking this incident to a report of public disorder on Jinnah Road at approximately 14:30 on Friday.

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm in relation to the public disorder on Jinnah Road, a spokesman said. 

Warriors new prop gets backing from Georgian Union

Trevor Owens

Sports Editor, BBC Hereford & Worcester

News that Worcester Warriors have signed prop Jaba Bregvadze has gone down well in his home country.

View more on twitter
Jaba Bregvadze
Getty Images
NEWS: Man arrested on suspicion of rape; and lorry overturns on the M5

Louise Hancock

Newsreader, BBC Hereford & Worcester

Here are some of the main stories we are looking at in Herefordshire and Worcestershire:

- An 18-year-old man from Hereford has been arrested on suspicion of rape

- A man has been rescued after an HGV overturned on the M5 and slid down an embankment

- Worcester Warriors sign a new front row forward

Charity helping military families has a big waiting list

On the anniversary of the British withdrawal from Afghanistan, a local charity has more than 40 families of soldiers who lost their lives, on a waiting list for help and support. 

British troops in Afghanistan
Ge

Forces Support was set up in 2010 to help the relatives of men and women killed in action in Iraq and Afghanistan and has bases in Leominster, Worcester and Kidderminster. 

Bill McCance, its founder, says it provides a vital service but doesn't have the resources of the bigger charities.

I think with such a small charity like ours there are a lot of people who don't know we exist - it's a word of mouth thing

Bill McCanceForces Support charity
Travel: Emergency services at M5 crash

There is still heavy traffic around an accident on the M5 southbound according to BBC Travel.

View more on twitter
Warriors sign Georgian international hooker

Trevor Owens

Sports Editor, BBC Hereford & Worcester

Worcester Warriors have added to their front row options with the signing of Georgian international hooker Jaba Bregvadze (pictured carrying the ball).     

Jaba Bregvadze
Getty Images

The hooker has spent the past three seasons playing for Toulouse and will join the Warriors' squad ahead of Saturday's game at Gloucester.

You can hear full commentary on that game on BBC Hereford & Worcester.

Picture: Lorry left hanging over embankment after M5 accident

BBC Travel

A lorry has overturned and is hanging down the embankment on the M5 southbound between J5 (Droitwich) and J6 (Worcester north). It is taking traffic about 25 minutes to get through the area.

Accident on M5
Angus Nairn
Police cordon in Hereford update: Arrest following rape report

Police say they have cordoned off an area by Newton Brook, Hereford, following the rape of a 16-year-old girl.

Police cordon in Belmont Hereford
BBC

West Mercia Police says officers were called to the area at 20:00 on Monday.

An 18-year-old man from Hereford has been arrested on suspicion of rape, a spokesman said.

Det Sgt Andrew Bennett said: “We would like to reassure the community this is an isolated incident."

Travel: Overturned lorry causes delays on M5

Phil Mackie

Midlands correspondent, BBC News

One lane is closed on the M5 southbound between J5 (Droitwich) and J6 (Worcester north) after a lorry overturned.

I drove past the scene and the lorry is "precariously' balanced with its trailer down the motorway embankment.

View more on twitter
NEWS: Police cordon in Hereford; and lorry overturns on M5

Louise Hancock

Newsreader, BBC Hereford & Worcester

- Police cordon off a large area of Belmont in Hereford

- A lorry overturns on the M5, closing southbound carriageway

- A new charity is planned to promote the brine heritage of Droitwich Spa

Police cordon in place in Belmont, Hereford

A large area between Waterfield and Kingfisher Road in Hereford has been cordoned off by the police, next to the Belmont Pool, after officers were called there early on Monday evening.  

Police cordon in Belmont, Hereford
BBC
Plans for charity to promote town's salt heritage

Pam Caulfield

Reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester

There are plans to create a charity to promote Droitwich Spa's rich brine heritage. 

Plaque to Droitwich brine baths
BBC

Councillor Richard Morris hopes to create the Droitwich Brine Heritage Charity as a way to maximise its 2,000 years of salt-based history. 

He wants to see the brine baths reopen along with the Tower Hill pumps.  

