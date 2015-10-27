The annual bonfire and firework display organised by Redditch fire station is being held this year on 5 November.
The event, at Redditch Fire Station in Birmingham Road, will open at 18:00 with the bonfire being lit at 19:30.
Entry costs £4 per adult and £2 per child. Following last year’s event, the fire service made donations to several local charities, including the Red Cross and the Redditch branch of the Young Firefighters Association.
No serious injuries after HGV crashes down motorway embankment
There were no serious injuries after a crash on the M5 in Worcestershire, which saw a lorry leave the motorway and go down an embankment, the ambulance service said.
West Midlands Ambulance Service says it was called to the southbound carriageway between junctions five and six shortly before 09:15.
The lorry driver, a man in his 50s, was freed from his cab with the help of the fire service. He was checked over at the scene and due to his condition, he was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital for further assessment.
Transport Police officers increase patrols during half-term
Through the afternoon, a band of rain, heavy at times, will edge into southern and western areas and gradually extend northeastwards, reaching most parts by evening - highs of 15C (59F).
There will be some rain for all parts through the first half of the night, but it should gradually dry up from the west, with clear spells across western counties by dawn.
Magic, witchcraft and their use in medicine
The use of magic and witchcraft in treating the sick is the subject of a special event being hosted at the University of Worcester on the eve of Halloween.
Dr Darren Oldridge will talk about cases involving the Elizabethan magician and physician, Simon Forman, who believed he could predict and cure plague by astrology, and Richard Napier, a physician in Buckinghamshire, whose patients in the 1630s were menaced by evil spirits and witchcraft, as well as more familiar ailments.
The talk will take place in the Jenny Lind Chapel at the University’s City Campus on 30 October at 19:30.
It is free to attend and open to all, although not suitable for young children.
Man arrested following incident at Redditch pizza restaurant
Weather: Wet through the evening but clear spells by dawn
It will continue to be wet through the evening, but it will still feel quite warm.
It should gradually dry up from the west, with clear spells across western counties by dawn. Lows of 11C (51F).
Councillor discusses county council budget and infrastructure projects
Huge increases in demand for services and central government funding cuts have left budgets "very, very tight" for Worcestershire County Council, according to a leading councillor.
Firefighters host their own bonfire party
British Transport Police will be carrying out extra patrols during this half-term in a bid to prevent trespassing incidents and other related crimes.
Farmland sell-off a step closer for council
Herefordshire Council has moved a step closer to selling off the majority of its 5,000 acres of farms and farmland.their land or buy it at the market rate.
The council's scrutiny committee has agreed to keep some land as "starter farms" but the rest will be sold off to private developers.
It means the county's 45 tenant farmers who rent from the council will have to either lose their land or buy it at the market rate.
Warriors' new signing 'very excited' about his move
BBC Sport
Worcester Warriors' new Georgian front row signing, Jaba Bregvadze (pictured carrying the ball), say "both myself and my family are very excited about the move".
"I'm keen to test and prove myself in the Premiership," the former Toulouse hooker said.
He has played in two World Cups for Georgia, and will join the squad ahead of Saturday's game at Gloucester - full commentary on the game on BBC Hereford & Worcester.
Paedophile who offered to 'share' his baby walks free from court
A Bromsgrove man who offered to "share" his own baby with other perverts has walked free from court despite distributing vile images of young children being abused.
Man with 300 indecent images of children given suspended sentence
A Bromsgrove father, caught with indecent images of children, has been spared from jail after being handed a suspended sentence.
Nathan Green, 25, from Broad Street, admitted distributing and possessing more than 300 indecent images of children.
"We will do our best to save our heritage being destroyed," say campaigners fighting for Studley Parish Centre
Studley residents have vowed to fight plans to sell the Parish Centre - formerly the vicarage hall - and turn the historic building into new homes.
Modelling a Sound Of Music costume made from old curtains
I've been having a second fitting for my costume for BBC Hereford & Worcester's Sing the Sound of Music event on 7 November.
It's been made by listener Karen Dowler out of her old curtains - so I'll be able to pull myself together on the big day.
Astronaut link-up for Dormer House pupils
Pupils from Dormer House School were recently given the opportunity to participate in a 'Team Tim' space event held at Chipping Campden School.
Your pictures: Magnificent pair of horns
We love to see your photos from around Herefordshire and Worcestershire - this pair of cattle were snapped in Alfrick by Paul Wilde.
If you'd like to get send us a picture you can email, tweet us on @bbchw or message via Facebook.
Harriers players 'can't cope' with match-day pressure
Kidderminster Harriers' manager, Dave Hockaday, admits he's not sure his players can cope with the pressure of their current situation.
Harriers are bottom of the league without a win this season and were comprehensively beaten by Stourbridge in the FA Cup at the weekend.
Dave Hockaday says he's not sure some players have the character needed.
Massive sale of farmland considered by council to raise £50m
Almost £50m could be raised if Herefordshire Council votes to sell off the 5,000 acres of farmland it owns.
At a meeting this afternoon, its scrutiny committee will recommend either a partial sale, with some starter and progression farms kept on, or the sale of the entire estate.
Bravery awards given out by Police Federation
The Police Federation, the body representing police officers, is giving out its bravery awards tonight to "officers who have performed outstanding acts of bravery whilst on or off duty".
Weather: Rain moving in through the afternoon
A 35-year-old man from Redditch has been arrested and bailed on suspicion of criminal damage and assault following an incident at a pizza restaurant on Beoley Road West in Redditch on Friday, police say.
West Mercia Police says a man suffered "significant injuries" during the allaged assault and remains in hospital - two other men suffered minor injuries.
Police are linking this incident to a report of public disorder on Jinnah Road at approximately 14:30 on Friday.
Four men have been arrested on suspicion of assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm in relation to the public disorder on Jinnah Road, a spokesman said.
Cleobury Mortimer man made thousands of indecent child images, avoids jail
A 52-year-old Cleobury Mortimer man who made a total of 4,531 indecent images of children has avoided jail.
Warriors new prop gets backing from Georgian Union
News that Worcester Warriors have signed prop Jaba Bregvadze has gone down well in his home country.
Travel update: Two lanes reopen on the M5 but long delays remain
There are still long delays on the M5 southbound between J5 (Droitwich) J6 (Worcester north).
Charity helping military families has a big waiting list
On the anniversary of the British withdrawal from Afghanistan, a local charity has more than 40 families of soldiers who lost their lives, on a waiting list for help and support.
Forces Support was set up in 2010 to help the relatives of men and women killed in action in Iraq and Afghanistan and has bases in Leominster, Worcester and Kidderminster.
Bill McCance, its founder, says it provides a vital service but doesn't have the resources of the bigger charities.
Travel: Emergency services at M5 crash
There is still heavy traffic around an accident on the M5 southbound according to BBC Travel.
'We thought he was going to die': Worcester family speak of boy's violent allergic reaction
A Worcester mum has spoken of the horrifying moment she thought her son was going to die following a violent allergic reaction to peanuts during a family holiday in Cornwall.
Warriors sign Georgian international hooker
Worcester Warriors have added to their front row options with the signing of Georgian international hooker Jaba Bregvadze (pictured carrying the ball).
The hooker has spent the past three seasons playing for Toulouse and will join the Warriors' squad ahead of Saturday's game at Gloucester.
You can hear full commentary on that game on BBC Hereford & Worcester.
Droitwich News front page highlights charity shop thefts
Thieves aretargeting charity shops in Droitwich.
Update: Man rescued by fire service after lorry overturns on M5
The fire service has helped release one man after a lorry overturned and slid down on embankment on the M5 southbound, between J5 (Droitwich) and J6 (Worcester north).
Picture: Lorry left hanging over embankment after M5 accident
A lorry has overturned and is hanging down the embankment on the M5 southbound between J5 (Droitwich) and J6 (Worcester north). It is taking traffic about 25 minutes to get through the area.
Support museum's project and celebrate world class work of porcelain factory and its workers
In 1755, just four years after Worcester began making china, the factory was producing the best English blue and white tableware money could buy.
Police cordon in Hereford update: Arrest following rape report
Police say they have cordoned off an area by Newton Brook, Hereford, following the rape of a 16-year-old girl.
West Mercia Police says officers were called to the area at 20:00 on Monday.
An 18-year-old man from Hereford has been arrested on suspicion of rape, a spokesman said.
Det Sgt Andrew Bennett said: “We would like to reassure the community this is an isolated incident."
Travel: Overturned lorry causes delays on M5
One lane is closed on the M5 southbound between J5 (Droitwich) and J6 (Worcester north) after a lorry overturned.
I drove past the scene and the lorry is "precariously' balanced with its trailer down the motorway embankment.
Police cordon in place in Belmont, Hereford
A large area between Waterfield and Kingfisher Road in Hereford has been cordoned off by the police, next to the Belmont Pool, after officers were called there early on Monday evening.
Plans for charity to promote town's salt heritage
There are plans to create a charity to promote Droitwich Spa's rich brine heritage.
Councillor Richard Morris hopes to create the Droitwich Brine Heritage Charity as a way to maximise its 2,000 years of salt-based history.
He wants to see the brine baths reopen along with the Tower Hill pumps.
Hereford MP hits out at House of Lords after vote
The MP for Hereford and South Herefordshire, Jesse Norman, is not about the House of Lords vote last night against the chancellor's plans to cut tax credits.