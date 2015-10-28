Two more men have been arrested after an incident of "public disorder" in Redditch, police say.

West Mercia Police say the two men, aged 21 and 37, both from Redditch have been arrested and bailed on suspicion of violent disorder in relation to the incident, which took place on Jinnah Road on Friday, 23 October, at approximately 14:30.

Four other men have already been arrested on suspicion of assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm in relation to the same incident, a spokesman said.