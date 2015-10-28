The Hive, Worcester

BBC Local Live: Herefordshire & Worcestershire

Summary

  1. Updates on Wednesday 28 October 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates to resume at 08:00 on Thursday

Live Reporting

By Jerry Chester

All times stated are UK

Our coverage across the day

Live updates for Herefordshire and Worcestershire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 Thursday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.  

More arrests following 'public disorder' in Redditch

Jerry Chester

BBC News Online

Two more men have been arrested after an incident of "public disorder" in Redditch, police say.

West Mercia Police say the two men, aged 21 and 37, both from Redditch have been arrested and bailed on suspicion of violent disorder in relation to the incident, which took place on Jinnah Road on Friday, 23 October, at approximately 14:30. 

Four other men have already been arrested on suspicion of assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm in relation to the same incident, a spokesman said.  

Tackles and carries stats for Warriors' players

Find out who's putting in the big hits and making the hard yards for the Warriors so far this season.

Weather: Clear start to the night but the chance of rain by dawn

BBC Weather

Largely dry with variable cloud and some clear spells at first. Lows of 12C (36F). 

Weather chart
BBC

However after midnight, cloud will tend to thicken, perhaps with rain arriving in western parts by the end of the night.   

Video: Dragon and fancy dress parade through Hereford

Nicola Goodwin

Reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester

A large Dragon paraded through Hereford, starting at Castle Green, followed some very enthusiastic children in fancy dress - I was there to film it.

The parade launched the first Family Festival, based around the city's Courtyard Theatre.

Latest: Town loses its last high street bank and the high cost of fly-tipping

Phil Maiden

Reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester

Here are some of the main stories we are looking at in Herefordshire and Worcestershire:

- Herefordshire and Worcestershire have some of the country's best response times for giving cancer patients early diagnoses

- Bewdley loses its last high street bank

- Only a fraction of what it costs to clean up fly-tipping across Herefordshire and Worcestershire has been recovered by fines

Temporary library opens while asbestos is cleared

Louise Hancock

Newsreader, BBC Hereford & Worcester

A temporary library will be opening up in Hereford's town hall as the city's main library continues to be closed after asbestos was found in the building.

Hereford musuem and library
Google

The Broad Street building has been closed for six weeks and may not reopen until after Christmas, the council says.  

Your pictures: Autumn colours in Queenswood

Jerry Chester

BBC News Online

This great picture of Queenswood in Herefordshire comes from Phil Brown - you can send us your pictures by emailtweet us on @bbchw or message via Facebook.

Queenswood in Herefordshire
Phil Brown
Christmas lights switch on date announced

It may still be October but Wyre Forest District Council is already thinking ahead to Christmas

Video: The fly-tipping that is costing thousands to clear up

Jerry Chester

BBC News Online

Here's a video showing the extent of the fly-tipping going on in this area - figures released today show it cost councils in Herefordshire and Worcestershire £200,000 last year to clear dumped rubbish.

Latest: The high cost of fly-tipping and the hospice feeling the economic pinch

Phil Maiden

Reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester

Here are some of the main stories we are looking at in Herefordshire and Worcestershire:

- Councils spent more than £200,000 cleaning up fly-tipping last year but less than £2,500 was recovered in fines

- The Worcester-based Acorns Children's Hospice is warning funding issues could force it to "re-assess its future"

- Shops in Evesham are being asked not to sell flour and eggs to children during Halloween

Weather: Dry afternoon but more rain by dawn

BBC Weather

Through the day, more in the way of sunny spells should develop with only isolated showers. Feeling pleasant with light winds. Highs of 14C (57F).

Weather chart
BBC

Largely dry overnight but with a strengthening breeze and cloud thickening from the west. By dawn, further rain will affect the west of the region.  

Dragon parade through the streets of Hereford

Nicola Goodwin

Reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester

I've been filming a spectacular dragon parade that began at Castle Green in Hereford - it was part of the first ever Family Festival held in the city.

You can watch my video later today.

Dragon parade in Hereford
BBC
Traffic: Delays in A49 roadworks

BBC Travel

There's slow traffic on the A49 in Morton on Lugg, Herefordshire, between the Morton Road junction and the Ordnance Close junction, due to roadworks.

More from BBC Travel.

New bin lorries and street cleaners bought at a cost of £1.5m

New street cleaning vehicles and bin lorries are on their way for Worcester, at a cost of £1.5m.

Street cleaning maching
BBC

A total of 19 new vehicles, including seven street cleaners and three bin lorries, are being brought in to replace many of the older models which are becoming too expensive to maintain, the council says. 

The city council is currently looking to get a private firm to take over the running of street cleaning and refuse collection from 2017.

Warriors academy player seeks Yorkshire experience

Warriors Academy youngster Gareth Milasinovich has joined Yorkshire Carnegie on dual registration, which allows young players to develop their careers and skill-set while gaining valuable game-time and experience, the club has announced.  

Children's hospice warns of a potential crisis in its finances

The Worcester-based Acorns Children's Hospice is warning that the tough economic climate could create a crisis in its finances.

Acorns hospice in Worcester
Acorns Children's Hospice

David Strudley says the charity's plans to be able to care for 1,000 children a year have been put back to the end of the decade.

Originally we hoped to be able to do this by 2018, but because the funding has not kept pace with the demand that's had to be put back a bit

David StrudleyAcorns Children's Hospice
Latest: The cost of clearing up after fly-tippers and a chidren's hospice fears for the future

Phil Maiden

Reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester

Here are some of the main stories we are looking at in Herefordshire and Worcestershire:

- New figures show more than £200,000 was spent cleaning up after fly-tippers last year

- A children's hospice in Worcester is warning funding issues could force it to re-assess its future

- A giant dragon has been marauding through Hereford today as part of a carnival procession

Dragons take to the streets of Hereford for family festival

The Courtyard in Hereford is holding its first ever Family Festival, which included a dragon procession from Castle Green.

View more on twitter

People - especially young ones -  are being encouraged to dress up as their favourite mythical character.

The Courtyard Theatre is hosting drama, storytelling and craft events through the day.

Fly-tipping clean-up costs councils more than £200,000

Councils across Herefordshire and Worcestershire have had to spend more than £200,000 to clean up fly-tipping incidents over the last financial year, but just a fraction of that has been recovered in fines. 

Fly tipping
BBC

Less than £2,500 was clawed back through fixed penalty notices, according to the new figures from the Department for Environment Food & Rural Affairs

Three district councils, Bromsgrove, Worcester and Wyre Forest, didn't issue any fines at all.  

Let us know your experiences of fly-tipping - you can email, tweet us on @bbchw or message via Facebook.

Your chance to raise issues with Droiwich councillors

For the first time all the councillors representing Droitwich Spa are getting together in one place to take questions from the public.

Raven Hotel, Droitwich
BBC

The event, organised by Wychavon District Council, will take place 10:00-13:00 at Droitwich Library, Victoria Square, on Saturday 14 November.

It’s vital that people let us know what we’re doing well and what we could do better – that way we can always make sure we’re delivering the services they want and supporting them in the right way

Bob BrookesCouncillor Droitwich Spa east
Picture: Foggy day in Malvern from a PCSO on the beat

Police are warning people the foggy weather means extra care is needed on the roads.

'Lives under threat' warnings given to more than 50 people by police

Louise Hancock

Newsreader, BBC Hereford & Worcester

West Mercia Police have warned 64 people their lives were under threat in the last three years, according to new figures.

Teenager with knife
PA

The "threat to life" notices - which are also known as Osman warnings - are issued by forces if they become aware of a real and immediate threat to somebody's life.  

News: Surprise over suspended sentence for child sex images and hospice warns of possible financial crisis

Louise Hancock

Newsreader, BBC Hereford & Worcester

Here are some of the main stories we are looking at in Herefordshire and Worcestershire:

- The president of the Association of Child Abuse Lawyers says the Attorney General can review a suspended prison sentence handed out over child sex images

- A local charity supporting children with life-limiting illnesses warns the tough economic climate could create a crisis in its finances

- More than £200,000 was spent cleaning up after fly-tippers across Herefordshire and Worcestershire last year

Three wins out of three for local football sides

Trevor Owens

Sports Editor, BBC Hereford & Worcester

It was a good night for our local clubs in the Southern League as both Redditch United and Evesham United won their respective matches.

In the Premier Division, Redditch were 1-0 winners at Leamington and are now up to third in the table - a point behind the leaders, Poole Town.

In Division One, South and West, Evesham United were 4-1 winners at Mangotsfield United.

Hereford FC's fine form continues - Pablo Haysham scored twice as the Bulls won the Midland Football League Cup derby game against Westfields at Edgar Street 4-1.

'Surprise' over child sex offender's suspended sentence

The director of child protection charity the Lucy Faithfull Foundation has expressed his "surprise" that a man living in Bromsgrove, who distributed indecent images of children online, was given a suspended prison sentence.

A judge at Gloucester Crown Court yesterday handed a two-year jail term to 25-year-old Nathan Green, from Broad Street, suspended for 18 months.

My reaction, and that of many of the public, would be surprise that [Green] is not behind bars today - clearly the judge's mind was on what best safeguarded children in the future from this man

Donald FindlaterDirector of the Lucy Faithfull Foundation
Travel: Accident causes delays on the M5

BBC Travel

There is slow traffic on the M5 southbound between J4a (M42) and J5 (Droitwich) because of an earlier accident. All lanes are clear but there are still delays. More from BBC Travel.

On air: Your views wanted on cyclists and red lights

Toni McDonald

Breakfast presenter, BBC Hereford and Worcester

Campaigners are pushing for new rules in London to allow cyclists to run red lights when turning left, to avoid becoming caught up with large vehicles in congestion - I want to know what you think of the idea.

Cyclist
PA

Will this make the roads safer for cyclists or harder for other road users who'll have to avoid them?

Call me on 0345 300 8181 or you can emailtweet us on @bbchw or message via Facebook.

Latest: Surprise over child porn suspended sentence and rape suspect bailed

Louise Hancock

Newsreader, BBC Hereford & Worcester

Here are some of the main stories we are looking at in Herefordshire and Worcestershire:

- The director of a child protection charity has expressed his "surprise" that a Bromsgrove man caught with indecent images of children was given a suspended prison sentence

- An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of raping a teenager in Hereford has been released on police bail

- Councils across Herefordshire and Worcestershire paid more than £200,000 to clean up fly-tipping incidents last year

