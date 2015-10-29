A 23-year-old man from Evesham has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after woman was killed in a crash between a car and a scooter.
The collision happened on the A46 near Alcester in South Warwickshire at about 17:00 on Wednesday.
A woman in her 20s died at the scene, between Oversley Mill and Salford Bridge.
Man arrested for rape connected to Worcestershire school
A man from Cambridgeshire has been re-arrested on suspicion of the rape of a boy aged 13 to 15 years, West Mercia police say.
Officers say the arrest has been made as part of Operation Quail, which launched in September 2014 investigating alleged abuse at St Gilbert's School, in Hartlebury, Worcestershire (pictured) over four decades beginning in the 1940s.
In April, the man was arrested on suspicion of indecent assault and grievous bodily harm and remains under arrest on suspicion of these offences - he has been bailed until January 2016, a spokesman said.
St Gilbert's, which was a school for boys, no longer exists and is now residential housing.
Travel: Congestion on A451 in north Worcestershire
There's slow traffic on the A451 Stourbridge Road in Kidderminster between the A456 The Ringway junction and the A449 Chester Road North junction. More from BBC Travel.
From Greenland to the River Severn - a salmon's long swim
Salmon are migrating up the River Severn - some have swum all the way from Greenland.
People will not be 'spied on' by drones say police
A six-month trail of camera-carrying drones in the New Year does not mean people will be "spied on", say West Mercia Police.
Each drone will be controlled by an operator who will fly the aircraft and an "observer" who will operate the camera.
The drones will be used in operations including missing persons searches and taking aerial photographs of a road traffic collision or crime scene, police say.
I believe drones can be a very important tool in saving lives and reducing crime and I am assured that there is strict legislation in place regarding their legal and proportionate use to ensure people are protected and do not feel they are being spied on.
Latest: Police to begin camera drone trial and drug baron fails to get sentence cut
Phil Maiden
Reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Here are some of the main stories we are looking at in Herefordshire and Worcestershire:
- A trial of camera-carrying police drones will begin in the new year
- A drug dealer who escaped while being taken from a Worcestershire prison fails to get his sentence cut
- Lottery money will be used to fund a memorial project to munitions workers in Hereford
West Mercia Police plan drones trial
West Mercia Police and Warwickshire Police have announced a six-month trial of drones aircraft, starting in the new year.
The Field of Remembrance will allow the public to pay their respects to servicemen and women who've died in conflicts - the cathedral has worked with the Herefordshire branch of the Royal British Legion to establish the memorial.
Weather: Rain should clear giving sunny spells later in the afternoon
It'll stay dry through the early evening, though turn increasingly cloudy. Rain will then push northwards overnight to affect all areas, turning heavy in places by dawn.
World War One cook book aimed at children launched
A new World War One eCookbook aimed at children has been produced by students at the University of Worcester, featuring authentic recipes for dishes including recipes for a meatless stew, an eggless sponge cake and a baked jam roll.
One of the aims of the cookbook project was to get primary school-aged children interested in food by learning more about WW1 history and the challenges of cooking on the home front.
Worcester Warriors' Donnacha O'Callaghan has received a Level 1 citing - also known as a citing commissioner warning - following a dangerous tackle during Warriors' away fixture at Sale Sharks last Friday.
While he won't face a ban, the citing will remain on his record for five years and could be used in the event of the player facing any future disciplinary hearing.
Travel: Delayed Hereford train to terminate at Worcester
More problems for the Birmingham to Hereford train.
A Hereford shopkeeper who's been banned from selling certain legal highs says the decision will turn customers to the black market.
Jeff Birrell, at the Prop Shop on Eign Gate, formerly known as the Funny Farm, says if legal high users can't buy them from him, they'll turn to more dangerous substances that haven't been tried or tested.
Herefordshire Council says it can't comment on its reasons for the ban due to an ongoing investigation into "lethal" highs.
Worcester News front page: Costly housing 'mess-up'
Live updates for Herefordshire and Worcestershire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Friday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
Weather: Dry in the early evening but heavy rain by dawn
It'll stay dry through the early evening, though turn increasingly cloudy. Lows of 11C (51F).
Rain will then push northwards overnight to affect all areas, turning heavy in places by dawn.
No replacement as Harriers' striker leaves the club
Trevor Owens
Sports Editor, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Kidderminster Harriers’ head coach Dave Hockaday insists he and his players "won’t feel sorry for themselves" after it was confirmed Reece Styche had left the club.
The striker has joined Macclesfield Town on loan and Hockaday says he won’t be able to bring in a replacement in the immediate future.
Harriers are still looking for their first Vanarama National League win of the season and will host Woking at Aggborough on Saturday, 31 October.
Women's 'dangerous work' at Hereford weapons factory to be remembered with lottery grant help
Hereford Times
A lottery grant has provided three quarters of the funding needed to remember the contribution of women who worked at Hereford's former munitions factory.
A drone, carrying a high definition camera and controlled by a tablet computer, was shown off at Leek Wooton today.
The independent Trust, Integrity and Ethics Committee will scrutinise the force's proposed use of drones before the trial begins.
Video: Award for raising awareness of diabetes
The Outstanding Citizen Awards have been given out by the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner, Bill Longmore.
Looking for a yodeler for our Sound of Music spectacular
Malcolm Boyden
Presenter, BBC Hereford & Worcester
I'm on the hunt for someone who can yodel - and if that's you, then there's a starring role on offer at BBC Hereford & Worcester's Sing the Sound of Music event for Children In Need.
You'll need to be free to show your vocal talents, along with a cast of thousands at the Chaeau Impney at Droitwich on 7 November.
Drop me a line by email if you are the yodeler of our dreams.
Georgie Gibbs operation appeal boosted by £5,000 donation
Worcester News
The campaign tosend a little girl to America for a life-changing operationhas been boosted by a £5,000 donation from her mum's employer.
Job cuts planned at carpet manufacturer Brintons
Tim Race
Producer, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Kidderminster carpet maker Brintons is looking to cut its workforce, but has not confirmed how many posts will go.
Brintons has been manufacturing carpets in the town since 1783.
Chief Executive Officer Duccio Baldi said a "number of measures" had already been taken to "ensure the long term future the firm" and staff were being asked to consider voluntary redundancy.
Video: Warriors' new signing Jaba on whether 'the force is with him'
I suppose it's inevitable when your name is Jaba that you will get Star Wars questions, even if your surname is not The Hutt.
Man jailed for sex offences against two girls
Evesham Journal
A 49-year-old man has been jailed after a jury found him guilty of sexual offences against two young girls.
Field Of Remembrance to open In Hereford
Nicola Goodwin
Reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester
I'll be going along on Thursday 5 November, as a Field of Remembrance is opened in the Lady Arbour at Hereford Cathedral - I'll bring you video and pictures of this memorial to the area's war dead.
At least 4,052 personnel of the Royal Navy, Army, Royal Air Force and Merchant Navy from Herefordshire have died in service since 1914.
Poppies will be planted within the field and each remembrance tribute will have a personal message to someone who lost their life in the service of the country.
Latest: Drugs baron has appeal rejected and carpet manufacturer looks to cut jobs
Phil Maiden
Reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Here are some of the main stories we are looking at in Herefordshire and Worcestershire:
- A man who was jailed for escaping from a prison van in Worcestershire has had an appeal against a drugs conviction rejected
- The Kidderminster carpet maker Brintons is looking to cut its workforce after asking staff to consider taking voluntary redundancy
- The work of munition workers in Hereford is recognised in a memorial project
Talented dancer wins place on national team
Worcester News
A young girl said she had "done it for her nanny" when she found out she had successfully won a place in Team England Pom Dance.
Prison van escapee fails in bid to cut sentence
A man who was once Britain's most-wanted after escaping from a prison van in Worcestershire has failed in a bid to get his jail term cut for dealing cocaine and cannabis.
John Anslow, from Tipton, had been charged with murdering Richard Deakin in Staffordshire when he was freed by an armed masked gang near Reddich in 2012.
He was arrested 14 months later in northern Cyprus. He was later cleared of murder by a jury but is currently serving a 29-year sentence for drugs offences and escaping custody.
Today his lawyer sought leave to contest Anslow’s convictions and sentences for supplying cannabis but this was refused by the court of appeal.
MP calls for faster train journeys into London
Worcester's MP, Robin Walker, has raised the issue of the speed of trains to London in the House of Commons.
Field of Remembrance to open at Hereford Cathedral
Nicola Goodwin
Reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Next Thursday a Field of Remembrance will open in the Lady Arbour at Hereford Cathedral as a county-wide focus for remembrance - I'll be there to bring you video and photos of the event.
The Field of Remembrance will allow the public to pay their respects to servicemen and women who've died in conflicts - the cathedral has worked with the Herefordshire branch of the Royal British Legion to establish the memorial.
The afternoon will see brighter weather with sunny spells, and any winds should ease. Highs of 13C (55F).
Family saddened by Stourport car park sell off
Kidderminster Shuttle
Relatives of a Stourport businessman who it is believed donated a car park to residents in the town believe he would be “very sad” to learn it is set to be built on.
More on the history of the famous Droitwich radio masts
Pam Caulfield
Reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Former BBC engineer, John Phillips, has told me the Droitwich radio masts musuem has "saved the 1930s technology for posterity".
The masts began transmitting BBC programmes on 6 September 1934 - they are 700ft (213m) high.
Watch my video, which has more from John and lots more pictures.
Halloween warning of Worcester mum after daughter became 'human fireball'
Worcester News
A mum from Worcester whose daughter became a "human fireball" when her Halloween costume caught fire is warning others of the dangers of candles in the home.
Latest: Legal highs ban criticised and a munition workers memorial get lottery funds
Phil Maiden
Reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Here are some of the main stories we are looking at in Herefordshire and Worcestershire:
- A Hereford shopkeeper has criticised the county council for its decision to ban him from selling legal highs, saying the ban is putting his customers' lives at risk
- Trains travelling through Herefordshire and Worcestershire are among the oldest in Britain
- A project to honour women workers at Hereford's former munitions factory has won Heritage Lottery Funding
History project commemorates munition factory factory
The Heritage Lottery Fund has awarded £77,100 to a memorial for workers at the Rotherwas factory in Hereford to mark 100 years since it opened.
The project, known as Rotherwas ROF - Front Line Duty, will be launched in January and followed by a series of exhibitions, community events and school education programmes over two years.
Forty volunteers will be recruited and a digital archive remembering the munitions factory - which employed 6,000 people at its peak, 4,000 of whom were women - will also be created.
Travel: More problems with trains from Birmingham to Hereford
A delayed train due to run from Birmingham to Hereford is to terminate early.
Council Tax debt climbs to £2.5m as 27,000 summonses issued in three years
Hereford Times
Almost 27,000 people have been issued a summons to attend court for not paying Council Tax in Herefordshire since 2012.
Commuters travelling on some of the oldest trains in the UK
Pam Caulfield
Reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Trains travelling through Herefordshire and Worcestershire are among the oldest in Britain, according to the Campaign for Better Transport.
At more than 32 years old, Great Western trains, running between Hereford and London, and Worcester and Bristol, are the second oldest in the country.
The firm says it will be replacing the current train stock in the next 18 months.
Let us know about your train commuting experiences - you can email, tweet us on @bbchw or message via Facebook.
Lost war secret of schoolboy suicide bombers
Worcester News
Remarkable evidence has emerged that in the early years of the Second World War, the British Secret Service trained several students at Worcester Royal Grammar School to act as suicide bombers in the event of a Nazi invasion.
Travel: Problems affect Hereford to Birmingham service
A train due to leave Hereford for Birmingham at 11:40 will now start in Worcester.
Warrior's player cited for dangerous tackle
Trevor Owens
Sports Editor, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Worcester Warriors' Donnacha O'Callaghan has received a Level 1 citing - also known as a citing commissioner warning - following a dangerous tackle during Warriors' away fixture at Sale Sharks last Friday.
While he won't face a ban, the citing will remain on his record for five years and could be used in the event of the player facing any future disciplinary hearing.
Droitwch News front page: Vandals attack florists
Droitwich News
Vandals smashed the window of aDroitwich florist leaving its owner to pick up a costly repair bill.
Legal highs shopkeeper attacks council sale ban
Julie Tyler
Reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester
A Hereford shopkeeper who's been banned from selling certain legal highs says the decision will turn customers to the black market.
Jeff Birrell, at the Prop Shop on Eign Gate, formerly known as the Funny Farm, says if legal high users can't buy them from him, they'll turn to more dangerous substances that haven't been tried or tested.
Herefordshire Council says it can't comment on its reasons for the ban due to an ongoing investigation into "lethal" highs.
Worcester News front page: Costly housing 'mess-up'
Worcester News
The Worcester News main story details how a housing mess-up cost £800,000.