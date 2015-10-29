Kidderminster Harriers’ head coach Dave Hockaday insists he and his players "won’t feel sorry for themselves" after it was confirmed Reece Styche had left the club.

Getty Images

The striker has joined Macclesfield Town on loan and Hockaday says he won’t be able to bring in a replacement in the immediate future.

Harriers are still looking for their first Vanarama National League win of the season and will host Woking at Aggborough on Saturday, 31 October.