Heavy rain and gusty winds will clear leaving a mainly dry afternoon. Highs of 16C (60F)
It will stay generally cloudy but with a few brighter spells and will feel very mild
Family of dead woman stage demo claiming hospital made a catalogue of errors
The family of a women who died last month are accusing the Worcestershire Royal Hospital of a catalogue of errors and are holding a demonstration outside today.
Brenda Smith's family claim she had undiagnosed Crohn's disease and after a successful operation was then given the wrong medicine, lay in urine and faeces for hours and suffered a dramatic loss of weight.
The fundraising barrow raising money for Children in Need
Malcolm Boyden
Presenter, BBC Hereford & Worcester
The team at Elite Service Centre in Barnard’s Green, Malvern have taken my Children in Need Boyden’s Bear Box appeal to a new level - manager Russell Petty sent us this picture of Boyden’s Bear Barrow.
We’ll be going over on Monday to pick up the pennies - if you have a box you can also drop it into the shop for us to collect while we’re there.
Travel: Signalling problems hit trains through Bromsgrove
Commuters on trains travelling through Bromsgrove could face delays.
The agency say the warning has been issued due to "bursts of heavy rainfall in the area".
Latest: Halloween costume fire safety calls and family holds demo outside a hospital where a relative died
Phil Maiden
Reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Here are some of the main stories we are looking at in Herefordshire and Worcestershire:
- Fire chief calls for children's Halloween costumes to be subject to the same safety regulations as nightclothes
- The family of a woman are holding a demonstration outside the hospital where she died last month
- New signing Tevita Cavubati will make his full debut for Worcester Warriors in tomorrow's Aviva Premiership match at Gloucester
Tickets on offer for Worcester City FA Cup tie
Trevor Owens
Sports Editor, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Worcester City say they have received an initial allocation of 2,000 tickets for the FA Cup first-round tie at Sheffield United.
Tickets will be available from the club's online shop and from Worcester's Tourist Information Centre from 10:00 on Saturday, 31 October.
City fans are advised they will need a ticket as there will be no pay on the gate at this match - adult tickets will cost £10 and concessions £5, while Under 18s will be admitted to the game for only £1.
Solicitors show willing to support Kidderminster hospice
Live Reporting
By Jerry Chester
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Our live coverage across the day
Live updates for Herefordshire and Worcestershire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Monday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
Weather: Some rain through the evening but drier by morning
BBC Weather
Outbreaks of rain are possible through the evening, but most places should become dry by the early hours. Lows of 11C (51F).
Some clear spells are possible for a time, but low cloud and fog could become extensive by dawn. Remaining very mild overnight.
Hereford FC sign Tumelty ahead of Vase trip
Trevor Owens
Sports Editor, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Hereford FC have signed another player ahead of the FA Vase trip to Rocester tomorrow.
Manager Peter Beadle has added former Hereford United youth team player, Joe Tumelty, to his squad after he joined the club from Frome Town.
Flood alert update: Water levels being monitored overnight
The Environment Agency say they will continue monitoring the level of water in Barbourne Brook after a flood alert was issued today following heavy rain.
The agency said at 16:00 today the level at the Perdiswell gauge was 2.22m (7ft).
The flood alert remains in force due to "maintenance occurring at Perdiswell", a statement said.
Freakishly fun Hallowe'en events take place across Droitwich
Droitwich News
Spook-tacular Hallowe'en activities have entertained plenty of Droitwich youngsters during the half-term break.
Your pictures: Autumn colour on North Hill
Jerry Chester
BBC News Online
If you are out and about over the weekend and take any good pictures of Herefordshire or Worcestershire we'd love to see them - this one of North Hill in the Malverns was taken by Alexandra Emanuel.
You can send me your pictures by email, tweet us on @bbchw or message via Facebook.
Gunpowder plot death warrant held in county archives
The death warrant for a Worcestershire nobleman, who harboured two of the Gunpowder Plotters after plans to blow up parliament were discovered, is held in the county archives.
Humphrey Lyttelton was a Catholic sympathiser who lived at HagleyHall, Worcestershire.
He was convicted and sentenced to death at Worcester for harbouring Robert Wintour and Stephen Lyttelton
He was executed at Redhill, Worcester with four others on 7 April 1606.
Latest: Family stages protest over hospital death and warning over flammable Halloween costumes
Phil Maiden
Reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Here are some of the main stories we are looking at in Herefordshire and Worcestershire:
- The son of a woman who died at the Worcestershire Royal Hospital says he wants to make sure no-one else is treated the same way
- A Worcester girl who had to have skin grafts after her Halloween costume caught fire thinks rules should be changed to make them safer
- A Herefordshire man, who has to regularly take his wife to Hereford Hospital says the parking charges should be cut
Bromyard man blasts Hereford High Town plans
Hereford Times
A Bromyard man who is still recovering after a fall in the city centre has blasted plans to bring Hereford's High Town up to the same standard as nearby Widemarsh Street.
Debut for new signing in Warriors' weekend derby game
Trevor Owens
Sports Editor, BBC Hereford & Worcester
New signing Tevita Cavubati will make his full debut for Worcester Warriors in tomorrow's Aviva Premiership match at Gloucester.
The Fijian lock will start alongside Donncha O'Callaghan as Director of Rugby Dean Ryan names the same 23 that faced Sale Sharks last week.
Tomorrow's match at Kingsholm is due to kick off at 14:00 - full commentary on BBC Hereford and Worcester.
Cornmarket revamp is nearly finished, says county council
Worcester News
Work on the £500,000 revamp of the Cornmarket in Worcester's city centre is set to be finished within the next few days.
The blind girl who's walking on fire to help veterans who've lost their site
Malcolm Boyden
Presenter, BBC Hereford & Worcester
I met a remarkable girl inthis morning's show.
Nine-year-old Lydia Beech, who is blind, is going to walk across fire toraise moneyfor Blind Veterans UK - that's a charity supporting former servicemen and woman.
Lydia told me: "I was born blind but they weren't so it must be very scary for them and I want to help so they can do whatever they want to do just like me."
She's says she's "excited but a little bit nervous about walking on fire" - who wouldn't be - we'll bring you a video of the walk on Sunday, 8 November.
Travel: Lane closed on the M5 southbound
BBC Travel
One lane is closed on the exit slip road of the M5 southbound at J5 (Droitwich) because of a broken down vehicle. More from BBC Travel.
Watch: Halloween costumes fire safety warning
Parents in the West Midlands are being warned of the potential dangers of children's fancy dress costumes this Halloween weekend.
In an experiment by BBC Midlands Today several costumes were set on fire to test regulation times.
The costumes are legally classified as toys, rather than clothing, so they don't have to meet stricter fire laws.
West Midlands Fire Service says parents have to be vigilant.
A different way to light up your Halloween pumpkin
More safety advice from the fire service ahead of Halloween and bonfire night.
Latest: Family stages hospital death protest and warning over Halloween costume fire risk
Phil Maiden
Reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Here are some of the main stories we are looking at in Herefordshire and Worcestershire:
- Family holds protest outside hospital after the death of a relative
- A Worcester teenager who turned into a human fire ball when her Halloween costume caught fire is warning others about how easily they can ignite
- Parents of children with special educational needs have been voicing their fears over the future of services in Worcestershire
How a refugee child from Belgium was adopted in WW1
The story of a Charlotte and Irene, two refugee children fleeing the fighting in the county, and of Irene's adoption by a Malvern family, is just one to be found in a BBC Ebook about World War One.
Kidderminster drink driver caught on his birthday
Kidderminster Shuttle
A Kidderminster man who was caught drink driving on his birthday has been banned from getting behind the wheel for four years.
Weather: Heavy rain will clear but it will stay cloudy and mild
BBC Weather
Heavy rain and gusty winds will clear leaving a mainly dry afternoon. Highs of 16C (60F)
It will stay generally cloudy but with a few brighter spells and will feel very mild
Family of dead woman stage demo claiming hospital made a catalogue of errors
The family of a women who died last month are accusing the Worcestershire Royal Hospital of a catalogue of errors and are holding a demonstration outside today.
Brenda Smith's family claim she had undiagnosed Crohn's disease and after a successful operation was then given the wrong medicine, lay in urine and faeces for hours and suffered a dramatic loss of weight.
Thetrust running the hospitalsays it's very concerned to hear about the issues raised and has passed on its condolences.
It has also launched a detailed investigation, the findings of which will be shared with Mrs Smith's family, a spokesman said.
Video: 'We won't feel sorry for ourselves" - Harriers' boss
Trevor Owens
Sports Editor, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Kidderminster Harriers’ head coach Dave Hockaday insists he and his players won’t feel sorry for themselves after it was confirmed Reece Styche had left the club.
The striker has joined Macclesfield Town on loan and Hockaday says he won’t be able to bring in a replacement in the immediate future.
Harriers are still looking for their first Vanarama National League win of the season and will host Woking at Aggborough on Saturday, 31 October.
Travel: Engineers tackle Bromsgrove signalling problems
London Midland say they are working to fix the signals that are delaying trains through Bromsgrove.
The fundraising barrow raising money for Children in Need
Malcolm Boyden
Presenter, BBC Hereford & Worcester
The team at Elite Service Centre in Barnard’s Green, Malvern have taken my Children in Need Boyden’s Bear Box appeal to a new level - manager Russell Petty sent us this picture of Boyden’s Bear Barrow.
We’ll be going over on Monday to pick up the pennies - if you have a box you can also drop it into the shop for us to collect while we’re there.
Travel: Signalling problems hit trains through Bromsgrove
Commuters on trains travelling through Bromsgrove could face delays.
Vulnerable man beaten up and robbed in Bromsgrove
Bromsgrove Advertiser
Three men and two women beat up a vulnerable 66-year-old man in a Worcestershire flat before one of them robbed him of £10, a court has been told.
Flood warning issued for brook in Worcester
Jerry Chester
BBC News Online
A flood warning has been issued for Barbourne Brook in Worcester by the Environment Agency.
The agency say the warning has been issued due to "bursts of heavy rainfall in the area".
Latest: Halloween costume fire safety calls and family holds demo outside a hospital where a relative died
Phil Maiden
Reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Here are some of the main stories we are looking at in Herefordshire and Worcestershire:
- Fire chief calls for children's Halloween costumes to be subject to the same safety regulations as nightclothes
- The family of a woman are holding a demonstration outside the hospital where she died last month
- New signing Tevita Cavubati will make his full debut for Worcester Warriors in tomorrow's Aviva Premiership match at Gloucester
Tickets on offer for Worcester City FA Cup tie
Trevor Owens
Sports Editor, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Worcester City say they have received an initial allocation of 2,000 tickets for the FA Cup first-round tie at Sheffield United.
Tickets will be available from the club's online shop and from Worcester's Tourist Information Centre from 10:00 on Saturday, 31 October.
City fans are advised they will need a ticket as there will be no pay on the gate at this match - adult tickets will cost £10 and concessions £5, while Under 18s will be admitted to the game for only £1.
Solicitors show willing to support Kidderminster hospice
Kidderminster Shuttle
Lawyers across Wyre Forest helped raise thousands of pounds for a hospice during an annual fundraising campaign.
Video: Watch how easily a children's Halloween costume can catch fire
This test carried out by the fire service for BBC Hereford and Worcester shows just how easily a children's Halloween costume can catch fire.
Bonfire night burns advice from the fire service
The fire service want you to know what to do if someone gets a burn on bonfire night.
Droitwich News front page: Knitter's tribute to war dead
Droitwich News
A knitter is putting the final touches to her Remembrance Day tribute.
Police awards for services to the local community
The West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner has been giving out awards to people who have made a special contribution to their local community - you can watch videos from the ceremony
Injuries to man stabbed in Barbourne not believed to be life-threatening
Worcester News
Police have confirmed a man was stabbed yesterday afternoon in Barbourne.
Worcester's music hall star Vesta Tilley features in WW1 ebook
The story of how Worcester's music hall star Vesta Tilley helped recruit soldiers in World War One is just one of the many featured in a BBC ebook.
Downloadable 'No trick or treaters' poster
A downloadable poster for people who don't want their doorbell rung by trick or treaters has been produced by a council.
Video: Warriors need to cut out the penalties says Pennell
Trevor Owens
Sports Editor, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Worcester Warriors’ England full back Chris Pennell says if they can cut out the needless penalties, the squad can be competitive in the Aviva Premiership this season.
Pennell says their tackle count and defensive display at Sale Sharks was impressive, but they do need to tighten up on their discipline.
The Warriors will head to Kingsholm to take on Gloucester from 14:00 on Saturday. Full commentary on BBC Hereford & Worcester.
Worcester wounding: Helicopter in St George's Square
Worcester News
These pictures show the Air Ambulance in St George's Square, Barbourne, Worcester, yesterday after a man wounded and needed to be airlifted to hospital.
Latest: Halloween costumes fire risk warning and cuts to beds for children with learning disabilities
Louise Hancock
Newsreader, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Here are some of the main stories we are looking at in Herefordshire and Worcestershire:
- A Worcester teenager who turned into a human fire ball when her Halloween costume caught fire is warning others about how easily they can ignite
- The number of hospital beds for children and young people with learning disabilities and autism are being reduced in Herefordshire and Worcestershire
- Police in West Mercia and Warwickshire are to trial two remote-controlled aerial drones to help with their operations from January
Video: Worcester Wolves' new signing set for game time at the weekend
Trevor Owens
Sports Editor, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Worcester Wolves’ head coach Paul James says new signing Josh Cameron is likely to get some game time in the BBL Championship match at Sheffield Sharks on Sunday, 1 November.