Statue of King Charles I in Worcester

BBC Local Live: Herefordshire & Worcestershire

Summary

  1. Updates on Friday 30 October 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates to resume at 08:00 on Monday

By Jerry Chester

All times stated are UK

Our live coverage across the day

Live updates for Herefordshire and Worcestershire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Monday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.

Weather: Some rain through the evening but drier by morning

BBC Weather

Outbreaks of rain are possible through the evening, but most places should become dry by the early hours. Lows of 11C (51F).

Weather chart
BBC

Some clear spells are possible for a time, but low cloud and fog could become extensive by dawn. Remaining very mild overnight.  

Hereford FC sign Tumelty ahead of Vase trip

Trevor Owens

Sports Editor, BBC Hereford & Worcester

Hereford FC have signed another player ahead of the FA Vase trip to Rocester tomorrow. 

Manager Peter Beadle has added former Hereford United youth team player, Joe Tumelty, to his squad after he joined the club from Frome Town.

Flood alert update: Water levels being monitored overnight

The Environment Agency say they will continue monitoring the level of water in Barbourne Brook after a flood alert was issued today following heavy rain.

Barbourne Brook, Worcester
Google

The agency said at 16:00 today the level at the Perdiswell gauge was 2.22m (7ft). 

The flood alert remains in force due to "maintenance occurring at Perdiswell", a statement said.

Your pictures: Autumn colour on North Hill

Jerry Chester

BBC News Online

If you are out and about over the weekend and take any good pictures of Herefordshire or Worcestershire we'd love to see them - this one of North Hill in the Malverns was taken by Alexandra Emanuel.

North Hill, Malvern
Alexandra Emanue

You can send me your pictures by emailtweet us on @bbchw or message via Facebook.  

Gunpowder plot death warrant held in county archives

The death warrant for a Worcestershire nobleman, who harboured two of the Gunpowder Plotters after plans to blow up parliament were discovered, is held in the county archives.

Humphrey Lyttelton death warrant
Worcestershire County Council

Humphrey Lyttelton was a Catholic sympathiser who lived at HagleyHall, Worcestershire.

He was convicted and sentenced to death at Worcester for harbouring Robert Wintour and Stephen Lyttelton   

He was executed at Redhill, Worcester with four others on 7 April 1606.

Latest: Family stages protest over hospital death and warning over flammable Halloween costumes

Phil Maiden

Reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester

Here are some of the main stories we are looking at in Herefordshire and Worcestershire:

- The son of a woman who died at the Worcestershire Royal Hospital says he wants to make sure no-one else is treated the same way

- A Worcester girl who had to have skin grafts after her Halloween costume caught fire thinks rules should be changed to make them safer

  - A Herefordshire man, who has to regularly take his wife to Hereford Hospital says the parking charges should be cut  

Debut for new signing in Warriors' weekend derby game

Trevor Owens

Sports Editor, BBC Hereford & Worcester

New signing Tevita Cavubati will make his full debut for Worcester Warriors in tomorrow's Aviva Premiership match at Gloucester. 

Tevita Cavubati
Getty Images

The Fijian lock will start alongside Donncha O'Callaghan as Director of Rugby Dean Ryan names the same 23 that faced Sale Sharks last week. 

Tomorrow's match at Kingsholm is due to kick off at 14:00 - full commentary on BBC Hereford and Worcester.  

Cornmarket revamp is nearly finished, says county council

Worcester News

Work on the £500,000 revamp of the Cornmarket in Worcester's city centre is set to be finished within the next few days.  

Cornmarket in Worcester
Worcester News
The blind girl who's walking on fire to help veterans who've lost their site

Malcolm Boyden

Presenter, BBC Hereford & Worcester

I met a remarkable girl inthis morning's show.

Nine-year-old Lydia Beech, who is blind, is going to walk across fire toraise moneyfor Blind Veterans UK - that's a charity supporting former servicemen and woman. 

Lydia Beech
Beech family

Lydia told me: "I was born blind but they weren't so it must be very scary for them and I want to help so they can do whatever they want to do just like me."

She's says she's "excited but a little bit nervous about walking on fire" - who wouldn't be - we'll bring you a video of the walk on Sunday, 8 November.

Travel: Lane closed on the M5 southbound

BBC Travel

One lane is closed on the exit slip road of the M5 southbound at J5 (Droitwich) because of a broken down vehicle. More from BBC Travel.

Watch: Halloween costumes fire safety warning

Parents in the West Midlands are being warned of the potential dangers of children's fancy dress costumes this Halloween weekend. 

Warning: There is no sound on this video

In an experiment by BBC Midlands Today several costumes were set on fire to test regulation times. 

The costumes are legally classified as toys, rather than clothing, so they don't have to meet stricter fire laws. 

West Midlands Fire Service says parents have to be vigilant. 

A different way to light up your Halloween pumpkin

More safety advice from the fire service ahead of Halloween and bonfire night.

View more on twitter
Latest: Family stages hospital death protest and warning over Halloween costume fire risk

Phil Maiden

Reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester

Here are some of the main stories we are looking at in Herefordshire and Worcestershire:

- Family holds protest outside hospital after the death of a relative

- A Worcester teenager who turned into a human fire ball when her Halloween costume caught fire is warning others about how easily they can ignite

- Parents of children with special educational needs have been voicing their fears over the future of services in Worcestershire

How a refugee child from Belgium was adopted in WW1

The story of a Charlotte and Irene, two refugee children fleeing the fighting in the county, and of Irene's adoption by a Malvern family, is just one to be found in a BBC Ebook about World War One.

A local couple adopt the child of a Belgian refugee and a soldier from the Congo
Weather: Heavy rain will clear but it will stay cloudy and mild

BBC Weather

Heavy rain and gusty winds will clear leaving a mainly dry afternoon. Highs of 16C (60F)

Weather chart
BBC

 It will stay generally cloudy but with a few brighter spells and will feel very mild  

Family of dead woman stage demo claiming hospital made a catalogue of errors

The family of a women who died last month are accusing the Worcestershire Royal Hospital of a catalogue of errors and are holding a demonstration outside today.

Brenda Smith's son Scott
BBC

Brenda Smith's family claim she had undiagnosed Crohn's disease and after a successful operation was then given the wrong medicine, lay in urine and faeces for hours and suffered a dramatic loss of weight. 

Thetrust running the hospitalsays it's very concerned to hear about the issues raised and has passed on its condolences. 

It has also launched a detailed investigation, the findings of which will be shared with Mrs Smith's family, a spokesman said.  

Video: 'We won't feel sorry for ourselves" - Harriers' boss

Trevor Owens

Sports Editor, BBC Hereford & Worcester

Kidderminster Harriers’ head coach Dave Hockaday insists he and his players won’t feel sorry for themselves after it was confirmed Reece Styche had left the club.

Harriers’ Dave Hockaday says they won’t feel sorry for themselves after a striker leaves.

The striker has joined Macclesfield Town on loan and Hockaday says he won’t be able to bring in a replacement in the immediate future.

Harriers are still looking for their first Vanarama National League win of the season and will host Woking at Aggborough on Saturday, 31 October.

Travel: Engineers tackle Bromsgrove signalling problems

London Midland say they are working to fix the signals that are delaying trains through Bromsgrove.

View more on twitter
The fundraising barrow raising money for Children in Need

Malcolm Boyden

Presenter, BBC Hereford & Worcester

The team at Elite Service Centre in Barnard’s Green, Malvern have taken my Children in Need Boyden’s Bear Box appeal to a new level - manager Russell Petty sent us this picture of Boyden’s Bear Barrow.

Children in Need appeal barrow
BBC

We’ll be going over on Monday to pick up the pennies - if you have a box you can also drop it into the shop for us to collect while we’re there.

Travel: Signalling problems hit trains through Bromsgrove

Commuters on trains travelling through Bromsgrove could face delays.

View more on twitter
Flood warning issued for brook in Worcester

Jerry Chester

BBC News Online

A flood warning has been issued for Barbourne Brook in Worcester by the Environment Agency.

The agency say the warning has been issued due to "bursts of heavy rainfall in the area". 

Barbourne Brook, Worcester
Google
Latest: Halloween costume fire safety calls and family holds demo outside a hospital where a relative died

Phil Maiden

Reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester

Here are some of the main stories we are looking at in Herefordshire and Worcestershire:

- Fire chief calls for children's Halloween costumes to be subject to the same safety regulations as nightclothes

- The family of a woman are holding a demonstration outside the hospital where she died last month

- New signing Tevita Cavubati will make his full debut for Worcester Warriors in tomorrow's Aviva Premiership match at Gloucester

Tickets on offer for Worcester City FA Cup tie

Trevor Owens

Sports Editor, BBC Hereford & Worcester

Worcester City say they have received an initial allocation of 2,000 tickets for the FA Cup first-round tie at Sheffield United.

FA Cup
Getty Images

Tickets will be available from the club's online shop and from Worcester's Tourist Information Centre from 10:00 on Saturday, 31 October.    

City fans are advised they will need a ticket as there will be no pay on the gate at this match -  adult tickets will cost £10 and concessions £5, while Under 18s will be admitted to the game for only £1.    

Video: Watch how easily a children's Halloween costume can catch fire

This test carried out by the fire service for BBC Hereford and Worcester shows just how easily a children's Halloween costume can catch fire.

Bonfire night burns advice from the fire service

The fire service want you to know what to do if someone gets a burn on bonfire night.

View more on twitter
Police awards for services to the local community

The West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner has been giving out awards to people who have made a special contribution to their local community - you can watch videos from the ceremony

View more on twitter
Worcester's music hall star Vesta Tilley features in WW1 ebook

The story of how Worcester's music hall star Vesta Tilley helped recruit soldiers in World War One is just one of the many featured in a BBC ebook.

The music hall star who recruited hundreds for the front
Downloadable 'No trick or treaters' poster

A downloadable poster for people who don't want their doorbell rung by trick or treaters has been produced by a council.

View more on twitter
No trick and treaters poster
Wychavon District Council
Video: Warriors need to cut out the penalties says Pennell

Trevor Owens

Sports Editor, BBC Hereford & Worcester

Worcester Warriors’ England full back Chris Pennell says if they can cut out the needless penalties, the squad can be competitive in the Aviva Premiership this season.

Warriors’ full back Chris Pennell says they need to cut out needless penalties

Pennell says their tackle count and defensive display at Sale Sharks was impressive, but they do need to tighten up on their discipline.

The Warriors will head to Kingsholm to take on Gloucester from 14:00 on Saturday. Full commentary on BBC Hereford & Worcester.

Latest: Halloween costumes fire risk warning and cuts to beds for children with learning disabilities

Louise Hancock

Newsreader, BBC Hereford & Worcester

Here are some of the main stories we are looking at in Herefordshire and Worcestershire:

- A Worcester teenager who turned into a human fire ball when her Halloween costume caught fire is warning others about how easily they can ignite

- The number of hospital beds for children and young people with learning disabilities and autism are being reduced in Herefordshire and Worcestershire

- Police in West Mercia and Warwickshire are to trial two remote-controlled aerial drones to help with their operations from January

Video: Worcester Wolves' new signing set for game time at the weekend

Trevor Owens

Sports Editor, BBC Hereford & Worcester

Worcester Wolves’ head coach Paul James says new signing Josh Cameron is likely to get some game time in the BBL Championship match at Sheffield Sharks on Sunday, 1 November.

Worcester Wolves’ new signing, Josh Cameron, is likely to get some game time on Sunday
