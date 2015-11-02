A memorial sculpture, designed and built by a Herefordshire blacksmith as a tribute to one of the most important missions of World War Two, has been approved by the National Memorial Arboretum.
The Pegasus Bridge Memorial Flight (pictured), built by Bromley O'Hare from Pembridge, will commemorate the "Coup de Main" operation where allied airborne forces took a strategic bridge ahead of the D-Day landings.
A full-size version will now be made to go on display at the arboretum in Staffordshire.
Latest: MP disappointed of maternity closure and guilty plea in historical rape case
Phil Maiden
Reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Here are some of the main stories we are looking at in Herefordshire and Worcestershire:
- The MP for Bromsgrove says he is very disappointed the trust which runs the Alexandra Hopsital is to close its maternity and neonatal wards until at least the new year
- A man in his 60s has admitted raping a teenager in Alvechurch in 1987
- Harriers' new majority shareholder says the club can become financially sustainable
Another fog warning issued for tonight and tomorrow
Also a new man takes control at Kidderminster Harriers -we hear his visions for increasing ties with the local community and how it could mean big business.
Plus I'll be talking to the doctor from Hagley who went on hunger strike to protest about the British man held in Guantanamo. He tells us what it was like to meet him as a free man. All that and more from 16:00.
Harriers' investment saves the club from Hereford United's fate says chairman
Trevor Owens
Sports Editor, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Harriers' chairman, Rod Brown, says the appointment of a new majority shareholder at Aggborough has saved the club from going the same way as Hereford United, who were wound up last year.
Harriers announced this morning that Colin Gordon had invested in the club, giving them the boost they needed for the remainder of this season while other income sources are developed.
Mr Brown said Harriers have relied on benefactors for far too long and the club has to find a different way of balancing its books.
Travel: Train services back to normal in Redditch
Earlier problems with a train fault in Redditch have been fixed.
In a joint statement, the MPs say they have arranged to meet urgently with the Trust Development Authority and the Secretary of State for Health, Jeremy Hunt, to seek personal assurance about "the serious situation at our local hospital".
The MPs say mothers should be aware that if they do not want to travel to Worcester Royal, they can also look to the Birmingham Women’s Hospital or Warwick Hospital.
Hospital services cannot be used if they are unsafe, but patients must also have choice in their services.
Hereford man spared jail after argument over DVDs led to bottle attack
Live Reporting
By Jerry Chester
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Our live coverage across the day
Live updates for Herefordshire and Worcestershire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Tuesday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
Weather: More fog on the way overnight
BBC Weather
Fog and low cloud is likely to quickly re-form after dark this evening, becoming widespread again through the early hours with some dense patches in places. Lows of 9C (48F).
Vase and Trophy games for local football sides
Trevor Owens
Sports Editor, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Evesham United will host Spennymoor Town in the second qualifying round of the FA Trophy on Saturday, 14 November.
In the FA Vase, second round, Hereford will face Haughmond at Edgar Street, while Alvechurch will make the short trip to AFC Bridgnorth.
The Vase ties are due to be played on Saturday, 21 November.
Looking back to the autumn floods 15 years ago
Bewdley now has its own flood defences that can be put up as the waters rise.
Pregnant mother's concerns over maternity unit closure
Jennifer Meierhans
BBC News Online
A mother-to-be says she is "concerned" the closure of the maternity unit at the Alexandra Hospital in Redditch means she now faces a much longer trip to give birth.
Emma Bott, who is 28 weeks pregnant, says she was in labour with her first child for only two hours.
She said: "I live about five minutes away from the [Alexandra] hospital and I was concerned before that I would have my baby at home, because I might not even make it here.
"And now obviously I'm thinking I could be having my baby on the motorway."
Fears grow over pressure on Worcestershire Royal after Redditch maternity closure
Worcester News
Fears are growing that Worcester's hospital will struggle to cope this winter after the shock closure of Redditch's maternity unit.
Memorial to vital D-Day operation given approval
Pam Caulfield
Reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester
A memorial sculpture, designed and built by a Herefordshire blacksmith as a tribute to one of the most important missions of World War Two, has been approved by the National Memorial Arboretum.
The Pegasus Bridge Memorial Flight (pictured), built by Bromley O'Hare from Pembridge, will commemorate the "Coup de Main" operation where allied airborne forces took a strategic bridge ahead of the D-Day landings.
A full-size version will now be made to go on display at the arboretum in Staffordshire.
Latest: MP disappointed of maternity closure and guilty plea in historical rape case
Phil Maiden
Reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Here are some of the main stories we are looking at in Herefordshire and Worcestershire:
- The MP for Bromsgrove says he is very disappointed the trust which runs the Alexandra Hopsital is to close its maternity and neonatal wards until at least the new year
- A man in his 60s has admitted raping a teenager in Alvechurch in 1987
- Harriers' new majority shareholder says the club can become financially sustainable
Another fog warning issued for tonight and tomorrow
Anotheryellow fog warning has been issued for the West Midlands by the Met Office- they say it is likely to thicken this evening and become dense in places.
Much of the fog will persist overnight and last well into Tuesday morning, the Met Office say.
Former Evesham entrepreneur dies in New Zealand
Worcester News
Entrepreneur was not a word in common currency in the 1960s, but if it had been, it would certainly have applied to Brenda Knight.
Man admits raping teenager in Alvechurch in 1987
BBC News England
A 63-year-old man has admitted raping a teenager nearly 30 years ago.
Stephen Hearle, of Hunters Walk in Birmingham, attacked his victim - who was then aged between 16 and 19 - in Alvechurch, Worcestershire, in 1987, police said.
Hearle, of Hunters Walk in Birmingham, is due to be sentenced on 24 November.
Travel: One lane closed on the M42 northbound
BBC Travel
There is severe disruption on the M42 northbound after the closure of one lane between J3 (Portway) and J3a (M40) due to a broken down vehicle. More from BBC Travel.
Kind-hearted girls film video to inspire more people to donate to food banks
Evesham Journal
Two kind hearted young girls who were sad there were people living in England who could not afford to eat made a cute video to inspire people to donate to food banks.
On air: Hear what a minister plans to do about the Alexandra Hospital closure
Andrew Easton
Presenter, BBC Hereford and Worcester
Coming up on my show tonight - as a vigil is organised and a petition launched to try and keep maternity servicesat the Alexandra Hospital in Redditch, I speak to the Bromsgrove MP, Sajid Javid (pictured), as he takes his concerns to the top.
Also a new man takes control at Kidderminster Harriers -we hear his visions for increasing ties with the local community and how it could mean big business.
Plus I'll be talking to the doctor from Hagley who went on hunger strike to protest about the British man held in Guantanamo. He tells us what it was like to meet him as a free man. All that and more from 16:00.
Harriers' investment saves the club from Hereford United's fate says chairman
Trevor Owens
Sports Editor, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Harriers' chairman, Rod Brown, says the appointment of a new majority shareholder at Aggborough has saved the club from going the same way as Hereford United, who were wound up last year.
Harriers announced this morning that Colin Gordon had invested in the club, giving them the boost they needed for the remainder of this season while other income sources are developed.
Mr Brown said Harriers have relied on benefactors for far too long and the club has to find a different way of balancing its books.
Travel: Train services back to normal in Redditch
Earlier problems with a train fault in Redditch have been fixed.
Campaigners battling to save Bromsgrove's Dolphin Centre
Bromsgrove Advertiser
The gloves are off as a fight to save the sports hall at Bromsgrove's Dolphin Centre - doomed under plans for a new £13m development - gathers pace.
Latest: Neonatal move will be 'revisited' in new year and new majority shareholder at Harriers
Phil Maiden
Reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Here are some of the main stories we are looking at in Herefordshire and Worcestershire:
- Hospital bosses say they will revisit their decision to close the maternity and neonatal units at the Alexandra in Redditch in the new year
- Kidderminster Harriers have announced Colin Gordon has become the club's new majority shareholder
- A sculpture designed by a Herefordshire blacksmith as a tribute to one of the most important missions of WW2 will be set up in the National Memorial Arboretum
Family invite Worcester people to the Black Bond's funeral in West Yorkshire
Worcester News
The family of a popular rapper and familiar face around Worcester have invited people to attend his funeral in West Yorkshire.
Look out for the Pudsey van as it goes on tour
Children in Need day is only a couple of weeks away. BBC Hereford & Worcester are already out and about - look out for the Pudsey van.
Alexandra Hospital neonatal move: MPs 'disappointed and concerned'
Pam Caulfield
Reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Bromsgrove and Redditch MPs, Sajid Javid and Karen Lumley, say news that the obstetrics and neonatal unit at the Alexandra Hospital will close temporarily due to safety concerns from Thursday is "disappointing and concerning for mums-to-be".
In a joint statement, the MPs say they have arranged to meet urgently with the Trust Development Authority and the Secretary of State for Health, Jeremy Hunt, to seek personal assurance about "the serious situation at our local hospital".
The MPs say mothers should be aware that if they do not want to travel to Worcester Royal, they can also look to the Birmingham Women’s Hospital or Warwick Hospital.
Hereford man spared jail after argument over DVDs led to bottle attack
Hereford Times
A man who began using drugs at the age of seven used a bottle in an attack on Hereford’s Great Western Way following an argument over DVDs.
Weather: Sunshine should break through this afternoon
BBC Weather
Fog will be slow to clear, but it will gradually brighten, with some sunny spells for most this afternoon. Highs of 11C (51F).
Fog and low cloud is likely to quickly re-form after dark this evening, becoming widespread again through the early hours with some dense patches in places.
Free flood advice on offer
Fresh from a flood alert on the Barbourne Brook in Worcester at the end of last week, you can get regular updates about flood risk and advice on how to protect your property.
Protest planned after "dangerous and unplanned downgrade" at Alexandra Hospital
Bromsgrove Advertiser
Residents are being urged to sign a petition and attend a special vigil to save services at the Alexandra Hospital.
Travel: Buses ordered after train breakdown in Redditch
Passengers on a broken-down train will be transported by bus, London Midland say.
Latest: MP's concern over hospital neonatal move and a new majority shareholder at Harriers
Phil Maiden
Reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Here are some of the main stories we are looking at in Herefordshire and Worcestershire:
- Two local MPs are seeking a personal assurance on the situation at the Alexandra Hospital in Redditch from the Secretary of State for Health
- Colin Gordon has taken over as the majority shareholder at Kidderminster Harriers
- A sculpture built by a Herefordshire blacksmith as a tribute to one of the most important missions of WW2 has been approved by the National Memorial Arboretum
Colin Gordon makes big Harriers investment after becoming majority shareholder
Kidderminster Shuttle
Colin Gordon has become Kidderminster Harrier's majority shareholder.
Court appearance over rape and indecent assault in 1987
Louise Hancock
Newsreader, BBC Hereford & Worcester
A man in his 60s is due at Worcester Crown Court later charged with the historical rape and indecent assault of a girl in Alvechurch.
The teenage victim was attacked in the village in 1987.
The dead rise to stalk the streets of Worcester
Worcester News
The undead returned to the streets of Worcester on Sunday lunchtime, with the ever-popular Zombie Walk.
Video: Colin Gordon on becoming majority shareholder at Harriers
Trevor Owens
Sports Editor, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Having become majority shareholder at Kidderminster Harriers, Colin Gordon says he wants the club to become "a beacon for the community".
The former football agent says he also want to "broaden the base of the club's income streams".
A key part of this will be developing the education structures already in place through the club's academy, providing a place for young people to learn "the business of football".
Alexandra Hospital neonatal move: Safety the priority says chief nurse
The chief nurse at the trust running the Alexandra Hospital in Redditch says safety was the priority in the decision to move neonatal services to Worcester due to staff shortages.
All births will be transferred from the Alexandra Hospital to the Worcestershire Royal Hospital from 12:00 Thursday.
Travel: Lanes closed on M50 after car overturns
The latest from the fire service on an accident causing severe delays on the M50. More from BBC Travel.
Gordon becomes majority shareholder at Harriers
Trevor Owens
Sports Editor, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Kidderminster Harriers have today confirmed Colin Gordon has become the club's new majority shareholder.
Until now, Gordon has been the club's director of football - Harriers say the make-up of the club's board will remain the same.
Gordon was formerly a successful football agent but, under FA rules, he has had to give that up to become involved at Harriers.
Supermarket bosses look forward to new Worcester store
Worcester News
Bosses at supermarket chain Aldi have spoken of their delight after winning permission for another Worcester outlet - saying shoppers will welcome more choice.
Travel: Mud closes A480 in Herefordshire
The council is warning that police have closed the A480 at Brinsop.
Travel: Accident near Romsley on the B4551
Fire crews have rescued casualties from a two-car accident.
Droitwich News front page: Mayor's call to end speeding
Droitwich News
The mayor of Droitwich is calling for action to tackle speeding drivers on a busy road.
Travel: Severe delays on the M50
BBC Travel
Two lanes are closed on the M50 westbound between J3 (Newent) and J4 (Ross-on-Wye) because of an overturned vehicle. More from BBC Travel.
Worcester News front page: More stores in city boom
Worcester News
Worcester's booming city centre shows no signs of slowing down as new traders are setting up shop.