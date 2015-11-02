Guildhall, Worcester

BBC Local Live: Herefordshire & Worcestershire

Summary

  1. Updates on Monday 2 November 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates to resume at 08:00 on Tuesday

Live Reporting

By Jerry Chester

All times stated are UK

Our live coverage across the day

Live updates for Herefordshire and Worcestershire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Tuesday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.

Vase and Trophy games for local football sides

Trevor Owens

Sports Editor, BBC Hereford & Worcester

Evesham United will host Spennymoor Town in the second qualifying round of the FA Trophy on Saturday, 14 November. 

In the FA Vase, second round, Hereford will face Haughmond at Edgar Street, while Alvechurch will make the short trip to AFC Bridgnorth. 

The Vase ties are due to be played on Saturday, 21 November.

Looking back to the autumn floods 15 years ago

Bewdley now has its own flood defences that can be put up as the waters rise.

Bewdley flood defences
BBC
Pregnant mother's concerns over maternity unit closure

Jennifer Meierhans

BBC News Online

A mother-to-be says she is "concerned" the closure of the maternity unit at the Alexandra Hospital in Redditch means she now faces a much longer trip to give birth.

Emma Bott, who is 28 weeks pregnant, says she was in labour with her first child for only two hours.

She said: "I live about five minutes away from the [Alexandra] hospital and I was concerned before that I would have my baby at home, because I might not even make it here.

"And now obviously I'm thinking I could be having my baby on the motorway."

Memorial to vital D-Day operation given approval

Pam Caulfield

Reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester

A memorial sculpture, designed and built by a Herefordshire blacksmith as a tribute to one of the most important missions of World War Two, has been approved by the National Memorial Arboretum. 

Pegasus bridge memorial
Allied Special Forces Association

The Pegasus Bridge Memorial Flight (pictured), built by Bromley O'Hare from Pembridge, will commemorate the "Coup de Main" operation where allied airborne forces took a strategic bridge ahead of the D-Day landings. 

 A full-size version will now be made to go on display at the arboretum in Staffordshire.

Latest: MP disappointed of maternity closure and guilty plea in historical rape case

Phil Maiden

Reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester

Here are some of the main stories we are looking at in Herefordshire and Worcestershire:

- The MP for Bromsgrove says he is very disappointed the trust which runs the Alexandra Hopsital is to close its maternity and neonatal wards until at least the new year

- A man in his 60s has admitted raping a teenager in Alvechurch in 1987

- Harriers' new majority shareholder says the club can become financially sustainable

Another fog warning issued for tonight and tomorrow

Anotheryellow fog warning has been issued for the West Midlands by the Met Office- they say it is likely to thicken this evening and become dense in places.

Fog
Getty Images

Much of the fog will persist overnight and last well into Tuesday morning, the Met Office say.

Man admits raping teenager in Alvechurch in 1987

BBC News England

A 63-year-old man has admitted raping a teenager nearly 30 years ago.

Stephen Hearle, of Hunters Walk in Birmingham, attacked his victim - who was then aged between 16 and 19 - in Alvechurch, Worcestershire, in 1987, police said.  

Hearle, of Hunters Walk in Birmingham, is due to be sentenced on 24 November.  

Travel: One lane closed on the M42 northbound

BBC Travel

There is severe disruption on the M42 northbound after the closure of one lane between J3 (Portway) and J3a (M40) due to a broken down vehicle. More from BBC Travel.

On air: Hear what a minister plans to do about the Alexandra Hospital closure

Andrew Easton

Presenter, BBC Hereford and Worcester

Coming up on my show tonight - as a vigil is organised and a petition launched to try and keep maternity servicesat the Alexandra Hospital in Redditch, I speak to the Bromsgrove MP, Sajid Javid (pictured), as he takes his concerns to the top.

Sajid Javid
BBC

Also a new man takes control at Kidderminster Harriers -we hear his visions for increasing ties with the local community and how it could mean big business.

Plus I'll be talking to the doctor from Hagley who went on hunger strike to protest about the British man held in Guantanamo. He tells us what it was like to meet him as a free man. All that and more from 16:00.

Harriers' investment saves the club from Hereford United's fate says chairman

Trevor Owens

Sports Editor, BBC Hereford & Worcester

Harriers' chairman, Rod Brown, says the appointment of a new majority shareholder at Aggborough has saved the club from going the same way as Hereford United, who were wound up last year. 

Aggborough
Getty Images

Harriers announced this morning that Colin Gordon had invested in the club, giving them the boost they needed for the remainder of this season while other income sources are developed. 

Mr Brown said Harriers have relied on benefactors for far too long and the club has to find a different way of balancing its books.

Travel: Train services back to normal in Redditch

Earlier problems with a train fault in Redditch have been fixed.

Latest: Neonatal move will be 'revisited' in new year and new majority shareholder at Harriers

Phil Maiden

Reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester

Here are some of the main stories we are looking at in Herefordshire and Worcestershire:

- Hospital bosses say they will revisit their decision to close the maternity and neonatal units at the Alexandra in Redditch in the new year

- Kidderminster Harriers have announced Colin Gordon has become the club's new majority shareholder

- A sculpture designed by a Herefordshire blacksmith as a tribute to one of the most important missions of WW2 will be set up in the National Memorial Arboretum

Look out for the Pudsey van as it goes on tour

Children in Need day is only a couple of weeks away. BBC Hereford & Worcester are already out and about - look out for the Pudsey van.

Alexandra Hospital neonatal move: MPs 'disappointed and concerned'

Pam Caulfield

Reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester

Bromsgrove and Redditch MPs, Sajid Javid and Karen Lumley, say news that the obstetrics and neonatal unit at the Alexandra Hospital will close temporarily due to safety concerns from Thursday is "disappointing and concerning for mums-to-be".

Sajid Javid and Karen Lumley
BBC

In a joint statement, the MPs say they have arranged to meet urgently with the Trust Development Authority and the Secretary of State for Health, Jeremy Hunt, to seek personal assurance about "the serious situation at our local hospital".

The MPs say mothers should be aware that if they do not want to travel to Worcester Royal, they can also look to the Birmingham Women’s Hospital or Warwick Hospital.

Hospital services cannot be used if they are unsafe, but patients must also have choice in their services.

Sajid Javid and Karen LumleyMPs for Bromsgrove and Redditch
Weather: Sunshine should break through this afternoon

BBC Weather

Fog will be slow to clear, but it will gradually brighten, with some sunny spells for most this afternoon. Highs of 11C (51F). 

Weather chart
BBC

Fog and low cloud is likely to quickly re-form after dark this evening, becoming widespread again through the early hours with some dense patches in places.  

Free flood advice on offer

Fresh from a flood alert on the Barbourne Brook in Worcester at the end of last week, you can get regular updates about flood risk and advice on how to protect your property.

Travel: Buses ordered after train breakdown in Redditch

Passengers on a broken-down train will be transported by bus, London Midland say.

Latest: MP's concern over hospital neonatal move and a new majority shareholder at Harriers

Phil Maiden

Reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester

Here are some of the main stories we are looking at in Herefordshire and Worcestershire:

- Two local MPs are seeking a personal assurance on the situation at the Alexandra Hospital in Redditch from the Secretary of State for Health

- Colin Gordon has taken over as the majority shareholder at Kidderminster Harriers

- A sculpture built by a Herefordshire blacksmith as a tribute to one of the most important missions of WW2 has been approved by the National Memorial Arboretum

Court appearance over rape and indecent assault in 1987

Louise Hancock

Newsreader, BBC Hereford & Worcester

A man in his 60s is due at Worcester Crown Court later charged with the historical rape and indecent assault of a girl in Alvechurch. 

The teenage victim was attacked in the village in 1987.

The dead rise to stalk the streets of Worcester

Worcester News

The undead returned to the streets of Worcester on Sunday lunchtime, with the ever-popular Zombie Walk.  

Zombie walk
Worcester News
Video: Colin Gordon on becoming majority shareholder at Harriers

Trevor Owens

Sports Editor, BBC Hereford & Worcester

Having become majority shareholder at Kidderminster Harriers, Colin Gordon says he wants the club to become "a beacon for the community".

The former football agent says he also want to "broaden the base of the club's income streams".

A key part of this will be developing the education structures already in place through the club's academy, providing a place for young people to learn "the business of football".

Alexandra Hospital neonatal move: Safety the priority says chief nurse

The chief nurse at the trust running the Alexandra Hospital in Redditch says safety was the priority in the decision to move neonatal services to Worcester due to staff shortages.

Alexandra Hospital Redditch
BBC

All births will be transferred from the Alexandra Hospital to the Worcestershire Royal Hospital from 12:00 Thursday.  

We don't have enough specialist neonatal nurses across the two sites to provide really robust cover and this is what a real premature baby needs

Mari GayChief nurse
Travel: Lanes closed on M50 after car overturns

The latest from the fire service on an accident causing severe delays on the M50. More from BBC Travel.

Gordon becomes majority shareholder at Harriers

Trevor Owens

Sports Editor, BBC Hereford & Worcester

Kidderminster Harriers have today confirmed Colin Gordon has become the club's new majority shareholder.

Colin Gordon
BBC

Until now, Gordon has been the club's director of football - Harriers say the make-up of the club's board will remain the same. 

Gordon was formerly a successful football agent but, under FA rules, he has had to give that up to become involved at Harriers.

Supermarket bosses look forward to new Worcester store

Worcester News

Bosses at supermarket chain Aldi have spoken of their delight after winning permission for another Worcester outlet - saying shoppers will welcome more choice.  

The old Homebase in Bath Road, Worcester is to become a new Aldi store.
Worcester News
Travel: Mud closes A480 in Herefordshire

The council is warning that police have closed the A480 at Brinsop.

Travel: Accident near Romsley on the B4551

Fire crews have rescued casualties from a two-car accident.

Travel: Severe delays on the M50

BBC Travel

Two lanes are closed on the M50 westbound between J3 (Newent) and J4 (Ross-on-Wye) because of an overturned vehicle. More from BBC Travel.

