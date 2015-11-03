Malvern Hills

BBC Local Live: Herefordshire & Worcestershire

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates on Tuesday 3 November 2015
  2. More news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00 on Wednesday

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Our live coverage across the day

Live updates for Herefordshire and Worcestershire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Wednesday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Cloudy, wet but mild night ahead

BBC Weather

It will be acloudy and wet night for most, as rain moves north across the region, although perhaps becoming drier later. 

A mild night with fog largely confined to high ground. Lows of 11C (51F).  

Weather chart
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Tributes paid to cricketing legend Tom Graveney

Trevor Owens

Sports Editor, BBC Hereford & Worcester

The former Worcestershire County Cricket Club President Duncan Fearnley has paid tribute to his friend and former team-mate Tom Graveney who has died at the age of 88.

Tom Graveney
Getty Images

We’ve remained very good friends for the past 50 years and it’s a very sad day for me - everything he did in his life was what every young cricketer should endeavour to try to be

Duncan FearnleyFriend and fellow Worcestershire cricketer
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Nominate your Warriors' player of the month

Worcester Warriors have made a good start to the season - who's made the biggest contribution?

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Alexandra Hopsital maternity closures: Staff shortages a problem across the NHS

Michele Paduano

Health correspondent, BBC Midlands Today

Due to poor work force planning and funding, two thirds of hospitals have shortages of both neonatal nurses and doctors. 

Neonatology is high-pressure 24 hours a day and doctors are more likely to be sued. 

Given that so few units have a full complement of staff and Worcestershire Acute says that is the criteria for reopening, then it is very unlikely that Redditch will open again.          

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest: Death announced of cricketing legend; and massive locks gates lifted

Phil Maiden

Reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester

Here are some of the main stories we are looking at in Herefordshire and Worcestershire:

- Cricketing legend and former Worcestershire captain Tom Graveney has died

- Worcester's Diglis lock is being given a £250,000 makeover by the Canal and River Trust

- Plans have been proposed to merge police and fire control rooms serving Herefordshire and Worcestershire with the one in Warwickshire

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Problems with police 101 non-emergency phone line

West Mercia Police is currently experiencing technical errors with its 101 non-emergency reporting telephone service.

Anyone who is having difficulties when calling can report a crime via the police online service or via their chat service.

A spokeman said the force was working to resolve the matter "as soon as possible".

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest on Worcestershire's maternity ward crisis: 2,100 people sign petition as hospital expert blames recruitment problems

Bromsgrove Advertiser

An independent hospital expert in Worcestershire has weighed into the debate over a shock maternity ward closure - blaming a recruitment crisis for it.  

Jeremy Hunt
Bromsgrove Advertiser
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Missing watch found still ticking when canal drained

Heidi Booth

Journalist, BBC Hereford & Worcester

I've been watching workers lift the massive canal gates at Diglis in Worcester - one of the workers has told me the remarkable story of dropping his watch in the canal a month ago and finding it again when the water was drained today.

Watch found in the canal in Worcester
BBC

Not only did he find the watch in all the mud and debris at the bottom of the canal, but it was still ticking. Lucky? Perhaps he should buy a lottery ticket.

You can also watch my video of the work.

The massive lock gates at Diglis in Worcester are moved during canal maintenance.
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Showjumping success for Worcestershire school team

Pershore High School's show jumping team of Sophie Rushton, Pheobe Lole, Jessica Thomas and Erin Carvill have successfully qualified for the national championships. 

Show jumping team
Pershore High School

They secured their place as one of 41 teams from schools all over the country - "a massive achievement" according to headmaster Clive Corbett.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Overcrowding on trains: MP meets London Midland

Worcester's MP continues his campaign to increase capacity on trains in the area.

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Pennies for Pudsey goes on tour for Children in Need

Pudsey is doing the rounds of schools across Herefordshire and Worcestershire raising money for Children in Need.

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Your photos: From Hungary to Malvern

Jerry Chester

BBC News Online

The picture at the top of today's local live page comes from Mihaly Tomka, who was born in Hungary and came to the UK four years ago. She now lives in Malvern. 

Malvern Hills
Mihaly Tomka

She has a British Diploma in Photography and works as a self-employed photographer. 

We'll be featuring more of her pictures - you can send yours by emailtweet us on @bbchw or message via Facebook.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Video: Massive canal gates lifted at Diglis in Worcester

Heidi Booth

Journalist, BBC Hereford & Worcester

I've been watching as Canal and River Trust workers lift the massive lock gates leading to the Diglis basin in Worcester - you can see my video on the work.

And coming later - the tale of the worker's lost watch.

The massive lock gates at Diglis in Worcester are moved during canal maintenance.
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Too many Worcestershire people unaware of 'horrific' flooding risks: New county campaign kicks off

Worcester News

A major campaign to increase awareness of flooding is kicking off in Worcestershire - with experts warning 20,000 properties are still "at risk" in the county.  

Flooding in Worcester
Worcester New\s
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Remembering the fallen in Redditch and Alcester as part of the 2015 Remembrance Day servies

Redditch Advertiser

People across Redditch and Alcester and surrounding towns will come together to commemorate Remembrance Sunday.  

British Legion poppy banner
Redditch Advertiser
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Shame for museum to turn down Thatcher collection: MP

The MP for Bromsgrove wants to see Mrs Thatcher's personal collection, including her clothes and jewels, in a museum, rather than sold off piece by piece.

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Your pictures: Autumn colours on the Clent Hills

Jerry Chester

BBC News Online

This great picture of woodland on the Clent Hills was taken by Andy Checketts. 

I'd love to see your photos of Herefordshire and Worcestershire - you can emailtweet us @bbchw or message via Facebook.

Clent Hills
Andy Checketts
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Listed buildings 'can be made more eco-friendly'

Louise Hancock

Newsreader, BBC Hereford & Worcester

Listed buildings can be made more environmentally friendly, according to Bill Wiggin, the MP for North Herefordshire, who is raising the subject in Parliament today.

The Old House in Hereford
BBC

The Conservative MP will be addressing Parliament under the Ten Minute Rule. 

The House of Commons will then decide whether to introduce the bill. If it's successful then it will move on to have its first reading.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Becoming cloudier with rain by the evening

BBC Weather

Cloud will thicken during the afternoon, with rain encroaching into the south by evening. Remaining mild but feeling cool. Highs of 12C (52F).

Weather chart
BBC

It will be a cloudy and wet night for most, as rain moves north across the region. Much less foggy than of late.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

MPs Karen Lumley and Sajid Javid to meet Secretary of State for Health Jeremy Hunt over shock closure of maternity unit at Redditch's Alexandra Hospital

Redditch Advertiser

It can be confirmed that MPs Karen Lumley and Sajid Javid will be meeting Secretary of State for Health Jeremy Hunt to discuss the "disappointing" decision to close the maternity unit at the Alexandra Hospital in Redditch.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest: Fears over influx of patients to hospital and a £20m shopping development a step closer

Felicity Sanderson

Journalist

Here are some of the main stories we are looking at in Herefordshire and Worcestershire:

- A former Wyre Forest MP fears an influx of patients to the maternity unit at Worcestershire Royal will put even more pressure on the hospital

- The £20m redevelopment of Cathedral Square shopping centre in Worcester has moved forward

- Former employees of the Fownes Glove Factory in Worcester, which closed 40 years ago, are being invited to a reunion

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Contractor appointed for £20m retail redevelopment

Jerry Chester

BBC News Online

Work on redeveloping Worcester's Cathedral Square will start in spring 2017 - local firm Speller Metcalfe has been appointed as the main contractor for the £20m project.

Cathedral Square artist's impression
Porterfield

The public square is being jointly funded by Worcestershire County Council and Worcester City Council.

It will provide a new space for public events overlooking Worcester Cathedral.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

I'm a lumberjack and I'm world class

A lumberjack from Worcestershire has been chosen to be part of the British team competing in the World Championships in Poznan, Poland, next weekend.

Rob Chatley
STIHL TIMBERSPORTS

Rob Chatley has been lumberjacking since he was 15 and is also the 2014 British champion.

More than 100 lumberjacks from more than 20 nations around the world will be competing in the individual and team competitions at the Poznan Congress Centre.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Basketball: Debut 'delight' of Wolves' new American signing

Trevor Owens

Sports Editor, BBC Hereford & Worcester

Worcester Wolves' head coach Paul James was "delighted" by the debut performance of his new American guard Josh Cameron (pictured with ball). 

Josh Cameron
Getty Images

The American played a major part in the Wolves' dramatic come-back win at Sheffield Sharks on Sunday, in which he scored 20 points in the second half. 

The Wolves were 13 points down at half-time and Paul James said it had been something of a baptism of fire.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Alexandra Hospital maternity closure: Extra capacity in Worcester say trust

Hospital bosses say they have created an extra ward at the Worcestershire Royal Hospital (pictured) to cope with more expectant mums when the neonatal and maternity department shuts in Redditch.

Worcestershire Royal Hospital
PA

A shortage in staff is behind the trust's decision to temporarily close the unit at the Alexandra Hospital until the new year.

Worcester MP Robin Walker is among those raising concerns about the impact on services in the city.  

I think the answer is to move some of the elective surgery out of Worcester to make sure we have the emergency specialisms, paediatrics and neonatal there

Robin WalkerWorcester MP
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Your photos: Sun and mist on the Worcestershire Beacon

Jerry Chester

BBC News Online

Another great shot of the Malvern Hills rising above the mist - this one is from Chris Bright. 

"We love how the beam of light from the sun lights up the toposcope," says Chris. I can't argue with that.

Malvern Hills
Chris Bright

If you'd like to send me a picture you can emailtweet us @bbchw or message via Facebook.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Glove makers return to their old factory 40 years after it closed

Louise Hancock

Newsreader, BBC Hereford & Worcester

Workers at a Worcester glove factory which closed more than 40 years ago are planning a reunion in the building, which is now a hotel.

Fownes Hotel, Worcester
Nigel Heath

The Fownes site was turned into a hotel 10 years after the factory closed. 

To mark the anniversary, all employees who used to work there are being invited back to see how the building has changed. 

There were about150 glove manufacturers in Worcestershirein the 18th and 19th centuries and about half the UK's gloves were made in Worcester.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Football: New striker signed by Hereford FC

Trevor Owens

Sports Editor, BBC Hereford & Worcester

The former Worcester City striker Mike Symons (pictured on the ball) has joined Hereford FC. 

Mike Symons
Getty Images

Symons left Conference North club Gloucester City by mutual consent at the end of last week. 

The Bulls' manager Pete Beadle says they are delighted to have him on board.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest: Calls for surgery to be moved to ease hospital pressure; and reunion for former glove factory workers

Louise Hancock

Newsreader, BBC Hereford & Worcester

Here are some of the main stories we are looking at in Herefordshire and Worcestershire:

- Calls for some surgery carried out at the Worcester Royal to move to Kidderminster to help ease pressure when the neonatal department in Redditch closes

- Workers at a former glove factory plan reunion 40 years after it closed

- Harriers' new majority shareholder says the club should aim for university status by offering top quality courses in the running of football clubs

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top