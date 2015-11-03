Missing watch found still ticking when canal drained
Heidi Booth
Journalist, BBC Hereford & Worcester
I've been watching workers lift the massive canal gates at Diglis in Worcester - one of the workers has told me the remarkable story of dropping his watch in the canal a month ago and finding it again when the water was drained today.
Not only did he find the watch in all the mud and debris at the bottom of the canal, but it was still ticking. Lucky? Perhaps he should buy a lottery ticket.
You can also watch my video of the work.
CRUSHED! Controversial recycling plant for outskirts of Worcester rejected after public anger
Weather: Cloudy, wet but mild night ahead
BBC Weather
It will be acloudy and wet night for most, as rain moves north across the region, although perhaps becoming drier later.
A mild night with fog largely confined to high ground. Lows of 11C (51F).
Tributes paid to cricketing legend Tom Graveney
Trevor Owens
Sports Editor, BBC Hereford & Worcester
The former Worcestershire County Cricket Club President Duncan Fearnley has paid tribute to his friend and former team-mate Tom Graveney who has died at the age of 88.
Nominate your Warriors' player of the month
Worcester Warriors have made a good start to the season - who's made the biggest contribution?
Alexandra Hopsital maternity closures: Staff shortages a problem across the NHS
Michele Paduano
Health correspondent, BBC Midlands Today
Due to poor work force planning and funding, two thirds of hospitals have shortages of both neonatal nurses and doctors.
Neonatology is high-pressure 24 hours a day and doctors are more likely to be sued.
Given that so few units have a full complement of staff and Worcestershire Acute says that is the criteria for reopening, then it is very unlikely that Redditch will open again.
Problems with police 101 non-emergency phone line
West Mercia Police is currently experiencing technical errors with its 101 non-emergency reporting telephone service.
Anyone who is having difficulties when calling can report a crime via the police online service or via their chat service.
A spokeman said the force was working to resolve the matter "as soon as possible".
Latest on Worcestershire's maternity ward crisis: 2,100 people sign petition as hospital expert blames recruitment problems
Bromsgrove Advertiser
An independent hospital expert in Worcestershire has weighed into the debate over a shock maternity ward closure - blaming a recruitment crisis for it.
BreakingCricketing legend and former Worcestershire captain Tom Graveney dies
The death has been announced of the cricketing legend and former captain of Worcestershire and England cricketer Tom Graveney, at the age of 88.
You can also watch my video of the work.
CRUSHED! Controversial recycling plant for outskirts of Worcester rejected after public anger
Droitwich Spa Advertiser
Controversial plans for a huge "crushing" plant near Worcester have been refused today - aftercouncillors took a stand against tearing up open countryside.
Showjumping success for Worcestershire school team
Pershore High School's show jumping team of Sophie Rushton, Pheobe Lole, Jessica Thomas and Erin Carvill have successfully qualified for the national championships.
They secured their place as one of 41 teams from schools all over the country - "a massive achievement" according to headmaster Clive Corbett.
Overcrowding on trains: MP meets London Midland
Worcester's MP continues his campaign to increase capacity on trains in the area.
Pennies for Pudsey goes on tour for Children in Need
Pudsey is doing the rounds of schools across Herefordshire and Worcestershire raising money for Children in Need.
Your photos: From Hungary to Malvern
Jerry Chester
BBC News Online
The picture at the top of today's local live page comes from Mihaly Tomka, who was born in Hungary and came to the UK four years ago. She now lives in Malvern.
She has a British Diploma in Photography and works as a self-employed photographer.
Do your children want to send a letter to Father Christmas and receive a reply? Here's how.
Worcester News
He is making a list, he is checking it twice - and Royal Mail have released details about how your children can send letters to Father Christmas and receive a reply.
Video: Massive canal gates lifted at Diglis in Worcester
Heidi Booth
Journalist, BBC Hereford & Worcester
I've been watching as Canal and River Trust workers lift the massive lock gates leading to the Diglis basin in Worcester - you can see my video on the work.
Too many Worcestershire people unaware of 'horrific' flooding risks: New county campaign kicks off
Worcester News
A major campaign to increase awareness of flooding is kicking off in Worcestershire - with experts warning 20,000 properties are still "at risk" in the county.
Weather video: Watch the latest weather forecast
BBC Weather
Charlie Slater brings you the latest weather forecast for Herefordshire and Worcestershire.
Remembering the fallen in Redditch and Alcester as part of the 2015 Remembrance Day servies
Redditch Advertiser
People across Redditch and Alcester and surrounding towns will come together to commemorate Remembrance Sunday.
Shame for museum to turn down Thatcher collection: MP
The MP for Bromsgrove wants to see Mrs Thatcher's personal collection, including her clothes and jewels, in a museum, rather than sold off piece by piece.
Your pictures: Autumn colours on the Clent Hills
Jerry Chester
BBC News Online
This great picture of woodland on the Clent Hills was taken by Andy Checketts.
Listed buildings 'can be made more eco-friendly'
Louise Hancock
Newsreader, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Listed buildings can be made more environmentally friendly, according to Bill Wiggin, the MP for North Herefordshire, who is raising the subject in Parliament today.
The Conservative MP will be addressing Parliament under the Ten Minute Rule.
The House of Commons will then decide whether to introduce the bill. If it's successful then it will move on to have its first reading.
Big step forward for £20m Cathedral Square as main contractor announced
Worcester News
There has been a major step forward for the £20m redevelopment of Cathedral Square shopping centre.
Weather: Becoming cloudier with rain by the evening
BBC Weather
Cloud will thicken during the afternoon, with rain encroaching into the south by evening. Remaining mild but feeling cool. Highs of 12C (52F).
It will be a cloudy and wet night for most, as rain moves north across the region. Much less foggy than of late.
MPs Karen Lumley and Sajid Javid to meet Secretary of State for Health Jeremy Hunt over shock closure of maternity unit at Redditch's Alexandra Hospital
Redditch Advertiser
It can be confirmed that MPs Karen Lumley and Sajid Javid will be meeting Secretary of State for Health Jeremy Hunt to discuss the "disappointing" decision to close the maternity unit at the Alexandra Hospital in Redditch.
Contractor appointed for £20m retail redevelopment
Jerry Chester
BBC News Online
Work on redeveloping Worcester's Cathedral Square will start in spring 2017 - local firm Speller Metcalfe has been appointed as the main contractor for the £20m project.
The public square is being jointly funded by Worcestershire County Council and Worcester City Council.
It will provide a new space for public events overlooking Worcester Cathedral.
Female HMP Hewell prison officer jailed after secret liaison with two inmates
Bromsgrove Advertiser
A female officer at a Worcestershire prison has been jailed for seven months at Worcester Crown Court after a secret liaison with two of the inmates.
I'm a lumberjack and I'm world class
A lumberjack from Worcestershire has been chosen to be part of the British team competing in the World Championships in Poznan, Poland, next weekend.
Rob Chatley has been lumberjacking since he was 15 and is also the 2014 British champion.
More than 100 lumberjacks from more than 20 nations around the world will be competing in the individual and team competitions at the Poznan Congress Centre.
Worcester solicitor Kevin brings his passion for the natural world to bear in his legal work
Worcester News
Worcester divorce lawyer Kevin Harris-James has always loved animals. When he was a lad growing up in the county his family had dogs, cats, gerbils and other small pets.
Basketball: Debut 'delight' of Wolves' new American signing
Trevor Owens
Sports Editor, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Worcester Wolves' head coach Paul James was "delighted" by the debut performance of his new American guard Josh Cameron (pictured with ball).
The American played a major part in the Wolves' dramatic come-back win at Sheffield Sharks on Sunday, in which he scored 20 points in the second half.
The Wolves were 13 points down at half-time and Paul James said it had been something of a baptism of fire.
Alexandra Hospital maternity closure: Extra capacity in Worcester say trust
Hospital bosses say they have created an extra ward at the Worcestershire Royal Hospital (pictured) to cope with more expectant mums when the neonatal and maternity department shuts in Redditch.
A shortage in staff is behind the trust's decision to temporarily close the unit at the Alexandra Hospital until the new year.
Worcester MP Robin Walker is among those raising concerns about the impact on services in the city.
MP Robin Walker continues battle to bring Worcester to London journey times to two hours
Worcester News
Worcester's MP has been lobbying transport bosses in Parliament to bring train journey times from the city to London down to under two hours.
Your photos: Sun and mist on the Worcestershire Beacon
Jerry Chester
BBC News Online
Another great shot of the Malvern Hills rising above the mist - this one is from Chris Bright.
"We love how the beam of light from the sun lights up the toposcope," says Chris. I can't argue with that.
Teenage girl sexually assaulted at party in Kinlet, near Bewdley
Kidderminster Shuttle
West Mercia Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident, which took place on Saturday (October 31) between 11pm and 12am at a party at Sweveneys, in Sturt Lane.
Glove makers return to their old factory 40 years after it closed
Louise Hancock
Newsreader, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Workers at a Worcester glove factory which closed more than 40 years ago are planning a reunion in the building, which is now a hotel.
The Fownes site was turned into a hotel 10 years after the factory closed.
To mark the anniversary, all employees who used to work there are being invited back to see how the building has changed.
There were about150 glove manufacturers in Worcestershirein the 18th and 19th centuries and about half the UK's gloves were made in Worcester.
Football: New striker signed by Hereford FC
Trevor Owens
Sports Editor, BBC Hereford & Worcester
The former Worcester City striker Mike Symons (pictured on the ball) has joined Hereford FC.
Symons left Conference North club Gloucester City by mutual consent at the end of last week.
The Bulls' manager Pete Beadle says they are delighted to have him on board.
Football match abandoned after team refuses to continue playing
Worcester News
An amateur football match in the Worcester Nursing Sunday Minor Cup was abandoned after 38 minutes when one of the teams refused to continue.
