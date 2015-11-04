Worcester Warriors’ chief executive, Jim O’Toole, says there is resentment over the way Premiership Rugby have handled the alleged breaches of the salary caps by a minority of clubs.

The governing body has reportedly agreed settlements with a number of clubs, but can’t reveal their identities due to confidentiality clauses.

Nine clubs have publicly said they are not affected and Jim O’Toole says he and the Warriors share the frustrations of fellow clubs and fans, but admits Premiership Rugby are in a difficult legal position.