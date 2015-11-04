Trains on lines from Great Malvern, Worcester Foregate Street and Shrub Hill will have three carriages instead of two.
With more people saying they want to use our trains on a Sunday we have responded with extra carriages on key services.
'Resentment' over alleged breaches of rugby salary caps
Trevor Owens
Sports Editor, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Worcester Warriors’ chief executive, Jim O’Toole, says there is resentment over the way Premiership Rugby have handled the alleged breaches of the salary caps by a minority of clubs.
The governing body has reportedly agreed settlements with a number of clubs, but can’t reveal their identities due to confidentiality clauses.
Nine clubs have publicly said they are not affected and Jim O’Toole says he and the Warriors share the frustrations of fellow clubs and fans, but admits Premiership Rugby are in a difficult legal position.
Moeen Ali out early as England chase tough victory target
Earlier, Mohammad Hafeez hit 151 as Pakistan were bowled out for 355, with Moeen taking one for 72.
The ugly yellow handbag raises money for Great Ormond Street
Malcolm Boyden
Presenter, BBC Hereford & Worcester
On my show we've been keenly following the story of the "ugly yellow handbag" - it went viral after the bag was auctioned by its Worcestershire owner - the latest twist is that it's being auctioned again to raise money for Great Ormond Street hospital.
The bag has already chaged hands six times - it was once owned briefly by someone in Norway.
Current owners are Noah and his mum, Zoe - he has undergone three open-heart surgeries at Great Ormond Street hospital - which is why they are selling it to raise money - read all about it in their blog.
Witnesses sought after motorcyclist is seriously injured
West Mercia Police is appealing for witnesses after a crash on the A448 Bromsgrove Highway in which a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries.
It happened at about 17:50 on 30 October, police say.
A motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was in collision with a black VW Passat. He was then in a further collision with a silver Peugeot 206 and a silver Saab, a spokesman said. He is is currently in a critical but stable condition at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.
Rhys Evans sentenced for attacking wife and new boyfriend
Latest: Guilty verdict over cyclist death and maternity closures 'shouldn't come as a surprise'
Phil Maiden
Reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Here are some of the main stories we are looking at in Herefordshire and Worcestershire:
- Hereford woman found guilty of careless driving over the death of a cyclist
- Family tribute to moped rider killed after collision with a car
- The closure of maternity services in Redditch 'shouldn't come as a surprise' according to the people in charge of the county's hospitals
Family pay tribute to daughter following fatal collision on the A46
Tim Race
Producer, BBC Hereford & Worcester
A family has paid tribute to a 21-year-old girl from Redditch who died after a crash involving a car and moped.
Emma Flatley died after the crash at 16:48 on 28 October.
Her family said Emma, who was a teaching assistant for students with learning difficulties, was "passionate and caring".
Police say a 23-year-old man from Evesham has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit.
He has been bailed until 4 December.
Family of Georgie Gibbs thrilled she will join mayor to switch on Christmas lights
Jonathan Wells, chair of Redditch and Bromsgrove Clinical Commissioning Group, said the decision "shocked" him.
The trust has said the relocation decision was made because staffing levels had "become critical" despite an extensive recruitment campaign, employing experienced agency staff and asking neighbouring hospitals for help.
Woman calls for dog owners to be vigilant after horror attack on cat
Closing the consultant-led maternity unit forms part of wider plans to move some maternity, children’s and A&E services from the Alexandra Hospital to the Worcestershire Royal, the trust board has been told at today's meeting.
Hereford FC's latest signing attracted by 'new challenge'
Trevor Owens
Sports Editor, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Hereford FC's manager Pete Beadle says striker Mike Symonds has joined the club because he wants a "new challenge".
Beadle says the striker was also attracted by the prospect of playing in front of the sizeable crowds the Bulls have enjoyed this season.
Travel: M5 slip road closed by broken down vehicle
BBC Travel
A broken-down vehicle is blocking the M5 entry slip road at J5 (Droitwich) causing severe congestion. More on BBC Travel.
Three-year-old raising funds for treatment in America to switch on Christmas lights
Three-year-old Georgie Gibbs will join the Mayor of Worcester, Councillor Roger Knight, to switch on Worcester’s Christmas lights in the city next week.
Georgie has spastic diplegic cerebral palsy, and is hoping to raise £60,000 so she can receive pioneering medical treatment in America.
The mayor invited Georgie and mum Clare, from St John’s, to help launch Christmas in Worcester on Saturday 14 November, after hearing about her campaign on Twitter.
Hospitals miss emergency patients target for the 12th month in a row
Matthew Bone
Reporter, BBC Midlands Today
I'm at the meeting of the NHS trust running the hospitals in Worcestershire - the board has been told that the hospitals have missed their target of treating 95% of emergency patients within four hours for the 12th month in a row.
The latest figures show 88% of emergency patients were treated within four hours at the Alexandra Hospital in Redditch, and 78% within four hours at the Worcestershire Royal.
But those figures are an improvement on last year.
The average wait in A&E is 51 minutes - the national target is an hour.
Injured Phil Dowson a Worcester Warriors doubt for Newcastle Falcons clash
Materinity closure 'shouldn’t come as a surprise' says chief executive
Matthew Bone
Reporter, BBC Midlands Today
Speaking about the imminent closure of the maternity ward in Redditch, the interim chief executive of the hospital trust, Chris Tidman, said the fact the ward had “reached a tipping point shouldn't come as a surprise".
Mr Tidman said it would have been better for the decision to close maternity to be made as part of the big reorganisation plan, which is still to be approved after opposition from doctors and patients.
He insists the Worcestershire Royal has the capacity to deal with the extra births coming down the road from Redditch and the closure was only "temporary".
Worcester teen speaks of horrifying attack by "ex-Marine"
Hospital trust's first meeting since maternity closures in Redditch
Matthew Bone
Political Reporter, BBC Hereford and Worcester
The people running Worcestershire's hospitals are meeting this morning amid a turbulent week for the trust.
Updates on Worcestershire Acute Hospitals Trust's finances, its plans to move some services from Redditch to Worcester and proposals to help ease pressure on Worcester’s A&E department over the winter will all be discussed.
The meeting comes just over 24 hours before the maternity unit in Redditch is due to close because of staffing problems.
I'll bring you all the latest from the meeting.
Suspensions hit City's squad for key FA Cup game
Trevor Owens
Sports Editor, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Worcester City will be without both Lee Hughes and Sean Geddes for Saturday's FA Cup trip to Sheffield United.
Both are suspended so miss the high profile tie, while Tyler Weir is facing a battle to be fit in time.
Wayne Thomas should figure, though - he was left out of last weekend's game at Harrogate due to a cut on his achilles.
Weather: Some showery rain on a mild night
BBC Weather
Mild and mostly cloudy overnight with some showery rain at times, although many places could remain dry. A few clear spells will develop in places allowing some fog to form. Lows of 12C (53F).
