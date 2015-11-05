On TV: Vigil for maternity move and wrong body cremated
Amy Cole
BBC Midlands Today
Tonight on BBC Midlands Today from 18:30, we catch up with protesters who have been holding a vigil outside the Alexandra Hospital in response to the closure of maternity services.
And an investigation has found human error was to blame for the wrong person being cremated instead of the Conservative MEP Philip Bradbourn.
Family tribute to youth leader killed in crash
A 21-year-old woman who died when her moped was in a crash with a car, was a youth leader and a "fun-loving young woman", her family said in a tribute.
Emma Flatley, from Redditch, died on the A46 near Alcester in South Warwickshire on 28 October.
A man from Evesham arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drug driving has been bailed,
Maternity protesters: 'Having a baby in Worcester would have really complicated things'
Matthew Bone
Political reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Mother-of-three Sharon Harvey, who is taking part in a 12-hour vigil protesting about the closure of the maternity unit at the Alexandra Hospital in Redditch, has told me having a baby in Worcester "would have really complicated things".
She says she's worried about the knock-on effect the closure of maternity services at the Alexandra Hospital in Redditch will have.
You need neonatal staff to run the children’s ward - so that could go next. You need a children’s ward to run a proper A and E department - so that could go too
Sea of poppies remembers more than 4,000 fallen service personnel
Nicola Goodwin
Reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester
I've been watching the official dedication of a Field of Remembrance at Hereford Cathedral, in honour of more than 4,000 service personnel from Herefordshire who have died in service since the start of World War One.
Latest: Radio DJ on trial for sex abuse and MP calls for hospital's future to be resolved
Phil Maiden
Reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Here are some of the main stories we are looking at in Herefordshire and Worcestershire:
Councils' leaders call on government to put trust into special measures
Jerry Chester
BBC News Online
The leader of Redditch Borough Council has joined forces with his counterparts on Bromsgrove and Stratford-on-Avon councils to ask the Secretary of State to consider putting the trust running the Alexandra Hospital into “special measures”.
The council leaders have written to health secretary Jeremy Hunt to express "concerns over the sudden, temporary closure of the obstetrics and neonatal unit at the Alexandra Hospital".
Latest: Former radio DJ accused of sexual abuse and identification failure lead to wrong body cremation
Phil Maiden
Reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Here are some of the main stories we are looking at in Herefordshire and Worcestershire:
Field of Remembrance to war dead created with the help of the British Legion
Nicola Goodwin
Reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester
The Herefordshire branch of the Royal British Legion has created a sea of crosses and poppies in the Lady Arbour at Hereford Cathedral - I was there to see its official opening today.
Some of the mistakes that led to a body mix-up at a cremation
A report found bodies were moved multiple times because of a lack of refrigeration space in mortuaries and the former MEP Philip Bradbourn's patient identification was also missing a digit when it was written down on the mortuary register.
When the MEP's body was moved to a different fridge, the request was made by phone giving his name only and was not followed up with an email so no one checked the details against Mr Bradbourn's full name, date of birth and address and instead Philip Bradburn's body was moved.
MEP body mix-up: Mistakes from hospital, funeral directors and undertaker
A report into how the wrong body was cremated after the death of a West Midlands MEP has found a combination of errors from a hospital, funeral directors and an undertaker played their part.
Philip Bradbourn, a Conservative MEP, and Philip Bradburn were both sent to the same mortuary.
A month after the former MEP's funeral it was revealed that there had been a body mix-up.
App uses GPS to map the worst dog poo hot-spots
Poowatch - a new free app for smartphones, tablets and personal computers - is being offered by a council in a bid to clean up Worcester’s streets and shame irresponsible dog-owners into clearing up after their pets.
The app will use GPS to allow people to report dog mess and will help create an interactive map of the city showing the worst affected areas.
It has been jointly developed by the Safer Worcester Partnership, the Duckworth Worcestershire Trust and Worcester City Council with funding from West Mercia’s Police and Crime Commissioner.
Field of Remembrance dedicated at Hereford Cathedral
Nicola Goodwin
Reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester
I've been at Hereford Cathedral for the official opening of their Field of Remembrance, which honours the more than 4,000 service personnel from Herefordshire who have died in service since the start of World War One.
People are being urged to add their individual tributes to the sea of poppies and crosses.
Maternity closure: Decision to be reviewed in New Year says trust
Matthew Bone
Political reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester
A decision to move all birth services from Alexandra Hospital in Redditch to Worcestershire Royal Hospital will be reviewed in February, the trust running the hospitals says.
Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust has said the relocation decision was made because staffing levels had "become critical" despite an extensive recruitment campaign, employing experienced agency staff and asking neighbouring hospitals for help.
Colin Gordon reveals his vision for Kidderminster Harriers after becoming majority shareholder
Maternity protest: 'People used to only just make it in time'
Matthew Bone
Political reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Margaret Hindle worked at the Alexandra Hospital for 12 years and spent some of that time on the maternity ward.
She's one of the people I've met at the protest being held outside the Alexandra Hospital in Redditch over maternity closures.
I remember when I worked in the ward, people used to only just make it through the doors in time. You’d get dads leaving their cars on double yellow lines, bringing their wives in, their wives would deliver in a few minutes and the dads would come out and faint.
Video: Bonfire night weather forecast is a damp squib
Here's the forecast for Bonfire Night, and there's a lot of rain about.
Maternity protest: 'I don’t want to be giving birth in the car'
Matthew Bone
Political reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Rebecca is due to give birth next month. She was going to have her baby in Redditch, but has been told she’ll now have to go to Worcester instead.
She lives five minutes away from the Alexandra Hospital and 45 minutes away from the Worcestershire Royal in Worcester.
It’s unsettling because it's my second child and you never know how fast a second labour might go. I don’t want to be stuck in the car anywhere having a child. My family are all very gutted too - it’ll be much further for them to go to see the baby.
The human firework: Ex special forces soldier jumps for Bonfire Night stunt
Weather: Rain will clear away and it will stay very mild
BBC Weather
Persistent rain will clear away to the east during the evening. However it will remain mostly cloudy with some drizzle, particularly at first, and hill fog likely overnight. It will remain very mild. Lows of 13C (55F).
Worcester woman undecided on Egypt trip
Worcester News
A Worcester woman says she may still go ahead with her holiday to Egypt despite the news that a Russian plane may have been brought down by terrorists.
Sheep are back grazing on historic riverside meadows
A council turns to nature's lawnmowers to keep the grass down on some historic riverside meadows.
Fly-tippers ‘reckless’ for putting motorists at risk says council
Jerry Chester
BBC News Online
Fly tippers who blocked a road with a lorry load of tree cuttings have been condemned as "reckless" by Wychavon District Council.
Those responsible for dumping the rubbish on Tuesday on the road between Saleway and Dunhampstead near Droitwich "put lives at risk", the council said.
Maternity protesters: 'Where are these people supposed to go for their hospital?'
Matthew Bone
Political reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester
One of the protesters holding a 12-hour vigil outside the Alexandra Hospital in Redditch, Maureen Rowley, says she doesn't believe the closure of maternity services will be a temporary measure.
Travel: Cows moved off rail line, ending delays and twitter pun-fest
Stray cows have been moved off the Leominster to Ludlow rail line - bringing to an end a twitter storm of puns.
Watch: Warriors need to prove they can compete and win
Trevor Owens
Sports Editor, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Worcester Warriors’ director of rugby Dean Ryan says his side has proved it can compete in the Aviva Premiership, but now they need to win games.
He acknowledges that a win over Newcastle Falcons would represent a very solid start for the Warriors on their return to the top flight of English rugby.
The Warriors will host the Falcons at Sixways on Saturday, 7 November where the kick off will be at 15:00 - full commentary on BBC Hereford & Worcester.
Fears for future of Royal Mail sorting office
Ludlow & Tenbury Wells Advertiser
Fears of job losses and long journeys to collect parcels have been raised following speculation on the future of Tenbury’s Royal Mail sorting office.
Watch: We have the squad for the BBL Cup says Wolves' head coach
Trevor Owens
Sports Editor, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Worcester Wolves’ head coach Paul James admits the club’s BBL Cup record has not been great in recent seasons, but feels they have the squad to do well this season.
New signing, Josh Cameron, impressed on his debut at Sheffield Sharks in which he came off the bench to score 20 points.
The Wolves will host London Lions in their quarter-final tie on Friday, 6 November at the University of Worcester Arena when the tip-off will be at 19:30.
New landlord attacked by villagers in Facebook row over ban on children
Worcester News
A ruling banning children from West Malvern's village pubhas drawn fire from local residents.
Make sure you take flooding advice says council
Worcester City Council asks people to be flood aware.
Three Counties Farming Conference to be held next Thursday
Hereford Times
Organisers of next week's Three Counties Farming Conference say they have secured a number of fine speakers.
Your photos: Autumn colours in the trees
Jerry Chester
BBC News Online
There are some lovely autumn colours around at the moment - this view of Bewdley was taken by Adam Minett.
I'd love to see your pictures - send them by email, tweet us on @bbchw or message via Facebook.
Redditch firm gives trainee footing on the career ladder
Bromsgrove Advertiser
One firm is leading the way when it comes to hiring talented young people - such as Barnt Green's Jessica Deadman.
More pictures: Arsonists burn down community bonfire
Malcolm Boyden
Presenter, BBC Hereford & Worcester
I'm trying to help the community in Cookley rebuild their bonfire after it was burned down by arsonists - if you can help give me a ring on 0345 300 8181.
Travel: Cows on the line delay trains in Herefordshire
A slightly unusual reason for trains to Leominster running at reduced speeds.
One air: Call for help after arsonists burn down community bonfire
Malcolm Boyden
Presenter, BBC Hereford & Worcester
We've just been told that arsonists have burned down the bonfire at Cookley which was all set up for tomorrow.
They have some wood in reserve, but say they need more, so I'm going to try and pull off another Malc's Miracle and get the bonfire rebuilt so the party can go ahead.
If you can help call 0345 300 8181 or you can email, tweet us on @bbchw or message via Facebook.
Video: The One Show's Iwan Thomas tries to outrun a police drone
BBC One
A trial of camera carrying drones by West Mercia Police will start in the new year - watch what happened when The One Show's Iwan Thomas played the part of a criminal on the run.
Bewdley councillors call for new bank
Kidderminster Shuttle
Councillors have vowed to maintain proper banking facilities in Bewdley, after it was announced the town’s only bank would close in January.
Bonfire party advice from the fire service
How to enjoy that bonfire party without any accidents.
The human firework: Ex special forces soldier jumps for Bonfire Night stunt
Hereford Times
A former special forces soldier literally lit up the night sky when he jumped out of a plane for a unique stunt.