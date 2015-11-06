Bryce Heem will make his debut on the wing for Worcester Warriors in the Aviva Premiership match against Newcastle Falcons tomorrow at Sixways.

There is a recall in midfield for Alex Grove who will link up with Ryan Mills, while Val Rapava Ruskin earns his first start in the front row alongside Niall Annett and Nick Schonert.

Empics

Georgian hooker Jaba Bregvadze could also make his Warriors debut from the bench.

There will be full commentary on Sport on Saturday on BBC Hereford and Worcester.