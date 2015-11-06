Madresfield Court

BBC Local Live: Herefordshire & Worcestershire

Summary

  1. Updates on Friday 6 November 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates to resume at 08:00 on Monday

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Our live coverage across the day

Live updates for Herefordshire and Worcestershire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 Monday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.  

Weather: A wet start to Saturday

We're in for another dry night, with less cloud than last night and temperatures around the 13C (55F) mark. 

Weather chart
BBC

A wet and breezy morning in store tomorrow, eventually giving way to a bright afternoon.  

Worcester start as underdogs in FA Cup clash

Sixth-tier Worcester will be without suspended forwards Lee Hughes and Sean Geddes, as well as defender Tyler Weir, as they face Sheffield United at Bramhall Lane in the first round proper of the FA Cup.

Despite last season's giant killing exploits, Worcester will start as underdogs against their League One opposition.

Sport: Worcester Warriors team news

Bryce Heem will make his debut on the wing for Worcester Warriors in the Aviva Premiership match against Newcastle Falcons tomorrow at Sixways.

There is a recall in midfield for Alex Grove who will link up with Ryan Mills, while Val Rapava Ruskin earns his first start in the front row alongside Niall Annett and Nick Schonert.

Bryce Heem
Empics

Georgian hooker Jaba Bregvadze could also make his Warriors debut from the bench.

There will be full commentary on Sport on Saturday on BBC Hereford and Worcester.

DJ Neil Fox 'put tongue in teen's mouth'

A court has heard the former Radio Wyvern DJ Neil Fox forcibly kissed a 15-year-old girl.

The 54-year-old allegedly pulled the teenage fan towards him at a Capital Radio roadshow in 1996 and kissed her on the mouth. 

Neil Fox
PA

The alleged victim said she had asked the DJ for a kiss, but had been "shocked" when he put his hand around her back and "put his tongue in my mouth for several seconds".  

The DJ, who is better known as Dr Fox or Foxy, denies eight counts of indecent assault and two of sexual assault between 1988 and 2014.

Latest: Call for fairer schools funding and DJ 'forcibly kissed teen'

Phil Maiden

Reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester

Here are some of the storuies we're looking at in Herefordshire and Worcestershire this afternoon:

- The education secretary says the way schools are funded in Herefordshire and Worcestershire needs to be fairer

- A court has heard how the former Radio Wyvern DJ Neil Fox forcibly kissed a 15-year-old girl

- A new business park has been opened in Hereford today and is expected to create at least 45 jobs.

Bonfire night 2015: Where to watch fireworks in Worcestershire

Worcester News

Fireworks night is nearly upon us with a number of events happening in and around Worcester.

Whether it is a small fireworks display, a larger event or even one which promises no bangs we have compiled a list of events taking place.

Sport: Hereford FC named team of the month

Hereford FC have been named the Midland Football League’s team of the month for October.

The Bulls won all eight of their matches in the month, scoring 27 goals and conceding only one.

Edgar Street
BBC

It is the second successive month Pete Beadle’s side has won the award and they are unbeaten in all competitions since the end of August.

Herefordshire residents want rural libraries and public toilets saved

Herefordshire people have voted to keep libraries and public toilets open and given their backing to increasing the power of town and parish councils as the council attempts to balance the budget.

The council needs to save £42m during the next three years. Almost 2,000 people took part in a summer consultation to see where savings could be made

Just over 60% of people said they would support an increase in council tax if it prevented cuts to services.

Watch: Mild but wet weather ahead

It's expected to stay mild, but plenty of rain ahead this weekend.

Saturday evening is your best chance to enjoy a dry fireworks display.

Police appeal for help to find missing Worcester man

West Mercia Police is appealing for help from the public to help trace a missing 38-year-old man.

Andrew Galbraith from Comer Road, Worcester was reported as missing on Wednesday.

He was last seen on Sunday 25 October in Worcester.

Andrew Galbraith
West Mercia Police
Missing man, Andrew Galbraith
Latest: Charges following attempted robbery

Phil Maiden

Reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester

- Two men have been charged following the attempted robbery of a woman in St Martin's Gate in Worcester on Thursday morning

- West Mercia Police say they are trying to establish whether door-to-door charity collectors in the St John's of Worcester are legitimate 

- The leader of Worcestershire County Council has written to the Transport Secretary about the importance of widening Worcester's Carrington Bridge

Reliving Worcester's famous FA Cup run on film

A film showing Worcester City's FA Cup run last season is being shown at the Worcester Film Festival tonight.

Fans can relive the side's win against Coventry City and earning a replay against Scunthorpe United ahead of this year's tie against Sheffield United.

View more on twitter
'Silent' fireworks to start explosive night

Gates will open at 18:00. There will be a silent fireworks display - low volume, but colourful - at 18:30, following which the bonfire will be lit. 

The main fireworks will go off after 19:00.    

Bonfire
Belbroughton Primary
Worcestershire event to pay tribute to inspiration behind bonfire night

A model of the Houses of Parliament will be burnt tonight as part of Belbroughton Primary School's bonfire night celebrations.

Houses of Parliament
Belbroughton PCT
Weather: Outbreaks of rain with temperatures above average

It will stay largely cloudy through the afternoon with outbreaks of rain . 

Feeling warm for the time of year. Maximum Temperature: 17C (63F).

Weather
BBC

It will be mainly dry overnight with clear spells and perhaps a few mist and fog patches. 

Turning cloudier later, with rain arriving in the far south towards dawn. Minimum Temperature: 9C (48F).

Pennies for Pudsey - Day Five

Pudsey has continued his tour across Herefordshire and Worcestershire and has arrived in Abberley Primary School this morning.

With our reporter Francesca Osbourne, Pudsey has been collecting all the money raised by the pupils.

Watch as Pudsey is encouraged to kick down a tower of coins.

Pudsey
BBC
WW1 stories captured in free ebook

A collection of stories about the home front of World War One is brought to life in a free, interactive BBC ebook.

Inspired by stories from the BBC's World War One At Home project, the ebook includes the experiences of people and communities across the UK and Ireland.

BBC ebook presents stories from the World War One home front

It features digital technology, archival film and recordings, photographs and documents from Imperial War Museums and a host of other museums, archives and individuals.  

Latest: Police probe Worcester charity collectors

- West Mercia Police say they are trying to establish whether door-to-door charity collectors in the St John's are of Worcester are legitimate 

- Bromsgrove's Royal British Legion say the organisation of Remembrance Sunday Parade is still in limbo

- The Worcester City manager says a good FA Cup run this year would hand them a financial lifeline

Travel update: M5 returns to normal

BBC Travel

A lane closed on the M5 Southbound between Junction 7 and 8 has now reopened.

A broken down vehicle, was causing minor delays, but traffic is now flowing freely.

Front page: Robbery scare at cashpoint

Worcester News

Police have arrested two men on suspicion of attempted robbery in the city this morning.

front page
Worcester News
Worcester City fans gearing up for FA Cup tie

Fans of Worcester City are preparing for their trip to Bramall Lane to take on Sheffield United in the FA Cup first round tomorrow.

You can listen live to all the action on Sport on Saturday from 14:00.

View more on twitter
Travel: M5 Southbound one lane closed

BBC Travel

One lane of the M5 between Junction 7 (Worcester/Evesham) and 8 (M50)has been closed.

There is a broken down vehicle in the slow lane and there is traffic congestion as a result.

Firework display sold out

The annual firework display at Sixways Stadium, the home of the Worcester Warriors, has been sold out.

Officials say there will be no admission on the gate this evening and the message is: "If you don't have tickets, then please don't head to Sixways."

Only those with pre-paid car parking will be allowed to park on-site tonight but the park-and-walk facilities will be available.

Fireworks night
Worcester Warriors
On air: Concerns over charity collections

Malcolm Boyden

Presenter, BBC Hereford & Worcester

We're busy raising money for Children in Need with our Boyden Bear Box appeal and tomorrow we're off to Sing the Sound of Music at Chateau Impney. 

But this morning we've had a number of messages from people living in St John's concerned that people collecting at doors are not legitimate fundraisers. Police are investigating.

Listen live to the show.

Sport: Worcester City striker featured in BBC FA build-up

Worcester City's Jamaica international striker Deon Burton has been earmarked as one of the FA Cup stories "to look out for" in the build-up to the competition's first round.

The 39-year-old, who joined the club in September, is expected to be in the team to take on Sheffield United on Saturday.

Deon Burton
BBC Sport
Council to temporarily reintroduce Park and Ride

Worcestershire County Council are bringing back Worcester's Park and Ride Service, but for only two days.

The service will run from County Hall, into the city centre on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 November to cover an expected increase in visitors for the annual Victorian Christmas Fayre.

Worcester Victorian Fayre
bbc
Latest: Newly weds from Worcester among tourists stuck in Sharm El-Shiekh

- Two couples from Worcestershire are among 20,000 people currently stranded in the Egypt resort of Sharm el-Sheikh

- Some Remembrance Sunday parades across Herefordshire and Worcestershire were nearly cancelled this year because of fewer officers being put on duty to man the street closures 

- The Worcester City manager says a good FA Cup run this year would hand them a financial lifeline

War Horse forms part of World War One exhibition

A painting of a "war horse" forms part of a special exhibition at the Number 8 Arts Centre in Pershore to commemorate the people from the Vale who served in or were affected by World War One.    

Sue Batty with her War Horse painting
Wychavon District Council

The painting is the work of local artist Sue Batty (pictured).

The exhibition, starting next week, doesn't just focus on the military effort, but also those who made sure the war was being supported as best it could, including food production and caring for the wounded. 

Watch: Drone video of train entering Worcester

This video taken by David Bright from Malvern using a drone, shows a train entering Worcester and a misty morning;

View more on twitter
Travel: Slow on the A449 in Worcester

BBC Travel

There's slow traffic on the A449 Ombersley Road in Worcester, near the Pinkett Street junction in the roadworks area.

Amazing video of starling murmuration at Cob House

Worcester News

A stunning sight has filled the skies above a popular café and fishery nightly.

Watch: Hereford man transformed into human firework

A Hereford skydiver was turned into a human firework for a daredevil stunt on the BBC's The One Show last night.

Dane Kenny, who spent 32 years in the Herefordshire-based SAS, jumped from 11,000ft with 48 flares strapped to his arms and legs. 

It is believed to be the first time that such a stunt has been attempted.

What would happen if you turned a firework display on its head?
Travel update: Broken down vehicle removed on M5

BBC Travel

The broken down vehicle causing congestion on the M5 northbound at the exit for Junction 4 (A38 Bromsgrove / Stourbridge) has been removed.

Traffic has now returned to normal.

