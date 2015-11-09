I've been talking to firefighters who've told me the fire at the car parts factory on Broad Street may have been started accidentally by welding equipment.

The cordon around the industrial unit has now been reduced, allowing nearby streets to reopen.

Eyewitnesses earlier reported a series of explosions around 14:00 and flames reaching the top of the 10m (33ft) high building.

Seven fire engines have been at the scene and an aerial ladder was used to get into the unit and direct hoses on to the fire.