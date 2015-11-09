Former Scotland centre Alex Grove scored twice after tries from Chris Pennell and new signing Bryce Heem, Tom Heathcote landing all four conversions.
We are a very dangerous side and showed what we can do when everything goes right.
Nicola Goodwin
Francesca Osborne
Live updates for Herefordshire and Worcestershire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 Tuesday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
Weather: Cloudy, but mild night
Charlie Slater
BBC Weather presenter
It will be another cloudy night with a chance of rain in parts of the county.
Temperatures will be a mild 15C (59F) tonight.
Tomorrow it should remain dry in most areas, although there may still be a few spots of rain or drizzle over the hills. Highs of 16C (61F).
Missing cross mystery spans five centuries
Hereford Cathedral is looking to replace a cross on the main entrance that vanished in the 16th Century.
The 500-year-old mystery has never been solved so they are now fundraising to have a new one carved.
Drunk man smashes cars with metal bar
Worcester News
A drunken man downed three half bottles of spirits and smashed up a car with a metal bar while a terrified woman cowered inside.
Kidderminster fire 'could have been started by accident'
James Pearson
Journalist, BBC Hereford & Worcester
I've been talking to firefighters who've told me the fire at the car parts factory on Broad Street may have been started accidentally by welding equipment.
The cordon around the industrial unit has now been reduced, allowing nearby streets to reopen.
Eyewitnesses earlier reported a series of explosions around 14:00 and flames reaching the top of the 10m (33ft) high building.
Seven fire engines have been at the scene and an aerial ladder was used to get into the unit and direct hoses on to the fire.
Kidderminster fire: Eyewitnesses say 'sky is black'
James Pearson
Journalist, BBC Hereford & Worcester
People in Kidderminster have been describing that big fire at a car parts factory on Broad Street.
Nobody has been seriously hurt and the fire service say it is now under control.
Latest: Kidderminster fire; boy suspected of sexual assault
Here are some of the stories we're looking at this afternoon:
- Firefighters tackle blaze at car parts plant in Kidderminster
- Politicans in Redditch say they've met with the body that oversees Worcestershire's hospitals to raise concerns about the closure of the town's maternity unit
- A 10-year-old boy is suspected of being involved in the sexual assault of two women in Evesham
Watch: More windy weather to come
It's expected to remain cloudy this evening with just the odd spot of light rain over the hills.
Kidderminster fire: fire service says 'stay put and close windows'
James Pearson
Journalist, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue is advising people living near Broad Street in Kidderminster to stay where they are and keep their windows shut.
Firefighters also told us that the gas cylinders found at the car parts plant aren't in danger of exploding.
Watch: Firefighters deal with Kidderminster factory fire
Firefighters have been tackling a blaze in the Horsefair area of Kidderminster at what's thought to be a car parts factory.
Kidderminster fire eyewitness: 'It stinks of tyres'
James Pearson
Journalist, BBC Hereford & Worcester
Seven fire engines have been called to a fire at a car parts factory on Queen's Street in Kidderminster.
The fire service says it is now under control and that no-one was seriously hurt.
Eyewitnesses have been telling us about the thick black smoke and traffic problems it's been causing.
Fire breaks out in Horsefair area
Kidderminster Shuttle
A fire has broken outin the Horsefair, Kidderminster.
Kidderminster fire 'under control'
James Pearson
Journalist, BBC Hereford & Worcester
I'm at the scene of the fire at a car parts factory on Queen's Street.
Weather: Winds increasing
It will remain mild but rather cloudy and windy this afternoon, with perhaps some patchy light rain over high ground.
Winds will continue to increase, and becoming strong throughout the afternoon. Maximum Temperature: 14C (57F).
It will remain cloudy overnight with just the odd spot of light rain over the hills.
Kidderminster fire: Roads closed
Queen Street, in Kidderminster, is closed in both directions between Broad Street and Larkhill due to the fire.
Neighbouring roads are also affected. Reports are coming in that many routes around Kidderminster are congested as a result, tailing back past Weaver's Wharf.
Kidderminster fire: 'flames over old carpet factory'
Kidderminster fire eyewitness
Pam Caulfield
Pam Caulfield
Reports from eyewitness in the Horsefair suggest the fire seems to be coming from a carpet factory.
Eyewitness say it started just before 14:00 and is spreading across rooftops. Our reporter, James Pearson is on his way.
Fire in Kidderminster Horsefair
A warehouse is believed to be on fire in the Horsefair area of Kidderminster.
Six fire engines on their way to the site. Police are advising people to avoid the Broad Street area.
Chicken lorry crash
A lorry carrying 3,000 chickens has overturned on a Worcestershire roundabout.
No one was hurt in the crash on the A44 Bromyard road in Rushwick this morning. A lorry carrying cider overturned at the same spot earlier this year.
Pub mural for Remembrance Day
A landlord has turned his pub wall into a mural to mark the sacrifices made by members of the armed forces.
Jimmy Kenyon is considering making the huge painting on the side of The Victory pub in Hereford permanent.
Warriors run in four tries against Newcastle
Ged Scott
BBC Sport
Worcester ran in four first-half tries as they claimed a bonus-point win over Newcastle Falcons at Sixways at the weekend.
Former Scotland centre Alex Grove scored twice after tries from Chris Pennell and new signing Bryce Heem, Tom Heathcote landing all four conversions.
Nicola Goodwin
Front page: Town's tribute to the fallen
Droitwich News
Respectful crowds gathered in Droitwich on Sunday to remember those who have died fighting for their country.
Sexual Assault in Evesham
Police are looking for a group of boys who are suspected of sexually assaulting two women in Evesham.
Francesca Osborne
Front page: Man jailed after bar-room brawl
Worcester News
Three men have been convicted of causing a bar room brawl that saw customers hit with bar stools and led to a Worcester pub being closed down.
Thousands raised for BBC Children in Need
Toni McDonald
Breakfast presenter, BBC Hereford and Worcester
Singing the Sound of Music was fantastic on Saturday night - great fun .
About 1,100 people all singing in different harmonies. It's the biggest thing we've done I think.
BBC Children in Need: The Sound of Music!
About 1,100 people performed a medley of songs from the Sound of Music on Saturday night after having just one day to rehearse.
It was organised by BBC Hereford and Worcester with thousands raised for charity. The final total will be announced on BBC Children in Need day on Friday 13 November.
Cricket: Moeen hits 71 ahead of one-day series
Worcestershire's Moeen Ali returned to form yesterday as England beat Hong Kong by 169 runs in their warm-up match in Abu Dhabi before the one-day series against Pakistan.
He hit a confidence-boosting 71, after a disappointing run in the test series against Pakistan.
Alexandra Hospital maternity unit 'unsafe'
Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust deemed the Alexandra Hospital maternity unit "unsafe" due to a lack of neonatal staff.
That was despite an extensive recruitment campaign, employing experienced agency staff and asking neighbouring hospitals for help, it said.
The trust says the move to the Worcestershire Royal is temporary and it will look to reopen at the Alex in February.
A petition against the closure has been launched by the Save the Alex campaign group.
Alexandra Hospital meeting
Politicians are due to hold key talks at 10:00 ahead of a potential meeting with the Secretary of State for Health over the closure of the maternity unit at the Alexandra Hospital in Redditch.
The meeting involves the Redditch MP Karen Lumley, the MP for Bromsgrove Sajid Javid and three council leaders, who have written to Jeremy Hunt.
The maternity unit at the Alexandra Hospital shut on Thursday with patients referred to hospitals in Worcestershire and Birmingham.
Young people give views on mental health service
Kidderminster Shuttle
Youngsters have given their views on future improvements to mental health services across Herefordshire at an inaugural event.
Headlines: Politicians to meet over maternity closures
Louise Hancock
Newsreader, BBC Hereford & Worcester
- Politicians are to meet over the closure of maternity services at the Alexandra Hospital in Redditch
- An inquest is due to be held into the death of Ross-on-Wye teenager, Andrew Nicholls, who went missing in the summer
- More than 130 "dog mess hot spots" have been reported to Worcester City Council since it launched a new phone app last week
Remembrance Sunday events
Services and parades took place across Herefordshire and Worcestershire yesterday to mark Remembrance Sunday.
Nigel Wood sent us this photo of the ceremony at St Peter's Church in Lugwardine, Herefordshire.
Send us your pictures of ceremonies in your area. Email us or tweet us on @bbchw or message us via Facebook.
Weather: Windy and overcast
A dull, windy and overcast day but it should stay largely dry with just a few light showers. Highs of 14°C (57F).
Travel: M5 busy
The M5 is busy around J4A for the M42.
There is heavy traffic on the M42 northbound between J2 for the A441 (Alvechurch) and J3 for the A435 (Redditch).
At Monmouth there is one lane blocked due to a broken down bus on the A40 at the Gibraltar Tunnels.
Welcome to Herefordshire and Worcestershire Live
Welcome to Herefordshire and Worcestershire Live on Monday morning.
We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather as it happens.
If you'd like to get in touch you can email, tweet us on @bbchw or message via Facebook.