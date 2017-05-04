A Kidderminster bride who surprised her husband on their wedding day with a dress based on his favourite football team says some of her family didn't want her to wear it.

The Couture Company

Bronwyn Beale plotted to surprise her "Baggies mad" partner Peter who supports West Bromwich Albion.

Her dress incorporated the team's navy and white shirt stripes and featured an embroidered bird perched in a hawthorn bush, taken from the club's emblem.

But she's told BBC Hereford and Worcester her daughter wasn't a fan of the idea at first.