By Jerry Chester

All times stated are UK

Fatal crash closes major road

Justyn Surrall

BBC Hereford and Worcester

A man has died and a woman has been taken to hospital after a crash in Herefordshire last night.

Police were called to a collision between a tractor and a car by the Axe and Cleaver, at Much Birch, shortly before 22:00.

The A49 is expected to remain closed for much of the day, with diversions in place via the A40 to Monmouth and the A466 through Wormelow.

Good morning from today's Herefordshire and Worcestershire live page

Jerry Chester

BBC News Online

Welcome to the Local Live service for Herefordshire and Worcestershire on Tuesday morning.

I'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather as it happens.

If you'd like to get in touch you can email, tweet us @bbchw or message via Facebook.

