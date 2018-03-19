Latest updates: Herefordshire and Worcestershire

A woman from Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, whose brother died at Hillsborough, is calling for a shirt that seems to inadvertently reference the disaster, to be withdrawn.

The red shirt has the words has a large 96 on the back along with a rose and the words underneath, "What goes around comes back around".

Topman

The design is an apparent reference to a Bob Marley song dating from 1996.

Louise Brookes, whose 26-year-old brother died at the stadium, said the phrases featured on the shirt were used by some rival fans to antagonise Liverpool fans.

She also said the red colour, the number 96 (the number of victims) and the rose were all symbols she associated with Hillsborough.

"I would like it removed from sale and I do want (Topman) to explain how this shirt came about and what the thinking was."

Topman has yet to comment.