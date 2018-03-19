Latest updates: Herefordshire and Worcestershire

M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, between J5 for A38 Droitwich and J6 for A449.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane blocked on M5 southbound between J5, A38 (Droitwich) and J6, A449 (Worcester), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M5 West Midlands southbound
M5 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, between J3 for A456 Halesowen and J4 for A38 Bromsgrove.
M5 West Midlands - One lane closed and slow traffic on M5 southbound between J3, A456 (Halesowen) and J4, A38 (Bromsgrove), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe accident: A40 Monmouthshire eastbound
A40 Monmouthshire eastbound severe accident, between A466 Dixton Road and B4164.
A40 Monmouthshire - A40 closed and queuing traffic eastbound between Dixton Roundabout in Monmouth and the B4164 junction in Whitchurch, because of an accident.
Severe disruption: M5 West Midlands both ways
M5 West Midlands both ways severe disruption, between J2 for A4123 Oldbury and J4 for A38 Bromsgrove.
M5 West Midlands - Slow traffic on M5 in both directions between J2, A4123 (Oldbury) and J4, A38 (Bromsgrove), because of snow.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire southbound
M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, between J4A for M42 and J5 for A38 Droitwich.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed on M5 southbound between J4a M42 and J5, A38 (Droitwich), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire northbound
M5 Worcestershire northbound severe disruption, between J5 for A38 Droitwich and J4A for M42.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed on M5 northbound between J5, A38 (Droitwich) and J4a M42, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire northbound
M5 Worcestershire northbound severe disruption, between J6 for A449 and J5 for A38 Droitwich.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M5 northbound between J6, A449 (Worcester) and J5, A38 (Droitwich), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M42 Worcestershire northbound
M42 Worcestershire northbound severe disruption, at M5 J4A.
M42 Worcestershire - M42 lane blocked on exit slip road northbound at M5 J4a, because of debris on the road. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: M5 Worcestershire southbound
M5 Worcestershire southbound severe accident, between J5 for A38 Droitwich and J6 for A449.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed on M5 southbound between J5, A38 (Droitwich) and J6, A449 (Worcester), because of an accident.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire southbound
M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, between J5 for A38 Droitwich and J6 for A449.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed on M5 southbound between J5, A38 (Droitwich) and J6, A449 (Worcester), because of a broken down caravan. Traffic is coping well.
Weather warnings for the weekend
The Met Office is still warning of snow for the West Midlands on Saturday and Sunday, and it has an amber weather warning in place for parts of Staffordshire and Shropshire.
Other areas of those counties, along with Warwickshire, Birmingham and parts of Cheshire are subject to a yellow warning.
The warnings cover the weekend from 16:00 on Saturday, with up to 10cm (4 inches) of snow forecast in places.
Another marathon called off... but antarctic runner keeps on going
Stafford half marathon is the latest race to be called off this weekend after forecasts of snow and ice.
The organisers said they consulted with local authorities and emergency services and decided it was in the best interests of spectators, competitors and volunteers that it didn't go ahead on Sunday. It is due to be held on 15 April instead.
Sunday's Coventry half marathon has also been called off because of the weather.
Worcester City Supporters Trust has challenged the board of directors to allow an independent review of the football club's finances.
There have been long-running concerns about the finances of the club, and the trust is offering a financial consultant from the Supporters Direct organisation who would carry out a review free of charge.
The trust says it is making the request "due to the increasing concern around the future of Worcester City FC".
It says any refusal of the offer by the directors would be taken as an unwillingness by the board to work in an open and transparent manner.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire northbound
M5 Worcestershire northbound severe disruption, between J5 for A38 Droitwich and J4A for M42.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M5 northbound between J5, A38 (Droitwich) and J4a M42, because of a broken down lorry.
Birthday celebrations for 110-year-old
A woman from Redditch has been celebrating her 110th birthday.
Hilda Clulow was born five years after the Wright Brothers flew the first ever plane, and four years before World War One started.
Her family says she claims spam fritters and a glass of sherry could be the secret to a long life.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire northbound
M5 Worcestershire northbound severe disruption, between J6 for A449 and J5 for A38 Droitwich.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed on M5 northbound between J6, A449 (Worcester) and J5, A38 (Droitwich), because of a broken down van. Traffic is coping well.
Snow and ice is expected to cause travel disruption through Saturday and will affect the whole of the region on Sunday, with strong easterly winds leading to some blizzard conditions and snow drifts, said the Met Office.
Snow weather warning extended across West Midlands
More widespread scattered show showers are likely through the remainder of the day and into Sunday causing some disruption to travel.
'Catastrophe' warning issued to hospital
Ambulance directors have warned Worcestershire Royal Hospital that immediate action is needed to avoid a “catastrophe” over treatment delays.
A Freedom of information request revealed West Midlands Ambulance Service wrote to the trust that runs the hospital, saying A&E had "significantly deteriorated" over the last three years and patients were at risk.
Worcestershire Acute Hospitals says it takes the concerns seriously and accepted that some patients’ experiences were not as good as they would like.
Video: Is the cold weather set to continue?
After a cold start temperatures will rise and we should see some sunshine with highs of 5C (41F).
But 69-year-old Doug Richards from Redditch (pictured below) wasn't going to be put off by a bit of cold weather - he's completed a half marathon in Antarctica today, in temperatures of -3C (27F).
It means he's run a half marathon in all seven continents.
Video: Can we expect snow?
A wet and windy night ahead with lows of 0C (32F) to be followed by a bitterly cold and windy day tomorrow with chances of snow.
You can find a detailed forecast for your area on the BBC Weather site.
Champion jockey claims second Cheltenham Gold Cup success
Herefordshire jockey Richard Johnson won his second Cheltenham Gold Cup in a thrilling race today.
He was on the 5-1 chance Native River which gave Dorset trainer Colin Tizzard his first victory in the race after some spectacular jumping by the champion jockey.
Johnson had a memorable battle throughout, with the King George VI Chase winner Might Bite going toe-to-toe over the 22 fences in soft ground.
The win gave him his second Gold Cup win, 18 years after his first on Looks Like Trouble.
Footballer Lee Hughes declared bankrupt
The former West Bromwich Albion and Coventry City striker recently joined non-league Halesowen Town.Read more
Grandfather completes continental task
Doug Richards was more worried about crossing the rough seas to Antarctica than about his run.Read more
Supporters group wants review of club's finances
Worcester City Supporters Trust has challenged the board of directors to allow an independent review of the football club's finances.
There have been long-running concerns about the finances of the club, and the trust is offering a financial consultant from the Supporters Direct organisation who would carry out a review free of charge.
The trust says it is making the request "due to the increasing concern around the future of Worcester City FC".
It says any refusal of the offer by the directors would be taken as an unwillingness by the board to work in an open and transparent manner.
Judge slams council for child 'failures'
A judge said children had been in accommodation for "wholly inappropriate lengthy" periods of time.Read more
Why did the toad cross the road?
Female jockey bids for historic win at Cheltenham Gold Cup
Vicky Breakwell
BBC Hereford and Worcester
A Worcestershire-owned horse could make history at the Cheltenham Festival today.
Lizzie Kelly partners Tea For Two as she bids to become the first female jockey to win the Gold Cup.
The horse is part-owned by Len Jakeman from Upton-upon-Severn.
A sell-out crowd of 70,000 is expected at the Gloucestershire track, where the going is described as soft, heavy in places.
BreakingMan dies and woman in hospital after crash
A man has died and a woman has been taken to hospital following a two-car crash on the A442 in Worcestershire this morning.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said it happened between Kington and Inkberrow at 07:35 and the man was in cardiac arrest when crews arrived.
The woman, who is in her 40s, was in the other car and is said to be suffering chest and back pain.
Road to remain closed as river levels rise
A road in Upton-upon-Severn that was due to open today, after flooding, is going to remain closed, with water levels on the River Severn now forecast to peak tomorrow afternoon.
The Environment Agency said the New Street flood gate would also stay shut.
BreakingSnow and ice weather warnings upgraded
Weather warnings for snow and ice have been upgraded to amber alerts for parts of the region on Saturday and Sunday.
Snow and ice is expected to cause travel disruption through Saturday and will affect the whole of the region on Sunday, with strong easterly winds leading to some blizzard conditions and snow drifts, said the Met Office.
Snow weather warning extended across West Midlands
A yellow weather warning for ice and snow for tomorrow's just been extended by the Met Office to cover all of Staffordshire and now into Shropshire.
It also covers parts of Birmingham, the Black Country and Warwickshire.
The Met Office says a band of rain tomorrow morning will turn to snow and there'll be snow showers through the day.
There's also a yellow warning for snow for the whole of Sunday which covers almost all of the West Midlands.
Flood alerts in place
Flood alerts remain in place for parts of Herefordshire, Shropshire and Warwickshire, issued by the Environment Agency.
It said teams had been out across the area clearing grids to reduce the risk of blockages.
Hillsborough victim's sister calls for shirt withdrawal
A woman from Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, whose brother died at Hillsborough, is calling for a shirt that seems to inadvertently reference the disaster, to be withdrawn.
The red shirt has the words has a large 96 on the back along with a rose and the words underneath, "What goes around comes back around".
The design is an apparent reference to a Bob Marley song dating from 1996.
Louise Brookes, whose 26-year-old brother died at the stadium, said the phrases featured on the shirt were used by some rival fans to antagonise Liverpool fans.
She also said the red colour, the number 96 (the number of victims) and the rose were all symbols she associated with Hillsborough.
"I would like it removed from sale and I do want (Topman) to explain how this shirt came about and what the thinking was."
Topman has yet to comment.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire southbound
M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, at J4 for A38 Bromsgrove.
M5 Worcestershire - M5 lane closed on entry slip road and slow traffic southbound at J4, A38 (Bromsgrove), because of a lorry having a tyre changed.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Serious crash closes A422
The A422 in Worcestershire is expected to be closed until mid-morning, police said, after a serious accident between Withybed Lane and Cockshot Lane.
The incident is close to Dormstone Lane and is affecting all traffic travelling between Worcester and Stratford, passing through Inkberrow.
Officers and emergency services are at the scene.
Severe accident: A422 Worcestershire both ways
A422 Worcestershire both ways severe accident, between Withybed Lane and Cockshot Lane.
A422 Worcestershire - A422 in Kington closed and queuing traffic between the Withybed Lane junction and the Cockshot Lane junction, because of a serious accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Steam train arrives by road just in time
A historic locomotive trapped when a bin lorry hit a railway bridge at the beginning of the week is set to take part in a heritage steam event after arriving in Shropshire by road.
Tornado, built by a group of rail enthusiasts in 2008 at a cost of £3m, was the first steam engine to be made in Britain since the 1960s.
The Severn Valley Railway Spring Steam Gala starts today and runs through the wekend.
It will see trains run between Bridgnorth and Kidderminster.
Warning for snow arriving overnight
A yellow weather warning for snow, issued by the Met Office, comes into force shortly after midnight, when a band of rain is likely to turn to snow early on Saturday morning in some parts of the region.
More widespread scattered show showers are likely through the remainder of the day and into Sunday causing some disruption to travel.
'Catastrophe' warning issued to hospital
Ambulance directors have warned Worcestershire Royal Hospital that immediate action is needed to avoid a “catastrophe” over treatment delays.
A Freedom of information request revealed West Midlands Ambulance Service wrote to the trust that runs the hospital, saying A&E had "significantly deteriorated" over the last three years and patients were at risk.
Worcestershire Acute Hospitals says it takes the concerns seriously and accepted that some patients’ experiences were not as good as they would like.
Video: What's the weather got in store?
Early rain will be replaced with a mild day with some showers and highs of 12C (54F).
Severe accident: M5 Worcestershire southbound
M5 Worcestershire southbound severe accident, around J6 for A449.
M5 Worcestershire - Heavy traffic on M5 southbound around J6, A449 (Worcester), because of an accident earlier on. All lanes have been re-opened.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Video: What's the weather got in store?
A band of showery rain will move across the region later but then it will be mostly a cloudy night with lows of 5C (41F).
You can find a detailed forecast for your area on the BBC Weather site.
Charges over prison drone drug drops
Ten people are charged over conspiracy to drop drugs and phones over prison walls.Read more