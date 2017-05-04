Breaking news in East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire
Summary
- Humber a 'key part' of offshore wind industry
- Fish factory sale to create new jobs
- Hero bus driver foils burglary in Hull
- Heroin seized from six properties in Hull
- Hull brewery in a froth over stolen beer
- Park and fly? Air ambulance pays and displays in Scunthorpe
- Live updates on Thursday 4 May 2017
Live Reporting
By Hayley Ritchie
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Severe disruption: M180 South Yorkshire eastbound
M180 South Yorkshire eastbound severe disruption, between J1 for A18 and J2 for A161 Gainsborough.
M180 South Yorkshire - Lane blocked on M180 eastbound between J1, A18 (Thorne) and J2, A161 (Gainsborough), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Dreading the shave!
Chris Arundel
BBC Radio Humberside
The only dreadlock-wearing roofer in Hornsea says he'll have his precious locks cut off - if he can raise at least a thousand pounds in sponsorship.
Andy Wilkes' dreadlocks are over a metre long and he's a well-known sight about the town.
But Andy says if people pledge at least a thousand pounds through his Just Giving page, he'll have his hair cut - and donate the money raised towards a life-changing operation for local girl Maisie Rice from Hornsea, who was born with cerebral palsy:
Motorsport student racing to success
Motorsport student, George Benton, has got the backing of North Lindsey College.
Karting enthusiast George has travelled Europe taking part in various karting championships races. He has gone on to win three Club Championship Grand Prix and, this April, he came third in the British 125 Karting Championships at Darley Moor in Derby.
A sponsorship from the college will be going towards repairing and improving his kart in preparation for the rest of the season.
The former Outwood Academy Brumby student is currently working towards a Level 3 Extended Diploma at the College’s Engineering Technology Centre.
Plans explained for new town hall in Market Weighton
Chris Arundel
BBC Radio Humberside
Plans to create a town hall and entertainment venue for Market Weighton, by buying the former Barclays Bank building, will be explained to the public this evening.
The town council says the Victorian building on the high street is much better suited to holding meetings than its current premises on Linegate, which they say is too cramped and not wheelchair-accessible.
Tonight's meeting is at 1900 in Market Weighton community hall.
Richard III returns to Hull
Hayley Ritchie
BBC Local Live
Tonight sees the opening of a production of the Shakespeare play Richard the Third at Hull Truck Theatre - and it's making headlines.
Lead Mat Fraser is said to be the first disabled actor to play the role of theatre's most famous disabled villain.
It also marks the 25th anniversary of the Northern Broadsides theatre company, which started life putting on the very same play in the city's boatshed.
Bridlington becomes national Beach Volleyball Hub
Hayley Ritchie
BBC Local Live
Bridlington South Beach has been granted FIVB (Fédération Internationale de Volleyball) status and recognised as a national hub by Volleyball England.
The success of events such as the Bridlington Beach Open and Volleyball England Beach Tour have shown Bridlington to be a showcase beach to host major Volleyball events.
To kick off the 2017 season, courts have now been installed on the beach and coaching sessions will take place throughout the summer, as part of East Riding Yorkshire Council's new Active Coast initiative.
Even air ambulances pay for parking
BBC Radio Lincolnshire
Not sure the traffic wardens would have enforced this - but you know what it's like when you panic about getting a ticket.
So just in case, Wayne Thomas, the pilot on the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance put a pay and display ticket on in this Scunthorpe car park last night.
Apparently it cost him £1 for a 10-minute stay.
Lawyer petitions for 'Hugill's Law'
David Burns
BBC Radio Humberside
A celebrity lawyer wants a new law to help people recover their legal fees after being cleared of a crime.
It comes after an East Yorkshire farmer was found not guilty last month of grievous bodily harm after he shot an intruder at his farm at Wilberfoss, near York.
Kenneth Hugill, 83, was acquitted earlier this year, but was left with a legal bill of over £20,000.
Nick "Mr Loophole" Freeman set up a fundraising drive to cover the costs, and has now paid the bill.
He's told me that he's now starting a petition, called "Hugill's Law" for the government to revert the law back to 2012, when legal costs could be recovered after an acquittal.
Fish factory sale to create new jobs
New jobs will be created in Grimsby with the sale of a fish processing factory.
The Seachill site had been closed after the company lost a contract with Marks and Spencer, but has now been bought by a company called Seagold.
It's not clear how many people will be employed at the site.
This is separate from the recently announced sale of the total Icelandic Seachill business where seven hundred and fifty people work.
The weather forecast for this afternoon
Abbie Dewhurst
Weather Presenter, BBC Look North
A dry and largely sunny afternoon, with just a little fair weather cloud around.
Despite the sunshine it will feel cool in the brisk northeasterly wind.
Winds slowly easing inland this evening, though staying brisk on the coast.
Staying dry throughout the night with some scattered cloud for some.
Grimsby taxi driver robbed at knifepoint
A 31-year-old taxi driver's been robbed at knifepoint in Grimsby.
It happened at lunchtime on Tuesday when he was in his cab waiting for a fare in Carnarvon Avenue.
A man went up to his open window and allegedly threatened him with a knife before running off with his money.
Police are appealing for witnesses.
The headlines this morning
Sally Fairfax
BBC Radio Humberside Live
The latest headlines from our Hull newsroom this morning include:
Hero bus driver foils burglary
Hayley Ritchie
BBC Local Live
Driving buses and fighting crime - all in a days work for one bus driver in the region.
East Yorkshire Motor Services say one of their drivers was making his way through Cottingham on Monday when he saw a group of people breaking into a property. He pulled over his bus and turned on the bus attack alarm - scaring them away.
The owners were of course very grateful for his actions and EYMS say CCTV of the incident is on it's way to the police.
Well done to that driver!
Watch: Why are elections always held on Thursdays?
Polling stations have opened for voting in England's local council and mayoral elections today.
But why are UK elections always held on a Thursday?
Heroin seized from six Hull properties in one week
BBC Radio Humberside
Police in Hull say they have seized heroin from six properties in the city since they launched a special operation last week.
They've also charged four people with drug offences.
'Operation Windsor' is a new initiative to divert heroin users into support and deter them from crime.
Where are all the brickies?
James Piekos
Reporter, BBC Hull and East Yorkshire
Building firms in East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire are facing a shortage of skilled labourers like bricklayers and surveyors.
The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors say it's a real concern and means some current "brickies" are earning up to £1,000 per week.
Recently, a sign was put up on a construction site in North East Lincolnshire, asking bricklayers to get in touch to work on a construction site in New Waltham.
Brewery in a froth over stolen beer
BBC Radio Humberside
A local brewery says it's trying to track down a number of beer cans after they were stolen from a warehouse.
Jack Walker from Atom Beers in Hull says the beer was taken from their warehouse yesterday afternoon.
He says the beer, called Shrodinger's Cat, was the first to be put in cans - ready for a launch later this month.
Elephants used to be smaller than us - really!
Andy Comfort
BBC Radio Humberside
When you think of elephants, you probably think of them as one of the biggest mammals in the animal kingdom.
But a talk at the University of Hull today will look back to prehistoric times when dwarf elephants were shorter than the average man.
Dr Victoria Herridge is a palaeobiologist at the Natural History Museum in London. She'll be delivering the George de Boer Biennial Public Lecture at the University of Hull this evening.
We've everything crossed and everything covered
Matt Dean
Humberside Sport
Scunthorpe United travel to Millwall this evening in the first leg of the League One play off semi final.
There'll be live coverage of the game on BBC Radio Humberside from 18:00.
Manager Graham Alexander says his team's end of season form means they are in a strong position as they aim for promotion to the Championship.
Humber a 'key part' of offshore wind industry
BBC Radio Humberside
Bridlington is playing host to people from the world's offshore wind industry today.
A conference is being held at the Spa, with delegates arriving from the UK, the USA, Sweden and Germany, among others.
They are discussing the importance of the Humber as a key part of the industry.
Trauma charity set to close
BBC Radio Humberside
A charity which helps victims of sexual trauma in Hull, East Riding and North East Lincolnshire is to close next month.
The charity "Survivors" say they haven't got enough money or workers to keep going.
Over it's lifetime the Hull-based charity has supported 8,000 people and in December they said they hoped the 98 people receiving counselling would have completed their therapy by the end of this month.
Your weather forecast
Abbie Dewhurst
Weather Presenter, BBC Look North
An overcast morning across East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire.
Here's my full forecast:
Welcome to Thursday's live coverage
Hayley Ritchie
BBC Local Live
Good morning!
Hayley here with you again today. I'll have all the latest news, sport, travel and weather across East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire on Thursday 4 May.
If you want to get in touch with your pictures or stories you can send an email or get in touch via Facebook or Twitter.