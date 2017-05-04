Breaking news in East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire

The only dreadlock-wearing roofer in Hornsea says he'll have his precious locks cut off - if he can raise at least a thousand pounds in sponsorship.

Andy Wilkes' dreadlocks are over a metre long and he's a well-known sight about the town.

But Andy says if people pledge at least a thousand pounds through his Just Giving page, he'll have his hair cut - and donate the money raised towards a life-changing operation for local girl Maisie Rice from Hornsea, who was born with cerebral palsy: