East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates
Summary
- Humberside Fire and Rescue say they are better equipped to deal with flooding a decade after heavy rainfall
- Yorkshire farmers are urging the government to reject calls for a ban on widely-used weed killer
- Tickets for two shows in Hull as part of City of Culture have gone on sale this morning
- Updates on Friday 23 June 2017
By Louise Wheeler
Our live coverage across the day
Louise Wheeler
Before we go here's five things we learnt today:
Invented in the North on TV tonight
BBC One viewers in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire tonight will be able to learn more about our area's links to aviation.
The One Show's Marty Jopson will visit BAE in Brough to hear about the origins of the famous Blackburn planes.
Invented in the North is on BBC One in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire at 19:30 this evening.
Emergency exercise to be held at Hull hospital
Vicky Johnson
BBC Look North
If you're near Hull Royal Infirmary (HRI) this weekend you're being reminded there might be some unusual activity as staff at the hospital take part in a training exercise in which a major incident is to be recreated.
Tomorrow's Operation Orange Falcon has been in the planning since late 2016 and will involve the police, the fire service, ambulance and Humber NHS Foundation Trust staff.
Students from Bishop Burton will play the parts of casualties.
It's to test the response within the hospital, and to test communication between agencies.
Staff say they have worked hard to ensure it doesn't interrupt the normal A& E work or work in the rest of the hospital
Severe accident: A165 East Yorkshire both ways
A165 East Yorkshire both ways severe accident, at B1249 Skipsea Road.
A165 East Yorkshire - A165 Bridlington Road in Beeford blocked and very slow traffic in both directions at the B1249 Skipsea Road junction, because of an accident.
Watch: Friday's weather
Keeley Donovan
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
What's in store tonight?
Take a look at my forecast:
Watch: Is our fire service better equipped to deal with flooding?
Phillip Norton
BBC News
Humberside fire and Rescue says it's much better equipped to deal with floods on the scale that were seen in 2007.
More than 9000 homes and businesses- and 95 out of 98 schools - were flooded in Hull.
Firefighters were making rescues in soaking wet clothes and using childrens dinghys.
Now the service says the lessons learnt will pay off.
Watch: Warning issued after man risks life on crossing
British Transport Police and Network Rail are issuing a stern warning after a man forced a train to apply its emergency breaks at a level crossing in Hull.
The incident happened at approximately 08:00 on Saturday 3 June on the Walton Street level crossing in Kingston Upon Hull.
Hull boss's Wakefield warning to players
Matt Dean
BBC Radio Humberside
Hull FC coach Lee Radford (pictured) is warning his players to expect tonight's game against Wakefield to be as hard as any they've faced.
They are just a point and a place behind the Black and Whites in Super League, with former Hull Kingston Rovers coach Chris Chester having turned them from a side fighting relegation to one with top four ambitions.
More sign petition to protect BHS mural in Hull
Almost 3,000 people have put their name to a petition calling for a Hull mural to be saved.
Campaigners want the Three Ships on the side of the now empty BHS building to get listed status - even though the Department for Culture declared last year that it wasn't good enough.
Kevin McCloud - who presents the architectural show Grand Designs - has backed the petition.
Picture: Sound check for Primal Scream gig
Anne-Marie Tasker
BBC Look North
They are currently doing a sound check ahead of tonight's Primal Scream gig in Hull.
Tomorrow the Flaming Lips will be in the city.
It's all part of the UK City of Culture celebrations.
Bank closed in Beverley after fire alert
Gill Sennett
BBC Radio Humberside
The Yorkshire Bank branch is currently shut in Beverley due to fire at Delaney's spa above. Fire engines on scene.
Two fire engines called to the scene.
The fire was reported on top floor
Your headlines this afternoon
Richard Madden
BBC Radio Humberside
Call for northern funding
Leadership is needed to make sure the north of England's voice is heard in the Brexit negotiations and that "an appropriate proportion of funding repatriated from Brussels is invested in the region", according to a new report on the Northern Powerhouse.
The wide-ranging report makes a number of recommendations it says are needed to drive investment in the region.
The report - "Prospects for the Northern Powerhouse - Towards An Industrial Strategy" - recommends the establishment of a Northern Powerhouse Digital Task Force to prioritise mobile and transport connectivity, including 5G, and calls for incentives for FTSE 500 companies to relocate their head offices in the north.
Cladding tests under way in Hull following London flat fire
Jo Makel
BBC Look North
Hull City Council will be testing cladding from a number of high rise buildings in the city following the Grenfell Tower block fire (pictured) in London.
The council says it's a precautionary measure and that material used here is perfectly safe.
Tests will also be undertaken at the city's newest arts centre - The Venue - which is currently under construction.
It's been confirmed 79 people died after a fire started in a fridge freezer in the block of flats in North Kensington.
The cladding on Grenfell failed safety tests.
Fire service learns lessons from 2007 floods
British Steel fire crews raise money for Grenfell Tower victims
Fire crews at British Steel in Scunthorpe will climb flights of stairs equivalent to the height of Grenfell Tower today, in full breathing equipment.
It's to raise money and spread awareness of what the London crews will have had to deal with during the fire at the block of flats last week.
John Armson from the firm that provides fire crews for the steel plant, says the fire fighters are determined to send out a positive message.
Second phase of £56m link road begins
Work starts today on phase two of the Great Yorkshire Way.
That's the link road connecting the M18 to Robin Hood Airport.
The first section of a £56m dual carriageway linking the M18 with Robin Hood Airport officially opened last year.
On Tuesday the airport was named "the fastest growing airport in the country" with more than one million passengers.
Coastguard teams warn parents to keep closer eye on children
Richard Madden
BBC Radio Humberside
Parents are being warned to keep a close eye on their children on beaches across our area this weekend.
The UK Coastguard says 68 children were reported missing on beaches across the country last Saturday and Sunday.
All the children were found safely but many UK Coastguards Rescue Teams have increased their regular patrols in case of further emergencies.
Watch: The Gold Nose of Green Ginger
Kofi Smiles
BBC Face of Hull 2017
Who 'nose' what's inside this mysterious shop in Bransholme?
BBC Proms tickets sold out
Anne-Marie Tasker
BBC Look North
The BBC Proms travels out of London, to Hull – UK City of Culture 2017 – for a site-specific performance of music inspired by water, centring on Handel’s Water Music suites.
It was first performed 300 years ago at a river party for George I on the Thames.
Tickets have now sold out.
Emergency services to test major incident response
Vicky Johnson
BBC Look North
Here is the full statement from Hull and East Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust about Exercise Orange Falcon which is taking place this weekend:
"No one can predict when a major incident or large scale emergency will occur, so it’s important that we test our systems regularly with both table-top and ‘as live’ exercises to see how people respond.
Exercise Orange Falcon will not only test the inter-agency agreements and processes we have in place should there be a major incident, but crucially it will also test the personal response of individuals to a situation which is unknown, urgent and constantly changing.
Many people are giving up their own time to take part in the exercise, for which we’re incredibly grateful. It represents a fantastic learning opportunity for all involved and as such, we will be also be filming parts of the exercise to use in the subsequent staff debrief and internal training videos."
Tickets for two shows in Hull go on sale
Anne-Marie Tasker
BBC Look North
Tickets for two shows in Hull as part of the City of Culture year go on sale this morning.
In July, a BBC Proms concert will take place on the Stage at the Dock, focusing on Handel's Water Music.
Tickets for that are available at 9am.
And at 10:00, tickets will be released for a concert celebrating 50 years since the start of the decriminilisation of homosexuality, it'll feature Will Young and Alison Moyet, amongst others.
Your headlines this morning
Sally Fairfax
BBC Radio Humberside Live
In pictures: Overcast in East Yorkshire
BBC Weather Watchers
Thank-you for sending us your BBC Weather Watchers pictures. Let's hope the clouds lift and we see some sunshine.
Farmers campaign against weedkiller ban
Farmers across Yorkshire are urging the government to reject calls for a ban on a widely-used weedkiller.
Glyphosate is popular in the food production industry.
Some environmentalists claim it's a health hazard, but others say there's no evidence it does any harm.
The EU is due to rule over the coming months whether the weedkiller should be outlawed, amid opposition from many British farmers.
Hull floods 10 years on: Fire service 'better equipped'
Jo Makel
BBC Look North
Humberside fire service says it's better equipped to deal with floods on the scale that were seen in 2007.
It's 10 years this weekend since surface flooding from heavy rainfall affected thousands of people across East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire.
The fire service says it now regularly carries out water rescue training and has the right equipment to deal with rescuing people from flooded homes.
Join us for today's live coverage
Louise Wheeler
BBC Local Live
Good morning. Join me, Louise , for today's live coverage of the news, sport, travel and weather across East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire. I'll be with you until 18:00.
Five things we've learned today
Gill Sennett
BBC Radio Humberside
Watch: Hull school to live stream play for City of Culture
Kofi Smiles
BBC Face of Hull 2017
"Nobody's the same...everybody's just different, you can't be the same really."
That's the message these students from Ganton Special School want to get across with their new show.
The play is about their experiences as young people living with special educational needs:
See the performance it at Ganton School at 13:00 on Wednesday 28 June, or watch the live stream, more information here
Grimsby boss says he is looking to make signings
BBC Humberside Sport
Grimsby Town manager Russell Slade (pictured) has told the BBC he'd like to make three or four more signings ahead of the new season.
The Mariners are hoping to bring in an experienced defender this week, and Slade says they need to get some more deals done but doesn't want to make too many signings.
Men discovered trying to enter the UK illegally
Matthew Bone
Video Journalist, BBC Look North
Six Sudanese men have been discovered by Border Force officers at Hull Port.
The men aged between 24 and 35 were found yesterday during a routine search at the port.
All six men were treated for dehydration at Hull Royal Infirmary and are now being questioned by officers
The Home Office will make a decision on whether to deport them.
Rehearsals underway for Flood: To the Sea
Kofi Smiles
BBC Face of Hull 2017
Rehearsals are underway for a ground-breaking theatre production, Flood: To the Sea, to be broadcast on BBC Two in August.
Flood: To the Sea has been commissioned by Hull UK City of Culture 2017 and will be broadcast on BBC Two in August.
It is the third instalment of Flood, created and produced by acclaimed theatre company Slung Low, which is being told across an entire year, online, live in Hull and on BBC TV.
High death rates for hospitals across northern Lincolnshire
Lara King
North East Lincolnshire reporter
The trust which runs hospitals in Grimsby, Scunthorpe and Goole has one of the highest death rates for patients after leaving hospital care.
The Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust is among 10 trusts across the country with higher than expected mortality rates following time in hospital according to the figures for last year from the NHS .
The Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Trust has told the BBC they are disappointed that the overall position has deteriorated and the in-hospital mortality position remains positive.
A high number of the in-hospital and out of hospital deaths involve patients who are already approaching the end of their life when they are admitted to hospital.
Watch: Your weather forecast
Abbie Dewhurst
Weather Presenter, BBC Look North
A cloudy day with some heavy thundery showers.
Here's my full forecast:
Man found guilty of historic sexual abuse
BBC Radio Humberside
A man's been sent to prison for 14 years for the historic abuse of two boys, including one from Grimsby and another from Leeds.
Andrew Marshall from Kimberley Road in Benfleet, Essex was found guilty of 10 offences including indecent assault, grooming and rape at Grimsby Crown Court.
The 41-year-old has also been made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, which bans him from being alone with children or from working with them for life.
Planned train strike
Andy Comfort
BBC Radio Humberside
In the last hour the RMT union has confirmed another rail workers strike in the long running dispute over driver-only trains.
Workers on Arriva Rail North will walk out for three days starting on July 8 2017.
Watch: Lives were changed forever during the 2007 flood in Hull
BBC Look North
East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire
Ten years ago Hull experienced the most widespread flooding the city had ever seen.
It was the wettest month in Yorkshire in 100 years and 16,000 homes and businesses in Hull, East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire were flooded.
The damage was calculated at £41m.
One man, Michael Barnett lost his life as he tried to clear debris from a drain after his leg became trapped in a makeshift grille.
Phillip Norton has been to meet his father Michael Barnett Senior: