East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

If you're near Hull Royal Infirmary (HRI) this weekend you're being reminded there might be some unusual activity as staff at the hospital take part in a training exercise in which a major incident is to be recreated.

Tomorrow's Operation Orange Falcon has been in the planning since late 2016 and will involve the police, the fire service, ambulance and Humber NHS Foundation Trust staff.

Students from Bishop Burton will play the parts of casualties.

It's to test the response within the hospital, and to test communication between agencies.

Staff say they have worked hard to ensure it doesn't interrupt the normal A& E work or work in the rest of the hospital