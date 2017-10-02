Montage

East Yorkshire and Humber breaking news

Summary

  1. Updates on Monday 2 October 2017

Live Reporting

By Folarin Sagaya

All times stated are UK

Hull's Beverley Gate to get protective layer

Specialist work is starting today to protect a historical part of Hull city centre.

Bricklaying students from Hull College are going to be applying a layer of hot lime mortar to the remains of Beverley Gate.

Beverley Gate
BBC

It's being done in conjunction with a leading specialist in traditional building methods .

Concerns were raised last month that the ancient monument is being damaged by children playing on it.

Major roadworks begin in Bridlington

The latest phase of work on a vital route into Bridlington starts today.

Map showing affected route in Bridlington
Google

Hilderthorpe Road will be closed between Bridge Street and Springfield Avenue until January.

It's because deep drainage needs to be installed.

East Riding Council says it's beginning a crucial stage of the regeneration work in the town and apologises for the inconvenience.

Watch: This morning's weather

Owain Wyn Evans

Weather presenter, BBC Look North

A very windy start, we could see gusts of 50 to 60 mph throughout the day.

Here's my full forecast:

Good morning: Join us for today's live coverage

Folarin Sagaya

BBC Local Live, Hull and East Yorkshire

Hello and welcome to today's live feed across East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire on Monday 2 October 2017.

I'm Folarin and I'll be bringing you the latest news, sport and travel and weather throughout the day until 18:00.

Please get in touch and let me know what's happening where you are by email, Facebook or Twitter.

