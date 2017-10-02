East Yorkshire and Humber breaking news

Specialist work is starting today to protect a historical part of Hull city centre. Bricklaying students from Hull College are going to be applying a layer of hot lime mortar to the remains of Beverley Gate. It's being done in conjunction with a leading specialist in traditional building methods . Concerns were raised last month that the ancient monument is being damaged by children playing on it.
By Folarin Sagaya
Major roadworks begin in Bridlington
The latest phase of work on a vital route into Bridlington starts today.
Hilderthorpe Road will be closed between Bridge Street and Springfield Avenue until January.
It's because deep drainage needs to be installed.
East Riding Council says it's beginning a crucial stage of the regeneration work in the town and apologises for the inconvenience.
Watch: This morning's weather
A very windy start, we could see gusts of 50 to 60 mph throughout the day.
Here's my full forecast:
