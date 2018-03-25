East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A63 East Yorkshire eastbound severe accident, between A1166 Brighton Street and A1079 Ferensway.
A63 East Yorkshire - A63 Clive Sullivan Way in Hull closed eastbound between St Andrews Quay and Mytongate roundabout, because of accident investigation work. Traffic is coping well. Diversion in operation - Exit the A63 near Hessle & join the A15 eastbound following the solid black diamond diversion symbol, onto the A1105. After approx. 4 miles, join the A1079 southbound, to then re-join the A63 near Mytongate roundabout.
Humberside Police say it happened in the North Sea Lane area of Cleethorpes as the girl was waiting at a bus stop at about 08:20 on Wednesday 21 March.
She was approached by a man on crutches who tried to push her towards a white van - but she managed to get away.
The man is described as in his 50s, thin, about 5ft 9ins tall and wearing a black beanie hat, a black zip-up fleece and black tracksuit bottoms with white stripes on the legs.
We're really grateful to everyone who has been in touch so far with information. We have a number of lines of inquiry that we're following up."
Watch: Peter Levy prepares for Humber kayak challenge
This is the view that will confront BBC Look North's Peter Levy as he prepares to kayak across the Humber at the weekend to raise money for Sport Relief:
Peter will set off from Barton Haven at 10:45 tomorrow and will hit dry land again at Hessle Foreshore.
If you want to support Peter and donate to Sport Relief you can do it here.
Good luck Peter!
Warning of unexploded bombs among beach rubbish
There's a warning that dangerous items like unexploded bombs could have been washed up on East Yorkshire's beaches in recent storms.
Humberside Police's Bridlington, Driffield and Hornsea Community Team say many people have been helping to clear the beaches, but there is a risk that bombs, training rounds and parts of training bombs could be among the rubbish washed up.
The team is urging people to contact the police or HM Coastguard if they suspect they might have found a dangerous item.
Scunthorpe children make colourful mess for charity
Hundreds school children in Scunthorpe have been getting in to the Sport Relief spirit and making a right old mess at the same time.
More than 400 pupils from primary schools in the area took part in the colour run at the Appleby Frodingham Sports Ground, where they ran a mile while being pelted with powdered paint.
It's one of many events taking place in East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire today to raise money for Sport Relief.
Funeral of 'Voice of Yorkshire cricket' Dave Callaghan
More than 100 cats and dogs were taken away from the 4 Paws site in South Killingholme yesterday.
The RSPCA is now leading on the investigation following a warrant executed by Humberside Police at an animal rescue centre in South Killingholme yesterday. Two people were voluntarily interviewed but no arrests were made."
Lights fantastic: Spotlight falls on Hull landmarks
Hull's landmarks are going to be bathed in colour when a permanent light installation is officially switched on next month.
Lucky people who were in the city centre last night got a preview of the display, as a technical test was carried out.
The lights will be officially switched on on Thursday 5 April.
Hull headteachers call for more special needs funding
Headteachers from some of Hull's primary schools say they no longer have the resources to look after children with special educational needs (SEN).
They have written to the Education Secretary to say they are finding it "virtually impossible" to deal with the influx of challenging children.
The National Union of Teachers says more than 500 of children in Hull aged four and under have been identified as displaying "high needs" or SEN - a figure which has grown in recent years.
In the letter to Damian Hinds, the heads have demanded a £5m increase in high needs funding.
A Department for Education (DOE) spokesperson said:
Core schools and high needs funding has been protected in real terms per pupil and will rise to a record £43.5bn in 2019-20. In 2018-19, Hull will receive over £28m in high needs funding, 3.6% higher than in 2017-18. This is set to rise to over £29m in 2019-20."
Petition stalls Toll Bar roundabout plans
Calvin Robinson
Local Democracy Reporter - North Lincolnshire
Plans to remove a major roundabout near Grimsby and replace it with a junction have stalled again.
The plans would see the Toll Bar roundabout on the A16 in New Waltham removed and replaced with traffic lights at a cost of £2.1m.
The plans were approved by North East Lincolnshire Council in January, but will now go back to the council's cabinet after the petition calling for an underpass or overpass to be considered instead was voted through.
Suspected arson on Hull estate
Humberside Police say they believe a fire on a Hull estate this morning was started deliberately.
Officers were called to reports of a fire on Woodbine Close on the Fountain Road Estate at about 03:50.
The force is appealing to anyone with information to come forward.
No one was injured.
Weather: Light rain and breezy
Any rain around should clear, but it'll be mostly cloudy and breezy.
Alina Jenkins has the forecast:
Watch: Investigations continue following dog kennel raid
Investigations are continuing today after more than 100 animals were taken away by the RSPCA from a veterinary centre in North Lincolnshire.
The dogs and cats were taken away from 4 Paws in South Killingholme during a raid yesterday.
Police officer who lied about rape CCTV review is sacked
A Humberside Police officer who lied about viewing CCTV footage in a rape case has been dismissed.
Detective Constable Emyr Davies was found guilty of gross misconduct by an independent panel following a two-day disciplinary hearing.
He was cleared in relation to two further allegations.
Detective Superintendent Matt Baldwin said: "We welcome the panel's decision. Providing the best possible service to victims is at the heart of everything we do and the actions of Mr Davies fell well below that standard."
Plans for 13,000 new homes in North East Lincolnshire
A local plan has been agreed in North East Lincolnshire, which could see 13,000 homes built over the next 14 years.
The plan was agreed at a meeting of North East Lincolnshire Council last night.
The authority claims it could create 9,000 jobs.
Among the applications is a development for nearly 200 homes in Waltham, Grimsby.
Hull MPs to meet TransPennine over rail service changes
Hull's three MPs are meeting rail operator TransPennine Express today over timetable changes which will increase journey times to the area.
From May, Transpennine wants to add more stops to its Hull to Manchester service.
The Hull and Humber Chamber of Commerce claims it is a 'downgrading' of the service.
The company says passengers will get a better deal as there will be more trains including in the evening and at weekends.
Investigations continue at Killingholme kennels
Investigations will continue today after more than 100 animals were rescued by the RSPCA from a veterinary centre in North Lincolnshire.
The dogs and cats were taken away from 4 Paws in South Killingholme during a raid yesterday, supported by officers from Humberside Police.
The RSPCA says it wants people who have been affected by the events at the centre to get in touch.
Listen: Funeral of Yorkshire Cricket's '12th man'
Yorkshire cricket star, Ryan Sidebottom, has paid tribute to BBC commentator Dave Callaghan, whose funeral takes place later today.
Dave, known as "Cally," died last week at the age of 63.
Ryan says he was more than a voice on the radio, he was a member of the squad:
Art exhibition opens at nuclear bunker
The RSPCA is investigating welfare conditions at 4 Paws Veterinary Clinic in North Lincolnshire.Read more
The top stories so far today include:
The top stories so far today include:
Attacks on police officers 'wholly unacceptable'
A total of 11 Humberside Police officers were spat at, kicked and slapped in series of assaults last night, the force has revealed.
Five officers were injured in one incident in Hull while they were dealing with a violent woman on Buckingham Street.
Another officer suffered a broken wrist, while two others were injured while dealing with a disturbance in Rochester Close, Scunthorpe.
The force says three others were also assaulted in other incidents.
Beverley Prezzo restaurant to close
A national pizza chain has announced it is closing its restaurant in Beverley.
It is part of a restructuring plan for the company which will see 94 outlets shut across the country.
The move is expected to lead to the loss of 500 jobs nationally.
Prezzo says the restaurant in Beverley is likely to close in April or May.
Woman seriously hurt in crash
A woman has been seriously injured in a crash near Pocklington.
The crash, involving two cars, happened on the road between Melbourne and Allerthorpe at about 07:00 this morning.
The woman, who was driving a grey Volkswagen Golf, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.
Ambulance crew thanks petrol station Good Samaritan
Yorkshire Ambulance Service says it wants to say "thank you" to a man who helped out one of its crews in Hull.
The paramedics were fuelling up their ambulance at the petrol station on Beverley Road in the early hours of Tuesday morning when it turned out their fuel card wasn't working.
While they were trying to sort out the problem, a member of the public paid for the fuel.
When the crew tried to arrange to repay him, the man refused, saying: "It's the least I could do after everything you do for us."
In photos: Sunny skies in East Yorkshire
It's been looking positively summery in parts of East Yorkshire this afternoon, if these BBC Weather Watchers photos are anything to go by.
Thanks to Garry for sending in this snap from a sunny Flamborough:
It's looking pretty nice in Leven too. Thanks to Pip for this one:
Let us know what it's like where you are. You can send your photos in via the BBC Weather Watchers site.
Masterpiece on display in Hull after major restoration
A rare baroque masterpiece is now on display in Hull after being under wraps for nearly 50 years.
The painting by the Italian artist Valeria Castello has been on loan to the Ferens Art Gallery since 1973, but couldn't be displayed because of its poor condition.
Now the artwork, called Tobias Healing the Blind Tobit, which dates back to about 1650, has undergone a major restoration and is back on show.
Weather: Breezy with some sunny spells
Mostly dry for East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire this afternoon, with some sunny spells.
The south-westerly breeze will ease.
Weather: Light cloud and breezy
It will be dry through much of tonight with clear spells.
However, cloud will thicken and the breeze will pick up.
Some light rain arriving from the west towards the end of the night: