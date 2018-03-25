Montage

East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Suzy Lawson

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Boy, 15, is killed in car crash

A63 near St Andrew's Quay

The teenager was crossing the A63 with "a number of young people" when he was knocked down.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Scunthorpe United sack Alexander

Graham Alexander

League One play-off hopefuls Scunthorpe sack manager Graham Alexander after eight games without a win.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe accident: A63 East Yorkshire eastbound

BBC News Travel

A63 East Yorkshire eastbound severe accident, between A1166 Brighton Street and A1079 Ferensway.

A63 East Yorkshire - A63 Clive Sullivan Way in Hull closed eastbound between St Andrews Quay and Mytongate roundabout, because of accident investigation work. Traffic is coping well. Diversion in operation - Exit the A63 near Hessle &amp; join the A15 eastbound following the solid black diamond diversion symbol, onto the A1105. After approx. 4 miles, join the A1079 southbound, to then re-join the A63 near Mytongate roundabout.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Coventry City 4-0 Grimsby Town

Football

A Marc McNulty hat-trick helps Coventry boost their League Two play-off hopes with a comfortable win over Grimsby.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Scunthorpe United 1-1 Rochdale

Football

Scunthorpe and Rochdale battle to a draw in a combative League One contest at Glanford Park.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe accident: A165 East Yorkshire both ways

BBC News Travel

A165 East Yorkshire both ways severe accident, near A1033 Mount Pleasant.

A165 East Yorkshire - A165 Holderness Road in Hull blocked and very slow traffic near the A1033 Mount Pleasant junction, because of an accident.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hull KR 6-30 St Helens

St Helen's Ben Barba

St Helens bounce back from last week's defeat by Leeds by scoring five tries in a comfortable victory at Hull KR.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hull FC 42-16 Catalans Dragons

Fetuli Talanoa

Hull FC run in five second-half tries as they thrash Super League's bottom side Catalans Dragons.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Shackleton expedition images on show

Sir Ernest Shackleton with his crew

The explorer's granddaughter has spoken of Hull's links to his Antarctic Expedition on a visit.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire's top stories

The top stories so far today include:

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Attacks on police officers 'wholly unacceptable'

A total of 11 Humberside Police officers were spat at, kicked and slapped in series of assaults last night, the force has revealed.

Humberside Police sign
BBC

Five officers were injured in one incident in Hull while they were dealing with a violent woman on Buckingham Street.

Another officer suffered a broken wrist, while two others were injured while dealing with a disturbance in Rochester Close, Scunthorpe.

The force says three others were also assaulted in other incidents.

Nobody comes to work to be assaulted and this behaviour is wholly unacceptable. We are supporting those staff involved in these incidents and will take action against anyone who attacks our officers."

Assistant Chief Constable Scott YoungHumberside Police

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Beverley Prezzo restaurant to close

A national pizza chain has announced it is closing its restaurant in Beverley.

Pizza
Getty Images

It is part of a restructuring plan for the company which will see 94 outlets shut across the country.

The move is expected to lead to the loss of 500 jobs nationally.

Prezzo says the restaurant in Beverley is likely to close in April or May.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Woman seriously hurt in crash

A woman has been seriously injured in a crash near Pocklington.

Map of area of crash
Google

The crash, involving two cars, happened on the road between Melbourne and Allerthorpe at about 07:00 this morning.

The woman, who was driving a grey Volkswagen Golf, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Ambulance crew thanks petrol station Good Samaritan

Yorkshire Ambulance Service says it wants to say "thank you" to a man who helped out one of its crews in Hull.

Ambulances
Yorkshire Ambulance Service

The paramedics were fuelling up their ambulance at the petrol station on Beverley Road in the early hours of Tuesday morning when it turned out their fuel card wasn't working.

While they were trying to sort out the problem, a member of the public paid for the fuel.

When the crew tried to arrange to repay him, the man refused, saying: "It's the least I could do after everything you do for us."

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

In photos: Sunny skies in East Yorkshire

It's been looking positively summery in parts of East Yorkshire this afternoon, if these BBC Weather Watchers photos are anything to go by.

Thanks to Garry for sending in this snap from a sunny Flamborough:

Boats on the beach at Flamborough
BBC

It's looking pretty nice in Leven too. Thanks to Pip for this one:

Blue skies over fields in Leven
BBC

Let us know what it's like where you are. You can send your photos in via the BBC Weather Watchers site.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Masterpiece on display in Hull after major restoration

A rare baroque masterpiece is now on display in Hull after being under wraps for nearly 50 years.

Castello painting
Hull City Council

The painting by the Italian artist Valeria Castello has been on loan to the Ferens Art Gallery since 1973, but couldn't be displayed because of its poor condition.

Now the artwork, called Tobias Healing the Blind Tobit, which dates back to about 1650, has undergone a major restoration and is back on show.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Search for 'man on crutches' after attempted abduction

A man on crutches is being sought by police in connection with the attempted abduction of a 16-year-old girl in North East Lincolnshire earlier this week.

North Sea Lane, Cleethorpes
Google

Humberside Police say it happened in the North Sea Lane area of Cleethorpes as the girl was waiting at a bus stop at about 08:20 on Wednesday 21 March.

She was approached by a man on crutches who tried to push her towards a white van - but she managed to get away.

The man is described as in his 50s, thin, about 5ft 9ins tall and wearing a black beanie hat, a black zip-up fleece and black tracksuit bottoms with white stripes on the legs.

We’re really grateful to everyone who has been in touch so far with information. We have a number of lines of inquiry that we're following up."

Det Insp James FairgrieveHumberside Police

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Watch: Peter Levy prepares for Humber kayak challenge

This is the view that will confront BBC Look North's Peter Levy as he prepares to kayak across the Humber at the weekend to raise money for Sport Relief:

Peter will set off from Barton Haven at 10:45 tomorrow and will hit dry land again at Hessle Foreshore.

Graphic showing Peter Levy's route across the Humber
BBC

If you want to support Peter and donate to Sport Relief you can do it here.

Good luck Peter!

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Warning of unexploded bombs among beach rubbish

There's a warning that dangerous items like unexploded bombs could have been washed up on East Yorkshire's beaches in recent storms.

Debris washed up on Bridlington beach
Humberside Police

Humberside Police's Bridlington, Driffield and Hornsea Community Team say many people have been helping to clear the beaches, but there is a risk that bombs, training rounds and parts of training bombs could be among the rubbish washed up.

The team is urging people to contact the police or HM Coastguard if they suspect they might have found a dangerous item.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Scunthorpe children make colourful mess for charity

Hundreds school children in Scunthorpe have been getting in to the Sport Relief spirit and making a right old mess at the same time.

Children covered in brightly coloured powdered paint
BBC

More than 400 pupils from primary schools in the area took part in the colour run at the Appleby Frodingham Sports Ground, where they ran a mile while being pelted with powdered paint.

It's one of many events taking place in East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire today to raise money for Sport Relief.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Funeral of 'Voice of Yorkshire cricket' Dave Callaghan

Sporting legends and journalists were among those who paid tribute to "voice of Yorkshire cricket" Dave Callaghan at his funeral.

Dave Callaghan
BBC

"Cally", 63, who died on 12 March after a heart attack, had worked for BBC Radio Leeds and Look North.

Hundreds of people, including cricketers and former colleagues, attended the ceremony at St Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, Wetherby.

Former umpire Dickie Bird had lunch with him on the day he died and described him as a "marvellous person."

"He would help anyone. He were a tremendous bloke and he did a lot for Yorkshire cricket."

Dickie BirdFormer umpire

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Breezy with some sunny spells

Mostly dry for East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire this afternoon, with some sunny spells.

The south-westerly breeze will ease.

Weather chart
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Kennel raid: Police interview two people

Two people have been interviewed following a raid at a vet centre and kennels in North East Lincolnshire, say Humberside Police, but no arrests have been made.

Police outside dog kennels
BBC

More than 100 cats and dogs were taken away from the 4 Paws site in South Killingholme yesterday.

The RSPCA is now leading on the investigation following a warrant executed by Humberside Police at an animal rescue centre in South Killingholme yesterday. Two people were voluntarily interviewed but no arrests were made."

Insp Tim HarveyHumberside Police

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Lights fantastic: Spotlight falls on Hull landmarks

Hull's landmarks are going to be bathed in colour when a permanent light installation is officially switched on next month.

Hull City Hall bathed in purple light
BBC

The coloured lighting in and around Queen Victoria Square has been designed by the artist who brought The Blade (pictured) to Hull as part of the City of Culture celebrations last year.

The Blade in Queen Victoria Square in Hull
PA

Lucky people who were in the city centre last night got a preview of the display, as a technical test was carried out.

Hull Maritime Museum bathed in orange light
BBC

The lights will be officially switched on on Thursday 5 April.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hull headteachers call for more special needs funding

Headteachers from some of Hull's primary schools say they no longer have the resources to look after children with special educational needs (SEN).

Classroom
Getty Images

They have written to the Education Secretary to say they are finding it "virtually impossible" to deal with the influx of challenging children.

The National Union of Teachers says more than 500 of children in Hull aged four and under have been identified as displaying "high needs" or SEN - a figure which has grown in recent years.

In the letter to Damian Hinds, the heads have demanded a £5m increase in high needs funding.

A Department for Education (DOE) spokesperson said:

Core schools and high needs funding has been protected in real terms per pupil and will rise to a record £43.5bn in 2019-20. In 2018-19, Hull will receive over £28m in high needs funding, 3.6% higher than in 2017-18. This is set to rise to over £29m in 2019-20."

DOE spokesperson

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Petition stalls Toll Bar roundabout plans

Calvin Robinson

Local Democracy Reporter - North Lincolnshire

Plans to remove a major roundabout near Grimsby and replace it with a junction have stalled again.

Toll Bar roundabout
Google

The plans would see the Toll Bar roundabout on the A16 in New Waltham removed and replaced with traffic lights at a cost of £2.1m.

The plans were approved by North East Lincolnshire Council in January, but will now go back to the council's cabinet after the petition calling for an underpass or overpass to be considered instead was voted through.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Suspected arson on Hull estate

Humberside Police say they believe a fire on a Hull estate this morning was started deliberately.

Woodbine Close
Google

Officers were called to reports of a fire on Woodbine Close on the Fountain Road Estate at about 03:50.

The force is appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

No one was injured.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Light rain and breezy

Any rain around should clear, but it'll be mostly cloudy and breezy.

Alina Jenkins has the forecast:

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Watch: Investigations continue following dog kennel raid

Investigations are continuing today after more than 100 animals were taken away by the RSPCA from a veterinary centre in North Lincolnshire.

The dogs and cats were taken away from 4 Paws in South Killingholme during a raid yesterday.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Police officer who lied about rape CCTV review is sacked

A Humberside Police officer who lied about viewing CCTV footage in a rape case has been dismissed.

Clough Road police station
BBC

Detective Constable Emyr Davies was found guilty of gross misconduct by an independent panel following a two-day disciplinary hearing.

He was cleared in relation to two further allegations.

Detective Superintendent Matt Baldwin said: "We welcome the panel's decision. Providing the best possible service to victims is at the heart of everything we do and the actions of Mr Davies fell well below that standard."

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Plans for 13,000 new homes in North East Lincolnshire

A local plan has been agreed in North East Lincolnshire, which could see 13,000 homes built over the next 14 years.

Builder constructing roof on new house
BBC

The plan was agreed at a meeting of North East Lincolnshire Council last night.

The authority claims it could create 9,000 jobs.

Among the applications is a development for nearly 200 homes in Waltham, Grimsby.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hull MPs to meet TransPennine over rail service changes

Hull's three MPs are meeting rail operator TransPennine Express today over timetable changes which will increase journey times to the area.

Hull station
BBC

From May, Transpennine wants to add more stops to its Hull to Manchester service.

The Hull and Humber Chamber of Commerce claims it is a 'downgrading' of the service.

The company says passengers will get a better deal as there will be more trains including in the evening and at weekends.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Investigations continue at Killingholme kennels

Investigations will continue today after more than 100 animals were rescued by the RSPCA from a veterinary centre in North Lincolnshire.

Police vans
BBC

The dogs and cats were taken away from 4 Paws in South Killingholme during a raid yesterday, supported by officers from Humberside Police.

The RSPCA says it wants people who have been affected by the events at the centre to get in touch.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Listen: Funeral of Yorkshire Cricket's '12th man'

Yorkshire cricket star, Ryan Sidebottom, has paid tribute to BBC commentator Dave Callaghan, whose funeral takes place later today.

Dave, known as "Cally," died last week at the age of 63.

Ryan says he was more than a voice on the radio, he was a member of the squad:

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire's top stories

The top stories so far today include:

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Light cloud and breezy

It will be dry through much of tonight with clear spells.

However, cloud will thicken and the breeze will pick up.

Some light rain arriving from the west towards the end of the night:

Weather chart
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top