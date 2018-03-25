East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A63 East Yorkshire eastbound severe accident, between A1166 Brighton Street and A1079 Ferensway.

A63 East Yorkshire - A63 Clive Sullivan Way in Hull closed eastbound between St Andrews Quay and Mytongate roundabout, because of accident investigation work. Traffic is coping well. Diversion in operation - Exit the A63 near Hessle & join the A15 eastbound following the solid black diamond diversion symbol, onto the A1105. After approx. 4 miles, join the A1079 southbound, to then re-join the A63 near Mytongate roundabout.

