- BBC Radio Kent's discovered an average of more than three Kent motorists a day are still being caught drink driving.
- The French champagne maker Taittinger has become the first to plant vines in the UK and they've done it in Kent
- The Heart of Kent Hospice in Maidstone has gone from being rated as "requiring improvement" to "outstanding" in less than a year, but is now asking the public to help raise money to keep it going
- Live updates on Thursday 4 May 2017
By Bob Dale and Claire Cottingham
What's it like to race Usain Bolt?
Claire Cottingham
BBC Live reporter
Dartford Sprinter Adam Gemili has been taking your questions and discussing the 2017 World Athletics Championships, to be held in London in August.
Fire services recruits for 'first time in 10 years'
KentOnline
For the first time in a decade a recruitment drive has been launched to find new full-time firefighters for Kent. Applicants will be able to submit their applications for the 20-25 new roles at Kent Fire and Rescue Service when the job window opens on Monday morning.
More grotty weather on the way
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
Cloudy and drizzly again this afternoon, and same again tomorrow.
Here's my forecast.
Pensioner dies after being runover by his own car
KentOnline
The victim became trapped as he tried to bump-start his red Fiat Doblo on a dirt track near his Maidstone home on Sunday afternoon.
Belgium and Lyon now being targeted by migrants
Alex Bish
Investigative journalist, BBC South East
After the demolition of the so-called Calais Jungle, the Freight Transport Associaton told me they're concerned about an apparent rise in stowaways trying to board trucks as far away as the south of France.
Duke of Edinburgh to stop public engagements
Kathryn Langley
BBC Live reporter
It's been announced His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year.
The 95-year-old last visited the South East in October.
#ICYMI: ‘Wheelchair rugby changed my life’
Stuart Maisner
BBC Live reporter
Ben, who has cerebral palsy, says Wheelchair Rugby League changed his life.
#thisisme
Dover striker Miller joins Peterborough
Peterborough United sign prolific Dover Athletic striker Ricky Miller, who scored 42 goals in all competitions this season.
Calais exhibition opens
Ian Palmer
Reporter, BBC South East Today
A new exhibition highlighting the Calais Jungle has opened at the UK's first museum dedicated to migration.
Migrants have camped in Calais for years with hope of securing a better life in the UK.
In recent times tens of thousands of migrants and refugees have flocked to the French port - hoping to embark on an often perilous journey to Kent, using whatever means possible.
Severe disruption: M25 Kent anti-clockwise
M25 Kent anti-clockwise severe disruption, between J1A for A206 and J31 for A1306.
M25 Kent - Queuing traffic on M25 Dartford Tunnel anticlockwise between J1a, A206 (Erith) and J31, A1306 (West Thurrock), because of an earlier broken down vehicle. All lanes have been re-opened.
County ins & outs
With the 2017 county season here, keep up to date with the latest signings, departures and rumours ahead of the new campaign.
Meet the seven-year-old avid Addick with a Charlton-themed prosthetic leg
Claire Cottingham
BBC Live reporter
Charlie Hewson, a Charlton Athletic season ticket holder from Lindfield, loves the club so much he has Charlton’s colours painted on his new leg.
Today's Kent newspaper headlines
Kent Online: Kent Fire and Rescue Service launches recruitment drive to find 20-25 full-time firefighters
Kent News: Two arrested in connection with stabbing of man in Tonbridge
Kent and Sussex Courier: A luxury care home is planned for Edenbridge for the town's most vulnerable
Maternity unit celebrates 'baby boom'
Staff at a Kent maternity unit are showing they "practise what they preach" after 25 workers gave birth to 26 babies in the space of 14 months.
Darent Valley Hospital has released a picture to mark the International Day of the Midwife on Friday.
The hospital said many of the women had care from community and hospital midwives and its own obstetric team.
The NHS trust said it was testament to the trust staff had in their colleagues and friends to provide the best care.
Hospice desperately needs fundraisers
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
Despite cutting jobs, a Maidstone hospice says it needs the public to help, if it's going to stay open.
What do we know about Canterbury's first Poet Laureate?
Poet, writer and broadcaster Lemn Sissay is Canterbury’s first ever Poet Laureate. So what do we know about him?
The #Southernstrikes one year on...
Can you believe that we've had more than a year of Southern rail strikes?
Here we take a look at the strike in numbers…
Family thanks emergency services with donation
The family of Ben Savage who died after falling into the River Medway have thanked emergency services for their efforts to find him.
The 18-year-old was last seen in Sun Pier, Chatham, on December 6, 2016. His body was found in the river in February 2017.
An inquest into his death is being held today, but his family will not be attending.
His parents, Tara and Martin released a statement thanking Kent Police for keeping them informed throughout the ordeal and said "there are no further questions to be answered".
ICYMI: 'I love theatre'
Stuart Maisner
BBC Live reporter
This 26-year-old theatre technician says he's "living his dream".
#thisisme
Polling stations open across Kent
Voting is under way in Kent with 81 seats on the county council up for grabs.
Another dreary day
Elizabeth Rizzini
BBC Look East weather
A re-run of yesterday's grotty clouds and drizzle, I'm afraid.
Here's my forecast.
BBC South East Today breakfast bulletin
Here's the headlines from BBC South East Today's breakfast bulletin:
It's feeling like autumn...
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
Surely we should be feeling a bit summery? We are in May after all.
If the grey days are getting you down, this stunning picture of Bawley Bay in Gravesend by Martyn Mincington should cheer you up - it's our Kent #photooftheday.
Is there anything you'd like to tell us about? Or have you got any lovely pictures of Kent to send us?
Is there anything you'd like to tell us about? Or have you got any lovely pictures of Kent to send us?