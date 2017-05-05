A spaniel's been found abandoned by the A20 in Harrietsham, having apparently had its claws forcibly removed.

The one-year-old bitch had also had her tail docked and had pressure sores all over her legs.

She was found in a bush by a member of the public, who took her to a nearby vet.

She's now been handed over to the RSPCA, whose staff have nicknamed her Flick.

RSPCA

To forcibly remove a dog's claws is an abhorrent act and is illegal under animal welfare law in this country.