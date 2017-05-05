Summary
- The Conservatives have won overall control of Kent County Council
- They've enjoyed success as the first counts in England and Wales have been completed.
- The odds are loaded against children from disadvantaged backgrounds who apply for grammar schools in Kent, suggests a study.
- Entrance tests for the county's grammars "understate the true academic abilities" of poorer children, says the Education Datalab report.
- Live updates on Friday 5 May
Live Reporting
By Bob Dale, Claire Cottingham and Kathryn Langley
All times stated are UK
Sick bug followed 'blood red' pool party
Public health officials find Medway Council failed over its swimming pool chlorine checks.Read more
Severe accident: M25 Surrey anti-clockwise
M25 Surrey anti-clockwise severe accident, between J6 for A22 and J5 for M26.
M25 Surrey - Two lanes blocked and queuing traffic on M25 anticlockwise between J6, A22 (Godstone) and J5 M26, because of an accident involving a lorry and two vehicles.
The blue tide continues...
The Conservatives have retained overall control on Kent County Council and look to increase their majority, with results still to come in.
Dog has claws pulled out
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
A spaniel's been found abandoned by the A20 in Harrietsham, having apparently had its claws forcibly removed.
The one-year-old bitch had also had her tail docked and had pressure sores all over her legs.
She was found in a bush by a member of the public, who took her to a nearby vet.
She's now been handed over to the RSPCA, whose staff have nicknamed her Flick.
BreakingBREAKING: Conservatives win overall control of Kent County Council
They needed 41 for a majority, currently have 43 seats.
Kent County Council results begin to arrive
Here's how the results of the local elections in Kent are panning out:
BreakingKent local election results coming in
The election results for Kent County Council have started to be announced.
The Conservatives are hoping to retain overall control of the council.
Kent Spitfires v Sussex Sharks
Oliver Turner
Sports reporter, BBC Radio Kent
Kent Spitfires are taking on the Sussex Sharks in a south-eastern derby in the Royal London One-Day Cup this afternoon.
Kent haven’t had the best of starts in this season’s competition, having lost both of their opening games including a four-wicket defeat at Somerset on Tuesday.
Sussex picked up their first win in their One-Day Cup campaign in the week after beating Glamorgan to leave them fourth in the South group after their first two games.
The Spitfires have lost two early wickets in their innings after the Sharks won the toss and chose to bowl.
You can hear the commentary here.
UKIP deputy leader to stand for Essex seat
The deputy leader of UKIP has announced he will stand for the South Basildon and East Thurrock seat at the general election.
Peter Whittle said he hopes to "go one better" than 2015 when UKIP came second in votes for the constituency.
He said: "Basildon and East Thurrock voted overwhelmingly to leave the European Union last year and deserves an MP who will truly stand up for their views.
"UKIP are the only party that want to see the type of Brexit that people voted for last June, so that we can get back control of our borders and our laws."
He said priorities will include the NHS, a reform of the House of Lords and the fight against armed forces and police cuts.
#ICYMI: Meet Charlie, the seven-year-old cancer survivor
Peter Whittlesea
BBC South East Today reporter
When Charlie Hewson from Lindfield, near Haywards Heath, was just a baby his parents noticed a swelling on his left leg.
It turned out to be a rare form of cancer - and ultimately he had to have it amputated.
But that hasn't stopped him from doing anything - especially playing football.
Local elections: Latest from our political reporter
'It's going to be an amazing, amazing experience'
Claire Cottingham
BBC Live reporter
After bursting onto the world athletics scene as a surprise call up to Team GB at the 2012 London games at just 18, Dartford Sprinter Adam Gemili says he's now aiming to compete at the world championships in London.
Calais exhibition opens at migrant museum
Ian Palmer
Reporter, BBC South East Today
A new exhibition highlighting the Calais Jungle has opened at the UK's first museum dedicated to migration.
Migrants have camped in Calais for years with hope of securing a better life in the UK.
In recent times tens of thousands of migrants and refugees have flocked to the French port - hoping to embark on an often perilous journey to Kent, using whatever means possible.
Children's cuts to fund commemorations
Hamish Mureddu-Reid
BBC News Online, South East
Plans by Conservative Medway Council to axe all 19 of its children's centres have been met with "dismay" by the Labour opposition.
The council has already agreed a £60,000 cut in children's services funding to help pay for the Battle of Medway commemorations in June.
Labour councillors have criticised the plans to close the centres saying a consultation was due to be held while many families were away on holiday.
Medway Council said the centres would be replaced by four "super hubs".
More here
Could there be a summer drought?
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
With winter rainfall in the South East at its lowest for two decades, one water company has already had to top up a major reservoir.
BBC South East Today breakfast bulletin
Here's the morning headlines from BBC South East Today's breakfast bulletin:
What do we know about Canterbury's first Poet Laureate?
Poet, writer and broadcaster Lemn Sissay is Canterbury’s first ever Poet Laureate. So what do we know about him?
A brighter day
Elizabeth Rizzini
BBC weather
There's going to be more sunshine about today, and it's looking better for the weekend.
Here's my forecast.
Kent grammar schools: Odds 'loaded against poor pupils'
The odds are loaded against children from disadvantaged backgrounds who apply for grammar schools in Kent, suggests a study.
Entrance tests for the county's grammars "understate the true academic abilities" of poorer children, says the Education Datalab report.
The "heavily" selective county will be a useful case study if grammars are rolled out nationally, says the study.
Kent County Council said it was working to boost social mobility in grammars. Read more here.
ICYMI: ‘Wheelchair rugby changed my life’
Stuart Maisner
BBC Live reporter
Ben, who has cerebral palsy, says Wheelchair Rugby League changed his life.
#thisisme
The weekend's almost here
We went quackers (sorry) over this duck Sue Fewings snapped in Sandwich, it's our #PhotoOfTheDay.
