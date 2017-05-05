Kent local election results, plus more news

Send us your comments, pictures and videos by tweeting us, emailing us or sending us a message on Facebook.

Summary

  1. The Conservatives have won overall control of Kent County Council
  2. They've enjoyed success as the first counts in England and Wales have been completed.
  3. The odds are loaded against children from disadvantaged backgrounds who apply for grammar schools in Kent, suggests a study.
  4. Entrance tests for the county's grammars "understate the true academic abilities" of poorer children, says the Education Datalab report.
  5. Live updates on Friday 5 May

Live Reporting

By Bob Dale, Claire Cottingham and Kathryn Langley

All times stated are UK

Severe accident: M25 Surrey anti-clockwise

BBC News Travel

M25 Surrey anti-clockwise severe accident, between J6 for A22 and J5 for M26.

M25 Surrey - Two lanes blocked and queuing traffic on M25 anticlockwise between J6, A22 (Godstone) and J5 M26, because of an accident involving a lorry and two vehicles.

The blue tide continues...

The Conservatives have retained overall control on Kent County Council and look to increase their majority, with results still to come in.

Election map
Kent County Council
Dog has claws pulled out

Bob Dale

BBC Live reporter

A spaniel's been found abandoned by the A20 in Harrietsham, having apparently had its claws forcibly removed. 

The one-year-old bitch had also had her tail docked and had pressure sores all over her legs.

She was found in a bush by a member of the public, who took her to a nearby vet.

She's now been handed over to the RSPCA, whose staff have nicknamed her Flick.

Flick the spaniel
RSPCA

To forcibly remove a dog's claws is an abhorrent act and is illegal under animal welfare law in this country.

And to simply abandon her by the side of the road like rubbish when she is clearly injured and in need of veterinary treatment is unbelievably shocking."

RSPCA spokesman
BreakingBREAKING: Conservatives win overall control of Kent County Council

They needed 41 for a majority, currently have 43 seats. 

Kent County Council results begin to arrive

Here's how the results of the local elections in Kent are panning out:

Map
Kent County Council
BreakingKent local election results coming in

The election results for Kent County Council have started to be announced.

The Conservatives are hoping to retain overall control of the council.

Kent Spitfires v Sussex Sharks

Oliver Turner

Sports reporter, BBC Radio Kent

Cricket balls
Getty Images

Kent Spitfires are taking on the Sussex Sharks in a south-eastern derby in the Royal London One-Day Cup this afternoon.

Kent haven’t had the best of starts in this season’s competition, having lost both of their opening games including a four-wicket defeat at Somerset on Tuesday.

Sussex picked up their first win in their One-Day Cup campaign in the week after beating Glamorgan to leave them fourth in the South group after their first two games.

The Spitfires have lost two early wickets in their innings after the Sharks won the toss and chose to bowl.

You can hear the commentary here.

UKIP deputy leader to stand for Essex seat

The deputy leader of UKIP has announced he will stand for the South Basildon and East Thurrock seat at the general election.

Peter Whittle
BBC

Peter Whittle said he hopes to "go one better" than 2015 when UKIP came second in votes for the constituency.

He said: "Basildon and East Thurrock voted overwhelmingly to leave the European Union last year and deserves an MP who will truly stand up for their views.

"UKIP are the only party that want to see the type of Brexit that people voted for last June, so that we can get back control of our borders and our laws."

He said priorities will include the NHS, a reform of the House of Lords and the fight against armed forces and police cuts.

#ICYMI: Meet Charlie, the seven-year-old cancer survivor

Peter Whittlesea

BBC South East Today reporter

When Charlie Hewson from Lindfield, near Haywards Heath, was just a baby his parents noticed a swelling on his left leg. 

It turned out to be a rare form of cancer - and ultimately he had to have it amputated.

But that hasn't stopped him from doing anything - especially playing football. 

Local elections: Latest from our political reporter

View more on twitter

'It's going to be an amazing, amazing experience'

Claire Cottingham

BBC Live reporter

After bursting onto the world athletics scene as a surprise call up to Team GB at the 2012 London games at just 18, Dartford Sprinter Adam Gemili says he's now aiming to compete at the world championships in London.   

Calais exhibition opens at migrant museum

Ian Palmer

Reporter, BBC South East Today

A new exhibition highlighting the Calais Jungle has opened at the UK's first museum dedicated to migration. 

Migrants have camped in Calais for years with hope of securing a better life in the UK. 

In recent times tens of thousands of migrants and refugees have flocked to the French port - hoping to embark on an often perilous journey to Kent, using whatever means possible.  

Today's Kent newspaper headlines

Newspapers
Getty Images

Kent Online: Darent Valley Hospital nurse describes moment Joyce and Frank Dodd held hands before dying on same day

Kent News: ‘The best friend anybody could have’ - Family of Mike Crampton pay tribute to ‘loving son and a great musician’

Kent and Sussex Courier: Plans to cut train services could hit 250,000 people in the Weald

Children's cuts to fund commemorations

Hamish Mureddu-Reid

BBC News Online, South East

Medway Council
BBC

Plans by Conservative Medway Council to axe all 19 of its children's centres have been met with "dismay" by the Labour opposition. 

The council has already agreed a £60,000 cut in children's services funding to help pay for the Battle of Medway commemorations in June. 

Labour councillors have criticised the plans to close the centres saying a consultation was due to be held while many families were away on holiday.  

Medway Council said the centres would be replaced by four "super hubs".  

More here

Could there be a summer drought?

Bob Dale

BBC Live reporter

With winter rainfall in the South East at its lowest for two decades, one water company has already had to top up a major reservoir.

BBC South East Today breakfast bulletin

BBC South East Today logo
BBC

Here's the morning headlines from BBC South East Today's breakfast bulletin:

  • The Conservatives have taken three seats from Labour on East Sussex County Council in Hastings.
  • A man from Kent who threatened to kill a woman after pointing an imitation gun to her head has been jailed. Michael Collett from Broadstairs forced his way into the home of a former partner in June last year - demanding that she speak to him.
  • Parents of children with severe special needs in East Surrey - who are fighting plans to close a local respite care centre - have lodged a formal complaint to the health watchdog. The Beeches centre in Redhill provides short breaks for children and their families.
What do we know about Canterbury's first Poet Laureate?

Poet, writer and broadcaster Lemn Sissay is Canterbury’s first ever Poet Laureate. So what do we know about him? 

A brighter day

Elizabeth Rizzini

BBC weather

There's going to be more sunshine about today, and it's looking better for the weekend.

Here's my forecast.

Kent grammar schools: Odds 'loaded against poor pupils'

Teacher and pupil
iStock

The odds are loaded against children from disadvantaged backgrounds who apply for grammar schools in Kent, suggests a study.

Entrance tests for the county's grammars "understate the true academic abilities" of poorer children, says the Education Datalab report.

The "heavily" selective county will be a useful case study if grammars are rolled out nationally, says the study.

Kent County Council said it was working to boost social mobility in grammars. Read more here.

ICYMI: ‘Wheelchair rugby changed my life’

Stuart Maisner

BBC Live reporter

Ben, who has cerebral palsy, says Wheelchair Rugby League changed his life.

#thisisme

The weekend's almost here

We went quackers (sorry) over this duck Sue Fewings snapped in Sandwich, it's our #PhotoOfTheDay.

Duck
Sue Fewings

Is there anything you'd like to tell us about? Or have you got any lovely pictures of Kent to send us?

You can get in touch on Twitter, on Facebook or by sending us an email

