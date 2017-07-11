BBC Live: Kent

Send us your comments, pictures and videos by tweeting us, emailing us or sending us a message on Facebook.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Live updates on Tuesday 11 July 2017

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

How will farmers cope with Brexit?

Farmers showed off their wares at the Kent County Show over the weekend, and Brexit was on their minds.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Happy Tuesday

A great shot of a butterfly in Kemsing by Victoria Tripp - it's our #PhotoOfTheDay.

Butterfly
Victoria Tripp

We'll be here until 22:00 BST with all your news, sport, travel and weather for Kent.

Is there anything you'd like to tell us about?

You can get in touch on Twitter, on Facebook or by sending us an email.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top