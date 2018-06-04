Montage of pictures

BBC Live: South East

You can get in touch by email, on our South East, Sussex, Kent and Surrey Facebook pages or on Twitter @bbcsoutheast, @bbcsurrey, @bbcsussex and @bbcradiokent

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. The English question: Young are less proud of nationality
  2. Video: Football official calls for male breast cancer awareness
  3. Video: Imagine swimming the Channel every day for 100 days
  4. Video: Custard pie competition "famous" in Japan
  5. News, sport, weather and travel updates from the South East of England

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

What has Monday's weather got in store?

Elizabeth Rizzini

BBC Look East weather

Here's my latest forecast.

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

BBC South East Live

Welcome to the start of a new week from BBC South East Live.

Please join us for all your news, travel and weather.

And if you think there’s a story we should be covering, please contact us via Twitter, Facebook or email.

A picture of Reculver towers
Alan Glicksman

To kick-start the week, here’s a lovely picture of mist shrouding Reculver towers which was sent to us by Alan Glicksman. It’s our #PhotoOfTheDay.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top