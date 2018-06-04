BBC Live: South East
You can get in touch by email, on our South East, Sussex, Kent and Surrey Facebook pages or on Twitter @bbcsoutheast, @bbcsurrey, @bbcsussex and @bbcradiokent
Summary
- The English question: Young are less proud of nationality
- Video: Football official calls for male breast cancer awareness
- Video: Imagine swimming the Channel every day for 100 days
- Video: Custard pie competition "famous" in Japan
- News, sport, weather and travel updates from the South East of England
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
What has Monday's weather got in store?
Elizabeth Rizzini
BBC Look East weather
Here's my latest forecast.
BBC South East Live
Welcome to the start of a new week from BBC South East Live.
Please join us for all your news, travel and weather.
And if you think there’s a story we should be covering, please contact us via Twitter, Facebook or email.
To kick-start the week, here’s a lovely picture of mist shrouding Reculver towers which was sent to us by Alan Glicksman. It’s our #PhotoOfTheDay.