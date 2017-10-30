BBC Local Live: North West of England
Summary
- Coronation Street actor Bruno Langley charged with sexual assault
- Liverpool man faces 'zombie computer' cyber-crime charges
- Boy's fall from Trafford Centre bridge was 'accident', say police
- Family of gun crime victim, 18, in plea to end to 'no grass' culture
- Investigation into Liverpool flat fire after man, 30, found dead
- Updates on Monday 30 October
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Lanterns light up Liverpool for Halloween
Thousands of people turned out for the Halloween Lantern Festival in Liverpool last night.
Illuminated giant beasts, skeletons and ghostly dancing apparitions and street bands mingled with the crowd at the city's Albert Dock.
Liverpool man in court accused of 'zombie' computer attacks
A Liverpool man has appeared in court accused of cyber-crime offences linked to alleged online attacks targeting Skype and Google.
Alex Bessell of Allington Street, Aigburth, faces a total of 11 allegations, including setting up a web business which made more than £532,000 ($700,000) in sales from IT viruses.
He's also accused of controlling more than 9,000 "zombie" computers to orchestrate attacks on firms including Skype, Pokemon and Google in an attempt to crash their online operations.
The 21-year-old is also charged with possessing a quantity of cocaine when he was arrested in September.
Bessell was not asked to enter any pleas and was granted unconditional bail to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on November 27.
Mourinho hits back at Man Utd critics
BBC Sport
Jose Mourinho told his critics to "calm down" after Manchester United's 1-0 win over Tottenham on Saturday.
The Reds' manager had faced scrutiny in recent weeks after a 0-0 draw against Liverpool and shock 2-1 defeat by promoted Huddersfield.
Anthony Martial's goal kept United second in the league and at full-time Mourinho looked at a television camera and put his finger to his lips.
"Some people speak too much," he said when asked about the gesture.
Replacement engagement ring for 'heartbroken' bride
Do you remember the Dorset bride whose engagement ring was stolen on her wedding day?
Lusea Warner married James Gale at Symondsbury in August but discovered her ring had been taken when her maid of honour's car was broken into. She was featured on media around the world after posting online that she was a "heartbroken bride".
Sadly the ring hasn't been retrieved, but she has had a replacement ring made by jeweller Philip Hawkins in Wigan in time for the couple's honeymoon.
Weather: Chilly afternoon with sunny spells
BBC Weather
Dry through much of the afternoon with some sunny intervals. It will feel cool with temperatures about 9C.
More from BBC Weather.
Klopp congratulates U17 World Cup star Rhian Brewster
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has congratulated striker Rhian Brewster on winning the Under-17 World Cup on Saturday, saying the club is "really proud" of him.
Brewster, who also won the competition's golden boot award for scoring the most goals, netted one of England's five goals, as they fought back from two-nil down to beat Spain in Kolkata.
He was one of a number of local players to play in the final, with Manchester City's trio Phil Foden, Joel Latibeaudiere and Curtis Anderson also starring.
Foden, who scored twice, was awarded the player of the tournament after the final whistle.
Eric Morecambe's creepy clown makeover
The Eric Morecambe statue on Morecambe's promenade was given a menacing makeover just ahead of Halloween.
The comedian's statue was transformed into a creepy clown complete with red polka dot suit, scary mask and red wig.
The makeover was done by pranksters and appeared on Saturday night.
The statue, designed by sculptor Graham Ibbeson and unveiled by the Queen in 1999, was the subject of an attempted theft in 2014.
Man found dead following flat fire
A man has been found dead in a fire-gutted flat in Liverpool.
The blaze on Euston Street in Walton was spotted at about 21:15 on Saturday and a man, thought it be in his 30s, was found dead in a bedroom on the top floor of the property.
A second person was treated by paramedics at the scene, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is being carried out by the fire service and police.
Latest headlines for the North West
Coronation Street actor faces two sexual assault charges
The former Coronation Street actor Bruno Langley has been charged over an alleged sex attack on a woman at Band on the Wall nightclub in Manchester.
Greater Manchester Police said a woman in her 30s reported that she had been sexually assaulted at the Swan Street music venue in the early hours of 1 October.
Mr Langley, of Sandiway Place in Altrincham, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.
He is due to appear before Manchester magistrates on 28 November.
The 34-year-old has played the character Todd Grimshaw on the ITV soap for 16 years.
On Sunday, an ITV spokesman said he was "no longer contracted to Coronation Street".
BreakingEx-Corrie actor charged with sex attacks
Former Coronation Street actor Bruno Langley has been charged with two counts of sexual assault over an incident at Manchester's Band on the Wall nightclub.
Metallica share Manchester 'moment' at Arena show
Heavy rock band Metallica played Manchester Arena on Saturday night and included a "moment" in their set paying tribute to those who were killed and injured there in a bomb attack in May.
The band's drummer Lars Ulrich shared a video of guitarist Kirk Hammett leading the crowd through a version of Oasis' Don't Look Back In Anger - a song which became an anthem of defiance in the aftermath of the attack on 22 May.
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southbound
M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, between J19 for A556 and J18 for A54 Middlewich.
M6 Cheshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M6 southbound between J19, A556 (Knutsford) and J18, A54 (Middlewich), because of a broken down vehicle. In the roadworks area.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Police officer injured after drug driver rams car in Blackpool
A police officer suffered minor injuries after a stolen car rammed his vehicle in Blackpool.
The silver Vauxhall Insignia reversed into the police vehicle after being stopped on Watson Road, South Shore, at about 03:10.
A 25-year-old man was arrested after a chase on foot and tested positive for cannabis.
Severe disruption: M6 Greater Manchester northbound
M6 Greater Manchester northbound severe disruption, between J26 for M58 and J27 for A5209.
M6 Greater Manchester - One lane closed and very slow traffic on M6 northbound between J26, M58 (Orrell Interchange) and J27, A5209 (Standish), because of a broken down vehicle. In the roadworks area.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Latest headlines for the North West
Acid attack on nightclub doormen
Two doormen were the victims of an acid attack after removing a man from a nightclub in Greater Manchester.
The attack at White Hotel on Dickinson Street in Lower Broughton, Salford, happened at about 03:45 on Sunday.
A man who had earlier been told to leave the club returned with a knife and a bottle of what is believed to be acid.
The doormen are receiving treatment for burns and their injuries are not life-threatening.
Arriva North West workers staging latest strike
More than 2,000 Arriva North West bus drivers and engineering staff are staging the third in a series of one-day strikes over pay.
The action is affecting services in Greater Manchester, Merseyside, Cheshire and Lancashire.
Five more walkouts are planned for November by members of Unite and GMB unions.
A strike is planned for 8 November to coincide with industrial action by guards on Merseyrail and Northern Rail.
You can find out more about the strike and the services affected here.
Boy's shopping centre fall 'was accident'
Officers investigating how a 15-year-old boy fell from a bridge at the Trafford Centre say they are treating it as a "heartbreaking accident".
The teenager is critically ill after falling from a footbridge leading to the car park near Debenhams at about 20:15 on Saturday.
Five 15-year-old boys who were initially arrested on suspicion of assault have been released.
CCTV showed nothing "untoward" had happened, police said.
Man re-arrested in Oswaldtwistle shooting investigation
A 49-year-old man has been re-arrested by police investigating the death of a man in Accrington.
Lee Holt, 32, from Accrington, died in hospital shortly after suffering a single shot wound to his chest in Barnard Close, Oswaldtwistle on Wednesday.
A man from Oswaldtwistle was re-arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday after initially being released earlier in the day.
A 14-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed by police until 22 November.
Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester clockwise
M60 Greater Manchester clockwise severe disruption, at J14 for M61.
M60 Greater Manchester - One lane closed on M60 clockwise at J14, M61 (East Lancs Road), because of a broken down van and recovery work. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Mum's plea to end 'no grass' gun culture
The family of an 18-year-old murder victim has made an appeal for an end to the "no grass" culture they believe has prevented the teenager's killers being caught.
Student Yusuf Sonko was shot dead in Liverpool in June but police are yet to charge anyone over his murder.
His mother Khadija Sonko believes gun crime is worsening in the city due to a code of silence among teenage gangs.
She spoke out after figures revealed a sharp rise in gun crime in Merseyside.
You can watch the full interview on Inside Out North West at 19:30 on BBC One in the North West and later on BBC iPlayer for 30 days.
Latest headlines for the North West
Weather: Cool with sunny spells
BBC Weather
After a cold and frosty morning, it will be a dry and bright day with sunny intervals. Cloud will gradually build up later on.
A slightly cooler day than yesterday with highs of 9C.
More from BBC Weather.
Good morning: Join us for today's coverage
Welcome to North West Live. We're here until 16:00 with the latest local news, sport, travel and weather updates from across the region.