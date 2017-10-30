BBC Local Live: North West of England

A Liverpool man has appeared in court accused of cyber-crime offences linked to alleged online attacks targeting Skype and Google.

Alex Bessell of Allington Street, Aigburth, faces a total of 11 allegations, including setting up a web business which made more than £532,000 ($700,000) in sales from IT viruses.

He's also accused of controlling more than 9,000 "zombie" computers to orchestrate attacks on firms including Skype, Pokemon and Google in an attempt to crash their online operations.

The 21-year-old is also charged with possessing a quantity of cocaine when he was arrested in September.

Bessell was not asked to enter any pleas and was granted unconditional bail to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on November 27.