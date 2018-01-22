BBC Local Live: North West of England
Summary
- Updates on Monday 22 January:
- Man charged with murder following a fight in "busy" pub in Wigan
- Union leaders to meet head of Vauxhall over 650 planned job losses in Ellesmere Port
- A Merseyside hospital released and cremated the wrong body in a list of mortuary incidents revealed in a BBC investigation
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Severe disruption: M58 Greater Manchester westbound
M58 Greater Manchester westbound severe disruption, between M6 J26 and J5 for A577.
M58 Greater Manchester - Stationary traffic on M58 westbound between M6 J26, Orrell Interchange and J5, A577 (Up Holland), because of all traffic being temporarily held.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Union officials to meet owner over Ellesmere Port car plant future
BBC Business News
Unions leaders are due to meet the head of the company which owns the car maker Vauxhall in talks over 650 planned job losses at the company's Ellesmere Port plant.
Unite union general secretary Len McCluskey will meet Peugeot boss Carlos Tavares in Paris later.
Mr McCluskey believes there is a future for the car plant, but only if the owner puts forward plans to build a new car.
Murder charge over death in 'busy' pub fight
A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in a fight inside a "busy" Wigan pub.
Craig Cropper, 29, of Arundel Street, Hindley, has been charged with the murder of a 51-year-old man.
The man died after he was assaulted at Georgia Browns pub at about 23:30 on Saturday.
Mr Cropper is due to appear at Wigan Magistrates' Court later. A 27-year-old man also arrested has since been released with no further action.
Latest headlines for the North West
Weather: Bright and breezy day
BBC Weather
A dry, bright and breezy day for many aside from a few light showers. It will remain mostly cloudy but some bright spells are also likely. A little milder than recently with highs of 8C.
More from BBC Weather.
Good morning: Join us for today's coverage
Welcome to North West Live. We're here until 18:00 with the latest local news, sport, travel and weather updates from across the region.