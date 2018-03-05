BBC Local Live: North West of England

A man in his 30s suffered gunshot wounds in an attack in Merseyside on Sunday evening, police have said.

Armed police were called to Lyneham, Whiston at around 20:30 GMT after reports of a shooting.

Shortly afterwards a man in his 30s attended hospital with wounds to his back and legs, believed to have been caused by a shotgun.

His wounds were not life-threatening, said Merseyside Police.

Det Insp Matt Smith said: "To fire any weapon in the street at any time is incredibly reckless and we will act on all information from the community to establish what has happened."