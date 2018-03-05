BBC Local Live: North West of England

A man in his 30s suffered gunshot wounds in an attack in Merseyside on Sunday evening, police have said. Armed police were called to Lyneham, Whiston at around 20:30 GMT after reports of a shooting. Shortly afterwards a man in his 30s attended hospital with wounds to his back and legs, believed to have been caused by a shotgun. His wounds were not life-threatening, said Merseyside Police. Det Insp Matt Smith said: "To fire any weapon in the street at any time is incredibly reckless and we will act on all information from the community to establish what has happened."
Man treated for shotgun wounds after attack in Whiston
A man in his 30s suffered gunshot wounds in an attack in Merseyside on Sunday evening, police have said.
Armed police were called to Lyneham, Whiston at around 20:30 GMT after reports of a shooting.
Shortly afterwards a man in his 30s attended hospital with wounds to his back and legs, believed to have been caused by a shotgun.
His wounds were not life-threatening, said Merseyside Police.
Det Insp Matt Smith said: "To fire any weapon in the street at any time is incredibly reckless and we will act on all information from the community to establish what has happened."
Cyclist stopped by police on motorway
A man seen riding a bicycle on the M61 on Sunday evening has been removed from the carriageway by police.
North West Motorway Police said he was riding northound between Junctions 8 and 9.
Weather: The big freeze is over
Charlie Slater
BBC Weather presenter
A few sunny intervals are expected today, along with one or two showers.
Cloud will thicken later this afternoon though, bringing the chance of a little rain by evening.
Good morning: Join us for today's coverage
Welcome to North West Live. We're here until 18:00 with the latest local news, sport, travel and weather updates from across the region.