Last chance to see Yorkshire's yellow Tour de France train
More than a year after first taking to the rails in West Yorkshire to celebrate the Tour de France's Grand Depart coming to the county in 2014, Northern Rail's celebratory yellow train is about to lose its special livery.
By Martin Coldrick
Live updates for Leeds and West Yorkshire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Friday with the latest news, sport, weather and travel updates from across the area.
West Yorkshire's weather: A windy but dry evening ahead
Keeley Donovan
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
It'll be a blustery evening with the winds gradually easing overnight. It'll remain dry with clear spells and feeling cooler than last night with a low temperature of about 7C (45F).
Tomorrow will be dry with the best of the sunshine in the early morning.
Cloud will increase later and the top temperature will be about 12C (54F).
More news from West Yorkshire: Coming up on BBC Look North
BBC Look North, Yorkshire
Join us on BBC One at 18:30 for BBC Look North as we talk to charity Karma Nirvana, which helps people affected by forced marriage.
It says last year more than 8,000 victims called its helpline and over 550 of the callers were from West Yorkshire.
Although most of those getting in touch were women, the charity says it also got hundreds of calls from men.
Poppy power: Wakefield woman makes poppy dress to raise charity cash
A dress made from 3,000 paper poppies has been created by a Wakefield beautician to raise money for the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.
Earlier this year, Sarah Bryan from Ossett, made a dress from the hundreds and thousands cake decoration to raise money for a cancer charity.
Sarah has told BBC Radio Leeds the poppy dress took four months to make: "It took so long. I honestly didn't think it would take that long to do, after all poppies aren't tiny."
Could it be you? - £1m winning Lottery ticket bought in Leeds
Yorkshire Evening Post
A search has been launched to find the lucky owner of a £1m winning lottery ticket that was bought in Leeds.
Two charged over laptop thefts from children's cancer unit
Two men have been charged following the theft of laptop computers from a children's cancer unit at Leeds General Infirmary in July.
A 37-year-old man from Keighley has been charged with five counts of theft. A 34-year-old man, also from Keighley, faces a charge of receiving stolen goods.
They are due to appear before Leeds Magistrates' Court on 18 November.
£150k scheme to improve Kirklees' parks
Batley and Birstall News
Kirklees Council hopes that spending £150,000 on improving parks and play areas across the district will reduce the amount of people needing to use NHS services.
Man charged over Leeds stabbing
A man's been charged following a stabbing in Leeds that left a 32-year-old man in a critical condition in hospital.
The 19-year-old, from Huddersfield, is charged with wounding, possession of a knife and driving without insurance in relation to the stabbing near Thornbury Barracks, on Sunday.
He's due to appear before Leeds Magistrates' Court later today.
Adrian Morley: Leeds Rhinos return 'a fitting farewell'
James Deighton
BBC West Yorkshire Sport
I've been speaking to former Rhinos star Adrian Morley ahead of his guest appearance for Leeds against New Zealand at Headingley tomorrow.
He tells me why he recently had to be stretched off Kilimanjaro.
Travel update: Delays on M1 southbound near Leeds
BBC Travel
There's queuing traffic on the M1 southbound between J43, M621 (Belle Isle) and J42, M62 (Lofthouse), because of an accident that's now on the hard shoulder.
All lanes have been reopened but congestion remains as far as J44, A639 (Leeds South).
Bradford City striker Steven Davies sidelined with knee injury
BBC Sport
Bradford City striker Steven Davies is facing up to three months out with a knee injury.
The 27-year-old had to go off in the second half of his side's win over Bury on Tuesday.
Bantams boss Phil Parkinson says:
Rita Ora confirmed for Leeds Arena Mobo Awards
Yorkshire Evening Post
Singer Rita Ora has been confirmed as a headliner for the 2015 Mobo Awards, which are being staged in Leeds next month.
Sand sculptures celebrate Bradford's past and present
Work's begun in Bradford on several sand sculptures celebrating different aspects of the district's culture and heritage.
More than 30 tons of sand have been brought into the city centre for nine sculptures that will form a trail that the council hopes will encourage people to go exploring.
The centrepiece is an eight-ton sculpture of the cityscape, while another celebrates Bradford's 19th Century textile heritage with a flock of sheep grazing inside the Kirkgate Shopping Centre.
'Urgent' appeal over missing Leeds man
An "urgent" appeal has been made for help in tracing a man from Leeds who's been missing from his home since yesterday.
Shaun Howson, 32, was last seen at his home in Middleton at about 02:30 on Wednesday. His family is "very concerned" for his welfare, police say.
He's described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, slim, with short mousy brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark blue jumper, grey tracksuit bottoms and a black "Foo Fighters" jacket.
Syrian refugees placed in Bradford schools 'making good progress'
Bradford Telegraph and Argus
Syrian refugee children placed in Bradford's schools are "making good progress" and positively contributing to school life, a panel of education representatives has been told.
Government backs continued free entry at 'thriving' Media Museum
The government has said it's committed to keeping entry free at Bradford's National Media Museum.
The pledge comes after Bradford South's Labour MP Judith Cummins sought reassurance in the Commons earlier.
Culture minister Ed Vaizey said he was "happy" to say the museum would remain free and he noted it was "thriving", with admissions having risen over the summer.
Dewsbury street drinkers 'threaten town's economy'
Dewsbury's economy and plans for town centre investment are being put at risk by the antics of street drinkers, the mayor of Kirklees has said.
Paul Kane has handed a 250-name petition to West Yorkshire's deputy police and crime commissioner, saying the drunks put off visitors and potential developers from coming to the town.
Councillor Kane's told BBC Radio Leeds: "It's not very nice. It's extremely intimidating for people doing their shopping and doing their business in the town."
West Yorkshire's weather: A dry and bright afternoon ahead
Kay Crewdson
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
This afternoon will see most places remaining dry and bright.
The strong and gusty southwesterly winds will ease and the maximum temperature will be about 13C (55F).
Injury takes Sinfield off pitch for Rhinos' New Zealand clash
James Deighton
BBC West Yorkshire Sport
Leeds Rhinos have confirmed skipper Kevin Sinfield won't feature in tomorrow's one-off game against New Zealand due to a hand injury picked up in the Grand Final.
The clash will be the first time the Rhinos have played a touring side since 2002 and will mark the 125th anniversary of Headingley Stadium.
Car flips on roof in Halifax town centre crash
Halifax Courier
A car flipped onto its roof after a two-vehicle crash in Halifax town centre earlier today, causing major delays in the town.
Leeds paralympian Kadeena Cox breaks world record in Doha
Leeds sprinter Kadeena Cox has broken the world record for the T37 100m at the Paralympic World Athletics Championships.
Kadeena, 23, recorded a time of 13.59 seconds in Doha - two tenths of a second ahead of GB team-mate Georgie Hermitage.
Staff shortages could lead to temporary A&E closure
Huddersfield Examiner
Hospital chiefs have admitted they may have to temporarily close one of their accident and emergency departments in West Yorkshire because of staff shortages.
Lucky escape for Blue the whippet after swallowing class A drugs
More on Blue the Bradford whippet who suffered organ failure after swallowing ecstasy tablets he found while being walked by his elderly owner.
Seventeen-month-old Blue was in a critical condition when he was taken to a local branch of the PDSA animal charity and had to be put on a drip and given charcoal to absorb the toxins.
PDSA head nurse, Miriam Wilson (pictured with Blue), says: "Without the treatment, he wouldn't have survived the night."
Evans 'humbled, proud, staggered' to be Leeds United manager
Adam Pope
BBC West Yorkshire Sport
New Leeds United head coach Steve Evans gives his first post-match interview after seeing his side draw 1-1 with Fulham.
Major plans for tackling A629 congestion to go on show
Halifax Courier
Plans for a road scheme to ease congestion on the A629 between Jubilee Road and the junction with Free School Lane in Halifax, worth up to £4.5million, will be on show at a public drop-in session next week.
Fire exercise in Huddersfield prompts 'don't be alarmed' advice
People in Huddersfield are being advised not to be alarmed by a major fire service rescue exercise in the town tomorrow which will simulate a large blaze and involve live "casualties".
The exercise will start at about 09:30 at the disused Ethos and Visage nightclubs at Folly Hall Mills and will involve about 40 firefighters and 15 students.
Theresa May condemns lack of diversity in police forces
The police in England and Wales do not represent the communities they serve and must increase ethnic diversity, the home secretary Theresa May is expected to say later.
Looking at figures for West Yorkshire Police, as supplied by police.co.uk which gives information on the UK's police forces, just over 5% of the force's officers are black and minority ethnic.
That compares to a total black and minority ethnic population in West Yorkshire of 18%.
Elderly couple's lucky escape from house fire
Yorkshire Evening Post
An elderly couple had a lucky escape when a fridge freezer sparked a fire at their Dewsbury Moor home overnight.
Dog dodges death after wolfing down ecstasy tablets off street
A whippet almost died after swallowing ecstasy tablets he'd found on the ground while being walked by his elderly owner in Bradford.
Blue, who's just 17 months old, had to be taken to a local animal charity and then a dogs hospital for treatment after he became unsteady on his feet and started foaming at the mouth.
He's since made a full recovery and is "back to his lively, former self", according to the PDSA charity.
PCSO bitten by dog in Shipley was trespassing, magistrates rule
Bradford Telegraph and Argus
A Police Community Support Officer who was bitten by a householder's dog was deemed to be a trespasser because she had stepped into the porch of the property.
'Good win' for Bradford City as they make it three in a row
James Deighton
BBC West Yorkshire Sport
Bradford City aren't getting carried away despite making it three successive wins with last night's victory over Bury.
That's according to manager Phil Parkinson, whose side is now six points off the League One play-off places.
He's told BBC West Yorkshire Sport:
Two arrested in Batley counter-terrorism raids bailed
Two people from Batley arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences have been bailed by police.
A 44-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman from the town were released from custody last night pending further inquiries in what police say is a "Syria-related" investigation.
They were arrested yesterday morning by the North East Counter Terrorism Unit over suspected terrorist fundraising.
Leeds United manager Evans' reign begins with draw against Fulham
BBC Sport
Steve Evans began his managerial reign at Leeds United with a draw as Chris Wood's second-half penalty secured a point at Fulham in the Championship.
Evans, who was appointed on a rolling contract by Leeds owner Massimo Cellino, is the sixth manager since the Italian took over in April 2014.
However, like his predecessors over the past 18 months under Cellino, he was unable to start his tenure with a victory.
Travel update: Road remains closed in Leeds city centre
BBC Travel
Britannia Street in Leeds remains closed today from the Wellington Street junction to the York Place junction due to a burst water main earlier this week and subsequent repairs.