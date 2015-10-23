Corn Exchange

BBC Local Live: Leeds and West Yorkshire

Summary

  1. Updates on Friday 23 October 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates resume at 08:00 Monday

Live Reporting

By Tim Dale

All times stated are UK

Our live coverage across the day

Live updates for Leeds and West Yorkshire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Monday with the latest news, sport, weather and travel updates from across the area.

Weather: Breezy with rain on the way

It'll be mostly dry but rather cloudy this evening and overnight.

Keeley Donovan
BBC

The breeze will pick up as we head into Saturday with rain starting to fall towards dawn.

It'll remain mild though with temperatures around 10C (50F).   

On BBC Look North: How tax credit cuts will impact Yorkshire families

Larry Budd

Political reporter, BBC Radio Leeds

On BBC Look North tonight I'll be looking more at what the planned changes to tax credits will mean for families in Yorkshire.

More than 400,000 families in Yorkshire and the Humber are in receipt of tax credits - that's 56% of all families in the region. 

Join us on BBC One from 18:30.

Timely reminder: Don't forget the clocks go back on Sunday

The government has tweeted an important reminder about the clocks going back this weekend.

Your Pictures: A lovely view over the Holme Valley

Sandie (and Crumble) took this picture at Ramsden reservoir in the Holme valley. 

Sandie says: "Still a lovely view, even on a dull day."

Ramsden reservoir
Sandie Nicholson

Feel free to send us your pictures of West Yorkshire and we'll try and use them online.

Email leeds.locallive@bbc.co.uk

Super grandad crowned the 'fittest'

Yorkshire Evening Post

Wakefield grandad Bill Moore has been crownedthe UK’s most active person over the age of 65. The 78-year-old super grandad fought off competition from across the country to take home the UK’s Older Actives Champion award for 2015.

Bill Moore
Yorkshire Evening Post
Latest headlines: Concern over tax credit cuts impact and National Park to expand

The top stories in Leeds & West Yorkshire today include:

  • Figures seen by the BBC suggest West Yorkshire may be one of the hardest-hit areas by cuts to tax credits
  • The Yorkshire Dales National Park is to be enlarged by about 24% next year
  • Cbeebies presenters Alex Winters and Cat Sandion will help switch on next month's Christmas lights in Leeds
Morley comes home for Rhino's tour match

Retiring Salford Reds prop Adrian Morley is finishing his rugby league career with a guest appearance for his first club Leeds.

Morley, 38, is playing for the Rhinos against New Zealand in their warm-up for the Test series with England. The match is set to fill Headingley stadium tonight.

You can hear commentary and analysis on BBC 5 Live Sports Extra from 19:30.

Halifax comedy festival under way

The Halifax comedy festival has started and you can get a full list of the more than 50 events taking place here.

Listen: Leeds United's Evans talks about being misquoted and Bolton

Adam Pope

BBC West Yorkshire Sport

Leeds United head coach Steve Evans has been speaking to me about this weekend's match against Bolton.

Hear what he has to say about being misquoted in the press.

Wakefield Trinity sign Ashley Gibson on two-year deal

BBC West Yorkshire Sport

Wakefield Trinity Wildcats have signed Ashley Gibson on a two-year deal from Castleford Tigers.

Ashley Gibson
Wakefield Trinity Wildcats

The 29-year-old said: "I cannot wait to get started in pre-season. Chairman Michael Carter has brought in some fantastic players so far to add to the great bunch of lads that are already here."  

Gary Barlow offers free tickets for "The Girls" musical

Huddersfield Examiner

Nurses and carers can enjoy a free sneak preview of the new Gary Barlow and Tim Firth musical The Girls by watching the dress rehearsal in November at Leeds Grand Theatre.

Clockwise Gary Barlow, Tim Firth, Karen West, Vivien Parry, Harriet Thorpe, Shirley Jameson, Claire Moore, Sara Kestelman, Debbie Chazen, Claire Machin and Joanna Riding in The Girls
Huddersfield Examiner
Latest headlines: Tax credit cuts and library changes

The top stories in Leeds & West Yorkshire this afternoon include:

  • Thousands of families across West Yorkshire 'could be among the worst hit by tax credit cuts'
  • Some libraries in Kirklees could close under plans being discussed by councillors
  • The Yorkshire Dales National Park is to be extended in size from next August
Leeds Rhinos: Beau Falloon 'excited' by move to club

BBC Sport

Australian hooker Beau Falloon says he's excited by his move to Leeds Rhinos.

The 28-year-old has been released by the Gold Coast Titans and will replace Paul Aiton for the Rhinos' 2016 season.

Beau Falloon
Getty Images

Leeds has a proud history and it will be special to play for them

Beau Falloon
Leeds United: Evans praises club's 'terrific talent'

Leeds United's head coach Steve Evans has said there is some "terrific talent" at the club. 

He also absolutely denied speaking to the club's chairman about the job when his predecessor Uwe Rosler was still in post.

Free parking for electric cars considered in Leeds

Yorkshire Evening Post

Leeds could introduce free parking for electric cars as civic leaders try to avoid fines if the city misses European emissions targets for 2020.

electric car
Yorkshire Evening Post
Weather: Overcast with a chance of a shower

Kay Crewdson

Weather presenter, BBC Look North

It'll be a mostly overcast afternoon though occasional breaks are possible. Most places staying dry but thicker cloud over the Pennines could produce a little drizzle.

Kay Crewdson
BBC

  A gentle to moderate southwesterly breeze with afternoon highs of around 12C (54F).

Police launch 'one-stop' non-emergency reporting online site

West Yorkshire Police has launched a new Click Before You Call (#ClickB4UCall) portal on its website which allows people to report and gain information on a huge range of non-emergency crimes and issues.

Click before you call site
West Yorkshire Police

Tom Donohoe, customer contact centre manager for the force, says: "If we can encourage more people to report non-emergency crime online it will help us control call volumes to the 101 number."

Coming up on BBC Look North: The impact of tax credits on the region

Larry Budd

Political reporter, BBC Radio Leeds

On Look North at 13:30 I'll be looking at claims Yorkshire and The Humber will be one of the areas hardest hit by cuts to tax credits.

More than 60% of the region's children live in families in receipt of tax credits. 

Join me from 13:30 to find out more.

Latest headlines: Poor rail links impact economy and library cuts under discussion

The top stories in Leeds & West Yorkshire this afternoon include:

  • Poor rail links could "hold back" Calderdale's economy, the council leader claims
  • Councillors in Kirklees discuss the future of library services
  • The Yorkshire Dales National Park is to be extended
Leeds Rhinos sign Beau Falloon

James Deighton

BBC West Yorkshire Sport

We've just heard that Leeds Rhinos have signed hooker Beau Falloon from Australian club Gold Coast Titans on a one-year contract for 2016.

Beau Falloon
Leeds Rhinos
Yorkshire Dales national park extension approved

Lauren Potts

BBC Local Live

The Yorkshire Dales national park is to be extended by nearly 24%, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has confirmed.

Yorkshire Dales
Jonathan Billings

The changes, which will take effect next August, will bring the boundaries of the Yorkshire Dales much closer to the Lake District which is also being increased in size.  

Travel update: Traffic lights out at Harewood

BBC Travel

There's a traffic light failure on the A61 Harrogate Road in Harewood at Harewood Bridge. Approach with care.

Yorkshire misses out on being named 'the home of sport'

Despite Olympic medal success, hosting the world's largest cycle race and having a county championship winning cricket team, Yorkshire has missed out on being named England's "Home of Sport".

Yorkshire Cricket team
Getty Images

Tourist organisation VistEngland instead chose Nottingham.

You can let us know your views via twitter or on Facebook.

Latest headlines: Tax credit cut fears and Yorkshire Dales expansion

The top stories in Leeds and West Yorkshire so far today:

  • Figures obtained by the BBC show West Yorkshire could be one of the worst-hit areas by cuts to tax credits
  • The future of library services in Kirklees is discussed by councillors
  • The Yorkshire Dales National Park is to be expanded by almost 24%
Put your questions to the Labour leader of Calderdale Council

BBC Radio Leeds

The Labour leader of Calderdale Council will be answering your questions on BBC Radio Leeds from 11:00.

Have you got a question for Tim Swift? Call us on 0345 303 3333 or join the debate on Facebook and twitter.

Your West Yorkshire pictures: Poppies at the Sculpture Park

Thanks to Paul Stephenson who sent us this great picture of the poppies at theYorkshire Sculpture Park.

Poppies at Sculpture Park
Paul Stephenson

We always love to feature the best pictures you've taken of West Yorkshire. Why notemail ortweetyour photographs to us?

Rogue gardener jailed for duping pensioners

Yorkshire Evening Post

Crooked gardener, David Smith, who preyed on elderly victims in Yorkshire and fleeced them out of thousands of pounds for work he failed to carry out has been jailed for two years.

David Smith
Yorkshire Evening Post
Latest headlines: Tax credit cuts and poet joins library campaign

The top stories in Leeds and West Yorkshire so far today:

  • There are claims families in West Yorkshire could be among the worst hit by cuts to tax credits
  • Poet Simon Armitage supports a campaign to save libraries in Huddersfield
  • The 10-day Halifax Comedy festival begins today with 50 events being held
