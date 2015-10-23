Wakefield grandad Bill Moore has been crownedthe UK’s most active person over the age of 65. The 78-year-old super grandad fought off competition from across the country to take home the UK’s Older Actives Champion award for 2015.
Figures seen by the BBC suggest West Yorkshire may be one of the hardest-hit areas by cuts to tax credits
The Yorkshire Dales National Park is to be enlarged by about 24% next year
Cbeebies presenters Alex Winters and Cat Sandion will help switch on next month's Christmas lights in Leeds
Morley comes home for Rhino's tour match
Retiring Salford Reds prop Adrian Morley is finishing his rugby league career with a guest appearance for his first club Leeds.
It'll be a mostly overcast afternoon though occasional breaks are possible. Most places staying dry but thicker cloud over the Pennines could produce a little drizzle.
A gentle to moderate southwesterly breeze with afternoon highs of around 12C (54F).
Police launch 'one-stop' non-emergency reporting online site
West Yorkshire Police has launched a new Click Before You Call (#ClickB4UCall) portal on its website which allows people to report and gain information on a huge range of non-emergency crimes and issues.
Tom Donohoe, customer contact centre manager for the force, says: "If we can encourage more people to report non-emergency crime online it will help us control call volumes to the 101 number."
Coming up on BBC Look North: The impact of tax credits on the region
Larry Budd
Political reporter, BBC Radio Leeds
On Look North at 13:30 I'll be looking at claims Yorkshire and The Humber will be one of the areas hardest hit by cuts to tax credits.
More than 60% of the region's children live in families in receipt of tax credits.
Join me from 13:30 to find out more.
Leeds United's Evans denies approach while Rosler was still in charge
Live updates for Leeds and West Yorkshire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Monday with the latest news, sport, weather and travel updates from across the area.
Weather: Breezy with rain on the way
It'll be mostly dry but rather cloudy this evening and overnight.
The breeze will pick up as we head into Saturday with rain starting to fall towards dawn.
It'll remain mild though with temperatures around 10C (50F).
On BBC Look North: How tax credit cuts will impact Yorkshire families
Larry Budd
Political reporter, BBC Radio Leeds
On BBC Look North tonight I'll be looking more at what the planned changes to tax credits will mean for families in Yorkshire.
More than 400,000 families in Yorkshire and the Humber are in receipt of tax credits - that's 56% of all families in the region.
Join us on BBC One from 18:30.
Timely reminder: Don't forget the clocks go back on Sunday
The government has tweeted an important reminder about the clocks going back this weekend.
Your Pictures: A lovely view over the Holme Valley
Sandie (and Crumble) took this picture at Ramsden reservoir in the Holme valley.
Sandie says: "Still a lovely view, even on a dull day."
Super grandad crowned the 'fittest'
Yorkshire Evening Post
Morley, 38, is playing for the Rhinos against New Zealand in their warm-up for the Test series with England. The match is set to fill Headingley stadium tonight.
You can hear commentary and analysis on BBC 5 Live Sports Extra from 19:30.
Halifax comedy festival under way
The Halifax comedy festival has started and you can get a full list of the more than 50 events taking place here.
Escaped meerkats returned to enclosure
Yorkshire Evening Post
The mischievous meerkats at Tropical World in Roundhay Park who were put into isolation after an audacious Great Escape-style breakout attempt are now back in their enclosure.
Police seek two men over bank card theft
West Yorkshire Police is looking for two men as part of an investigation into the theft and use of a 79-year-old woman's bank card in Halifax undefinedtown centre.
Listen: Leeds United's Evans talks about being misquoted and Bolton
Adam Pope
BBC West Yorkshire Sport
Leeds United head coach Steve Evans has been speaking to me about this weekend's match against Bolton.
Hear what he has to say about being misquoted in the press.
Wakefield Trinity sign Ashley Gibson on two-year deal
BBC West Yorkshire Sport
Wakefield Trinity Wildcats have signed Ashley Gibson on a two-year deal from Castleford Tigers.
The 29-year-old said: "I cannot wait to get started in pre-season. Chairman Michael Carter has brought in some fantastic players so far to add to the great bunch of lads that are already here."
Gary Barlow offers free tickets for "The Girls" musical
Huddersfield Examiner
Nurses and carers can enjoy a free sneak preview of the new Gary Barlow and Tim Firth musical The Girls by watching the dress rehearsal in November at Leeds Grand Theatre.
£500K flood defence scheme begins in Todmorden
Halifax Courier
A major £500,000 project has begun to reduce the flood risk to homes and businesses in Todmorden. The scheme will take about 18 weeks to complete.
'Rare' pub sign from 1870s discovered in Bradford
Bradford Telegraph and Argus
An original wooden pub sign dating back to the 1870s has been found during work to create an underground retail development in Bradford city centre.
Leeds Rhinos: Beau Falloon 'excited' by move to club
BBC Sport
Australian hooker Beau Falloon says he's excited by his move to Leeds Rhinos.
The 28-year-old has been released by the Gold Coast Titans and will replace Paul Aiton for the Rhinos' 2016 season.
Leeds United: Evans praises club's 'terrific talent'
Leeds United's head coach Steve Evans has said there is some "terrific talent" at the club.
He also absolutely denied speaking to the club's chairman about the job when his predecessor Uwe Rosler was still in post.
Free parking for electric cars considered in Leeds
Yorkshire Evening Post
Leeds could introduce free parking for electric cars as civic leaders try to avoid fines if the city misses European emissions targets for 2020.
Weather: Overcast with a chance of a shower
Kay Crewdson
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
Yorkshire Evening Post
Steve Evans has vehemently denied approaching chairman Massimo Cellino about taking the Leeds United head coach’s position while Uwe Rosler was still in charge.
Leeds Rhinos sign Beau Falloon
James Deighton
BBC West Yorkshire Sport
We've just heard that Leeds Rhinos have signed hooker Beau Falloon from Australian club Gold Coast Titans on a one-year contract for 2016.
Parents urged to apply for secondary places before it’s too late
Leeds City Council is reminding parents with children due to start secondary school next September to apply for their child’s place before the end of this month.
Leeds Christmas lights switch-on date confirmed
Leeds will switch-on its festive lights on November 12 with a sing-a-long of a version of the 12 Days of Christmas led by Cbeebies presenters Alex Winters and Cat Sandion.
Yorkshire Dales national park extension approved
Lauren Potts
BBC Local Live
The Yorkshire Dales national park is to be extended by nearly 24%, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has confirmed.
The changes, which will take effect next August, will bring the boundaries of the Yorkshire Dales much closer to the Lake District which is also being increased in size.
Travel update: Traffic lights out at Harewood
BBC Travel
There's a traffic light failure on the A61 Harrogate Road in Harewood at Harewood Bridge. Approach with care.
Yorkshire misses out on being named 'the home of sport'
Despite Olympic medal success, hosting the world's largest cycle race and having a county championship winning cricket team, Yorkshire has missed out on being named England's "Home of Sport".
Tourist organisation VistEngland instead chose Nottingham.
Nine months of roadworks planned for A629 at Halifax
Huddersfield Examiner
A £4.5m scheme is to be unveiled which is designed to ease congestion on Halifax Road near Calderdale Royal Hospital.
Campaigning for new Leeds Children's Mayor begins
Twelve primary school children are campaigning to win votes to become the new Leeds children’s mayor.
The candidates were invited to enter the contest by writing a short manifesto saying how they would improve the city.
Put your questions to the Labour leader of Calderdale Council
BBC Radio Leeds
The Labour leader of Calderdale Council will be answering your questions on BBC Radio Leeds from 11:00.
Yorkshire Dales to join-up with Lake District
Yorkshire Post
The largest area of almost continuous National Park will be created after long-mooted plans to extend the Yorkshire Dales and Lake District were today confirmed by the Environment Secretary.
Travel update: Slow traffic on A650 in Bradford
BBC Travel
There's slow traffic on the A650 Manningham Lane in Bradford at the Bowland Street junction because of a new road layout.
Your West Yorkshire pictures: Poppies at the Sculpture Park
Thanks to Paul Stephenson who sent us this great picture of the poppies at theYorkshire Sculpture Park.
Rogue gardener jailed for duping pensioners
Yorkshire Evening Post
Crooked gardener, David Smith, who preyed on elderly victims in Yorkshire and fleeced them out of thousands of pounds for work he failed to carry out has been jailed for two years.
