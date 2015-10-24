Leeds United players celebrate

Leeds United Live: Bolton 1-1 Leeds United

Summary

  1. Shola Ameobi scores on debut to give Bolton the lead
  2. Antenucci equalises with penalty
  3. Leeds unchanged; no Heskey for Bolton
  4. All of the action and reaction as Leeds United play Bolton

Live Reporting

By Amy Lofthouse

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Good evening

Bolton 1-1 Leeds

Another day, another draw for Steve Evans.

Leeds were missing the spark they had against Fulham, and although they came back well in the second half, they will regard today as a missed opportunity.

You can listen to what Steve Evans had to say here and we will, of course, be back on Thursday for Leeds' home clash with Blackburn.

Thanks for joining us and have a great evening.

Will Buckley
Getty Images
Get Involved

Bolton 1-1 Leeds

@WYSdaily Listening to SE. Tiz unfortunately all talk. Only happens on the pitch. Even the great Sir Alex Ferguson would fail under Cellino.

Steve Austin

steau33

Steve Austin

steau33

@WYSdaily Listening to SE. Tiz unfortunately all talk. Only happens on the pitch. Even the great Sir Alex Ferguson would fail under Cellino.

@WYSdaily Leeds are worse off points wise this season than last season at the same point.

Oldham Rob LUFC

ROBERTPRESTWICH

Oldham Rob LUFC

ROBERTPRESTWICH

@WYSdaily Leeds are worse off points wise this season than last season at the same point.

@WYSdaily - with the squad & manager on zero hour contracts,I'm hardly surprised with our performances. Need to keep manager & let him build

stickeys honey

stickeys1

stickeys honey

stickeys1

@WYSdaily - with the squad & manager on zero hour contracts,I'm hardly surprised with our performances. Need to keep manager & let him build

More from Evans

Bolton 1-1 Leeds

"We may be overloaded with players that aren’t going to play," Evans told Adam Pope.

"The goal wouldn’t have happened if it had been dealt with. In football, people do make little areas but then you re-acclimatise.

"We need players that can deliver that bit of quality because we are going to dominate games."

"Neil Lennon knows we should have won, I know we should have won and I think he'll be happy with a point."

Steve Evans
Getty Images
Evans on today's game

Bolton 1-1 Leeds

"We've got the same feeling today that we had against Fulham," Evans told BBC Leeds.

"It's been frustrating today. We’ve laid siege to the final third.

 "We have to work on the final ball. We're pleased with their reaction - the fighting spirit and their desire - and they can't give us more. But we have to get it right in the final third."

Steve Evans
Getty Images
Get Involved

Bolton 1-1 Leeds

We'll have reaction from Steve Evans very shortly, but keep sending us your thoughts on today's game by tweeting @wysdaily

Get Involved

Bolton 1-1 Leeds

@WYSdaily a goalie has to be vocal, commanding and brave. A quality goalie breeds confidence for the team, Silvestri doesn't do that.

Jamie

LUFCjamie1919

Jamie

LUFCjamie1919

@WYSdaily a goalie has to be vocal, commanding and brave. A quality goalie breeds confidence for the team, Silvestri doesn't do that.

@WYSdaily There is honestly no point having a keeper if Silvestri is not saving it. There is some stupid goals being conceded against us..

Harry Vicion

OptimalZins

Harry Vicion

OptimalZins

@WYSdaily There is honestly no point having a keeper if Silvestri is not saving it. There is some stupid goals being conceded against us..

@WYSdaily Silvestri has never i mean never been consistent yes great shot stopper but he's at fault 80% to 90% of the time for goals

James

jimmy_L_UFC

James

jimmy_L_UFC

@WYSdaily Silvestri has never i mean never been consistent yes great shot stopper but he's at fault 80% to 90% of the time for goals

Katherine on today's game

Bolton 1-1 Leeds

Katherine Hannah

BBC West Yorkshire Sport

Emotions seem to swing back and forth.

We were full of positivity before we came but now we're a bit down.

Fulham felt like a winning draw but this didn't. 

15 years ago today it was a 1-1 draw with Barcelona - it's a very different Leeds United now.

Get Involved

Bolton 1-1 Leeds

@mikewhorley @WYSdaily also Chris Wood has scored the same amount of goals in 12 games as Sharp did in 33 so far.

Zak Lewis

ZakLewis17

Zak Lewis

ZakLewis17

@mikewhorley @WYSdaily also Chris Wood has scored the same amount of goals in 12 games as Sharp did in 33 so far.

@WYSdaily WYS. Wood was shocking today, didn't look one bit interested, we need another striker to put pressure on the front two. Dave

Dave Butler

Evad1983

Dave Butler

Evad1983

@WYSdaily WYS. Wood was shocking today, didn't look one bit interested, we need another striker to put pressure on the front two. Dave

@WYSdaily Yeah, maybe Sylvestri does fumble the ball but it still needs to go in at the other end!

John Barnett

21pavone

John Barnett

21pavone

@WYSdaily Yeah, maybe Sylvestri does fumble the ball but it still needs to go in at the other end!

Keep your tweets coming in as we await Steve Evans' post match reaction @wysdaily

Noel on the lack of Leeds strikers

Bolton 1-1 Leeds

Noel Whelan

Ex-Leeds United striker

Let's not forget we have Lee Erwin coming back.

We haven’t got a vast array of strikers so he will know that if he gets a chance, he'll have to take it.

A lot of Leeds fans want to see what we brought in this summer.

We haven’t seen enough of Erwin on the pitch and when he comes back from his spell, he'll be match fit and hungrier to play.

Get Involved

Bolton 1-1 Leeds

@WYSdaily just can't kill games off i mean it's been a 50/50 sort of game but with an extra man you'd think we would kill the game off

James

jimmy_L_UFC

James

jimmy_L_UFC

@WYSdaily just can't kill games off i mean it's been a 50/50 sort of game but with an extra man you'd think we would kill the game off

@WYSdaily Courageous point against a listless, confidence shorn team, sitting rock bottom of the league and finishing with ten men.

Adam J

Ken_DeMange

Adam J

Ken_DeMange

@WYSdaily Courageous point against a listless, confidence shorn team, sitting rock bottom of the league and finishing with ten men.

This is another poor result if don't win it. Spent a far bit in the summer but looking like wasted a lot of it @WYSdaily

Darren W

WorsnopD

Darren W

WorsnopD

This is another poor result if don't win it. Spent a far bit in the summer but looking like wasted a lot of it @WYSdaily

More thoughts from Noel

Bolton 1-1 Leeds

Noel Whelan

Ex-Leeds United striker

We went in positive.

We knew it would be difficult but felt we had enough in the squad to win

We huffed and puffed the first half and then were much brighter in the second half and that tempo caused problems.

Leeds badly needed that first win and we're still waiting for it.

View from the press box

Bolton 1-1 Leeds

Five games without a win now. Seventeenth in the Championship with 13 points from 13 games. #lufclive

Phil Hay

PhilHayYEP

Phil Hay

PhilHayYEP

Five games without a win now. Seventeenth in the Championship with 13 points from 13 games. #lufclive

FT 1-1 - pretty much all Leeds in second half. Had a real go again, but not quite #lufc #lufclive #ypfootball

leon wobschall

LeonWobYP

leon wobschall

LeonWobYP

FT 1-1 - pretty much all Leeds in second half. Had a real go again, but not quite #lufc #lufclive #ypfootball

Noel on today's result

Bolton 1-1 Leeds

Noel Whelan

Ex-Leeds United striker

We didn’t make the most of the first 45 minutes.

Our tempo wasn’t right, we were sloppy with our passing and we didn't string enough together.

When we did create chances, we weren’t strong enough in front of goal.

That’s been the story of the season so far –not defending right, making mistakes and relying on a set piece to get us into the game.

Get Involved

Bolton 1-1 Leeds

What do you make to that performance, Leeds fans? Should Leeds have snaffled a winner?

Tweet us @wysdaily

FULL TIME: BOLTON 1-1 LEEDS

Another 1-1 for Steve Evans then, courtesy of Mirco Antenucci's penalty.

That was another spirited fightback from Leeds after going 1-0 down in the first half.

There are still problems for Evans to address - his side's tendency to concede first and the form of their keeper Silvestri are the major issues of the day.

However he can be content with the way the second half played out although he would dearly love a win. We'll have exclusive post-match reaction from Evans shortly.

Antenucci
Empics
Bolton 1-1 Leeds

Close from Mowatt, who curls his free kick in but Ben Amos gathers it cleanly.

Bolton 1-1 Leeds

Buckley is in the thick of it by the net, knocking down crosses from both Antenucci and Adeyemi, but he can't covert either into a shot.

There's a shot from Adeyemi but it deflects wide again - three minutes of added time, can Leeds steal a victory?

Bolton 1-1 Leeds

Bolton seem quite content to take a point away as they sit on the game, just knocking the ball around.

There's a substitution for Leeds however, as Lewis Cook is replaced by Kalvin Phillips.

Bolton 1-1 Leeds

Buckley takes a run down the right and cuts the ball in, but his cross is low and Ben Amos is easily able to gather it.

Bolton 1-1 Leeds

Bolton are trying to take as much time out as possible, courtesy of Neil Lennon's dance moves on the side of the pitch as he tells Ben Amos to take his time with a free-kick.

The ball falls to Will Buckley, as he chests the ball down, but he can't shape to take a shot and Bolton are able to clear.

Bolton 1-1 Leeds

Leeds are doing their best to build towards another goal. Antenucci again breaks and come close, but he's flagged for being off-side.

Bolton 1-1 Leeds

A change for Leeds, as Will Buckley replaces Stuart Dallas.

Bolton again come close, as Liam Feeney sells Mowatt the dummy, but he tips his shot over the bar.

BreakingGOAL ANTENUCCI: BOLTON 1-1 LEEDS

It's Mirco Antenucci, not Chris Wood, who takes the penalty.

He's fired wide twice in this half, but he's not missing out on the penalty as he fires the ball straight down the middle to equalise.

A deserved reward from Leeds after they'd dominated the play in this session, not to mention Silvestri's fantastic save to deny Bolton.

Antenucci
Getty Images
PENALTY LEEDS - Bolton 1-0 Leeds

Antenucci is brought down in the area by Prince-Desire Gouano - he's shown a red and Leeds are awarded another penalty.

In the build up to that there was an excellent save from Silvestri to deny Stephen Dobbie.

Bolton 1-0 Leeds

Leeds have had the majority of possession in this half, and they're asking more questions of Bolton's defence. 

Bolton, for their part, have hung on to their lead as best they can. Leeds are constantly attacking them though.

Bolton 1-0 Leeds

Today's official attendance is 18,178, with 4,419 travelling #lufc fans. Thank you for your fantastic support. #lufcawaydays

Leeds United FC

LUFC

Leeds United FC

LUFC

Today's official attendance is 18,178, with 4,419 travelling #lufc fans. Thank you for your fantastic support. #lufcawaydays

Bolton 1-0 Leeds

Steve Evans is fuming on the sidelines as Silvestri sends another touch straight to an opposition player.

Antenucci, however, is doing his best. Dallas makes a good run down the right but Antenucci opts to shoot rather than feed through to him. He's too far on the right, however, and the ball sails well high of the goal.

Bolton 1-0 Leeds

Noel Whelan

Ex-Leeds United striker

The quality on the ball from the wide areas isn't good enough.

They've not been on it today.

Bolton 1-0 Leeds

Close again for Leeds as Wood meets a header, but he collides with keeper Ben Amos.

Seconds later, Adeyemi hits the post yet again. He was 20 yards out and fired it in at some pace, but again he couldn't get his radar right.

Bolton 1-0 Leeds

Shola Ameobi is searching for his second, trying to lift one over the heads of the Leeds defenders.

There's a nice bit of play from Ameobi and Liam Feeney, before substitute Stephen Dobbie comes close.

Silvestri is quick, however, and gathers the attempts easily - and, crucially, safely.

Bolton 1-0 Leeds

A frantic start here as Bolton recover from that Leeds burst and break.

Adeyemi is quick, getting the ball away from Feeney, but they conceed a corner that eventually sails harmlessly past the defence.

Bolton 1-0 Leeds

An early chance in the second half for Leeds as Antenucci breaks.

Bolton are just caught dozing but Antenucci spears his shot wide and into the side netting.

Bolton 1-0 Leeds

We're underway again at the Macron Stadium, where Alex Mowatt has replaced Luke Murphy.

Can Leeds pull a goal or two back?

Fortress Elland Road

Bolton v Leeds

Steve Evans
Rex Features

Steve Evans has spoken to BBC Leeds this week about making Elland Road a fortress for the club once again.

United haven't won at home since February 2015, and they lost three consecutive matches there that resulted in Uwe Rosler's sacking.

"It is a major thing to change," Evans said, "that an opposition manager thinks I will take a point at Elland Road.

"I think we need to create that atmosphere and the only way we can create that enthusiasm (from the fans) is for the product to be right."

"It's magnificent!"

Bolton v Leeds

Tony Yeboah
Getty Images

BBC Leeds have spoken to former Leeds United striker Tony Yeboah on his work with the club.

Yeboah works for the club's charitable foundation, and he is happy to be involved with Leeds again.

"I'm very excited to see the Leeds fans again," he told Adam Pope. "It's been a long time and I can't wait."

You can hear the interview here.

Noel on the goal

Bolton 1-0 Leeds

Noel Whelan

Ex-Leeds United striker

This punching thing isn’t working.

He's come flying out like Superman and you're expecting him to take it into his body.

He's come out flapping, it's gone out for a corner and then Leeds haven’t marked up properly.

He one man you should be marking, Ameobi, isn’t marked.

Get Involved

Bolton 1-0 Leeds

@WYSdaily just got back walking the great wall of china 4 charity and looked 4ward to LUFC turning a corner-take me back to the wall!Kara

Kara Smith

kara147

Kara Smith

kara147

@WYSdaily just got back walking the great wall of china 4 charity and looked 4ward to LUFC turning a corner-take me back to the wall!Kara

@WYSdaily Turnbull must be gutted he's injured, he'd be in the first team right now if he wasn't! #lufc

Batesy - #CellinoOut

BatesyLufc

Batesy - #CellinoOut

BatesyLufc

@WYSdaily Turnbull must be gutted he's injured, he'd be in the first team right now if he wasn't! #lufc

@WYSdaily Steve Evans needs to get a new first choice GK in and quick! #liability

Chris Coleman

BlueOct_ChrisC

Chris Coleman

BlueOct_ChrisC

@WYSdaily Steve Evans needs to get a new first choice GK in and quick! #liability

HALF-TIME: BOLTON 1-0 LEEDS

530 days since Shola Ameobi scored a goal - and he's put Bolton in front against Leeds.

It's deja vu for Leeds fans, trailing after 30 minutes, and there's a brief chorus of boos from the packed away end.

They've not been as strong as they were against Fulham, with both Wood and Adeyemi seeing good chances go begging.

Can they change their fortunes after the break? Get in touch with us @wysdaily

Shola Ameobi
Getty Images
Bolton 1-0 Leeds

Two minutes of added time, with Bolton content to sit back and Leeds trying their best to change their fortunes before the break.

