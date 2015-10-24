Leeds United Live: Bolton 1-1 Leeds United

Today's official attendance is 18,178, with 4,419 travelling #lufc fans. Thank you for your fantastic support. #lufcawaydays
Bolton 1-0 Leeds
Steve Evans is fuming on the sidelines as Silvestri sends another touch straight to an opposition player.
Antenucci, however, is doing his best. Dallas makes a good run down the right but Antenucci opts to shoot rather than feed through to him. He's too far on the right, however, and the ball sails well high of the goal.
Bolton 1-0 Leeds
Noel Whelan
Ex-Leeds United striker
The quality on the ball from the wide areas isn't good enough.
They've not been on it today.
Bolton 1-0 Leeds
Close again for Leeds as Wood meets a header, but he collides with keeper Ben Amos.
Seconds later, Adeyemi hits the post yet again. He was 20 yards out and fired it in at some pace, but again he couldn't get his radar right.
Bolton 1-0 Leeds
Shola Ameobi is searching for his second, trying to lift one over the heads of the Leeds defenders.
There's a nice bit of play from Ameobi and Liam Feeney, before substitute Stephen Dobbie comes close.
Silvestri is quick, however, and gathers the attempts easily - and, crucially, safely.
Live Reporting
By Amy Lofthouse
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Good evening
Bolton 1-1 Leeds
Another day, another draw for Steve Evans.
Leeds were missing the spark they had against Fulham, and although they came back well in the second half, they will regard today as a missed opportunity.
You can listen to what Steve Evans had to say here and we will, of course, be back on Thursday for Leeds' home clash with Blackburn.
Thanks for joining us and have a great evening.
Get Involved
Bolton 1-1 Leeds
More from Evans
Bolton 1-1 Leeds
"We may be overloaded with players that aren’t going to play," Evans told Adam Pope.
"The goal wouldn’t have happened if it had been dealt with. In football, people do make little areas but then you re-acclimatise.
"We need players that can deliver that bit of quality because we are going to dominate games."
"Neil Lennon knows we should have won, I know we should have won and I think he'll be happy with a point."
Evans on today's game
Bolton 1-1 Leeds
"We've got the same feeling today that we had against Fulham," Evans told BBC Leeds.
"It's been frustrating today. We’ve laid siege to the final third.
"We have to work on the final ball. We're pleased with their reaction - the fighting spirit and their desire - and they can't give us more. But we have to get it right in the final third."
Get Involved
Bolton 1-1 Leeds
We'll have reaction from Steve Evans very shortly, but keep sending us your thoughts on today's game by tweeting @wysdaily
Get Involved
Bolton 1-1 Leeds
Katherine on today's game
Bolton 1-1 Leeds
Katherine Hannah
BBC West Yorkshire Sport
Emotions seem to swing back and forth.
We were full of positivity before we came but now we're a bit down.
Fulham felt like a winning draw but this didn't.
15 years ago today it was a 1-1 draw with Barcelona - it's a very different Leeds United now.
Get Involved
Bolton 1-1 Leeds
Keep your tweets coming in as we await Steve Evans' post match reaction @wysdaily
Noel on the lack of Leeds strikers
Bolton 1-1 Leeds
Noel Whelan
Ex-Leeds United striker
Let's not forget we have Lee Erwin coming back.
We haven’t got a vast array of strikers so he will know that if he gets a chance, he'll have to take it.
A lot of Leeds fans want to see what we brought in this summer.
We haven’t seen enough of Erwin on the pitch and when he comes back from his spell, he'll be match fit and hungrier to play.
Get Involved
Bolton 1-1 Leeds
More thoughts from Noel
Bolton 1-1 Leeds
Noel Whelan
Ex-Leeds United striker
We went in positive.
We knew it would be difficult but felt we had enough in the squad to win
We huffed and puffed the first half and then were much brighter in the second half and that tempo caused problems.
Leeds badly needed that first win and we're still waiting for it.
View from the press box
Bolton 1-1 Leeds
Noel on today's result
Bolton 1-1 Leeds
Noel Whelan
Ex-Leeds United striker
We didn’t make the most of the first 45 minutes.
Our tempo wasn’t right, we were sloppy with our passing and we didn't string enough together.
When we did create chances, we weren’t strong enough in front of goal.
That’s been the story of the season so far –not defending right, making mistakes and relying on a set piece to get us into the game.
Get Involved
Bolton 1-1 Leeds
What do you make to that performance, Leeds fans? Should Leeds have snaffled a winner?
Tweet us @wysdaily
FULL TIME: BOLTON 1-1 LEEDS
Another 1-1 for Steve Evans then, courtesy of Mirco Antenucci's penalty.
That was another spirited fightback from Leeds after going 1-0 down in the first half.
There are still problems for Evans to address - his side's tendency to concede first and the form of their keeper Silvestri are the major issues of the day.
However he can be content with the way the second half played out although he would dearly love a win. We'll have exclusive post-match reaction from Evans shortly.
Bolton 1-1 Leeds
Close from Mowatt, who curls his free kick in but Ben Amos gathers it cleanly.
Bolton 1-1 Leeds
Buckley is in the thick of it by the net, knocking down crosses from both Antenucci and Adeyemi, but he can't covert either into a shot.
There's a shot from Adeyemi but it deflects wide again - three minutes of added time, can Leeds steal a victory?
Bolton 1-1 Leeds
Bolton seem quite content to take a point away as they sit on the game, just knocking the ball around.
There's a substitution for Leeds however, as Lewis Cook is replaced by Kalvin Phillips.
Bolton 1-1 Leeds
Buckley takes a run down the right and cuts the ball in, but his cross is low and Ben Amos is easily able to gather it.
Bolton 1-1 Leeds
Bolton are trying to take as much time out as possible, courtesy of Neil Lennon's dance moves on the side of the pitch as he tells Ben Amos to take his time with a free-kick.
The ball falls to Will Buckley, as he chests the ball down, but he can't shape to take a shot and Bolton are able to clear.
Bolton 1-1 Leeds
Leeds are doing their best to build towards another goal. Antenucci again breaks and come close, but he's flagged for being off-side.
Bolton 1-1 Leeds
A change for Leeds, as Will Buckley replaces Stuart Dallas.
Bolton again come close, as Liam Feeney sells Mowatt the dummy, but he tips his shot over the bar.
BreakingGOAL ANTENUCCI: BOLTON 1-1 LEEDS
It's Mirco Antenucci, not Chris Wood, who takes the penalty.
He's fired wide twice in this half, but he's not missing out on the penalty as he fires the ball straight down the middle to equalise.
A deserved reward from Leeds after they'd dominated the play in this session, not to mention Silvestri's fantastic save to deny Bolton.
PENALTY LEEDS - Bolton 1-0 Leeds
Antenucci is brought down in the area by Prince-Desire Gouano - he's shown a red and Leeds are awarded another penalty.
In the build up to that there was an excellent save from Silvestri to deny Stephen Dobbie.
Bolton 1-0 Leeds
Leeds have had the majority of possession in this half, and they're asking more questions of Bolton's defence.
Bolton, for their part, have hung on to their lead as best they can. Leeds are constantly attacking them though.
Bolton 1-0 Leeds
Bolton 1-0 Leeds
Steve Evans is fuming on the sidelines as Silvestri sends another touch straight to an opposition player.
Antenucci, however, is doing his best. Dallas makes a good run down the right but Antenucci opts to shoot rather than feed through to him. He's too far on the right, however, and the ball sails well high of the goal.
Bolton 1-0 Leeds
Noel Whelan
Ex-Leeds United striker
The quality on the ball from the wide areas isn't good enough.
They've not been on it today.
Bolton 1-0 Leeds
Close again for Leeds as Wood meets a header, but he collides with keeper Ben Amos.
Seconds later, Adeyemi hits the post yet again. He was 20 yards out and fired it in at some pace, but again he couldn't get his radar right.
Bolton 1-0 Leeds
Shola Ameobi is searching for his second, trying to lift one over the heads of the Leeds defenders.
There's a nice bit of play from Ameobi and Liam Feeney, before substitute Stephen Dobbie comes close.
Silvestri is quick, however, and gathers the attempts easily - and, crucially, safely.
Bolton 1-0 Leeds
Bolton 1-0 Leeds
A frantic start here as Bolton recover from that Leeds burst and break.
Adeyemi is quick, getting the ball away from Feeney, but they conceed a corner that eventually sails harmlessly past the defence.
Bolton 1-0 Leeds
An early chance in the second half for Leeds as Antenucci breaks.
Bolton are just caught dozing but Antenucci spears his shot wide and into the side netting.
Bolton 1-0 Leeds
We're underway again at the Macron Stadium, where Alex Mowatt has replaced Luke Murphy.
Can Leeds pull a goal or two back?
Fortress Elland Road
Bolton v Leeds
Steve Evans has spoken to BBC Leeds this week about making Elland Road a fortress for the club once again.
United haven't won at home since February 2015, and they lost three consecutive matches there that resulted in Uwe Rosler's sacking.
"It is a major thing to change," Evans said, "that an opposition manager thinks I will take a point at Elland Road.
"I think we need to create that atmosphere and the only way we can create that enthusiasm (from the fans) is for the product to be right."
"It's magnificent!"
Bolton v Leeds
BBC Leeds have spoken to former Leeds United striker Tony Yeboah on his work with the club.
Yeboah works for the club's charitable foundation, and he is happy to be involved with Leeds again.
"I'm very excited to see the Leeds fans again," he told Adam Pope. "It's been a long time and I can't wait."
You can hear the interview here.
Noel on the goal
Bolton 1-0 Leeds
Noel Whelan
Ex-Leeds United striker
This punching thing isn’t working.
He's come flying out like Superman and you're expecting him to take it into his body.
He's come out flapping, it's gone out for a corner and then Leeds haven’t marked up properly.
He one man you should be marking, Ameobi, isn’t marked.
Get Involved
Bolton 1-0 Leeds
HALF-TIME: BOLTON 1-0 LEEDS
530 days since Shola Ameobi scored a goal - and he's put Bolton in front against Leeds.
It's deja vu for Leeds fans, trailing after 30 minutes, and there's a brief chorus of boos from the packed away end.
They've not been as strong as they were against Fulham, with both Wood and Adeyemi seeing good chances go begging.
Can they change their fortunes after the break? Get in touch with us @wysdaily
Bolton 1-0 Leeds
Two minutes of added time, with Bolton content to sit back and Leeds trying their best to change their fortunes before the break.