The convenience and supermarket sectors require different skill sets, Mr Greene has told BBC Radio 4's Today: "If I was looking at restaurants, it'd be foolish to imagine Michel Roux could run a McDonalds and a McDonalds' manager could run Le Gavroche.
"Just because they're both in restaurants doesn't mean they would be good at different formats."
Former Morrisons stores relaunched and FA Cup comes to Thackley
Martin Coldrick
BBC Local Live
The top stories in Leeds and West Yorkshire this lunchtime are:
By Martin Coldrick
Live updates for Leeds and West Yorkshire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Tuesday with the latest news, sport, weather and travel updates from across the area.
West Yorkshire's weather: A clear evening turning cloudy later
Keeley Donovan
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
There'll be clear spells in places this evening and at first tonight, but cloud amounts will increase through the night with a top temperature of about 9C (48F).
Tuesday will be cloudy with hill fog and drizzle over the Pennines at first, but brighter later.
It'll feel mild with a top temperature of about 12C (54F).
Coming up on BBC Look North
Harry Gration
Presenter, BBC Look North
Join us on BBC One at 18:30 for Look North.
The draw for the First Round of the FA Cup takes place tonight and it's being held right here in Yorkshire.
Thackley Juniors FC in Bradford has been given the honour of hosting the event after Bradford City went all the way to the quarter-finals last season.
We'll be reporting live from the club and you can watch the draw on BBC Two from 19:00.
Cougars captain praises players over reaction to Danny Jones' death
BBC West Yorkshire Sport
Keighley Cougars captain James Feather has said he would have "fully understood" if any of the club's players had quit following the death of half-back Danny Jones in May.
Feather was speaking to BBC West Yorkshire Sport following Sunday's game dedicated to Jones' memory, which saw the Cougars beaten 36-20 by the Welsh national side.
He said: "For the lads to go out, pull their boots on and play and still get to the finals like we did, that's a credit to their character and what they wanted to do for Danny."
CCTV appeal over attacks on staff at Huddersfield station
CCTV images have been published showing a man police want to speak to followingattacks on two members of staff at Huddersfield railway stationearlier this month.
The attacks took place at about 15:15 on Thursday 8 October and saw a "heavily intoxicated" man pushing one staff member into the ticket barriers and punching another in the stomach.
Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police.
Huddersfield Town 'on a good run' - Whitehead
James Deighton
BBC West Yorkshire Sport
Huddersfield Town's Dean Whitehead says he can detect an increase in overall performance from his teammates in recent weeks, despite Saturdays 2-1 home defeat to Derby.
Whitehead was prominent again as Town battled hard against the high flyers, and has told BBC Radio Leeds he's not downhearted at the team's overall position after 13 games.
He says: "We've been on a good run, we're improving all the time. We've got lots of young players improving and playing more games in the Championship will help them."
Ghoulish and ghostly parade invades Haworth Main Street
Keighley News
There were spooky goings-on in Haworth at the weekend as the village held its annual Halloween spectacular and was overtaken by ghosts, ghouls and goblins.
Warning over West Yorkshire's disappearing hedgehogs
Richard Edwards
Journalist, BBC Radio Leeds
I've been at a house in Dewsbury today which is home to 140 hedgehogs to find out more about why these spiky creatures are disappearing at a worrying rate.
According to the organisers of Wild About Gardens Week, hedgehogs - as well as other UK animal species - need our help after a big decline in the past 50 years.
Vicky Greenwood, who runs this rescue and rehab centre, tells me people concreting or paving over gardens is a big problem for hedgehogs.
She says: "They can travel up to two miles a night but they need a network of gardens to find food to survive."
Wales coach John Kear 'proud' as players remember Danny Jones
James Deighton
BBC West Yorkshire Sport
Wales beat Keighley 36-20 at Cougar Park yesterday ina very special match to remember former player Danny Jones (pictured).
A crowd of just over 1,000 gave a boost to a fund set up in the name of the 29-year-old Keighley Cougars and Wales starwho died in May after suffering a cardiac arrest during a match.
Wales coach John Kear says his players were delighted to play their part in the occasion: "The Keighley players should be very proud and I'm very proud of our players too."
Homeless and destitute: Eleven years as an asylum seeker in Leeds
Emma Glasbey
Journalist, BBC Look North
On BBC Inside Out tonight, I report on the plight of homeless and destitute asylum seekers in Yorkshire, including a man from Leeds who only gets by on the goodwill of friends and charities.
Reza, not his real name, is originally from Iran and came to the UK 11 years ago. He's tried to claim asylum twice but has been rejected. He's not allowed to work or to claim benefits.
The government doesn't want him here but hasn't deported him. He tells me: "It's a very bad situation. Life is very tough."
Find out more on Inside Out on BBC One at 19:30.
Arson arrest over Bradford house fire
A man's been arrested on suspicion of arson after police were called to an address on fire in Barham Terrace.
Officers managed to bring a 29-year-old to safety after forcing their way into the property at about 20:00 yesterday.
The man was taken to hospital where he's being treated for the effects of breathing in smoke. He's currently in a stable condition.
Thackley Juniors celebrate 'massive occasion' as FA Cup comes to club
The FA Cup comes to Bradford tonight and players and staff at Thackley Juniors Football Club will be able to get their hands on the famous trophy.
The draw for the first round proper of the competition will be made at the club to recognise the work the team's done for grassroots football.
Thackley Chairman Matt Everett says: "It's all about the kids. All our junior members will get the chance to have their pictures taken with the Cup. It's a massive occasion."
Memorial skate park set for go-ahead after cash boost
Yorkshire Evening Post
Community campaigners have secured a £50,000 grant to help build a new skate park in south Leeds in memory of a skater killed in a car accident last year.
West Yorkshire's weather: A breezy but dry afternoon ahead
Lisa Gallagher
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
It'll be a breezy afternoon with variable amounts of cloud.
There'll be some bright or sunny spells at times and it'll stay dry.
The top temperature about 13C (55F).
Your West Yorkshire pictures: Sunrise silhouette at Austhorpe, Leeds
Martin Coldrick
BBC Local Live
Thanks to Gerry Symes in Garforth for sending us this atmospheric picture of sunrise over Brown Moor, Austhorpe.
We always love to feature the best pictures you've taken of West Yorkshire. Why not email or tweet your photographs to us?
Travel update: Road closed in Leeds centre after accident
BBC Travel
North Street in Leeds is currently closed in both directions between the Benson Street junction and the Concord Street junction because of an accident involving a bus.
House destroyed in suspected arson attack in Bradford
Bradford Telegraph and Argus
A house was destroyed in an apparent arson attack in Bradford last night which saw firefighters from Bradford and Idle stations called to the incident in Barham Terrace, Ravenscliffe.
Butterley spillway protestor pledges to continue fight
BBC Look North, Yorkshire
A man from West Yorkshire has vowed to fight on after losing a High Court battle to save Butterley reservoir spillway, near Marsden, from being rebuilt.
Colin Anderson was trying to persuade a High Court judge to overturn a government ruling allowing Yorkshire Water to rebuild the stone overflow system with concrete.
He raised £12,000 in donations to take the case before the High Court, but Judge Behrens ruled against him last week.
Tourists lose despite rearguard action by Yorkshire's Rashid
BBC Sport
Yorkshire's Adil Rashid couldn't quite salvage a draw for England who have lost the second Test to Pakistan by 178 runs in Dubai.
Rashid (pictured) was the last man out for 61 with just 6.3 overs remaining. Pakistan lead the series 1-0 with one match to play.
Earlier, Yorkshire's Joe Root became the second youngest England batsman to reach and pass 3,000 test runs when he was out for 71.
Coming up on BBC Look North
BBC Look North, Yorkshire
Join us on BBC One at 13:30 for Look North as we report on the plight of some asylum seekers in Yorkshire.
The Red Cross says so far this year it's already supported more than 800 destitute asylum seekers in the region.
We've been to meet one man who's twice been rejected for asylum and who currently relies on charities and friends to survive.
Ex-detective 'appalled' over force ditching traditional helmet
Huddersfield Examiner
One of West Yorkshire’s most celebrated detectives says he's “appalled” the force has ditched the traditional policeman’s helmet.
My Local entrepreneur promises new approach
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
How will My Local chief executive Mike Greene make 130 former Morrisons convenience stores work from their relaunch today when the Bradford-based supermarket chain couldn't?
The convenience and supermarket sectors require different skill sets, Mr Greene has told BBC Radio 4's Today: "If I was looking at restaurants, it'd be foolish to imagine Michel Roux could run a McDonalds and a McDonalds' manager could run Le Gavroche.
"Just because they're both in restaurants doesn't mean they would be good at different formats."
Travel update: Delays on A1(M) and M1 after accident
BBC Travel
Two lanes are currently closed and there's queuing traffic on the A1(M) northbound between J42, A63 (Selby fork) and J43, M1 (Hook Moor), because of a serious accident.
Congestion is as far as M1 to J47, A642 (Garforth).
Meerkats return to Leeds Tropical World after failed bid for freedom
The much-loved meerkats at one of Leeds' most popular visitor attractions have returned home following their audacious Great Escape-style breakout last month.
Repairs to the meerkat enclosure at the council-run Tropical World have been completed, after its occupants managed to tunnel their way out and into a nearby section of cactus beds.
An eagle-eyed member of the public spotted the escapees and they were returned safe and sound to their family and friends.
'Urgent' appeal over missing Leeds man thought be in Batley
An "urgent" appeal's been made over the disappearance of a 25-year-old man from Leeds who's been missing for just under a week.
Joshua Maude was reported missing on Tuesday and it's thought he may be sleeping rough in Batley.
He's described as white, about 5ft 11ins tall, slim, with blonde/brown hair and stubble.
New campaign after 'concerning' road crash figures
Bradford Telegraph and Argus
Campaigners will use shock tactics to encourage the next generation of Bradford's drivers to slow down, as new figures reveal a sharp rise in collisions attended by the city's firefighters.
Former Morrisons stores relaunched under new brand
Convenience stores previously operated by Bradford-based supermarket chain Morrisons are being run by a new owner from today.
Morrisons sold off the stores earlier this year claiming they weren't profitable. Fourteen branches across Yorkshire and 130 nationally are relaunched today under the MyLocal brand.
Retail entrepreneur Mike Greene, who featured on Channel 4's Secret Millionaire programme, paid £25m for the stores.
Missing woman 'may be in Bradford'
Concerns are growing for the welfare of a woman from Pakistan who's disappeared after arriving on a flight to the UK.
Negeena Kousar, 26, is believed to have arrived on a flight to Manchester Airport on 29 September and police believe she may be in Bradford as she has relatives there.
Det Insp Ryan Bragg says: "Negeena's family are concerned for her, as are the police. I'd ask her to get in touch to let everyone know she is okay."
North Leeds school submits expansion plan
Yorkshire Evening Post
Plans have been submitted for the expansion of Gledhow Primary School in Leeds to help meet the demand for primary school places in the north of the city.
Lost film gems showcased at Leeds railway station
Lauren Potts
BBC News, Yorkshire
Scenes from the Great Yorkshire Show in 1902 and from Leeds in 1978 (pictured) are just two of the forgotten gems being beamed onto screens at railway stations across the UK.
From newsreels to advertisements, home movies to forgotten TV programmes, these films have only just been unearthed by the British Film Institute.
The project is part of a scheme to turn stations into destinations in their own right. I've been finding out more.
Changes ahead for Leeds United as Evans considers new signings
James Deighton
BBC West Yorkshire Sport
New Leeds United head coach Steve Evans will discuss possible new signings with chairman Massimo Cellino this week.
He's told BBC West Yorkshire Sport he's identified areas to strengthen and a few players who could be moved on.
He says: "We're overloaded in some areas and, dare I say it, we may be overloaded with players who aren't going to play if I'm picking the team. We need to do something on that front."
Travel update: Traffic delays on A644 in Mirfield
BBC Travel
Very slow traffic's currently being reported on the A644 Wakefield Road in Mirfield at the Cooper Bridge roundabout.
West Yorkshire's weather: A dry day with sunny spells
Lisa Gallagher
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
It'll be a breezy day with variable amounts of cloud.
There'll be bright or sunny spells at times and it'll remain dry.
The winds will be moderate to fresh southeasterly with a top temperature of about 13C (55F).
Schoolgirl finds 15 apostrophe crimes on 15-minute walk
Bradford Telegraph and Argus
A nine-year-old deaf Bradford schoolgirl found 15 examples of the incorrect use of apostrophes during a 15-minute walk in the district.
Travel update: Road closed in Leeds after water main burst
BBC Travel
Copley Hill in Leeds is currently closed in both directions between the B6154 Wellington Road junction and the Whitehall Road junction.
This is due to a burst water main. A diversion's in operation as signed.