Doing some simple maths earlier, I worked out you'd need at least 22 of these plants to replace the coal power station at Ferrybridge which is due to close by next March.
The government is, of course, committed to cutting our carbon dioxide output by 2020 - but Friends of the Earth warns that while multifuel burning does indeed produce less carbon dioxide than burning coal, it only produces about 5% less.
Woman dies after being hit by car at Garforth bus stop
An 82-year-old woman from Garforth who was seriously injured after being hit by a car while she waited at a bus stop in Leeds earlier this month has died.
The sculptures are intended to take people on a journey around some of the city's most iconic locations, including Leeds City Museum, Trinity Leeds and Kirkgate Market.
Sculptor Ian Kirkpatrick says the works are all inspired by artefacts in the Leeds Museums and Galleries collection. "I wanted to engage with local history and use it to examine the way graphics and imagery were used during the war."
Kelly admits 'rollercoaster of emotions' after FA Cup win
Halifax Town boss Darren Kelly admits he's feeling "a rollercoaster of emotions" after his side's FA Cup win over Guiseley, which wins the club a place in the first round proper of the competition.
Road closed in Leeds city centre due to flooding
After today's heavy rain in Leeds, there are problems in parts of the city centre due to flooding. This is the latest from Leeds Travel Info.
Andrea Jenkyns, Conservative MP for Morley and Outwood, tells BBC Radio Leeds patients won't be put at risk. "When people are overworked they make mistakes. It's the right thing to reduce their hours to protect them and patients."
Halifax's Hannah Cockroft gets ready to go for gold
Halifax paralympic gold medallist Hannah Cockroft could make it two gold medals at the World Paralympic championships as she takes part in the T34 800m race at Doha.
West Yorkshire's weather: Clear spells followed by more cloud
Clear spells will spread north this evening with some mist patches developing before the cloud increases, with a minimum temperature of about 8C (46F).
Thursday will see outbreaks of rain spreading from the west, initially some heavy bursts but weakening as it spreads east.
The top temperature will be about 13C (55F).
Travel update: Traffic delays on M62 and M621 near Leeds
There's currently queuing traffic on the M62 westbound between J28, A650 (Tingley) and J27, M621 (Gildersome), because of an earlier broken down vehicle.
All lanes have been re-opened but congestion remains as far as J30, A642 (Rothwell) and on M1 to J44, A639 (Leeds South).
Join us on BBC One at 18:30 for Look North as we report from Leeds where thousands of junior doctors from across Yorkshire are due to gather this evening.
They're planning to protest about proposed changes to their hours and pay.
The government wants to introduce new contracts as part of plans to make the NHS a seven-day-a-week service, but doctors say the changes could affect patient safety.
Your West Yorkshire pictures: Stoodley Pike in the mist
Thanks to Andrew Naylor for sending us this shot of Stoodley Pike near Hebden Bridge, as caught on camera this afternoon through the mist and rain. Pretty much summing up today's weather.
We always love to feature the best pictures you've taken of West Yorkshire. Pleaseemailortweetyour photographs to us.
Doing the maths: Does new Ferrybridge power station add up?
Earlier today we heard a new multifuel power station will be built at Ferrybridge, one which burns waste material from industrial and commercial premises.
Patricia Taylor died in Leeds General Infirmary on Tuesday. She was being treated following the incident on the morning of Saturday 17 October on the A63 Selby Road in Garforth.
The driver of the car, a 56-year-old man from Selby, who was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving remains on bail pending further inquiries.
Halifax's Hannah Cockroft wins second gold in Doha
Halifax paralympic champion Hannah Cockroft has led home a British 1-2-3 to win gold in the T34 800m at the IPC Athletics World Championships in Doha.
Cockroft, 23, beat team-mate Mel Nicholls into second with 14-year-old debutant Kare Adenegan third.
It was the first clean sweep of the championships and gives Britain a ninth gold of the meeting.
Leeds United head coach Evans looking at possible signings
Speaking at a media briefing this afternoon, new Leeds United head coach Steve Evans says he's speaking to a couple of clubs about possible signings.
He adds he is also talking to several potential candidates about becoming his first team coach.
Meanwhile, keeper Marco Silvestri will start in tomorrow's home game against Blackburn.
Keighley pub operator fined for not having TV licence
A company which runs a Keighley pub has been fined £600 for using a TV on the premises without a licence.
'Ambushed by art': World War One remembered in Leeds city centre
The creator of a series of sculptures inspired by images of World War One and placed around Leeds city centre says he hopes the works will leave people "ambushed by the art".
The sculptures are intended to take people on a journey around some of the city's most iconic locations, including Leeds City Museum, Trinity Leeds and Kirkgate Market.
Sculptor Ian Kirkpatrick says the works are all inspired by artefacts in the Leeds Museums and Galleries collection. "I wanted to engage with local history and use it to examine the way graphics and imagery were used during the war."
Travel update: Delays on M62 eastbound after fire
There's currently queuing traffic on the M62 eastbound between J22, A672 (Rishworth Moor) and J23, A640 (Huddersfield), because of an earlier vehicle fire. All lanes have been re-opened.
Junior doctors hit the streets in Leeds in protest at new contracts
Thousands of junior doctors are expected to hold a protest in Leeds later against what they say is the imposition of a new contract by the government.
The Department of Health says it wants to introduce seven-day working in the NHS while reducing doctors' hours, but junior doctors say it'll cut their pay and could jeopardise patients.
Victim of 'targeted' attack in Batley urged to come forward
A "targeted" attack by a group of men on a taxi passenger in Batley last night is connected to a "disagreement" between two local groups, police say.
The attack, on Field Lane at about 19:20 on Tuesday, took place after the taxi in which the man was being driven was rammed from behind.
Det Insp Stef Wiseman says: "At this stage the victim has not come forward to the police and we'd urge him to do so, so this incident can be properly investigated."
New Ferrybridge power station 'no direct replacement for coal plant'
The new multifuel power station which has been given the go-ahead today at Ferrybridge is in no way a direct replacement for the coal-fired plant here which is due to close by March 2016.
When it's up and running in about three years, the new plant will produce electricity for about 160,000 homes. The current coal-fired power station produces fuel for about two million homes.
What we're seeing here is a change driven entirely by climate change and the need to cut emissions.
Bradford City forward Billy Clarke signs new deal
Bradford City forward Billy Clarke has signed a new two-and-a-half-year deal at Valley Parade until June 2018.
The 27-year-old scored 14 goals in 46 appearances last season as the Bantams reached the FA Cup quarter finals.
The former Ipswich and Blackpool man missed the last two months with a knee injury but is expected to return for the League One game against Millwall on Saturday.
Halifax man's disappearance 'very much out of character'
Police say they're "increasingly concerned" for the welfare of a Halifax man who's been missing for more than two days.
John Demach, 48, was last seen at about 20:25 on Monday when he left the Belgrave Social Club in Claremount Road. Police say his disappearance is "very much out of character".
He's described as white, of medium build, with short thinning brown/grey hair and is believed to be wearing a dark blue jumper and black work trousers.
Taxi passenger victim of 'targeted' attack in Batley
A taxi passenger was attacked by several men in Batley last night after the vehicle he was being driven in was rammed from behind, in what police are calling a "targeted assault".
The incident took place at about 19:20 as the taxi was driving along Field Lane. After being rammed by a black Nissan Navara pick-up, the passenger got out of the vehicle and was attacked.
The Nissan was later found burned out in Lidgate Gardens, Dewsbury. The victim of the attack has not yet come forward, say police.
Drivers warned over flooding on Leeds Inner Ring Road
With the rain falling across West Yorkshire, there appear to be some problems at the moment on the Leeds Inner Ring Road with drivers being warned of flooding.
New power station's 'positive contribution to electricity supply'
The company behind plans for a new multifuel power station at Ferrybridge has welcomed the government's go-ahead for the facility.
Multifuel Energy, a joint venture including energy company SSE, says the new power station - which will burn commercial and industrial refuse - will cut the amount of waste going to landfill.
Tom Maillet, from Multifuel, says the new power station "can make a positive, low-carbon contribution to the UK’s electricity supply".
Leeds music teacher Leroy 'still a winner' despite missing out on MOBO gong
A Leeds music teacher says he's "still a winner" despite missing out at last night's MOBO Awards.
Leroy Johnson, a music coach at John Smeaton Academy, was nominated as Best Gospel Act but lost out to Faith Child at the Mobo pre-awards ceremony.
Despite this, Leroy tells BBC Radio Leeds the nomination was "crazy, fantastic" and it's given him "a really massive kickstart to go onwards and upwards".
Tributes paid to much-loved Leeds football coach
Tributes have poured in from across the football community in Leeds after the sudden death of a much-loved football manager.
They're criticising government proposals to change their hours and pay, as part of plans to make the NHS a seven-day-a-week service.
Health correspondent Jamie Coulson will have the latest ahead of the demonstration.
Two in critical condition after collision in Bradford
Two men are in a critical condition in hospital following a serious collision in Bradford in the early hours of today.
The incident happened on Northcote Road at about 00:30 when a black VW Golf collided with three parked vehicles. The Golf was then hit by a grey Range Rover.
The two occupants of the Golf were taken to hospital with serious head injuries while the Range Rover driver was unhurt.
A third occupant of the Golf, an 18-year-old man from Manningham, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and remains in custody.
West Yorkshire's weather: A cloudy and rainy afternoon
It'll be a cloudy afternoon with poor visibility and outbreaks of rain, heavy and persistent for a time before it begins to clear.
There'll be a gentle south-east breeze and a top temperature of about 13C (55F).
Leeds United fans urged to applaud memory of lifesaver Skye
Leeds United fans are being urged to pay tribute to a teenager whose sudden death gave four people the gift of life.
MP's Harold Wilson statue plea: Huddersfield got there first
With Huddersfield Labour MP Barry Sheerman holding a debate in Parliament today calling for a full-size statue of former prime minister Harold Wilson at Westminster, perhaps he has something like this in mind?
This statue of Huddersfield-born Lord Wilson, who died in 1995, was unveiled outside the town's grand railway station in 1999.
It was unveiled by then prime minister Tony Blair and stands at a height of 8ft. Controversially, though, it doesn't feature his trademark pipe - at the request of his wife Lady Wilson.
'Rare' phenomenon sparks Guiseley house fire
A "rare but not impossible" phenomenon caused a fire at a house in Guiseley earlier this week, which left a bedroom severely damaged and the rest of the house affected by smoke.
The fire, at an unoccupied house in Old Hollings Hill on Monday afternoon, was caused when strong sunlight shining onto a mirror was reflected onto a window frame which then ignited.
Fire investigator Jamie Lister says: "Although rare, these types of fires do tend to occur at this time of year when the sun's low in the sky."
Mum's horror at maggot in son's chocolate biscuit
A horrified mum from Shipley says her young son nearly ate a live maggot as it wiggled out of a chocolate biscuit he was about to eat.
Energy minister praises 'exciting' plans for new Ferrybridge power station
A new multifuel power station at Ferrybridge which has just been given the go-ahead by the government is an "exciting project",according to energy minister Lord Bourne.
The power station, known as FM2 and which will take about three years to build,will burn commercial and industrial refuse which would otherwise have been destined for landfill.
Lord Bourne says: "This exciting project that will turn waste into energy is a great example of how innovation can help to power our homes and add to our energy mix."
Praise for Sinfield as player completes switch from league to union
Kevin Sinfield will help bring success to Yorkshire Carnegie, according to the club's ex-centre Rob Vickerman.
Rugby league legend Sinfield has switched codes this week as he begins training with his new Yorkshire team mates.
Vickerman says the former Leeds Rhino captain will have a big impact on Carnegie, adding: "He's known around the world for being successful at what he does."
New Ferrybridge power station 'could open in three years'
More on the news that a new power station is to be built at Ferrybridge, just months after it was announced the coal-fired facility there is to close by March next year.
The government's given the green light to a new "multifuel" power station which will use refuse and industrial and commercial waste which would've ended up in landfill.
The new power station, owned and run by SSE, will be capable of producing up to 90 megawatts of electricity and could be up and running in about three years, the government says.
Jobs boost at Ferrybridge as government announces new power station
Hundreds of jobs will be created at Ferrybridge power station near Knottingley with the government saying it's given the go-ahead to a new multifuel facility at the site.
The news comes just five months after Ferrybridge's owners SSE announced the closure of a coal-fired power station at the site deemed to be "no longer economical".
The government says the construction of the power station could bring about 500 jobs to the area, with about 35 permanent positions once it's operational.
Where have all the flowers gone? Bradford Council's park plans scrutinised
I've been in a somewhat soggy Myrtle Park in Bingley this morning, one of the parks which will be affected if plans by Bradford Council are approved later today.
The council says it can no longer afford to maintain as many plants and flowers in public spaces and wants to cut expenditure on them by about 80% - meaning many will be removed.
The council says this should save about £200,000 over the next couple of years alone. It's not been agreed yet, though, and there's sure to be some pretty stiff debate about it later.