Huddersfield MP calls for 'moment of sanity' over Yorkshire HS2 plans
The Labour MP for Huddersfield has asked for a "moment of sanity" over the planned HS2 rail route, after the government announced plans for the Yorkshire phase of the high speed line would be unveiled before the end of the year.
In the Commons, Barry Sheerman said "hidden costs" would raise the project's price tag to £160bn and called on the government to "stop this nonsense and invest in things that really work".
Transport Minister Robert Mr Goodwill responded: "I think the question you need to ask yourself is: What's the cost of not progressing HS2?"
Yorkshire HS2 plans unveiled 'before end of year' and Leeds United's tribute to young organ donor
Speaking later on The Apprentice: You're Fired, she told Jack Dee: "I wanted to tell Lord Sugar he was wrong. But who am I to tell him he's wrong? So I just thought, say nothing and leave with some dignity."
Live updates for Leeds and West Yorkshire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Friday with the latest news, sport, weather and travel updates from across the area.
West Yorkshire's weather: A dry evening, but heavy rain later
This evening it'll become dry in all parts but light winds will allow low cloud and fog to develop with heavy rain spreading from the south by morning and lows of about 8C (46F).
Tomorrow will see a wet morning with some heavy rain for a time before the rain turns lighter from the south.
It'll be a drier afternoon and will feel mild with a top temperature tomorrow of about 15C (59F).
More news from Yorkshire: Coming up on BBC Look North
Join us on BBC One at 18:30 for Look North as we report live from the biggest Nato military exercise for 12 years which is currently under way right now in Europe.
About 36,000 troops from more than 30 countries are involved in the land, sea and air training.
A team from Yorkshire's Catterick Garrison is commanding a quarter of the exercise and our reporter's out in Spain with them.
Warning to drivers over extra traffic near Elland Road
Drivers are being warned to expect delays around Elland Road this evening as Leeds United take on Blackburn.
Pontefract's Town End junction to close for resurfacing
Roads around Pontefract’s notorious Town End junction will be closed as work to replace it with two roundabouts enters its final phase.
Rescue of stranded horse at Sowerby Bridge caught on camera
Frankie the horse was stranded for about 36 hours in a culvert on moorland at Rishworth, Sowerby Bridge, before he was found after a "desperate search" for him in thick fog.
Frankie's owners Claire Robinson and Lee Gibbison say he's now feeling fine.
Huddersfield Town striker Bojaj extends deal to 2017
Huddersfield Town striker Flo Bojaj has extended his contract with the club until the summer of 2017.
The 19-year-old made his debut for the Terriers in their 2-0 Championship win over MK Dons earlier this month.
"It's important now that everyone keeps their feet on the floor, Flo included," Huddersfield boss Chris Powell told the club's website.
Woman dies after being hit by van in Lupset
A 74-year-old woman's died after being hit by a van in Lupset.
She was crossing Dewsbury Road at about 18:15 on Wednesday when she was hit by a blue VW Transporter van and suffered fatal injuries.
Police are asking for anyone who saw the crash to get in touch.
West Yorkshire rail rolling stock 'six years older than national average'
New figures showing some trains in West Yorkshire are about six years older than the national average are more evidence of the North-South divide on transport, campaigners are claiming.
While most British rolling stock is on average about 20 years old, statistics published by the Office of Rail and Road show Northern Rail's trains are on average about 26 years old.
Chris Hyomes, a Pontefract-based campaigner from RailFuture, says: "For growth to continue and to accommodate more people out of their cars we need a programme of new rolling stock and coaches."
Yorkshire HS2 plans unveiled 'by end of year' and MEPs back carbon monoxide safety law
The top stories in Leeds and West Yorkshire today:
Long queue as Jeremy Corbyn pays first visit to Yorkshire as Labour leader
Students have been queuing in Leeds this afternoon to get a glimpse of Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn.
He's speaking in the Great Hall at Leeds University - his first visit to Yorkshire since he became the party's leader.
MEPs back call for EU carbon monoxide law
MEPs have backed proposed legislation to improve carbon monoxide safety in holiday accommodation across Europe.
Politicians have voted in favour of the report which calls for EU-wide minimum tourism safety standards.
It comes after a coroner said safety standards should be improved following the deaths of two Wakefield children from carbon monoxide poisoning while on holiday in Corfu.
York centre Greg Minikin signs two-year deal with Castleford
Castleford Tigers have signed centre Greg Minikin from York City Knights on a two-year deal.
The 20-year-old scored 16 tries in 25 games for York during the 2015 season.
On the club's website, Minikin says: "The club's on the up and came close to silverware in the last two years. It’s an exciting time ."
Bradford's 'renaissance' showcased at city conference
About 1,000 delegates are attending a conference in Bradford today showing off what organisers are calling the city's "renaissance".
Bradford Now is the theme of the fourth annual Business Conference and is taking place at the new multimillion-pound David Hockney building at Bradford College
Delegates are being offered food and drink from Bradford's new bars and restaurants and are due to get an update on the city's new Broadway Centre which opens next week.
Bingley man jailed for sex abuse of boys at approved school
A Bingley pensioner has been jailed for abusing boys at a school for teenagers with behavioural problems where he worked as a housemaster.
Pudsey's Nile Wilson praises GB gymnasts' 'history-making' performance
Pudsey gymnast Nile Wilson says it "hasn't sunk in yet" that he and his GB teammates have won their first ever World Championship team medal with silver in Glasgow.
He's told BBC West Yorkshire Sport's Katherine Hannah: "It was incredible - the atmosphere in the arena and that performance. To come away with a silver medal was history-making."
Charlotte Bronte subject of critically-acclaimed new biography
Leading Bronte Parsonage Museum figures have leapt to the defence of a controversial new book about the literary sisters detailing some of the family's more bizarre eccentricities.
Leeds head coach Steve Evans bids for Premier League keeper
Leeds United head coach Steve Evans hopes to discover today if the club's been successful in its bid to bring in an as yet unnamed goalkeeper from the Premier League.
Keeper Marco Silvestri will start this evening's game against Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road with United seeking their first home win since March.
But head coach Steve Evans (pictured) is looking to give Silvestri some competition for the position.
Bradford road safety campaigner tells how he helped victims of crash
A campaigning dad, whose 15-year-old son was killed in a car crash, tried to help the victims of another smash, which has left two young men fighting for their lives.
Haworth gardener regains world record by planting 3,336 bedding plants in an hour
A world record set by a Haworth gardener then later lost to an American student is poised to return to British shores.
Keighley Cougars' Daley Williams given four-year ban
BBC Sport
Keighley Cougars centre Daley Williams has been given a four-year ban after testing positive for anabolic steroids.
Williams, 29, tested positive for drostanolone and a metabolite of stanozolol in an out of competition test by UK Anti-Doping on 5 March 2015.
He will serve a four-year ban back-dated to 8 April this year and running through to midnight on 7 April 2019.
Plans for Yorkshire phase of HS2 route unveiled 'before end of year'
Plans for phase two of the HS2 rail project will be set out "before the end of the year", the government has confirmed.
The first phase of the high speed rail initiative will link London with Birmingham, while phase two will see Birmingham linked with Manchester and Leeds.
Transport minister Robert Goodwill told the Commons: "We've committed to setting out the government's plan for the HS2 Phase Two route in an update to the House before the end of the year."
West Yorkshire's weather: A cloudy but drier afternoon ahead
This afternoon will stay cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle.
It'll slowly become drier for western and central parts.
The fresh southerly breeze will ease from the west and the top temperature will be about 14C (57F).
More news from West Yorkshire: Coming up on BBC Look North
Join us on BBC One at 13:30 for Look North as we get the latest on plans for new safety measures for holidaymakers - proposed after the deaths of two children from Wakefield.
The European Parliament has been considering whether to bring in carbon monoxide safety measures at holiday destinations after Christi and Bobby Shepherd died in Corfu in 2006.
They were overcome by fumes from a faulty hot water boiler housed in an outbuilding at their hotel.
Political animals: Leeds MP's doggie duo win Parliamentary prize
Andrea Jenkyns, the Conservative MP for Morley and Outwood, is celebrating as her two dogs Lady and Godiva have just been named Westminster Dog of the Year.
Organisers say the contest is "open to all parliamentarians' dogs, regardless of breed, creed or pawlitical persuasion".
Kirklees garden sell-off plan criticised and Leeds United's tribute to young organ donor
The top stories in Leeds and West Yorkshire this lunchtime:
Jumbo Records in Leeds 'one of UK's best record shops'
A Leeds record shop has been named one of the best in the UK by readers of The Guardian.
Jumbo Records was founded in 1971 and has moved twice - from its original home in the Queen's Arcade to the Merrion Centre and latterly to the St Johns Centre.
Huddersfield residents urged to have their say over garden sell-off plans
Residents in Huddersfield who say they'll lose their gardens if council plans to sell off the land get the go-ahead, are being urged to take part in a public consultation on the proposals.
The council-owned land on Taylor Hill Road has been rented, sometimes for decades, by local residents and used for gardens, garages and sheds.
In a statement, the council says the sell-off plans - contained in its Local Plan - will be open to consultation from 9 November.
The authority adds: "We'd encourage anyone who has comments on the draft allocations to submit these during the consultation period."
Heavy rain causes flooding in parts of West Yorkshire - and more rain due today
Thanks to Edward Carr and Jeremy Harmer for sending in these pictures of flooding in Farsley and Calverley yesterday due to the heavy rain.
With more rain forecast today for West Yorkshire, we'd like to hear from you if you've been affected by the flooding.
Tweet us or email us if you've been affected and please send us your pictures.
Pensioner killed while walking her dog in Lupset
A woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle while walking her dog.
Leeds United tribute to teenage fan whose donated organs saved four lives
Leeds United will pay tribute tonight to one of their young fans who died last week and whose donated organs have since saved at least four other lives.
There'll be a round of applause before tonight's match against Blackburn to remember Skye Thompson, 17, from Sheffield.
Skye's mum Helen told BBC Radio Leeds' Liz Green: "We'd not discussed it. I just thought it'd be something she'd want to do."
Kirklees Council's garden sell-off 'would be disastrous for residents'
Residents living on a street in Huddersfield say they'll lose their gardens, garages, greenhouses and sheds if plans by Kirklees Council to sell off the land get the go-ahead.
Several people living along Taylor Hill Road rent their gardens from the council but the authority now wants to sell the land to developers so new houses can be built there.
Bad news for former BBC Radio Leeds presenter Ruth Whiteley last night as she was kicked out of The Apprentice by Lord Sugar.
Speaking later on The Apprentice: You're Fired, she told Jack Dee: "I wanted to tell Lord Sugar he was wrong. But who am I to tell him he's wrong? So I just thought, say nothing and leave with some dignity."
Keighley firework yobs 'put lives in danger'
Police have condemned the reckless behaviour of people seen hurling lit fireworks from a vehicle while driving through Keighley.
England centre Burgess to stay at Bath, says coach
Dewsbury-born England centre Sam Burgess will stay at Bath and continue in rugby union,according to his coach Mike Ford.
The 26-year-old has been given time off to consider his future and has been in talks with his former rugby league side South Sydney Rabbitohs, less than a year after switching codes.
"This is the time that he becomes a better rugby union player," Ford told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
Council garden sell-off plans criticised and Bradford 'renaissance' celebrated
The top stories in Leeds and West Yorkshire so far today:
Pudsey's Nile Wilson helps GB men claim team silver at World Championships
Pudsey's Nile Wilson has helped Great Britain Men's team to an historic silver medal at the World Gymnastics Championships.
Wilson says they pushed hard to finish ahead of former world champions China, who finished up taking the bronze.
"That's what we came out to do and that's what we did. I'm so proud to be a part of this amazing team and we were relentless," says Wilson.
North's ageing trains 'a laughing stock' according to rail campaigners
Decades of under-investment in trains have made the north a “laughing stock”, with a transport system not fit for a burgeoning economy, rail campaigners have said.