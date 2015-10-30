Better transport connections between Yorkshire and the North West are one of three immediate priorities the Government has set for a newly formed commission tasked with delivering big ideas to improve the country’s infrastructure.
It was sparked by the BBC’s World War One at Home campaign which ran in partnership with IWM across all 39 of the BBC’s local radio stations last year and includes features gathered by local BBC journalists who worked closely with IWM and the Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC).
Telegraph and Argus: Woman hit by motorist in stolen car
By Trevor Gibbons
Live updates for Leeds and West Yorkshire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Monday with the latest news, sport, weather and travel updates from across the area.
West Yorkshire's weather: More rain and drizzle overnight but becoming drier tomorrow
Owain Wyn Evans
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
Thecloud will thicken again this evening with another band of rain and drizzle pushing up from the south.
Occasional heavy bursts of rain are possible over higher ground with a low temperature of 10C (50F).
Higher pressure building for the weekend means Saturday - Halloween - should be a drier day, if a little cloudy. Feeling mild for this time of year.
BBC Look North, Yorkshire
Join us on BBC One at 18:30 for Look North for the latest on Leeds United chairman Massimo Cellino's possible exit from the club.
We'll also hear how firefighters rescued Todd the terrier after he got trapped underground.
Leeds United chairman considers exit
BBC Sport
Leeds United chairman Massimo Cellino has admitted he's considering his future at the club after his latest Football League suspension.
Cellino is appealing against his second disqualification in a year.
The Italian has been disqualified under the owners' and directors' test after being found guilty of an offence under Italian tax legislation relating to the non-payment of VAT in June.
Northern rail connections key priority of new commission
Yorkshire Post
Leeds billboard features 'smoking' child
Yorkshire Evening Post
Animal rights charity PETA has launched a controversial new billboard campaign featuring a child smoking.
Stuart Harratt
BBC Local Live
The top stories in Leeds and West Yorkshire so far today include:
Crews finish filming period drama in Huddersfield
Huddersfield Examiner
Film crews have completed location work in Huddersfield on a massive new period drama.
Police commissioner issues Halloween warning
West Yorkshire's Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson is asking people to behave over Halloween and Bonfire Night.
Mr Burns-Williamson warns against anti-social behaviour and reminds people: "It is against the law to set fireworks off after 23:00."
Police have also produced a poster to put in your window if you don't want trick or treaters calling.
Is Halloween just parties and pumpkins?
BBC iWonder
With Halloween just around the corner on Saturday, BBC iWonder asks: Is there more to Halloween than parties and pumpkins?
Apparently its origins lie not in the US but back here in Britain.
The Ripper's first victim - 40 years ago today
Yorkshire Post
The darkest chapter in Yorkshire’s history began 40 years today - with a gruesome discovery by a Leeds milkman.
Travel update: Minor congestion across the county
BBC Travel
There are minor delays westbound between junction 24 of the A629 and junction 22 of the A672 in Calderdale.
Also, traffic is starting to build up both ways on the A61 in Eastgate, Leeds.
Huddersfield man grew cannabis to pay off drug debt
Huddersfield Examiner
A man has been given a suspended jail sentence after a judge heard he was helping to grow cannabis plants to pay off a drug debt.
Your pictures: Autumn beauty in all its glorious colour
Trevor Gibbons
BBC Local Live
To show there's more to Autumn than rain and low clouds, Bev Silverman from Leeds took this picture of autumnal colour in the leaves at Temple Newsam.
I like to share as many of your pictures as I can on Local Live, so do share your pictures of West Yorkshire with me using leeds.locallive@bbc.co.uk.
Trevor Gibbons
BBC Local Live
The top stories in Leeds and West Yorkshire so far today:
Stories of World War One brought to life in new ebook
BBC Radio Leeds
A collection of stories about the home front during World War One is brought back to life in a free, interactive BBC ebook.
You can download the book here.
Bradford Telegraph and Argus
Police have revealed a car that hit a woman on a busy road, leaving her hospitalised, had been stolen.
Travel update: Delays on M1 southbound near Lofthouse
BBC Travel
There is severe congestion on the M1 West Yorkshire.
A lane is closed on the entry slip road and there is queuing traffic southbound at J42 of the M62 (Lofthouse) because of an accident.
Bulls move to quash speculation concerning a winding-up petition
Trevor Gibbons
BBC Local Live
Bradford Bulls officials have moved to quash speculation concerning a winding-up petition launched against it this morning.
Marc Green, the club chairman, has issued a statement.
World War One At Home: Was the Tommies tin helmet designed in Halifax?
BBC Radio Leeds
To celebrate the launch of the World War One At Home ebook, why not revisit this story from the home front in West Yorkshire.
We investigated the claims that Alfred Bates, who ran a steel works in Reservoir Road, Halifax, should be credited as the designer of the Tommies tin helmet.
Man 'emotionally blackmailed' woman after brief relationship
Bradford Telegraph and Argus
A married mother-of-three was left scared by a stream of text messages from a man she had a brief sexual relationship with, a court heard.
West Yorkshire's weather: A drier afternoon ahead
Keeley Donovan
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
It'll become drier this afternoon with some brighter spells expected to develop.
It'll also feel rather mild with a maximum temperature of about 16C (61F).
BBC Look North, Yorkshire
Join us on BBC One at 13:30 for Look North as we get the latest news on how Chancellor George Osborne, who is visiting Yorkshire, plans to raise the money to spend on big transport and building projects.
And we'll be looking at the "nightmare" situation at Leeds United for Massimo Cellino.
Taliban school-shooting survivor visits Bradford
A boy who survived a Taliban attack on his school is visiting Bradford today.
Ahmad Nawaz was 14 when he was shot during a massacre in which 141 people died at the school in Peshawar in Pakistan last December.
He'll meet Bradford's Lord Mayor and speak to Johnathan I'Anson on BBC Radio Leeds after 4pm.
Trevor Gibbons
BBC Local Live
The top stories in Leeds and West Yorkshire so far today
Cellino: It's 'a nightmare' at Leeds United
Yorkshire Evening Post
Leeds United owner Massimo Cellino has admitted he is considering his future at the club and that his spell in charge is proving to be “a nightmare”.
Watch: Behind the scenes with the TV weather forecast
BBC Look North, Yorkshire
Watch BBC Yorkshire's new weather presenter Owain Wyn Evans' first live forecast captured in this behind the scenes video.
Midwives in Huddersfield singled out for praise over tongue-tied newborn babies project
Huddersfield Examiner
A project that has helped hundreds of newborn babies in Huddersfield has been singled out for praise.
Police offer 'no trick of treat' poster to download and put in windows
Trevor Gibbons
BBC Local Live
West Yorkshire Police says it wants everyone to have fun and enjoy the festivities over Halloween and bonfire night.
However, it says not everyone wants to take part and Halloween can leave some people feeling anxious.
The force has created a poster which can be downloaded to display in your home if you do not want trick or treaters at your door.
Leader of Kirklees Council in the studio taking your questions
BBC Radio Leeds
What do you want to ask the leader of Kirklees Council David Sheard?
He's in the BBC Radio Leeds studio with host Richard Stead to take your questions from 11:00.
You can call in with what you want to ask him on: 0845 3033333.
More praise for curry capital winners
Bradford Telegraph and Argus
Representativesfrom the restaurantsthat delivered Bradford'srecord-breaking fifth successive Curry Capital of Britaintitle have picked up more gongs at the Bradford Business Conference.
Trevor Gibbons
BBC Local Live
The top stories in Leeds and West Yorkshire so far today:
Jail for driver after 70mph Huddersfield car chase
Huddersfield Examiner
A motorist who led police on a 70mph car chase through Huddersfield has been jailed after driving while disqualified.
Man who sold drugs from moped in Leeds streets jailed
Yorkshire Evening Post
A criminal who was caught selling drugs from his moped in a busy street in Leeds has been jailed for three years.
Leeds United defeat: Listen to Steve Evans' post-match interview
Listen to Steve Evans' post-match interview after Leeds United's 0-2 defeat by Blackburn Rovers on Thursday night.
Early goals from Craig Conway and Jordan Rhodes helped Blackburn beat fellow strugglers Leeds at Elland Road.
Paedophile volunteer at Salvation Army exposed
Halifax Courier
A paedophile OAP has been working as a volunteer for the Salvation Army and helped shape religious studies in Calderdale schools - despite being jailed for sickening attacks on a schoolgirl.
Trevor Gibbons
BBC Local Live
The top stories in Leeds and West Yorkshire so far today:
West Yorkshire's weather: A very wet start to the morning
Owain Wyn Evans
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
Today we'll see a cloudy and wet start, with some heavy outbreaks of rain, but it should be lighter by this afternoon.
The gentle southerly breeze will strengthen throughout the day, and leave Friday still feeling mild with a maximum temperature of 16C (61F).
Take a look at the weather outlook for the day here.
Travel update: Disruption on the A58/M62
BBC Travel
There's disruption on the M62 (J26 Cleckheaton) and the A58.
The A58 is partially blocked at Chain Bar because of a broken-down car on the roundabout.
Good morning: Join us for today's live coverage
Trevor Gibbons
BBC Local Live
Hello and welcome to BBC Local Live in Leeds and West Yorkshire on Friday 30 October 2015.
I'll be with you until 18:00 with the latest news, views, sport, weather and travel updates from across the county.
Please feel free to send me your news, pictures and comments via leeds.locallive@bbc.co.uk.