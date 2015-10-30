Corn Exchange

BBC Local Live: Leeds and West Yorkshire

Summary

  1. Updates on Friday 30 October 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates resume at 08:00 Monday

Live Reporting

By Trevor Gibbons

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Our live coverage across the day

Live updates for Leeds and West Yorkshire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Monday with the latest news, sport, weather and travel updates from across the area.  

West Yorkshire's weather: More rain and drizzle overnight but becoming drier tomorrow

Owain Wyn Evans

Weather presenter, BBC Look North

Thecloud will thicken again this evening with another band of rain and drizzle pushing up from the south. 

Occasional heavy bursts of rain are possible over higher ground with a low temperature of 10C (50F).

Owain Wyn Evans
BBC

Higher pressure building for the weekend means Saturday - Halloween - should be a drier day, if a little cloudy. Feeling mild for this time of year.

More news from Yorkshire: Coming up on BBC Look North

BBC Look North, Yorkshire

Join us on BBC One at 18:30 for Look North for the latest on Leeds United chairman Massimo Cellino's possible exit from the club.

We'll also hear how firefighters rescued Todd the terrier after he got trapped underground.

Leeds United chairman considers exit

BBC Sport

Leeds United chairman Massimo Cellino has admitted he's considering his future at the club after his latest Football League suspension.  

Massimo Cellino
PA

Cellino is appealing against his second disqualification in a year.

The Italian has been disqualified under the owners' and directors' test after being found guilty of an offence under Italian tax legislation relating to the non-payment of VAT in June.  

Northern rail connections key priority of new commission

Yorkshire Post

Better transport connections between Yorkshire and the North West are one of three immediate priorities the Government has set for a newly formed commission tasked with delivering big ideas to improve the country’s infrastructure.

George Osborne
BBC
Leeds billboard features 'smoking' child

Yorkshire Evening Post

Animal rights charity PETA has launched a controversial new billboard campaign featuring a child smoking.

The billboard in Leeds
Yorkshire Evening Post
Latest Headlines: Haulage 'crisis' and stabbed teacher still receiving counselling

Stuart Harratt

BBC Local Live

The top stories in Leeds and West Yorkshire so far today include:

  • Haulage chief warns of too few young people wanting to join industry
  • Attacked Bradford schoolteacher still receiving psychological counselling
  • Kirklees Council leader reassures residents they won't lose their gardens to new housing

Crews finish filming period drama in Huddersfield

Huddersfield Examiner

Film crews have completed location work in Huddersfield on a massive new period drama.

Film crew at work
Huddersfield Examiner
Police commissioner issues Halloween warning

West Yorkshire's Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson is asking people to behave over Halloween and Bonfire Night.

Mark Burns-Williamson
Office of West Yorkshire Police and Crime Comissioner

Mr Burns-Williamson warns against anti-social behaviour and reminds people: "It is against the law to set fireworks off after 23:00."   

Police have also produced a poster to put in your window if you don't want trick or treaters calling.

The Ripper's first victim - 40 years ago today

Yorkshire Post

The darkest chapter in Yorkshire’s history began 40 years today - with a gruesome discovery by a Leeds milkman.

Wilma McCann
Yorkshire Post
Travel update: Minor congestion across the county

BBC Travel

There are minor delays westbound between junction 24 of the A629 and junction 22 of the A672 in Calderdale.

Also, traffic is starting to build up both ways on the A61 in Eastgate, Leeds.

Huddersfield man grew cannabis to pay off drug debt

Huddersfield Examiner

A man has been given a suspended jail sentence after a judge heard he was helping to grow cannabis plants to pay off a drug debt.  

Your pictures: Autumn beauty in all its glorious colour

Trevor Gibbons

BBC Local Live

To show there's more to Autumn than rain and low clouds, Bev Silverman from Leeds took this picture of autumnal colour in the leaves at Temple Newsam.

Autumn leaves
Bev Silverman

I like to share as many of your pictures as I can on Local Live, so do share your pictures of West Yorkshire with me using leeds.locallive@bbc.co.uk.

Latest Headlines: Paying for hospital parking and Taliban shooting survivor in Bradford

Trevor Gibbons

BBC Local Live

  The top stories in Leeds and West Yorkshire so far today:  

  • The Conservative MP for Shipley Philip Davies, says it's up to individual hospital trusts to decide hospital parking charges 
  • A boy who survived being shot by the Taliban is visiting Bradford today
  • The owner of a dog tells how her pet was rescued from a hole by the fire service in a five-hour operation
Stories of World War One brought to life in new ebook

BBC Radio Leeds

A collection of stories about the home front during World War One is brought back to life in a free, interactive BBC ebook.

You can download the book here.

A cemetry at Ypres
BBC

It was sparked by the BBC’s World War One at Home campaign which ran in partnership with IWM across all 39 of the BBC’s local radio stations last year and includes features gathered by local BBC journalists who worked closely with IWM and the Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC).  

Telegraph and Argus: Woman hit by motorist in stolen car

Bradford Telegraph and Argus

Police have revealed a car that hit a woman on a busy road, leaving her hospitalised, had been stolen.  

Travel update: Delays on M1 southbound near Lofthouse

BBC Travel

There is severe congestion on the M1 West Yorkshire. 

A lane is closed on the entry slip road and there is queuing traffic southbound at J42 of the M62 (Lofthouse) because of an accident.  

Bulls move to quash speculation concerning a winding-up petition

Trevor Gibbons

BBC Local Live

Bradford Bulls officials have moved to quash speculation concerning a winding-up petition launched against it this morning.  

Marc Green, the club chairman, has issued a statement.

World War One At Home: Was the Tommies tin helmet designed in Halifax?

BBC Radio Leeds

To celebrate the launch of the World War One At Home ebook, why not revisit this story from the home front in West Yorkshire.

We investigated the claims that Alfred Bates, who ran a steel works in Reservoir Road, Halifax, should be credited as the designer of the Tommies tin helmet.

Man 'emotionally blackmailed' woman after brief relationship

Bradford Telegraph and Argus

A married mother-of-three was left scared by a stream of text messages from a man she had a brief sexual relationship with, a court heard.

Norman Farron
Telegraph and Argus
West Yorkshire's weather: A drier afternoon ahead

Keeley Donovan

Weather presenter, BBC Look North

It'll become drier this afternoon with some brighter spells expected to develop.

Weather forecast
BBC

It'll also feel rather mild with a maximum temperature of about 16C (61F).  

More news from West Yorkshire: Coming up on BBC Look North

BBC Look North, Yorkshire

Join us on BBC One at 13:30 for Look North as we get the latest news on how Chancellor George Osborne, who is visiting Yorkshire, plans to raise the money to spend on big transport and building projects.

And we'll be looking at the "nightmare" situation at Leeds United for Massimo Cellino.

Taliban school-shooting survivor visits Bradford

A boy who survived a Taliban attack on his school is visiting Bradford today.

Ahmad Nawaz was 14 when he was shot during a massacre in which 141 people died at the school in Peshawar in Pakistan last December.

Ahmad Nawaz
BBC

He'll meet Bradford's Lord Mayor and speak to Johnathan I'Anson on BBC Radio Leeds after 4pm.

Latest Headlines: Haulage 'crisis' and stabbed teacher still receiving counselling

Trevor Gibbons

BBC Local Live

The top stories in Leeds and West Yorkshire so far today  

  • Haulage chief warns of too few young people wanting to join industry
  • Attacked Bradford schoolteacher still receiving psychological counselling
  • Kirklees Council leader reassures residents they won't lose their gardens to new housing
Cellino: It's 'a nightmare' at Leeds United

Yorkshire Evening Post

Leeds United owner Massimo Cellino has admitted he is considering his future at the club and that his spell in charge is proving to be “a nightmare”.

Massimo Cellino
Yorkshire Evening Post
Watch: Behind the scenes with the TV weather forecast

BBC Look North, Yorkshire

Watch BBC Yorkshire's new weather presenter Owain Wyn Evans' first live forecast captured in this behind the scenes video.

Owain Wyn Evans
BBC
Midwives in Huddersfield singled out for praise over tongue-tied newborn babies project

Huddersfield Examiner

A project that has helped hundreds of newborn babies in Huddersfield has been singled out for praise.

Hospital heroes
Huddersfield Examiner
Police offer 'no trick of treat' poster to download and put in windows

Trevor Gibbons

BBC Local Live

West Yorkshire Police says it wants everyone to have fun and enjoy the festivities over Halloween and bonfire night.

However, it says not everyone wants to take part and Halloween can leave some people feeling anxious.

Trick or treat poster
West Yorkshire Police

The force has created a poster which can be downloaded to display in your home if you do not want trick or treaters at your door.

Leader of Kirklees Council in the studio taking your questions

BBC Radio Leeds

What do you want to ask the leader of Kirklees Council David Sheard?

He's in the BBC Radio Leeds studio with host Richard Stead to take your questions from 11:00.

You can call in with what you want to ask him on: 0845 3033333.

Latest headlines: Crisis warning in the haulage industry and claims of a Northern Powerhouse 'con'

Trevor Gibbons

BBC Local Live

The top stories in Leeds and West Yorkshire so far today:

  • West Yorkshire's haulage industry is warning of a potential crisis because it's getting so few new recruits
  • A Yorkshire leader of the GMB union claims the government's vision of the Northern Powerhouse is "a con"
  • A torch-lit walk is to be held in Ilkley later for a suicide prevention charity
Man who sold drugs from moped in Leeds streets jailed

Yorkshire Evening Post

A criminal who was caught selling drugs from his moped in a busy street in Leeds has been jailed for three years. 

Benjamin Osbourne
Yorkshire Evening Post
Leeds United defeat: Listen to Steve Evans' post-match interview

Listen to Steve Evans' post-match interview after Leeds United's 0-2 defeat by Blackburn Rovers on Thursday night.

Early goals from Craig Conway and Jordan Rhodes helped Blackburn beat fellow strugglers Leeds at Elland Road.  

Paedophile volunteer at Salvation Army exposed

Halifax Courier

A paedophile OAP has been working as a volunteer for the Salvation Army and helped shape religious studies in Calderdale schools - despite being jailed for sickening attacks on a schoolgirl.

Salvation Army building
Halifax Courier
Latest headlines: Calls for classroom safety review and food and drink festival gets under way

Trevor Gibbons

BBC Local Live

  The top stories in Leeds and West Yorkshire so far today:

  • A west Yorkshire haulage chief says drivers are working into their 60s because few young people want to be truckers 
  • The teacher who was stabbed in a Bradford school is calling for a security review to try and end violence in the classroom 
  • The Bradford Food and Drink festival gets under way today with a special Halloween theme
West Yorkshire's weather: A very wet start to the morning

Owain Wyn Evans

Weather presenter, BBC Look North

Today we'll see a cloudy and wet start, with some heavy outbreaks of rain, but it should be lighter by this afternoon.

Owain Wyn Evans
BBC

The gentle southerly breeze will strengthen throughout the day, and leave Friday still feeling mild with a maximum temperature of 16C (61F).

Take a look at the weather outlook for the day here.

Travel update: Disruption on the A58/M62

BBC Travel

There's disruption on the M62 (J26 Cleckheaton) and the A58. 

The A58 is partially blocked at Chain Bar because of a broken-down car on the roundabout.

Good morning: Join us for today's live coverage

Trevor Gibbons

BBC Local Live

Hello and welcome to BBC Local Live in Leeds and West Yorkshire on Friday 30 October 2015. 

I'll be with you until 18:00 with the latest news, views, sport, weather and travel updates from across the county.

Please feel free to send me your news, pictures and comments via leeds.locallive@bbc.co.uk.   

