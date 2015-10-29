Leeds United players celebrate

Leeds United Live: Leeds United 0-2 Blackburn Rovers

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. All of the action and reaction as Leeds United play Blackburn Rovers
  2. Leeds haven't won at home from seven months and Evans is still waiting for first victory as manager
  3. Blackburn take lead in first 20 seconds
  4. Rhodes scores second goal in sixth minute to extend lead
  5. Leeds unchanged from Bolton game, with Botaka on bench

Live Reporting

By Amy Lofthouse

All times stated are UK

Get involved

We go again...

Leeds 0-2 Blackburn

Leeds
Empics

Steve Evans is still waiting for his first win as Leeds manager; crucially, Leeds fans are still waiting for their first home victory in seven months.

Tonight was nothing short of dreadful from Leeds, but they need to pick themselves up for Tuesday's game against Cardiff.

Reaction from Steve Evans will be here very shortly, along with other audio from the week in football.

We will be back on Tuesday for the clash with Cardiff - thank you for joining us and have a good evening.

@WYSdaily sorry to say but how is it fair on season ticket holders who have paid full price for these poor games like me n my old man

Ashley westerman

Ashwesty

@WYSdaily sorry to say but how is it fair on season ticket holders who have paid full price for these poor games like me n my old man

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Some Steve Evans reaction

Leeds 0-2 Blackburn

Evans: "I think for 15 or 20 minutes we were awful to be fair." #lufc #lufclive #ypfootball

Lee Sobot

LeeSobotYEP

Evans: "I think for 15 or 20 minutes we were awful to be fair." #lufc #lufclive #ypfootball

Evans: "This club has a history that demands a future. You have to be able to handle playing at Elland Road." #lufc #lufclive #ypfootball

Lee Sobot

LeeSobotYEP

Evans: "This club has a history that demands a future. You have to be able to handle playing at Elland Road." #lufc #lufclive #ypfootball

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get Involved

Leeds 0-2 Blackburn

@WYSdaily RIP LUFC. We need players with passion and desire. This lot don't care about us we are only the fans

FontabulousDesigns

FontabulousPics

@WYSdaily RIP LUFC. We need players with passion and desire. This lot don't care about us we are only the fans

@WYSdaily Wood has been bullied all season, gets dominated by his centre back, get nasty,take a Noel nasty pill !!

Simon

Norman100Norman

@WYSdaily Wood has been bullied all season, gets dominated by his centre back, get nasty,take a Noel nasty pill !!

@WYSdaily If a club doesn't have stability you end up getting performances like that..turnover of managers does nothing for players #LUFC

Ken Twamley

kentwamley

@WYSdaily If a club doesn't have stability you end up getting performances like that..turnover of managers does nothing for players #LUFC

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Bowyer on Blackburn's start

Leeds 0-2 Blackburn

Blackburn Rovers manager Gary Bowyer has been speaking to Sky Sports after his side's win.

Tonight's win has seen Blackburn move up to 14th place while Leeds have slipped a place to 18th.

"We wanted to be fast out of the traps," he said. "It was faster than we expected."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Support for Skye

Leeds 0-2 Blackburn

Awaiting Evans. In the meantime Antenucci was with Skye Thompson's family posing with flowers.

Adam Pope

APOPEY

Awaiting Evans. In the meantime Antenucci was with Skye Thompson's family posing with flowers.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

The poor run continues

Leeds 0-2 Blackburn

Leeds have picked up 13 points from 13 games, with just two wins this season.

Worse than that, however, is their record at home. They haven't won at Elland Road since 4th March.

They are now 18th in the Championship.

@WYSdaily 11 men on pitch, not all 11 were there mentally or physically cant blame mgr or owner for that! #mot

Hellster ©™

hellster

@WYSdaily 11 men on pitch, not all 11 were there mentally or physically cant blame mgr or owner for that! #mot

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Gareth on tonight's game

Leeds 0-2 Blackburn

Gareth Jones

BBC West Yorkshire Sport

We hear from Steve Evans that we're going to see fight - yet we haven't seen it.

He's all talk at the minute.

We didn't see it at Bolton, we certainly didn't see it tonight - where is it going to come from?

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get Involved

Leeds 0-2 Blackburn

Keep your tweets coming in @wysdaily - we'll have reaction from Steve Evans very shortly.

@WYSdaily Great tribute from the fans. How many more losses is it going to take before someone realises that its not good enough. #LUFC

Emer Thompson

Emer_03xx

@WYSdaily Great tribute from the fans. How many more losses is it going to take before someone realises that its not good enough. #LUFC

@WYSdaily Get the Leeds United squad up to Headingley to see how a real TEAM goes about their business 7 days a week. Pathetic.

Micky Hughes

mcshamrock

@WYSdaily Get the Leeds United squad up to Headingley to see how a real TEAM goes about their business 7 days a week. Pathetic.

@WYSdaily Leeds need a full shake up now, wood, byram out, no passion, let's start giving players like Walters and sloth a go, Chris, Leeds

chris

minshull4

@WYSdaily Leeds need a full shake up now, wood, byram out, no passion, let's start giving players like Walters and sloth a go, Chris, Leeds

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

More from Noel

Leeds 0-2 Blackburn

Noel Whelan

Ex-Leeds United striker

 It was awful - the worst 90 minutes of football I've seen any Leeds united team play.  

They were shocked after the first 16 seconds and they didn’t recover from that.

The final blow was the second goal, and everyone seemed to go.

The passing went, the focus went and we didn't have the answers to get back into the game.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Grim statistics for Leeds fans

Leeds 0-2 Blackburn

Blackburn have won twice at Elland road and in that time we've not won there - our own ground #lufc

Tom Raynor

TOMLUFC1995

Blackburn have won twice at Elland road and in that time we've not won there - our own ground #lufc

Leeds have won one more game at Elland Road this year than Blackburn. It is November on Sunday #lufc

leon wobschall

LeonWobYP

Leeds have won one more game at Elland Road this year than Blackburn. It is November on Sunday #lufc

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Popey on tonight's result

Leeds 0-2 Blackburn

Adam Pope

BBC West Yorkshire Sport

It's not the young players at Leeds, it's just Leeds are lacking in experience and quality.

Who put the shirt on tonight and thought they were going to win Steve Evans his first game in a United shirt?

They’ve gone behind so many times and you don’t fancy them to come back

The attitude needs to change - they need to be more passionate.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get Involved

Leeds 0-2 Blackburn

Send us your thoughts, Leeds fans, on tonight's game by tweeting us @wysdaily

A dejected Leeds United trudge off the pitch after a 2-0 defeat to Blackburn in worse performance of season #lufc
A dejected Leeds United trudge off the pitch after a 2-0 defeat to Blackburn in worse performance of season #lufc

Gareth Jones

garethjones25

A dejected Leeds United trudge off the pitch after a 2-0 defeat to Blackburn in worse performance of season #lufc

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Noel on tonight's performance

Leeds 0-2 Blackburn

Noel Whelan

Ex-Leeds United striker

This game was over in the first six minutes

The last thing I expected this evening was a performance like that.

We didn’t have any answers or creativity; we didn’t really trouble them, if we’re honest.

I'm lost for words.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

View from the press box

Leeds 0-2 Blackburn

FT: Leeds 0 Blackburn 2. Just awful. Feel very sorry for Evans. His team but not his shambles. #lufclive

Phil Hay

PhilHayYEP

FT: Leeds 0 Blackburn 2. Just awful. Feel very sorry for Evans. His team but not his shambles. #lufclive

FT: Leeds 0 Blackburn 2. Awful performance from a team who have now gone 12 home games without a win. #ypfootball

Richard Sutcliffe

RSootyYPSport

FT: Leeds 0 Blackburn 2. Awful performance from a team who have now gone 12 home games without a win. #ypfootball

FT: Leeds 0-2 #Rovers. That's how you do a job away from home

Tyrone Marshall

TyMarshall_LT

FT: Leeds 0-2 #Rovers. That's how you do a job away from home

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

FULL TIME: LEEDS 0-2 BLACKBURN

Grant Hanley
Empics

The fans that have gamely stayed to the end boo the players off the field after watching another disappointing Leeds performance.

Leeds really had very few chances; three times Mirco Antenucci missed out from open play. They never recovered from that early burst from Blackburn.

Still, a remarkable result for Blackburn who have their first away win in nine league games, but Steve Evans has an uphill task ahead of him to get his side to recover from today.

It's been a trouncing.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leeds 0-2 Blackburn

This is just formalities now - Leeds are passing the ball back and forth, Blackburn are intervening when necessary.

Sol Bamba charges through into the penalty area but is brought down to had Leeds a free kick.

@WYSdaily ashamed and embarrassed to be Leeds!

Scott Tierney

STierney84

@WYSdaily ashamed and embarrassed to be Leeds!

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leeds 0-2 Blackburn

Alex Mowatt turns and shoots - it's deflected on the way through and flies out for a Leeds corner.

The corner goes in and falls to Gaetano Berardi, who blasts it at the wall and sees it trickle back to halfway.

We're going to have five minutes of added time. Stay strong, Leeds fans.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leeds 0-2 Blackburn

Jordan Botaka comes close for Leeds as he gets to Stuart Dallas' cross, but his header goes high over the bar.

Go and have a pint, Leeds fans #lufc

leon wobschall

LeonWobYP

Go and have a pint, Leeds fans #lufc

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leeds 0-2 Blackburn

Craig Conway cuts in from the left but his shot flies wide of the goal.

There's warm applause for Lewis Cook as he's replaced by Alex Mowatt for the final five minutes of the game.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leeds 0-2 Blackburn

Noel on tonight's effort

Noel Whelan

Ex-Leeds United striker

I'm worried.

We've had a couple of chances but we're not scoring from free play and that has got to be a worry.

We haven't looked like scoring this evening.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leeds 0-2 Blackburn

Another chance for Mirco Antenucci and again it doesn't go in.

It lands nicely for his left foot but Antenucci opts to shoot with his right. There's hardly any power behind the ball and it's an easy save for Jason Steele.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leeds 0-2 Blackburn

Genuine gallows humour from the Leeds fans, who have decided to ignore the football and have a laugh instead.

There is very little happening on the pitch, and Leeds are struggling to string passes together or put Blackburn under any pressure.

@WYSdaily As usual great support from Leeds fans but not from the Leeds owners need better players

dale bennett

dalebennett20

@WYSdaily As usual great support from Leeds fans but not from the Leeds owners need better players

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leeds 0-2 Blackburn

75. Substitution for Blackburn: Former #lufc defender Matthew Kilgallon replaces the injured Grant Hanley.

Leeds United FC

LUFC

75. Substitution for Blackburn: Former #lufc defender Matthew Kilgallon replaces the injured Grant Hanley.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leeds 0-2 Blackburn

Another good run from Stuart Dallas, who has been a real positive for Leeds tonight, plays in Lewis Cook.

Cook tries to chip it in from the edge of the box but Jason Steele gathers it comfortably.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leeds 0-2 Blackburn

Noel on the state of the game

Noel Whelan

Ex-Leeds United striker

They don't seem to be in any trouble even when they're down to ten men.

That is so worrying.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leeds 0-2 Blackburn

Frustrating for Leeds as an excellent ball from Lewis Cook goes begging, as Luke Murphy can't get there in time.

There's a huge, sarcastic cheer from the South Stand as Blackburn get another free kick. It's been one of those nights.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leeds 0-2 Blackburn

Blackburn are currently down to ten men, with Grant Hanley off the pitch.

There's a change for Leeds, however, as Souleymane Doukara replaces Chris Wood, to the sound of now-customary boos.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leeds 0-2 Blackburn

Get Involved

Another break in play as Blackburn's Hope Akpan and Grant Hanley go down. There's also treatment on the pitch for Luke Murphy.

@super_leeds70 @WYSdaily @kierenb94 what's the headline tomorrow, chairman sacks himself? Nobody else to sack#Accor #LUFC

stephen63

bloomerstephen

@super_leeds70 @WYSdaily @kierenb94 what's the headline tomorrow, chairman sacks himself? Nobody else to sack#Accor #LUFC

@WYSdaily Cellino reckons moving games to TV reduces fan attendance and revenue? You mean there are people willing to pay for this rubbish?!

James Wilson

jamesaswilson1

@WYSdaily Cellino reckons moving games to TV reduces fan attendance and revenue? You mean there are people willing to pay for this rubbish?!

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leeds 0-2 Blackburn

Noel on the second half

Noel Whelan

Ex-Leeds United striker

We have to come up with something different.

Wood isn't winning any of the long balls that are coming in.

We have to think of something different as o how we can break down this defence and get a clear cut chance.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leeds 0-2 Blackburn

Leeds fans are venting their fury as "we're Leeds United, we've all had enough" echoes around Elland Road.

Craig Conway tries a long ball but Marco Silvestri has it covered and takes it comfortably in his chest.

Attendance: 19,666 #lufclive

Phil Hay

PhilHayYEP

Attendance: 19,666 #lufclive

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leeds 0-2 Blackburn

Blackburn are building towards a third goal as Chris Taylor fires Hope Akpan's cross straight at Marco Silvestri. 

It's a good stop from Silvestri, low down on the line, but Leeds need to be careful here.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leeds 0-2 Blackburn

It's been a better start from Leeds but it couldn't really have gone any worse.

There's a chance for Blackburn though as Tom Lawrence dashes down the right before feeding through to Craig Conway. A good tackle from Liam Cooper, however, ends his run.

Steve Evans
Empics
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leeds 0-2 Blackburn

Blackburn are content to hang back and frustrate Leeds as much as possible.

Lewis Cook manages to get clear down the side before crossing in to the box. There's no-one there, however, and Blackburn just run the ball out of play.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leeds 0-2 Blackburn

A change for Leeds, as Jordan Botaka replaces Tom Adeyemi, accompanied by a few boos.

Blackburn are playing very deep - they are determined to hang on to this lead. It will be their first away league victory for nine games.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leeds 0-2 Blackburn

From bad to worse for the BBC Leeds team

And no blimming tea left at half time, could this Thursday night football get any worse. #Lufc

Gareth Jones

garethjones25

And no blimming tea left at half time, could this Thursday night football get any worse. #Lufc

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leeds 0-2 Blackburn

A break in play as Blackburn's Chris Taylor goes down injured after a challenge from Lewis Cook.

He walks it off and he's good to go again - it looks like Jordan Botaka might be coming on for Leeds.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leeds 0-2 Blackburn

Blackburn have raced back out onto the pitch, while Leeds were slightly later coming out. Steve Evans will undoubtedly have had a few choice words to say.

Leeds are unchanged as they kick off the second half. A chance to make amends?

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leeds 0-2 Blackburn

Well, here we go again. Can Leeds somehow pull off the impossible and salvage a point?

Stunned silence from the Leeds United fans, cannot believe the terrible show they are seeing here. 2-0 down #Lufc
Stunned silence from the Leeds United fans, cannot believe the terrible show they are seeing here. 2-0 down #Lufc
Stunned silence from the Leeds United fans, cannot believe the terrible show they are seeing here. 2-0 down #Lufc

Gareth Jones

garethjones25

Stunned silence from the Leeds United fans, cannot believe the terrible show they are seeing here. 2-0 down #Lufc

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leeds 0-2 Blackburn

Get Involved

Keep your tweets coming in @wysdaily

@WYSdaily PERSPECTIVE These individuals are getting 5 to 25k for what we are seeing tonight. 5 to 25k!!! Disgrace

mike

IBiggsy

@WYSdaily PERSPECTIVE These individuals are getting 5 to 25k for what we are seeing tonight. 5 to 25k!!! Disgrace

@WYSdaily the players have to realise that they playing for Leeds and at home. If they don't show passion and grit they will get no where

arron

ArronRenehan

@WYSdaily the players have to realise that they playing for Leeds and at home. If they don't show passion and grit they will get no where

@WYSdaily the whole team and possibly the club needs ripping up,we are going nowhere. Build a team not buy random players.painful to see

Nat Hemingway

Afurrowedbrow

@WYSdaily the whole team and possibly the club needs ripping up,we are going nowhere. Build a team not buy random players.painful to see

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

"It's not acceptable"

Leeds 0-2 Blackburn

Noel Whelan

Ex-Leeds United striker

If I went into a changing room after a performance like that I guarantee there would be a fight because people would be fuming.

They would be livid - there would be fingers pointed and people would be wanting to fight each other because you care about the game.

A talk from the manager can give them a kick up the bum but it has to come from the players.

It's not acceptable. For Leeds United, it's not acceptable.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top