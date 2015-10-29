Leeds United Live: Leeds United 0-2 Blackburn Rovers
- All of the action and reaction as Leeds United play Blackburn Rovers
- Leeds haven't won at home from seven months and Evans is still waiting for first victory as manager
- Blackburn take lead in first 20 seconds
- Rhodes scores second goal in sixth minute to extend lead
- Leeds unchanged from Bolton game, with Botaka on bench
By Amy Lofthouse
We go again...
Leeds 0-2 Blackburn
Steve Evans is still waiting for his first win as Leeds manager; crucially, Leeds fans are still waiting for their first home victory in seven months.
Tonight was nothing short of dreadful from Leeds, but they need to pick themselves up for Tuesday's game against Cardiff.
Reaction from Steve Evans will be here very shortly, along with other audio from the week in football.
We will be back on Tuesday for the clash with Cardiff - thank you for joining us and have a good evening.
Some Steve Evans reaction
Leeds 0-2 Blackburn
Leeds 0-2 Blackburn
Bowyer on Blackburn's start
Leeds 0-2 Blackburn
Blackburn Rovers manager Gary Bowyer has been speaking to Sky Sports after his side's win.
Tonight's win has seen Blackburn move up to 14th place while Leeds have slipped a place to 18th.
"We wanted to be fast out of the traps," he said. "It was faster than we expected."
Support for Skye
Leeds 0-2 Blackburn
The poor run continues
Leeds 0-2 Blackburn
Leeds have picked up 13 points from 13 games, with just two wins this season.
Worse than that, however, is their record at home. They haven't won at Elland Road since 4th March.
They are now 18th in the Championship.
Gareth on tonight's game
Leeds 0-2 Blackburn
Gareth Jones
BBC West Yorkshire Sport
We hear from Steve Evans that we're going to see fight - yet we haven't seen it.
He's all talk at the minute.
We didn't see it at Bolton, we certainly didn't see it tonight - where is it going to come from?
Leeds 0-2 Blackburn
We'll have reaction from Steve Evans very shortly.
More from Noel
Leeds 0-2 Blackburn
Noel Whelan
Ex-Leeds United striker
It was awful - the worst 90 minutes of football I've seen any Leeds united team play.
They were shocked after the first 16 seconds and they didn’t recover from that.
The final blow was the second goal, and everyone seemed to go.
The passing went, the focus went and we didn't have the answers to get back into the game.
Grim statistics for Leeds fans
Leeds 0-2 Blackburn
Popey on tonight's result
Leeds 0-2 Blackburn
Adam Pope
BBC West Yorkshire Sport
It's not the young players at Leeds, it's just Leeds are lacking in experience and quality.
Who put the shirt on tonight and thought they were going to win Steve Evans his first game in a United shirt?
They’ve gone behind so many times and you don’t fancy them to come back
The attitude needs to change - they need to be more passionate.
Leeds 0-2 Blackburn
Send us your thoughts, Leeds fans, on tonight's game
Noel on tonight's performance
Leeds 0-2 Blackburn
Noel Whelan
Ex-Leeds United striker
This game was over in the first six minutes
The last thing I expected this evening was a performance like that.
We didn’t have any answers or creativity; we didn’t really trouble them, if we’re honest.
I'm lost for words.
View from the press box
Leeds 0-2 Blackburn
FULL TIME: LEEDS 0-2 BLACKBURN
The fans that have gamely stayed to the end boo the players off the field after watching another disappointing Leeds performance.
Leeds really had very few chances; three times Mirco Antenucci missed out from open play. They never recovered from that early burst from Blackburn.
Still, a remarkable result for Blackburn who have their first away win in nine league games, but Steve Evans has an uphill task ahead of him to get his side to recover from today.
It's been a trouncing.
Leeds 0-2 Blackburn
This is just formalities now - Leeds are passing the ball back and forth, Blackburn are intervening when necessary.
Sol Bamba charges through into the penalty area but is brought down to had Leeds a free kick.
Leeds 0-2 Blackburn
Alex Mowatt turns and shoots - it's deflected on the way through and flies out for a Leeds corner.
The corner goes in and falls to Gaetano Berardi, who blasts it at the wall and sees it trickle back to halfway.
We're going to have five minutes of added time. Stay strong, Leeds fans.
Leeds 0-2 Blackburn
Jordan Botaka comes close for Leeds as he gets to Stuart Dallas' cross, but his header goes high over the bar.
Leeds 0-2 Blackburn
Craig Conway cuts in from the left but his shot flies wide of the goal.
There's warm applause for Lewis Cook as he's replaced by Alex Mowatt for the final five minutes of the game.
Leeds 0-2 Blackburn
Noel on tonight's effort
Noel Whelan
Ex-Leeds United striker
I'm worried.
We've had a couple of chances but we're not scoring from free play and that has got to be a worry.
We haven't looked like scoring this evening.
Leeds 0-2 Blackburn
Another chance for Mirco Antenucci and again it doesn't go in.
It lands nicely for his left foot but Antenucci opts to shoot with his right. There's hardly any power behind the ball and it's an easy save for Jason Steele.
Leeds 0-2 Blackburn
Genuine gallows humour from the Leeds fans, who have decided to ignore the football and have a laugh instead.
There is very little happening on the pitch, and Leeds are struggling to string passes together or put Blackburn under any pressure.
Leeds 0-2 Blackburn
Leeds 0-2 Blackburn
Another good run from Stuart Dallas, who has been a real positive for Leeds tonight, plays in Lewis Cook.
Cook tries to chip it in from the edge of the box but Jason Steele gathers it comfortably.
Leeds 0-2 Blackburn
Noel on the state of the game
Noel Whelan
Ex-Leeds United striker
They don't seem to be in any trouble even when they're down to ten men.
That is so worrying.
Leeds 0-2 Blackburn
Frustrating for Leeds as an excellent ball from Lewis Cook goes begging, as Luke Murphy can't get there in time.
There's a huge, sarcastic cheer from the South Stand as Blackburn get another free kick. It's been one of those nights.
Leeds 0-2 Blackburn
Blackburn are currently down to ten men, with Grant Hanley off the pitch.
There's a change for Leeds, however, as Souleymane Doukara replaces Chris Wood, to the sound of now-customary boos.
Leeds 0-2 Blackburn
Another break in play as Blackburn's Hope Akpan and Grant Hanley go down. There's also treatment on the pitch for Luke Murphy.
Leeds 0-2 Blackburn
Noel on the second half
Noel Whelan
Ex-Leeds United striker
We have to come up with something different.
Wood isn't winning any of the long balls that are coming in.
We have to think of something different as o how we can break down this defence and get a clear cut chance.
Leeds 0-2 Blackburn
Leeds fans are venting their fury as "we're Leeds United, we've all had enough" echoes around Elland Road.
Craig Conway tries a long ball but Marco Silvestri has it covered and takes it comfortably in his chest.
Leeds 0-2 Blackburn
Blackburn are building towards a third goal as Chris Taylor fires Hope Akpan's cross straight at Marco Silvestri.
It's a good stop from Silvestri, low down on the line, but Leeds need to be careful here.
Leeds 0-2 Blackburn
It's been a better start from Leeds but it couldn't really have gone any worse.
There's a chance for Blackburn though as Tom Lawrence dashes down the right before feeding through to Craig Conway. A good tackle from Liam Cooper, however, ends his run.
Leeds 0-2 Blackburn
Blackburn are content to hang back and frustrate Leeds as much as possible.
Lewis Cook manages to get clear down the side before crossing in to the box. There's no-one there, however, and Blackburn just run the ball out of play.
Leeds 0-2 Blackburn
A change for Leeds, as Jordan Botaka replaces Tom Adeyemi, accompanied by a few boos.
Blackburn are playing very deep - they are determined to hang on to this lead. It will be their first away league victory for nine games.
Leeds 0-2 Blackburn
From bad to worse for the BBC Leeds team
Leeds 0-2 Blackburn
A break in play as Blackburn's Chris Taylor goes down injured after a challenge from Lewis Cook.
He walks it off and he's good to go again - it looks like Jordan Botaka might be coming on for Leeds.
Leeds 0-2 Blackburn
Blackburn have raced back out onto the pitch, while Leeds were slightly later coming out. Steve Evans will undoubtedly have had a few choice words to say.
Leeds are unchanged as they kick off the second half. A chance to make amends?
Leeds 0-2 Blackburn
Well, here we go again. Can Leeds somehow pull off the impossible and salvage a point?
Leeds 0-2 Blackburn
Keep your tweets coming in
"It's not acceptable"
Leeds 0-2 Blackburn
Noel Whelan
Ex-Leeds United striker
If I went into a changing room after a performance like that I guarantee there would be a fight because people would be fuming.
They would be livid - there would be fingers pointed and people would be wanting to fight each other because you care about the game.
A talk from the manager can give them a kick up the bum but it has to come from the players.
It's not acceptable. For Leeds United, it's not acceptable.