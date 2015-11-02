Tomorrow, it's looking mostly dull, overcast and misty.
However, some warm bright or sunny spells may occur, mainly across high ground.
Light southerly winds will continue.
Coming up on BBC Look North
BBC Look North, Yorkshire
Join us on BBC One from 18:30 tonight when we'll be reflecting on an independent review of Thomas Cook that has heavily criticised the way the travel company treated a West Yorkshire family whose two children died from carbon monoxide poisoning while on holiday in Corfu.
We'll also be reporting on the work of a team of volunteers from a Bradford charity who have recently returned from the Middle East where they've been giving aid to refugees fleeing the war in Syria.
The 31-year-old is no relation to Bill Tupou, who signed a one-year deal with the Super League side in October.
He told BBC Radio Leeds: "It came down to a decision between staying at the Sharks and coming here. I'm really pleased to be here.
Corfu deaths report a 'damning assessment' of travel firm - says MP
Mary Creagh, MP for Wakefield, has described Justin King’s report into Thomas Cook following the deaths of Christi and Bobby Shepherd in Corfu, as a "damning assessment" of the firm's treatment of the family.
She said: "It finds the company's contact with the family was intermittent and abrupt, and that staff had a focus on cost control and legal compliance rather than helping the family face these devastating events."
However, she said she welcomed the report and Thomas Cook chief executive Peter Fankhauser’s determination to "learn the lessons of this tragedy".
Why does fog still disrupt flights? Find out...
Justin Parkinson
BBC News Magazine
Thick fog is causing flights to be delayed and cancelled at airports around the UK, including Leeds Bradford.
The 29-year-old former New Zealand international has made 48 appearances in three seasons with the Tigers since joining from Hull KR.
"I'm really happy to have signed for another year at Cas. The club and fans have been amazing during my term here," he said.
Corfu deaths: Thomas Cook 'slow to change' on health and safety issues
A report into travel firm Thomas Cook, commissioned following an inquest into the death of Bobby and Christi Shepherd in Corfu, has found the firm had undergone a period of "radical change" since their death
However, it said the company was "slow to change" on health and safety issues and described the changes as a "work in progress".
Report author Justin King said: "It is clear that, to date, the actions have been insufficient or progress has been slow, no doubt partly due to the size and complexity of the business."
Weather: Foggy but warm where the sunshine breaks through
Low cloud or fog at low levels will reduce the visibility to 100m or less and is unlikely to clear from many places.
For those that are lucky to see the sunshine breaking through the fog, it'll feel pleasantly warm.
Tonight, any low cloud or fog will quickly become more widespread, especially at low levels to the east of the Pennines, with visibility very poor.
Sharon Wood and Neil Shepherd, whose children Christi and Bobby died in 2006, said: “We welcome Justin King’s report and Thomas Cook’s new proactive approach in addressing the mistakes they made that led to the deaths of Christi & Bobby.
"It is a move in the right direction and the next step in what has been a long, hard fight for justice.
"Our hope is that we can bring about change that will dramatically reduce the number of deaths and injuries from carbon monoxide, both in the UK and abroad."
Corfu deaths: Report makes for 'uncomfortable reading in parts'
Travel firm Thomas Cook has said an independent review of the business, commissioned following the deaths in Corfu of two children from Horbury, near Wakefield, made for "uncomfortable reading in parts".
Chief Executive Peter Fankhauser said: "It took us nine years to correct the mistakes of the past and to do what everyone would have expected of us; treat the family with the respect and empathy they deserve.
"We had to learn from this tragedy and do things differently, and this remains our commitment. We have achieved much already, but there is certainly much more to do."
Thomas Cook criticised over 'ill-timed and ill-judged' contact with Corfu deaths family
An independent review of Thomas Cook following the deaths of two children in Corfu, has criticised the way the firm treated the family of Bobby and Christi Shepherd.
The report said decisions were not always taken in the "thoughtful and caring way you would expect from a company such as Thomas Cook"
It said the company's attempts to reach out to the family, from Horbury near Wakefield, were "sometimes ill-timed and often ill-judged", while efforts by the family to make contact were met with "untimely and somewhat abrupt responses" or, in one case, ignored.
Leeds Bradford Airport urges passengers to check flight status due to fog
Leeds Bradford Airport is advising passengers to contact their airline or visit the airport's arrivals and departures page to check on the status of their flight as a number have been cancelled due to the foggy weather conditions.
Latest headlines: Thomas Cook report released and fog causes travel disruption
Oliver Wright
The top stories in Leeds and West Yorkshire so far today include:
Victims of rape and sexual assault in West Yorkshire are to get improved care and support after a new region-wide service was put in place by NHS England and the Police and Crime Commissioner, Mark Burns-Williamson.
Live updates for Leeds and West Yorkshire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Tuesday with the latest news, sport, weather and travel updates from across the area.
BreakingLeeds United: Massimo Cellino 'will not attend games'
BBC Sport
Leeds United chairman Massimo Cellino will no longer attend the team's games because of calls for him to leave.
Cellino, who is appealing against a second Football League ban, has agreed in principle to sell the club to supporters' group Leeds Fans United.
He told the club website: "It pains me to make this decision as I have put my heart and soul into this club."
Weather: Dense areas of fog overnight
BBC Weather
Low cloud or fog will become more widespread this evening, especially across lower areas.
Higher parts of the Pennines may remain clear.
Companies in crisis: What can we learn?
Kamal Ahmed
Business editor
Following the publication of an independent review of Thomas Cook, following the deaths of two children from Horbury, near Wakefield, I've been looking at what a company's reaction to crisis says about the firm in question.
Inside Out: Bradford volunteers helping Syria refugees
BBC Inside Out
Volunteers from a Bradford-based charity have returned from the Middle East where they were helping refugees fleeing Syria.
The Human Relief Foundation sends groups of young people to Jordan to offer aid in refugee camps on the border.
The BBC's Inside Out programme was given exclusive access to film Bradford University student Merna and other volunteers on the charity's latest trip.
Yorkshire theatre-goer numbers down
Ian Youngs
Entertainment and Arts Reporter, BBC News
Fewer people in Yorkshire are going to the theatre, according to figures released today.
A report by UK Theatre found that while ticket sales were up 2.4% across the country in 2014, there was a drop of 8.3% here compared to the year before.
Collymore offers support to fans' takeover of Leeds United
Yorkshire Evening Post
Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has said that he will buy shares in Leeds Fans United.
Police appeal for help to find missing Rothwell man
wakefield express
Wakefield Express
Police are appealing for information to trace missing Rothwell man Jack Lunn who was last seen on Sunday.
Latest headlines: Travel firm faces more criticism over Corfu deaths
Tom Airey
Reporter, BBC News Online
The top stories for Leeds and West Yorkshire this afternoon include:
Weather: Fog warning for West Yorkshire
BBC Weather
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of fog for this evening.
It's likely to thicken and become dense in places, causing poor visibility on some roads.
The warning currently runs until midday on Tuesday.
Parish councils facing increased bills
Yorkshire Post
Parish councils in Kirklees face bills running into tens of thousands of pounds if the borough council presses ahead with plans to cut subsidies for office space.
Graphic-novel explores one woman's memories of growing up during the hunt for the Yorkshire Ripper
The author of a new graphic-novel which gives a personal account of growing up in 1970s West Yorkshire as police searched for Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe, has spoken to BBC News' Julie Bindle about the work.
Sutcliffe murdered 13 women and attempted to murder seven others between 1975 and 1980 before he was caught and jailed for life in 1981.
Supporters' group confident of Leeds United takeover deal
Leeds Fans United chief executive Dylan Thwaites believes it's the only group to which Massimo Cellino is willing to sell his majority stake.
The Italian announced on Friday he was willing to agree a takeover with supporters and forgo any profit.
Thwaites says: "Massimo was absolutely clear that he was only selling to fans."
Met Office issues weather warning over thick fog
Paul Hudson
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
Disruption is continuing across Yorkshire and the UK this evening due to the foggy weather.
Wakefield Trinity Wildcats sign Anthony Tupou
Wakefield Trinity Wildcats have signed Cronulla Sharks forward Anthony Tupou on a two-year deal.
MOBO Awards could bring £1.3m to Leeds economy
Yorkshire Evening Post
As the eyes of the world turn to Leeds for the MOBO Awards this week, experts predict the star-studded event could bring in £1.35m to the city’s economy.
Bradford Bulls sign Mitch Clark
BBC Sport
Bradford Bulls have signed Kiwi front-rower Mitch Clark on a two-year deal, the club has announced.
The 22-year-old made 23 appearances for Doncaster in 2015, scoring three tries, including one against the Bulls in April.
Clark, whose father Trevor played for Bradford Northern in the early 90s, says: "The opportunity to join the Bulls and follow in my dad’s footsteps made signing an easy decision."
Latest headlines: Thomas Cook criticised over Corfu deaths
Oliver Wright
The top stories in Leeds and West Yorkshire so far today include:
Find out more about how is fog formed
BBC Weather
Poor visibility caused by thick fog is disrupting flights across the UK for a second day.
One of the airports affected is Leeds Bradford, but do you know how fog's formed?
BBC weather's Louise Lear explains.
Webster pens new deal with Castleford Tigers
BBC Sport
Castleford Tigers centre Jake Webster has signed a new one-year deal.
Corfu deaths: Parents welcome Justin King report
The parents of two children from Horbury, near Wakefield, who were overcome by carbon monoxide while on holiday in Corfu, have welcomed the findings of an independent review of Thomas Cook.
Burgess at 'career crossroads' says brother
BBC Sport
Dewsbury-born Sam Burgess is "at a bit of a crossroads" over his rugby union career, his brother Tom has admitted.
The rugby league convert is considering a return to Australia's NRL after World Cup hosts England's dismal campaign.
Burgess's brother Tom plays with Sam's former side South Sydney Rabbitohs, who are believed to be close to re-signing the player.
Coming up at 13:30: More on the report into Thomas Cook
BBC Look North, Yorkshire
Coming up on Look North at 13:30... we'll be looking at the independent report into travel firm Thomas Cook following the deaths of two children from the area while on holiday in Corfu.
Corfu deaths: Report makes for 'uncomfortable reading in parts'
Report finds 'significant shortcomings' in Thomas Cook's health and safety strategy
Travel firm Thomas Cook showed in the implementation of its health and safety strategy and had a tendency to protect costs ahead of customer experience, an independent review has found.
The report, written by former Sainsbury's chief executive Justin King, follows the deaths of Bobby and Christi Shepherd while on holiday in Corfu in 2006.
The children, aged six and seven, were overcome by carbon monoxide fumes from a faulty boiler and died at the Louis Corcyra Beach Hotel on the Greek island.
Clubs pay tribute to Chris Leatherbarrow
BBC Sport
Rugby league clubs across Yorkshire have paid tribute to match official Chris Leatherbarrow who has died, aged 26.
Improved care for rape and sexual assault victims
Huddersfield Examiner
Victims of rape and sexual assault in West Yorkshire are to get improved care and support after a new region-wide service was put in place by NHS England and the Police and Crime Commissioner, Mark Burns-Williamson.
Accident closes southbound lane on A1(M)
BBC Travel
There's one lane closed on the A1(M) southbound between J46, B6164 (Wetherby) and J45, A659 (Boston Spa), because of an accident.
Travel: No flights landing at Leeds Bradford airport due to fog
BBC Look North, Yorkshire
Poor visibility caused by thick fog is disrupting flights across the UK for a second day.
One of the airport's affected is Leeds Bradford.
Leeds windfarm nears completion
Charles Heslett
Journalist, BBC Radio Leeds
I've been at Hook Moor this morning to find out more about the first wind farm to be built in the Leeds metropolitan area.
The site's five turbines, built at a cost of £14m near the junction of the A1 and M1, are due to begin generating electricity by the end of the year.
Cellino appeal to 'continue as planned'
Yorkshire Post
Leeds United chairman Massimo Cellino has said his appeal against Football League disqualification will continue as planned, despite his apparent willingness to walk away from Elland Road.
Travel update: Severe delays on M62 Eastbound
BBC Travel
Motorists are being warned of severe delays and stop-start traffic on the M62 eastbound for 12 miles between J26, M606 (Chain Bar) and J27, M621 (Gildersome), because of an accident.