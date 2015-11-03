Mist in woods near Meltham

BBC Local Live: Leeds and West Yorkshire

Summary

  1. Updates on Tuesday 3 November 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates resume at 08:00 Wednesday

Live Reporting

By Martin Coldrick and Alex Moss

All times stated are UK

Our live coverage across the day

Live updates for Leeds and West Yorkshire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Wednesday with the latest news, sport, weather and travel updates from across the area.

West Yorkshire's weather: A foggy and rainy night ahead

Keeley Donovan

Weather presenter, BBC Look North

Fog will re-form in places this evening, then a spell of rain and drizzle will spread into western parts for a time with cloud and fog ending the night and a low temperature of about 9C (46F).

BBC

Tomorrow will see a grey start with fog patches slowly lifting and some brighter skies developing.

It'll be milder, with a top temperature of about 13C (55F).

More news from West Yorkshire: Coming up on BBC Look North

BBC Look North, Yorkshire

Join us at 18:30 on BBC One for Look North as we ask what the future holds for public transport in Leeds.

We understand £60 million has been spent developing plans for tram and trolleybus systems in the city - but nothing has yet been built. 

A year since a public inquiry into the plans for the trolleybus system ended, it's still unclear when it'll get the go-ahead.

Bradford City must be 'right at top of our game' - Parkinson

BBC West Yorkshire Sport

Bradford City manager Phil Parkinson says tonight's clash with Blackpool will measure City's chances of gaining promotion.

Phil Parkinson
PA

It'll be City's third game in a row against the teams relegated from the Championship last season.

Parkinson says Bradford will have to be "right at the top of our game".

At 21:45 we'll have another indication whether we'll be challengers this season.

Phil ParkinsonBradford City Manager
Fans hope to pay £30m to buy Leeds United from Cellino

BBC Sport

Leeds chairman Massimo Cellino will sell his majority stake in the club for £30m, according to Leeds Fans United chief executive Dylan Thwaites.

Elland Road
BBC

Cellino announced on Friday he was willing to agree a takeover with supporters and forgo any profit.

"Massimo invited us to buy his majority stake and has agreed to sell to us at cost, at the money he has put into the club," Thwaites told BBC Radio Leeds.

'No Leeds-York rail services until further notice' - Northern Rail

We've had a further update on the railway incident in the centre of Leeds.

No trains are running between Leeds and York at the moment, Northern Rail has confirmed.

The company says it's running buses in both directions until further notice.

Leeds city centre railway incident man 'critical'

British Transport Police have just issued a further statement about an incident earlier this afternoon on the railway line near George Street in the centre of Leeds.

A spokesman says a man believed to be in his early twenties, who's yet to be identified, was treated at the scene by paramedics for severe burns. He remains in a critical condition.

"Officers are currently working to determine how the man sustained his injuries but at this stage are not treating the incident as suspicious," he adds.

Latest headlines: Man 'critical' after rail incident and crisp factory evacuated due to fire

The top stories in Leeds and West Yorkshire include:

Man 'in critical condition' after railway incident near Leeds

More on the railway incident between Leeds city centre and Crossgates.

Scene from near incident
Tom Joy

A British Transport Police spokeswoman says officers were called to reports of an incident on the railway line near George Street at about 15:40.

She adds: "The male, who has yet to be identified, has been take to hospital suffering from severe burns and is in a critical condition. Officers are currently working to determine how the man sustained his injuries." 

No-one hurt and crisp supply 'unaffected' after fire at Bradford factory

More on the news regarding the evacuation of the Seabrooks crisp factory in Bradford after an oven containing 5,000 litres of cooking oil caught fire earlier this morning.

Seabrooks factory
Google

In a statement, a spokesman from the company says: "We can confirm that a fire broke out in the factory around 10am this morning. The fire service was called and the factory was swiftly evacuated, with no members of staff affected. 

"The fire was contained in a small part of the factory and only affected one of our fryers. At this stage we do not believe that supply of our crisps will be affected."

Rail delays warning after incident between Leeds and Crossgates

Northern Rail is warning passengers to expect delays on services in and around Leeds following an incident.

Watch: Leeds coach Evans' thoughts on Cardiff game

BBC West Yorkshire Sport

BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope has been speaking to Leeds United head coach Steve Evans about the new signings ahead of tonight's game at home to Cardiff.

Bradford crisp factory evacuated after cooking oil catches fire

Fire crews from across Bradford have been dealing with a blaze at a crisp factory in the city.

Firefighters were called to the Seabrooks factory on the Princeville Road industrial estate at about 09:40 after an oven containing 5,000 litres of cooking oil caught fire.

Staff were evacuated from the factory before the fire was brought under control by about 20 firefighters. Nobody is believed to have been injured in the blaze.

Your West Yorkshire Pictures: Sea of fog over Huddersfield caught on camera

Thanks to Maz Bradley for sending in this fantastic shot of the fog over Huddersfield's Castle Hill and Emley Moor yesterday.

Fog over Huddersfield
Maz Bradley

We always love to feature the best pictures you've taken of West Yorkshire. Why notemailortweetthem to us?

Martin Coldrick

BBC Local Live

The top stories in Leeds and West Yorkshire so far today include:

Watch: Fog sparks more delays and cancellations at Leeds Bradford

BBC Look North, Yorkshire

It's been another frustrating day for passengers at Leeds Bradford Airport - with delays and cancellations again due to the fog.

Three early flights out were cancelled and there were a number of delays to other incoming and outgoing planes.

However, the fog hasn't been as bad as had been forecast and things are now returning to normal.  

CeeLo Green to headline MOBO Awards ceremony in Leeds

CeeLo Green, most famous for hits such as Crazy and Forget You, is to be the headline act at the MOBO Awards which take place in Leeds tomorrow.

CeeLo Green
AP

The American singer, rapper and producer is to receive the MOBO Outstanding Achievement Award and will perform an exclusive set, organisers have announced.

The MOBO, or Music of Black Origin, ceremony will be held at Leeds Arena after previously being held in London and Glasgow.

'Do not approach absconded sex offender', police warn

More on the search for a "dangerous" sex offender who has absconded from a secure facility in Milton Keynes and was caught on CCTV at Leeds railway station on Sunday 25 October.

Malcolm Millman, 58, was convicted of rape in 1996 and poses a risk specifically to women and girls, according to Thames Valley Police.

If you see Mr Millman, do not approach him and call 999 immediately. Any piece of information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could be vital to tracing Mr Millman.

Det Supt Chris WardThames Valley Police Major Crime Unit
Watch: Find out more about what's in store weather-wise this weekend...

Owain Wyn Evans

Weather presenter, BBC Look North

BBC weather presenter Owain has compiled this video of what you can expect from the weather locally this weekend.

More news from West Yorkshire: Coming up on BBC Look North

BBC Look North, Yorkshire

Join us on BBC One at 13:30 for Look North.

£60 million pounds and counting - that's the amount of money spent developing plans for tram and trolleybus systems in Leeds over the last 20 years.

Look North understands the money's been used to buy property and design the routes, but nothing's yet been built.

Ten years to the day since the tram scheme was cancelled and a year since a public inquiry into the controversial trolleybus ended, we ask where now for public transport in Leeds?

West Yorkshire's weather: A dull, misty and chilly afternoon

Keeley Donovan

Weather presenter, BBC Look North

It'll be a cloudy and dull afternoon for most with some mist persisting and top temperatures only about 11C (52F). 

Weather forecast
bbc

This evening will see fog reforming in places, then a spell of rain and drizzle spreading from the south for a time overnight. 

It'll be cloudy with some mist and fog again to end the night with a low temperature of about 9C (46F).

Strange beauty: The photographers capturing urban decay

Lauren Potts

BBC Local Live

Photographers with an eye for decay are venturing into derelict buildings in the name of "urban exploration". But who are these intrepid hobbyists and why do they put themselves in danger for the sake of a picture?

Former Hickson and Welch plant
Mexico75

It takes some imagination to look at a derelict building and see beauty in its broken windows and rotten floorboards - like in the shot above taken at the former Hickson and Welch plant in Castleford.

But for a group of daredevils known as "urban explorers", it's exactly this level of decay that attracts them to the likes of abandoned hospitals, factories and mills.

Leeds head coach Evans targets Sunderland midfielder Bridcutt

James Deighton

BBC West Yorkshire Sport

Leeds United head coach Steve Evans is hoping to secure the loan signing of Sunderland midfielder Liam Bridcutt ahead of tonight's game at home to Cardiff.

Steve Evans
PA

Evans (pictured) has told BBC West Yorkshire Sport that a few more players could soon be on the way to Elland Road.

They may not come in the order of preference we'd want them to, but when you're trying to get three or four players you'll take them when they come.

Steve EvansHead Coach, Leeds United
'£60m spent on Leeds trolleybus system plans'

About £60m has now been spent on trying to secure a modern transport system for Leeds, the BBC has learned.

Leeds trolleybus plans
Leeds City Council

It's 10 years today since the city's Supertram network was cancelled and since then the plan's been to build a cheaper trolleybus system.

A public inquiry into the trolleybus proposals ended a year ago but the Department for Transport says it's still considering the scheme and will reach a decision as soon as possible.

We're the biggest city in Western Europe without a modern public transport system. We need to get on with schemes now.

Keith WakefieldWest Yorkshire Combined Authority
Woman taken to hospital after Birstall flat fire

A woman has been taken to hospital after a fire in a Birstall flat in the early hours.

The blaze is believed to have started in the living room of the property on Raikes Lane.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the woman was suffering the effects of breathing in smoke.

Your West Yorkshire Pictures: Emley Moor caught on camera above the fog

Martin Coldrick

BBC Local Live

Thanks to Richard Wheatley for sending in this spectacular shot of the landmark Emley Moor transmitter as you've probably never seen it before - taken from above yesterday's fog in a plane approaching Leeds-Bradford airport.

Emley Moor in the fog
Richard Wheatley

We always love to feature the best pictures you've taken of West Yorkshire. Why not email or tweet your photographs to us?

Travel update: Accident closes Black Road in Wakefield

BBC Travel

Black Road in Wakefield is currently closed after an earlier accident involving two vehicles.

Diversions are in place but drivers are being warned of severe delays. 

Absconded 'dangerous' sex offender caught on CCTV in Leeds

Thames Valley Police has released a new CCTV image of a "dangerous" sex offender who absconded from a secure facility in Milton Keynes.

Malcolm Millman
Thames Valley Police

Malcolm Millman, 58, absconded during a day visit to a monastery in St Margarets, Great Gaddesden, on Saturday 24 October.

He was last seen at Manchester Airport railway station on Monday 26 October at around 12.30pm. This CCTV image is from Leeds railway station the day before.

West Yorkshire's weather: Mist and fog this morning, brigher later

Owain Wyn Evans

Weather presenter, BBC Look North

Mist and fog will continue throughout the morning, but it'll thin throughout the day and lift into low cloud.

Weather forecast
BBC

There'll be brighter spells this afternoon along the Pennines and on high ground in particular.

The top temperature will be about 12C (54F) with a light south-easterly wind.

