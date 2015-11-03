Man 'in critical condition' after railway incident near Leeds
More on the railway incident between Leeds city centre and Crossgates.
A British Transport Police spokeswoman says officers were called to reports of an incident on the railway line near George Street at about 15:40.
She adds: "The male, who has yet to be identified, has been take to hospital suffering from severe burns and is in a critical condition. Officers are currently working to determine how the man sustained his injuries."
No-one hurt and crisp supply 'unaffected' after fire at Bradford factory
More on the news regarding the evacuation of the Seabrooks crisp factory in Bradford after an oven containing 5,000 litres of cooking oil caught fire earlier this morning.
In a statement, a spokesman from the company says: "We can confirm that a fire broke out in the factory around 10am this morning. The fire service was called and the factory was swiftly evacuated, with no members of staff affected.
"The fire was contained in a small part of the factory and only affected one of our fryers. At this stage we do not believe that supply of our crisps will be affected."
Rail delays warning after incident between Leeds and Crossgates
Northern Rail is warning passengers to expect delays on services in and around Leeds following an incident.
Latest headlines: Absconded sex offender caught on CCTV and '£60m spent on trolleybus plans'
The top stories in Leeds and West Yorkshire so far today include:
Absconded sex offender caught on CCTV at Leeds railway station
'£60m spent on Leeds trolleybus system plans'
Woman taken to hospital after flat fire
Woman taken to hospital after Birstall flat fire
A woman has been taken to hospital after a fire in a Birstall flat in the early hours.
The blaze is believed to have started in the living room of the property on Raikes Lane.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the woman was suffering the effects of breathing in smoke.
Your West Yorkshire Pictures: Emley Moor caught on camera above the fog
Martin Coldrick
BBC Local Live
Thanks to Richard Wheatley for sending in this spectacular shot of the landmark Emley Moor transmitter as you've probably never seen it before - taken from above yesterday's fog in a plane approaching Leeds-Bradford airport.
We always love to feature the best pictures you've taken of West Yorkshire. Why not email or tweet your photographs to us?
Travel update: Accident closes Black Road in Wakefield
Live Reporting
By Martin Coldrick and Alex Moss
All times stated are UK
Live updates for Leeds and West Yorkshire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Wednesday with the latest news, sport, weather and travel updates from across the area.
West Yorkshire's weather: A foggy and rainy night ahead
Keeley Donovan
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
Fog will re-form in places this evening, then a spell of rain and drizzle will spread into western parts for a time with cloud and fog ending the night and a low temperature of about 9C (46F).
Tomorrow will see a grey start with fog patches slowly lifting and some brighter skies developing.
It'll be milder, with a top temperature of about 13C (55F).
More news from West Yorkshire: Coming up on BBC Look North
BBC Look North, Yorkshire
Join us at 18:30 on BBC One for Look North as we ask what the future holds for public transport in Leeds.
We understand £60 million has been spent developing plans for tram and trolleybus systems in the city - but nothing has yet been built.
A year since a public inquiry into the plans for the trolleybus system ended, it's still unclear when it'll get the go-ahead.
Bradford City must be 'right at top of our game' - Parkinson
BBC West Yorkshire Sport
Bradford City manager Phil Parkinson says tonight's clash with Blackpool will measure City's chances of gaining promotion.
It'll be City's third game in a row against the teams relegated from the Championship last season.
Parkinson says Bradford will have to be "right at the top of our game".
Violent attack on husband and wife at Pontefract Monkhill station
Wakefield Express
A husband and wife who were travelling by train to Leeds have been violently attacked by a gang of three men and a woman at Pontefract Monkhill railway station.
Fans hope to pay £30m to buy Leeds United from Cellino
BBC Sport
Leeds chairman Massimo Cellino will sell his majority stake in the club for £30m, according to Leeds Fans United chief executive Dylan Thwaites.
Cellino announced on Friday he was willing to agree a takeover with supporters and forgo any profit.
"Massimo invited us to buy his majority stake and has agreed to sell to us at cost, at the money he has put into the club," Thwaites told BBC Radio Leeds.
Keighley takeaway worker 'stalked and threatened estranged wife'
Keighley News
A takeaway worker stalked his estranged wife for more than two years before threatening her in the street at night with a large kitchen knife, a court has heard.
'No Leeds-York rail services until further notice' - Northern Rail
We've had a further update on the railway incident in the centre of Leeds.
No trains are running between Leeds and York at the moment, Northern Rail has confirmed.
The company says it's running buses in both directions until further notice.
Leeds city centre railway incident man 'critical'
British Transport Police have just issued a further statement about an incident earlier this afternoon on the railway line near George Street in the centre of Leeds.
A spokesman says a man believed to be in his early twenties, who's yet to be identified, was treated at the scene by paramedics for severe burns. He remains in a critical condition.
"Officers are currently working to determine how the man sustained his injuries but at this stage are not treating the incident as suspicious," he adds.
Charities get early Christmas present from Leeds' Kaiser Chiefs
Yorkshire Evening Post
Leeds indie rockers Kaiser Chiefs are set to deliver an early Christmas present to two charities as well as their loyal army of hometown fans.
Latest headlines: Man 'critical' after rail incident and crisp factory evacuated due to fire
The top stories in Leeds and West Yorkshire include:
Watch: Leeds coach Evans' thoughts on Cardiff game
BBC West Yorkshire Sport
BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope has been speaking to Leeds United head coach Steve Evans about the new signings ahead of tonight's game at home to Cardiff.
Bradford crisp factory evacuated after cooking oil catches fire
Fire crews from across Bradford have been dealing with a blaze at a crisp factory in the city.
Firefighters were called to the Seabrooks factory on the Princeville Road industrial estate at about 09:40 after an oven containing 5,000 litres of cooking oil caught fire.
Staff were evacuated from the factory before the fire was brought under control by about 20 firefighters. Nobody is believed to have been injured in the blaze.
Your West Yorkshire Pictures: Sea of fog over Huddersfield caught on camera
Thanks to Maz Bradley for sending in this fantastic shot of the fog over Huddersfield's Castle Hill and Emley Moor yesterday.
We always love to feature the best pictures you've taken of West Yorkshire. Why notemailortweetthem to us?
Watch: Fog sparks more delays and cancellations at Leeds Bradford
BBC Look North, Yorkshire
It's been another frustrating day for passengers at Leeds Bradford Airport - with delays and cancellations again due to the fog.
Three early flights out were cancelled and there were a number of delays to other incoming and outgoing planes.
However, the fog hasn't been as bad as had been forecast and things are now returning to normal.
CeeLo Green to headline MOBO Awards ceremony in Leeds
CeeLo Green, most famous for hits such as Crazy and Forget You, is to be the headline act at the MOBO Awards which take place in Leeds tomorrow.
The American singer, rapper and producer is to receive the MOBO Outstanding Achievement Award and will perform an exclusive set, organisers have announced.
The MOBO, or Music of Black Origin, ceremony will be held at Leeds Arena after previously being held in London and Glasgow.
Student has surname of winning Leeds United team
Yorkshire Evening Post
Student Dominic Andrew is in a league of his own when it comes to names - he has the surnames of the entire Leeds United first team which won the league in the 1991-92 season.
'Do not approach absconded sex offender', police warn
More on the search for a "dangerous" sex offender who has absconded from a secure facility in Milton Keynes and was caught on CCTV at Leeds railway station on Sunday 25 October.
Malcolm Millman, 58, was convicted of rape in 1996 and poses a risk specifically to women and girls, according to Thames Valley Police.
Watch: Find out more about what's in store weather-wise this weekend...
Owain Wyn Evans
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
BBC weather presenter Owain has compiled this video of what you can expect from the weather locally this weekend.
More news from West Yorkshire: Coming up on BBC Look North
BBC Look North, Yorkshire
Join us on BBC One at 13:30 for Look North.
£60 million pounds and counting - that's the amount of money spent developing plans for tram and trolleybus systems in Leeds over the last 20 years.
Look North understands the money's been used to buy property and design the routes, but nothing's yet been built.
Ten years to the day since the tram scheme was cancelled and a year since a public inquiry into the controversial trolleybus ended, we ask where now for public transport in Leeds?
West Yorkshire's weather: A dull, misty and chilly afternoon
Keeley Donovan
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
It'll be a cloudy and dull afternoon for most with some mist persisting and top temperatures only about 11C (52F).
This evening will see fog reforming in places, then a spell of rain and drizzle spreading from the south for a time overnight.
It'll be cloudy with some mist and fog again to end the night with a low temperature of about 9C (46F).
Strange beauty: The photographers capturing urban decay
Lauren Potts
BBC Local Live
Photographers with an eye for decay are venturing into derelict buildings in the name of "urban exploration". But who are these intrepid hobbyists and why do they put themselves in danger for the sake of a picture?
It takes some imagination to look at a derelict building and see beauty in its broken windows and rotten floorboards - like in the shot above taken at the former Hickson and Welch plant in Castleford.
But for a group of daredevils known as "urban explorers", it's exactly this level of decay that attracts them to the likes of abandoned hospitals, factories and mills.
Car bursts into flames after crashing into wall in fog
Halifax Courier
A car burst into flames at the junction of Southowram Bank and Beacon Hill Road after crashing into a solid stone wall in heavy fog last night.
Leeds head coach Evans targets Sunderland midfielder Bridcutt
James Deighton
BBC West Yorkshire Sport
Leeds United head coach Steve Evans is hoping to secure the loan signing of Sunderland midfielder Liam Bridcutt ahead of tonight's game at home to Cardiff.
Evans (pictured) has told BBC West Yorkshire Sport that a few more players could soon be on the way to Elland Road.
'£60m spent on Leeds trolleybus system plans'
About £60m has now been spent on trying to secure a modern transport system for Leeds, the BBC has learned.
It's 10 years today since the city's Supertram network was cancelled and since then the plan's been to build a cheaper trolleybus system.
A public inquiry into the trolleybus proposals ended a year ago but the Department for Transport says it's still considering the scheme and will reach a decision as soon as possible.
Teachers' strike closes St Wilfrid's High in Featherstone
wakefield express
Teachers at St Wilfrid’s Catholic High School have walked out on strike in a dispute over “leadership and management issues".
Woman taken to hospital after Birstall flat fire
A woman has been taken to hospital after a fire in a Birstall flat in the early hours.
The blaze is believed to have started in the living room of the property on Raikes Lane.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the woman was suffering the effects of breathing in smoke.
Your West Yorkshire Pictures: Emley Moor caught on camera above the fog
Martin Coldrick
BBC Local Live
Thanks to Richard Wheatley for sending in this spectacular shot of the landmark Emley Moor transmitter as you've probably never seen it before - taken from above yesterday's fog in a plane approaching Leeds-Bradford airport.
We always love to feature the best pictures you've taken of West Yorkshire. Why not email or tweet your photographs to us?
Travel update: Accident closes Black Road in Wakefield
BBC Travel
Black Road in Wakefield is currently closed after an earlier accident involving two vehicles.
Diversions are in place but drivers are being warned of severe delays.
Absconded 'dangerous' sex offender caught on CCTV in Leeds
Thames Valley Police has released a new CCTV image of a "dangerous" sex offender who absconded from a secure facility in Milton Keynes.
Malcolm Millman, 58, absconded during a day visit to a monastery in St Margarets, Great Gaddesden, on Saturday 24 October.
He was last seen at Manchester Airport railway station on Monday 26 October at around 12.30pm. This CCTV image is from Leeds railway station the day before.
New cycle superhighway route reaches Bradford city centre
Bradford Telegraph and Argus
Work to create a £30m Cycle Superhighway between Bradford and Leeds has reached Bradford city centre and that section is nearing completion.
Travel update: Traffic lights out on Wellington Street, Leeds
BBC Travel
The traffic lights are currently not working on Wellington Street in Leeds at the Queen Street junction. Drivers are being warned to approach with care.
West Yorkshire's weather: Mist and fog this morning, brigher later
Owain Wyn Evans
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
Mist and fog will continue throughout the morning, but it'll thin throughout the day and lift into low cloud.
There'll be brighter spells this afternoon along the Pennines and on high ground in particular.
The top temperature will be about 12C (54F) with a light south-easterly wind.