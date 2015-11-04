BBC Local Live: Leeds and West Yorkshire
- Leeds chairman Cellino calls off plan to sell club to fans
- Up to 200 jobs to be created as Burberry plans new Leeds factory
- Huddersfield Town boss Chris Powell sacked
- Fire badly damages Bradford community centre
- MOBO Award ceremony to be held in Leeds later
- Updates on Wednesday 4 November 2015
By Martin Coldrick
MOBO Awards: Red carpet rolled out in Leeds
Daragh Corcoran
Reporter, BBC Radio Leeds
The red carpet has been rolled out outside the First Direct Arena in Leeds ahead of tonight's MOBO awards ceremony.
The event, now in its 20th year, is due to start at eight o'clock.
I'm hoping to speak to a few of the guests on BBC Radio Leeds a bit later.
West Yorkshire's weather: A misty night ahead with patchy rain
Paul Hudson
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
Tonight will be overcast with a little patchy rain along with mist and fog patches and a low temperature of about 9C (48F).
Fog patches will lift tomorrow, but it'll stay largely cloudy with rain, heavy at times, spreading from the west through the afternoon.
The top temperature will be about 14C (57F) with a freshening southeast wind.
Join us on BBC One at 18:30 for Look North as we look at the implications behind Burberry's announcement that it's to invest £50m in a new factory in Leeds city centre.
It comes at the expense of the manufacturer's existing sites in Castleford and Cross Hills near Keighley.
Burberry says it'll look to transfer as much of the workforce as it can and will also create an additional 200 jobs. Our business correspondent Danni Hewson will have all the latest reaction.
Leeds welcomes the MOBO awards
Do you think the sign is big enough?
Burberry expects staff to relocate to Leeds
Luxury retailer Burberry says it plans for all current workers from its Castleford and Cross Hills facilities to relocate to a new site in Leeds, due to open in 2019.
The GMB union described yesterday's announcement of plans to build a new manufacturing centre as "bitter sweet" and said representatives would be meeting with the company to address concerns.
The two Burberry sites will close under the plans.
Paul Hudson
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
Latest Headlines: Cellino snubs supporter deal and MOBO awards come to Leeds
The lead stories across West Yorkshire this afternoon:
The fight for funds to regenerate Bradford city centre
Larry Budd
Political reporter, BBC Radio Leeds
For the best part of a decade it has been difficult to miss the vast empty space in the centre of Bradford.
The city's new shopping centre, the Broadway, finally opens tomorrow.
The Guardian have written an interesting take on the slow push to regenerate the city.
MOBO Awards in Leeds: Where are the Yorkshire nominees?
Mark Savage
Music reporter
There's an assumption that when people talk about urban music, they're really talking about inner city London - but some of the UK's biggest urban artists have come from outside the capital.
So it's fitting that the MOBO awards have travelled to Leeds, where there is a growing underground hip-hop scene.
It's just a shame that there are no local nominees in the line-up. In fact, only one of the 10 acts up for best newcomer hails from outside the M25.
Chris Powell sacking: Huddersfield Town 'well-placed for future challenges'
Today's sacking of Huddersfield Town manager Chris Powell was made "after careful deliberation", the club has said.
Powell has left the club "with immediate effect" along with assistant manager Alex Dyer.
In a statement on the club's website, Town chief executive Nigel Clibbens says: "Chris worked to represent Huddersfield Town to the best of his ability: to develop us, improve us and take us forward. He leaves us well-placed for future challenges."
Carnegie newbie Kevin Sinfield on his first week
Kevin Sinfield has spoken to BBC Radio Leeds about his first week with Yorkshire Carnegie following his switch from rugby league to union.
Analysis: Is Yorkshire's devolution bid stalling?
Len Tingle
Political Editor, BBC Look North
Yorkshire's dash for devolution is stalling as more questions than answers are being thrown up virtually every step of the way.
All sides appear to agree that shifting budgets and decision-making powers from Whitehall to Yorkshire makes sense, but the problem is how to go about it.
Council leaders have been unable to fully agree on how many mayor-led devolved regions there should be, which neighbours they should join up with or what powers they should have.
Take a look behind the scenes at Bradford's £260m shopping centre
Bradford Telegraph and Argus
With only a day to go until The Broadway's grand opening, the Telegraph & Argus has been given a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at the new £260m shopping centre in Bradford.
Taxi drivers in Bradford face e-cigarette ban
Larry Budd
Political reporter, BBC Radio Leeds
Taxi drivers in Bradford could be banned from using e-cigarettes in their cars if plans being considered by Bradford Council today get the go-ahead.
A report before councillors says there's no conclusive evidence that e-cigarettes don't harm health.
Some drivers claim to have been smoking e-cigarettes when they were actually smoking tobacco - and taxi drivers using them don't look professional, the report adds.
Weather update: Watch Lisa Gallagher's latest forecast
It'll be mostly cloudy this afternoon with a few spots of drizzle. Find out more details here:
Everton keeper Russell Griffiths joins FC Halifax on loan
BBC Sport
FC Halifax Town have signed teenage Everton goalkeeper Russell Griffiths on a one-month loan deal.
The 19-year-old has already had loan spells with Colwyn Bay and Northwich Victoria this season.
The England Under-20 international could make his debut for the Shaymen in their FA Cup first round tie against Wycombe on Sunday.
Burberry's Leeds relocation 'bittersweet news' for Castleford
Burberry's announcement that its factory in Castleford will close as it relocates its manufacturing effort to a new £50m site in Leeds is "bittersweet news", the GMB union says.
The global fashion brand aims to open the new weaving facility by 2019, with 770 staff expected to move to the new site from its existing centres in Castleford and Keighley.
Tim Roache, GMB Yorkshire regional secretary, says: "This will be a major blow Castleford and surrounding areas as Burberry's been the largest employer linked with the town for over 100 years."
Leeds railway electric shock victim moved to Pinderfields Hospital
A man who suffered an electric shock while on a railway line in Leeds has now been transferred to the specialist burns unit at Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield.
The 21-year-old remains in a critical condition after making contact with overhead cables on the track near George Street yesterday afternoon.
British Transport Police say they're not treating the incident as suspicious.
Leeds United fans call Cellino's bluff over club sale
Adam Pope
BBC West Yorkshire Sport
I don't think anybody's surprised at the news that Leeds United chairman Massimo Cellinowill not now sell his majority stake to the club's fans.
This is the chairman who said just a few months ago he'd keep on head coach Uwe Rosler - yet within a few weeks he was gone.
On Friday night, he said unequivocally he would sell the club to the fans, now he's said he won't. The fans have certainly called him to account and maybe even called his bluff.
The facts: MOBO Awards ceremony hits Leeds
With the MOBO Awards ceremony at Leeds Arena just hours away, here are a few MOBO facts:
Latest headlines: Cellino calls off plan to sell United to fans and new jobs promised at new Burberry plant
Martin Coldrick
BBC Local Live
The top stories in Leeds and West Yorkshire so far today:
Factory worker's tears at inquest as he recounts workmate's fatal plunge
Bradford Telegraph and Argus
A Bradford factory employee sobbed uncontrollably at an inquest describing how a friend fell 30ft from a skylight on to the shop floor right behind him.
Paul Hudson
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
I've just become one of the BBC's Weather Watchers - joining in the nation's favourite conversation about what's going on right outside our front doors.
Rag trade returns to Holbeck as Burberry announces new £50m factory
Richard Edwards
Journalist, BBC Radio Leeds
I'm out in Holbeck, Leeds, this morning at Temple Works near the planned site for a new Burberry factory announced yesterday evening.
This area used to be known as The Workshop of the World and included many of the county's famous mills. Now the rag trade's coming back to this part of Leeds, with Burberry planning to invest £50m in its new 1,000-employee factory by 2019.
But what'll happen to the firm's other sites in Keighley and Castleford? Its official line is that it'll be "facilitating their regeneration for the local communities". We're hoping to push Burberry to find out more about what that means.
Clothing giant to close Cross Hills site and relocate to Leeds
Keighley News
Clothing manufacturing giant Burberry is to close its Cross Hills site. The company, famous for its iconic trench coat, plans to centralise operations at a new £50m-plus facility in Leeds.
Analyisis: Chris Powell sacked from Huddersfield Town
Gareth Jones
BBC West Yorkshire Sport
With the news that Huddersfield Town manager Chris Powell has been sacked, it's fair to say that there's been a real split with fans about his time at the club.
The results have been OK, they have one of the smallest budgets in the league and a lot of their best players have been sold.
But they are playing poorly, they're not entertaining, he's got very negative tactics and isn't getting the best from his players.
BreakingHuddersfield Town manager Chris Powell sacked
Huddersfield Town manager Chris Powell has been sacked, effective immediately.
His assistant, Alex Dyer, is also to leave the club.
Their dismissals come after last night's 2-2 draw away at Reading.
More to follow.
Leeds fans group criticises Cellino's 'insincerity' over club sell-off
A further update on the news that Leeds United chairman Massimo Cellino has told fans he no longer wishes to sell them his majority stake in the club.
Cellino said on Friday he was willing to agree a takeover with supporters and forgo any profit, but according to supporters group Leeds Fans Utd, he has now reversed this decision.
In a statement, the group says: "It is much better that we identify this insincerity now before we spend our shareholder's money."
Leeds chairman calls off plan to sell club to fans
More on the news that Leeds United club chairman Massimo Cellino has announced he no longer wants to sell his majority stake to the club's fans.
Cellino announced on Friday that he was willing to agree a takeover with supporters and forgo any profit.
Leeds Fans United was set up in April with the aim of raising £10m to buy a minority stake in the club and secure representation on the board.
BreakingCellino 'no longer wishes to sell Leeds United to fans'
Leeds United Supporters Group Leeds Fans United has been told by the lawyers of club chairman Massimo Cellino that he no longer wants to sell the club to them.
More to follow.
Mowatt goal secures season's first home victory for Leeds United
BBC Sport
Leeds United beat Cardiff City to register their first win at Elland Road since 4 March.
Neither side showed any cutting edge in a dull first half before Sean Morrison saw his header saved by Leeds keeper Marco Silvestri after the break.
Alex Mowatt (pictured) scored the only goal of the game with a brilliant long-range strike in the 63rd minute.
Leeds gears up to host MOBO Awards ceremony for first time
Leeds is gearing up to host the MOBO awards ceremony for the first time later today.
Acts set to perform at the 12,500-capacity First Direct Arena include Rita Ora, Ella Eyre and FKA Twigs.
Cee-Lo Green, best known for his work with Gnarls Barkley and single Forget You, will also be performing.
Burberry to open new factory in Leeds city centre
In case you missed the breaking news yesterday evening, global fashion brand Burberry has announced plans for a new manufacturing site in Leeds, creating more than 200 jobs.
The company aims to open a £50m weaving facility in the city by 2019 to produce trench coats.
Two existing centres in Castleford and Keighley will close under the plans, with 770 staff expected to relocate to the new site.
Bradford players' attitude 'first class' as City beat Blackpool
Jake Katborg
BBC West Yorkshire Sport
Bradford City beat Blackpool 1-0 at Valley Parade to move to within three points of the League One play-offs.
James Hanson's header late in the first half was enough to secure a win which assistant manager Steve Parkin felt was fully deserved.
"The attitude of the players coming off the back of a long trip and a real tough game at the weekend was first class against a dangerous side on the break," he said.
Travel update: Road closed in Castleford after accident
BBC Travel
Fryston Road in Castleford is currently closed and there's very slow traffic in both directions between the Airedale Road junction and the Park Crescent junction because of an accident involving two vehicles. A diversion's in operation as signed.
Latest headlines: Burberry to open new factory in Leeds and community centre in Bradford hit by fire
Martin Coldrick
BBC Local Live
The top stories in Leeds and West Yorkshire so far today:
West Yorkshire's weather: A cloudy start but bright spells later
Owain Wyn Evans
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
Today will see a cloudy start although it'll be dry for most first thing.
It'll remain cloudy but a few bright spells will develop on high ground with a fresh southerly breeze.
Temperatures will reach about 12C (54F).
Travel update: Cross Lane closed in Bradford after fire
BBC Travel
The A6177 Cross Lane in Bradford is currently closed and there's very slow traffic in both directions between the A647 Great Horton Road junction and the Ebenezer Place junction, because of a building fire. A diversion's in operation as signed.