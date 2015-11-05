But exactly what should the final picture look like?
West Yorkshire's Bonfire Night weather forecast
Paul Hudson
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
This evening will be cloudy with rain at first, becoming mostly dry overnight but with some fog and low cloud, and a minimum temperature of about 10C (50F).
Friday will be mostly cloudy with showers or longer spells of rain - with some drier, brighter spells too.
The maximum temperature will be about 15C (59F).
Bradford Broadway Centre opening: What a difference a decade makes
On the day the £260m Bradford Broadway Centre finally opened, it's perhaps worth remembering how things have changed.
These two pictures say it all... one dating from when the site was just "the hole" which blighted the city centre for a decade, the other taken today in almost exactly the same spot.
Open University strike action 'won't lead to anything positive'
Strike action planned by Open University (OU) staff over the closure of several regional offices, including one in Leeds, "will not lead to anything positive", the OU says.
A total of seven offices are earmarked for closure with up to 500 job losses.
An OU spokesman says: "The proposals to replace seven smaller support centres in England with three larger centres would allow us to invest more in student support."
Calder Valley flood sirens put to the test next week
People in the Upper Calder Valley are being warned not to be alarmed if they hear flood sirens going off next Thursday - they're being tested by the Environment Agency.
New Huddersfield head coach Wagner 'fits what we need'
More on the news that former Borussia Dortmund coach David Wagner is to take over as head coach at Huddersfield Town following the departure yesterday of Chris Powell.
Huddersfield chairman Dean Hoyle tells the club website: "David's football philosophy is directly in line with ours; he fits for what we need.
"It's a new departure for us. He'll be head coach. He's the club's first from outside the UK and Ireland and he brings a new approach and new ideas."
Fire service urges people to 'look after each other' this Bonfire Night
Ahead of Bonfire Night tonight, West Yorkshire Fire Service has issued this reminder to stay safe.
'Broadway is the frame, now we need to fill the jigsaw' - council leader
Danni Hewson
Business Correspondent, BBC Look North
"Bradford's new Broadway shopping centre is the frame, now we just need to fill in the jigsaw," says the leader of Bradford Council.
But exactly what should the final picture look like?
It's very clear whatever the right answer might be in 2015, it's unlikely to be the same in 2020. Over the last 10 years shopping has changed beyond most of our imaginations.
Certainly Broadway's design is nothing like the plans of old and has adapted to include large click-and-collect areas, but is that enough? Success will need the public to buy in - and changing the habits of people who've gone elsewhere will be a tough ask.
X Factor star to switch on Keighley Christmas lights
Keighley News
An X Factor star will help switch on Keighley's Christmas lights, but the identity of the singer, a contestant in the current series of the hit TV talent show, can't yet be revealed.
Watch: What the first shoppers at Bradford's Broadway Centre think of the place
Now Bradford's brand new £260m Broadway Shopping Centre is open, people in Bradford, - who've been waiting more than a decade for this day to come - have been telling us what they think.
Travel update: Delays on A64 York Road after accident
BBC Travel
The A64 York Road is closed and there's queuing traffic eastbound between the Thorner Lane junction in Scholes and the A1(M) J44 Bramham junction in Bramham because of an accident involving two vehicles.
Your West Yorkshire Pictures: Autumn mists at Holme Moss
Martin Coldrick
BBC Local Live
Thanks to Sandie Nicholson for sending in this spectacular shot of mists wreathed around Holme Moss this week.
We always love to feature the best pictures you've taken of West Yorkshire. Why not email or tweet your photographs to us?
Keighley forum demands urgent action in taxi row
Keighley News
Urgent action is being demanded to stop cabs from across the Pennines operating in Keighley and other parts of Bradford district.
Open University staff back strike action in row over closures
Staff at the Open University have voted to strike in a row over job losses and the closure of regional offices - including one in Leeds.
The University and College Union says just under three quarters of members who took part in a ballot backed strike action.
Leeds is one of seven centres earmarked for closure, plans which the union says have been "widely criticised by staff, students and MPs".
Star-studded MOBOs after party descends into brawl
Yorkshire Evening Post
Police were called after a mass brawl broke out at a bar staging a star-studded after party for the MOBO Awards in Leeds.
Your views: What do you think of Bradford's Broadway Centre?
With the doors open at Bradford's Broadway Centre, you've been telling us on Facebook what you think:
David Wagner named new Huddersfield head coach
BBC Sport
Huddersfield Town have appointed former Borussia Dortmund coach David Wagneras their new head coach.
The 44-year-old replaces Chris Powell, who was sacked on Wednesday.
Academy manager Mark Lillis will be in charge of the team for Saturday's Championship derby against Leeds, with Wagner to take over on Monday.
Man arrested over Leeds postman's murder in 1995
A 45-year-old man's been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a Leeds postman 20 years ago.
Andrew Batten died from serious head injuries after being punched as he waited in a taxi queue in Vicar Lane, Leeds, on Friday 13 October 1995.
West Yorkshire's weather: A cloudy afternoon with rain later
Kay Crewdson
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
This afternoon will continue rather cloudy and misty with fog patches slowly lifting.
There's a risk of a few patchy outbreaks of rain pushing up from the south ahead of a band of rain, heavy at times, from the west through the afternoon.
The maximum temperature will be about 14C (57F) with a freshening southeast wind.
Broadway Centre 'at heart of city centre regeneration' - council leader
Some doubted they'd ever see it come to fruition, but Bradford's £260m Broadway shopping centre finally opened its doors at 10:00 this morning.
The idea for it was first discussed 17 years ago, but work had barely started when it was suspended during 2008's economic downturn with work not restarting again until early last year.
Celebrating today's ribbon-cutting ceremony, Bradford Council leader Dave Green said he hopes it'll spearhead the city's recovery.
Bradford's Broadway Centre: The creation of a new city landmark
Bradford Council has put together this short film showing how the city's new Broadway Centre went from the "hole in the ground" to today's grand opening.
'I'll be coming back, that's for sure' - X Factor star on Bradford's Broadway Centre
X Factor star Alexandra Burke, who opened Bradford's Broadway Centre earlier this morning, has told BBC Radio Leeds it was a "privilege" to take part in the ceremony.
A first look at Bradford's new Broadway Centre
Spencer Stokes
Journalist, BBC Look North
More than 10 years after work first started on it, Bradford's new Broadway Shopping Centre is now open for business and I've been taking a look around.
Wakefield sign Salford Winger Ben Jones-Bishop
BBC Sport
Wakefield Trinity Wildcats have signed Salford Red Devils winger Ben Jones-Bishop on a one-year deal.
The 27-year-old scored 16 tries in 25 appearances for the Red Devils last month after joining from Leeds Rhinos.
Coach Brian Smith has told the club website: "The signing of Ben is another highlight of our preparations for progress in Super League in 2016.
New chapter for Bradford as crowds pour into Broadway Centre
David Tracz
Journalist, BBC Look North
Even as the doors were about to open for the first time this morning at Bradford's brand new Broadway Centre, shops here were busy putting the finishing touches to their window displays.
There's a real sense of excitement. It's clear the people who work here are very proud. At 10:00, hundreds of people rushed in and the centre is now packed with shoppers.
Hearing Bradford's council leader Dave Green speak, it's clear the opening of The Broadway marks a new chapter in the development of the city centre.
Huddersfield aim to 'do something different' with new manager appointment
Dave Fletcher
BBC West Yorkshire Sport
Huddersfield Town say they'll act quickly to appoint a new manager after Chris Powell (pictured) was sacked yesterday.
Powell's replacement could be named before Saturday, although Academy manager Mark Lillis will definitely take charge for the Leeds United game.
Chief executive Nigel Clibbens says they have a few candidates in mind, and could make an appointment that raises eyebrows.
Bradford Broadway Centre opening: How's the £260m been spent?
With the £260 million Broadway Centre opening in Bradford this morning, here are some key facts:
Keighley town centre street sealed off by police
Keighley News
Police have cleared a Keighley town centre street following an incident early this morning.
Crowds flock to new shopping centre in Bradford
Richard Edwards
Journalist, BBC Radio Leeds
I've been on the red carpet this morning at Bradford's new Broadway shopping centre - surrounded by lots of very posh seating bearing the names of VIPs who've been enjoying a glass of celebratory champagne.
The place is now full of shoppers but two of the first through the door were Mohammed and Mallow (pictured).
Mohammed told me he'd had no sleep so he could be first in the queue!
It's open! Bradford's Broadway Centre finally throws open its doors to the public
Richard Edwards
Journalist, BBC Radio Leeds
After a wait of more than a decade, Bradford's £260 million Broadway Centre is finally open and shoppers are pouring in through the doors.
I'm sure thousands of are likely to pass through its doors today. Sandy Needham, from West and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, tells me.
"It's brilliant. Today's a day of celebration," she says.
Crowds gather inside and outside Broadway Centre as opening draws near
Bradford's brand new Broadway shopping centre is due to open at about 10:00 this morning - and the queues are already growing.
And this is the scene inside the centre as Bradford's great and good gather as final preparations are made for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Bradford-based Morrisons reports another fall in sales
Bradford-based supermarket chain Morrisons has reported another fall in sales, partly due to cutting back on promotional vouchers.
In the 13 weeks to 1 November, like-for-like sales excluding fuel fell by 2.6%.
The supermarket said it had reduced the number of vouchers, which had affected third-quarter sales by 2.4%.
Stars come out for MOBO Awards at Leeds Arena
Some of music's most famous names turned out in Leeds last nightfor one of the biggest award ceremonies in Europe- and the crowds came out to welcome them.
The MOBOs - Music of Black Origin awards - were a sell-out at Leeds Arena and it's estimated the event brought over £1 million into the local economy.
As part of the ceremony, Leeds musician and former MOBO winner Corrine Bailey Rae presented an award and so did Leeds Olympic gold medallist Nicola Adams (pictured).
