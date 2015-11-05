Crowds at Broadway Centre

BBC Local Live: Leeds and West Yorkshire

Summary

  1. Updates on Thursday 5 November 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates resume at 08:00 Friday

By Martin Coldrick

Our live coverage across the day

Live updates for Leeds and West Yorkshire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Friday with the latest news, sport, weather and travel updates from across the area.

West Yorkshire's Bonfire Night weather forecast

Paul Hudson

Weather presenter, BBC Look North

This evening will be cloudy with rain at first, becoming mostly dry overnight but with some fog and low cloud, and a minimum temperature of about 10C (50F).

Friday will be mostly cloudy with showers or longer spells of rain - with some drier, brighter spells too.

The maximum temperature will be about 15C (59F).

More news from West Yorkshire: Coming up on BBC Look North

Harry Gration

Presenter, BBC Look North

Join me on BBC One at 18:30 for Look North as I report from Bradford on the day the city's infamous "hole" finally became a shopping centre.

Harry Gration at Broadway Centre
BBC

Eleven years late and on a smaller scale than originally planned the Broadway Centre is here.

It's shiny and brand new and the crowds have been flocking to see it.

Bradford Broadway Centre opening: What a difference a decade makes

On the day the £260m Bradford Broadway Centre finally opened, it's perhaps worth remembering how things have changed.

These two pictures say it all... one dating from when the site was just "the hole" which blighted the city centre for a decade, the other taken today in almost exactly the same spot.

Bradford "hole"
BBC
Broadway Centre
PA
Open University strike action 'won't lead to anything positive'

Strike action planned by Open University (OU) staff over the closure of several regional offices, including one in Leeds, "will not lead to anything positive", the OU says.

A total of seven offices are earmarked for closure with up to 500 job losses.

An OU spokesman says: "The proposals to replace seven smaller support centres in England with three larger centres would allow us to invest more in student support."

New Huddersfield head coach Wagner 'fits what we need'

More on the news that former Borussia Dortmund coach David Wagner is to take over as head coach at Huddersfield Town following the departure yesterday of Chris Powell.

Huddersfield chairman Dean Hoyle tells the club website: "David's football philosophy is directly in line with ours; he fits for what we need.

"It's a new departure for us. He'll be head coach. He's the club's first from outside the UK and Ireland and he brings a new approach and new ideas."

Fire service urges people to 'look after each other' this Bonfire Night

Ahead of Bonfire Night tonight, West Yorkshire Fire Service has issued this reminder to stay safe.

Martin Coldrick

BBC Local Live

The top stories in Leeds and West Yorkshire today include:

'Broadway is the frame, now we need to fill the jigsaw' - council leader

Danni Hewson

Business Correspondent, BBC Look North

"Bradford's new Broadway shopping centre is the frame, now we just need to fill in the jigsaw," says the leader of Bradford Council. 

But exactly what should the final picture look like?

Broadway Centre
BBC

It's very clear whatever the right answer might be in 2015, it's unlikely to be the same in 2020. Over the last 10 years shopping has changed beyond most of our imaginations. 

Certainly Broadway's design is nothing like the plans of old and has adapted to include large click-and-collect areas, but is that enough? Success will need the public to buy in - and changing the habits of people who've gone elsewhere will be a tough ask.

Watch: What the first shoppers at Bradford's Broadway Centre think of the place

Now Bradford's brand new £260m Broadway Shopping Centre is open, people in Bradford, - who've been waiting more than a decade for this day to come - have been telling us what they think.

Your West Yorkshire Pictures: Autumn mists at Holme Moss

Martin Coldrick

BBC Local Live

Thanks to Sandie Nicholson for sending in this spectacular shot of mists wreathed around Holme Moss this week.

Mists at Holme Moss
Sandie Nicholson

We always love to feature the best pictures you've taken of West Yorkshire. Why not email or tweet your photographs to us?

Open University staff back strike action in row over closures

Staff at the Open University have voted to strike in a row over job losses and the closure of regional offices - including one in Leeds.

The University and College Union says just under three quarters of members who took part in a ballot backed strike action.

Leeds is one of seven centres earmarked for closure, plans which the union says have been "widely criticised by staff, students and MPs".

Martin Coldrick

BBC Local Live

The top stories in Leeds and West Yorkshire this afternoon include:

Your views: What do you think of Bradford's Broadway Centre?

With the doors open at Bradford's Broadway Centre, you've been telling us on Facebook what you think:

Broadway opening
BBC

I'm a Bradfordian through and through and this will be the final nail in the coffin for the city centre

Yeasu Kenwood via Facebook

Bradford used to be such a lovely city - with fabulous shops and great places to eat. Lets hope this is the rebirth of my home town

Judy Popley
David Wagner named new Huddersfield head coach

BBC Sport

Huddersfield Town have appointed former Borussia Dortmund coach David Wagneras their new head coach.

David Wagner
Getty Images

The 44-year-old replaces Chris Powell, who was sacked on Wednesday.

Academy manager Mark Lillis will be in charge of the team for Saturday's Championship derby against Leeds, with Wagner to take over on Monday.

Man arrested over Leeds postman's murder in 1995

A 45-year-old man's been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a Leeds postman 20 years ago.

Andrew Batten died from serious head injuries after being punched as he waited in a taxi queue in Vicar Lane, Leeds, on Friday 13 October 1995.

West Yorkshire's weather: A cloudy afternoon with rain later

Kay Crewdson

Weather presenter, BBC Look North

This afternoon will continue rather cloudy and misty with fog patches slowly lifting. 

Weather forecast
BBC

There's a risk of a few patchy outbreaks of rain pushing up from the south ahead of a band of rain, heavy at times, from the west through the afternoon. 

The maximum temperature will be about 14C (57F) with a freshening southeast wind.  

Broadway Centre 'at heart of city centre regeneration' - council leader

Some doubted they'd ever see it come to fruition, but Bradford's £260m Broadway shopping centre finally opened its doors at 10:00 this morning.

Broadway Centre
BBC

The idea for it was first discussed 17 years ago, but work had barely started when it was suspended during 2008's economic downturn with work not restarting again until early last year.

Celebrating today's ribbon-cutting ceremony, Bradford Council leader Dave Green said he hopes it'll spearhead the city's recovery.

I'm delighted for the people of Bradford and quite excited. It's important we move on and keep the regeneration of Bradford city centre moving forward.

Dave GreenBradford Council leader
More news from West Yorkshire: Coming up on BBC Look North

BBC Look North, Yorkshire

Join us on BBC One at 13:30 for Look North as we report live from Bradford's Broadway Centre.

After an 11-year wait, the multimillion-pound shopping centre has finally opened this morning.

Built by developers Westfield, the £260m centre fills the gap where the city's infamous "hole" used to be.

Bradford's Broadway Centre: The creation of a new city landmark

Bradford Council has put together this short film showing how the city's new Broadway Centre went from the "hole in the ground" to today's grand opening.

View more on twitter
Martin Coldrick

BBC Local Live

The top stories in Leeds and West Yorkshire so far today include:

'I'll be coming back, that's for sure' - X Factor star on Bradford's Broadway Centre

X Factor star Alexandra Burke, who opened Bradford's Broadway Centre earlier this morning, has told BBC Radio Leeds it was a "privilege" to take part in the ceremony.

Alexandra Burke
Broadway Bradford

For people in Bradford, I think they'll be mega-excited this is here. I'll be coming back, that's for sure.

Alexandra Burke
Wakefield sign Salford Winger Ben Jones-Bishop

BBC Sport

Wakefield Trinity Wildcats have signed Salford Red Devils winger Ben Jones-Bishop on a one-year deal.

The 27-year-old scored 16 tries in 25 appearances for the Red Devils last month after joining from Leeds Rhinos.

Coach Brian Smith has told the club website: "The signing of Ben is another highlight of our preparations for progress in Super League in 2016.

New chapter for Bradford as crowds pour into Broadway Centre

David Tracz

Journalist, BBC Look North

Even as the doors were about to open for the first time this morning at Bradford's brand new Broadway Centre, shops here were busy putting the finishing touches to their window displays.

Crowds at Broadway Centre
BBC

There's a real sense of excitement. It's clear the people who work here are very proud. At 10:00, hundreds of people rushed in and the centre is now packed with shoppers.

Hearing Bradford's council leader Dave Green speak, it's clear the opening of The Broadway marks a new chapter in the development of the city centre.

Huddersfield aim to 'do something different' with new manager appointment

Dave Fletcher

BBC West Yorkshire Sport

Huddersfield Town say they'll act quickly to appoint a new manager after Chris Powell (pictured) was sacked yesterday.

Chris Powell
PA

Powell's replacement could be named before Saturday, although Academy manager Mark Lillis will definitely take charge for the Leeds United game. 

Chief executive Nigel Clibbens says they have a few candidates in mind, and could make an appointment that raises eyebrows.

We just want to do something different. We have to follow through with that and be true to what we've set out to do here.

Nigel ClibbensHuddersfield Town chief executive
Bradford Broadway Centre opening: How's the £260m been spent?

Broadway Centre
BBC

With the £260 million Broadway Centre opening in Bradford this morning, here are some key facts:

  • The 570,000 sq ft centre will boast more than 70 restaurants, cafes and shops
  • Work began on the centre in 2004 but ground to a halt in 2008
  • About 2,500 permanent jobs are expected to be created at the centre
  • It could also boost footfall in Bradford city centre by up to 40%, developers Westfield believe
Crowds flock to new shopping centre in Bradford

Richard Edwards

Journalist, BBC Radio Leeds

I've been on the red carpet this morning at Bradford's new Broadway shopping centre - surrounded by lots of very posh seating bearing the names of VIPs who've been enjoying a glass of celebratory champagne.

The place is now full of shoppers but two of the first through the door were Mohammed and Mallow (pictured).

Mohammed told me he'd had no sleep so he could be first in the queue!

Mohammed and Mallow
BBC
It's open! Bradford's Broadway Centre finally throws open its doors to the public

Richard Edwards

Journalist, BBC Radio Leeds

After a wait of more than a decade, Bradford's £260 million Broadway Centre is finally open and shoppers are pouring in through the doors. 

Shoppers in Bradford
BBC

I'm sure thousands of are likely to pass through its doors today. Sandy Needham, from West and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, tells me.

"It's brilliant. Today's a day of celebration," she says.

Shoppers in Broadway
BBC
Shoppers in Bradford
BBC
Martin Coldrick

BBC Local Live

The top stories in Leeds and West Yorkshire so far today:

Crowds gather inside and outside Broadway Centre as opening draws near

Bradford's brand new Broadway shopping centre is due to open at about 10:00 this morning - and the queues are already growing.

Queue outside Broadway Centre
BBC

And this is the scene inside the centre as Bradford's great and good gather as final preparations are made for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Crowds inside Broadway Centre
BBC
Bradford-based Morrisons reports another fall in sales

Bradford-based supermarket chain Morrisons has reported another fall in sales, partly due to cutting back on promotional vouchers.

Morrisons sign
PA

In the 13 weeks to 1 November, like-for-like sales excluding fuel fell by 2.6%.

The supermarket said it had reduced the number of vouchers, which had affected third-quarter sales by 2.4%.

Stars come out for MOBO Awards at Leeds Arena

Some of music's most famous names turned out in Leeds last nightfor one of the biggest award ceremonies in Europe- and the crowds came out to welcome them.

Nicola Adams at MOBO Awards
PA

The MOBOs - Music of Black Origin awards - were a sell-out at Leeds Arena and it's estimated the event brought over £1 million into the local economy.

As part of the ceremony, Leeds musician and former MOBO winner Corrine Bailey Rae presented an award and so did Leeds Olympic gold medallist Nicola Adams (pictured).

Martin Coldrick

BBC Local Live

The top stories in Leeds and West Yorkshire so far today:

