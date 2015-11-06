The event, which takes place between 11 and 12 June, will see competitors start with a 1500m swim at Roundhay Park before competitors cycle along a 40km route into the city centre and finish with a 10km run through Leeds.
Chief executive of British Triathlon Jack Buckner says the visit is "an important step on our journey to delivering an inspirational event in 2016".
Detectives said victims were being observed by a pair of suspects - a man and a woman.
Det Cons Nick Horn says: "These individuals are playing on people's helpful nature by stopping them and asking for directions, all the while distracting the victim sufficiently to allow their accomplice to take their bank card unnoticed."
Lillis focuses on West Yorkshire derby ahead of new coach's arrival
Nominations for election of a Mirfield Town Councillor for the Eastthorpe Ward now open. Closing at 4pm on 13 November 2015.
New exhibition honours World War One women from Leeds
Pritti Mistry
BBC Local Live
Women from Leeds who played an important role during World War One are being honoured in a new exhibition at the Leeds Industrial Museum.
Women, Work and War opens tomorrow and features archive family photographs, stories and artefacts, including those from workers from the Leeds Barnbow munitions factory where a huge explosion claimed the lives of 35 women.
Curator Lucy Moore says: “The First World War had an immeasurable impact on life in Leeds, affecting people of every age, class and background."
Police warn Wakefield and Ossett shoppers of supermarket bank card thefts
Threatening letters saying ‘we are going to terrorise you’ have been sent to a woman who has a wind turbine on her land on Moortop Farm, Slaithwaite Road, Meltham.
Gender 'inequality still exists' Leeds professor says
BBC Radio Leeds
A Professor from Leeds says despite laws to ensure women are treated the same as men, inequality still exists.
Professor Jenny Tomlinson, from the University of Leeds, says more still needs to be done to promote women's rights.
The comments come as hundreds of women across Yorkshire look to the newly formed Women's Equality Party, which was founded by former BBC presenter Sandy Toksvig and journalist Catherine Mayer earlier this year.
New player ambitions for Leeds coach
Dave Fletcher
BBC West Yorkshire Sport
Coach Steve Evans aims to have two new faces in his Leeds United squad by early next week.
The club hopes to conclude a deal for Sunderland Midfielder Liam Bridcutt by Sunday and is also chasing a second, un-named target.
Children's charity launches £1.3m appeal in extension bid plans
BBC Radio Leeds
The Yorkshire Children's Centre is launching a £1.3m appeal today to extend operations at its Huddersfield headquarters.
The charity was set up by sociologist Brian Jackson in 1974 to help the county's most vulnerable children and parents.
Latest headlines: Man charged over 1995 Leeds postman death and Thailand jail term for teacher attacker
Pritti Mistry
BBC Local Live
Here are the top stories in Leeds and West Yorkshire so far this morning:
Live Reporting
By Pritti Mistry and Tom Airey
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Our live coverage across the day
Live updates for Leeds and West Yorkshire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Monday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
Weather: Largely dry overnight in West Yorkshire
BBC Weather
Becoming largely dry with clear spells into the evening and the slight chance of seeing the odd light shower.
Colder overnight than of late under clearer skies.
However, the breeze should help to prevent a frost.
Coming up tonight on Look North: More on the fire in Leeds city centre
Harry Gration
Presenter, BBC Look North
On tonight's Look North, a man appears in courtcharged with the manslaughter of a Leeds postman20 years ago.
Plus, more on the fire at a furniture store in Leeds city centre.
And we visit part-timers Halifax Town as they prepare to host Wycombe in the first round of the FA Cup.
Join us live at 18:30 on BBC One.
'Hundreds of onlookers' at Leeds city centre fire told to move back for safety
Fire crews tackling a blaze at a furniture store close to the Corn Exchange and Kirkgate Market in Leeds, have urged onlookers to move back from the scene for safety reasons.
BBC Radio Leeds reporter Liam Ward is one of those who's at the scene.
He posted this video, a safe distance from the fire at Hill's Furnishing Stores.
Worker at fire-struck furniture store says 'no-one hurt' in blaze
Dave Edwards
Journalist, BBC Look North
A staff member at Hill's Furnishing Stores tells me no-one has been injured in the blaze at the premises.
They said they locked up at about 15:45, not long before the fire broke out.
Hundreds of onlookers have been told to move back for safety reasons.
Furniture store building 'at risk of collapse' due to fire
BBC Look North reporter Dave Edwards, at the scene of a fire at a furniture store in Leeds city centre, has been told by the fire service the building is "at risk of collapse".
Fire service battling blaze at furnishing store on Kirkgate
Tom Airey
Reporter, BBC News Online
West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service say they were called to Hill's Furnishing Stores in Leeds city centre at 16:30 this afternoon.
Two crews were initially sent to the scene and now five fire engines are dealing with the blaze on Kirkgate.
No staff are currently thought to be trapped the building.
Remembrance Sunday: Details of service being held in Leeds
A service to mark Remembrance Sunday will take place in Victoria Gardens in Leeds this weekend.
Ex-service men and women and members of current military units will meet outside Leeds City Museum at 10:30, with a procession starting from Civic Hall at 10.50.
BreakingWest Yorkshire Police refers itself to IPCC over Bradford City fire
Trevor Gibbons
BBC Local Live
West Yorkshire Police has referred itself to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) over the Bradford City fire.
Fifty-six people died and more than 250 others were injured on 11 May 1985 in one of the biggest disasters at a British football ground.
Serious issues were raised in a recent book by Martin Fletcher and by his legal representatives, said the force.
The IPCC said it was yet to decide if it would be investigating.
Five fire crews tackling blaze at Leeds furniture store
Tom Airey
Reporter, BBC News Online
BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope has sent some images of an ongoing fire at a furniture store in Leeds city centre.
Firefighters are using an aerial platform to tackle the blaze at Hill's Furnishing Stores at the junction of Kirkgate and New York Street.
Large fire at furniture store in Leeds city centre
Tom Airey
Reporter, BBC News Online
Five fire crews are dealing with a blaze at a furniture store on the junction of New York Street and Kirkgate in Leeds city centre.
Roads have been closed near Hill's Furniture.
Thanks to Joe Burn for the image below.
Kippax War Memorial set to be renovated
A war memorial is set to be restored after £2,800 of funding was secured by the parish council.
Stonework on the Kippax War Memorial, which stands off Park Avenue, will be cleaned and the stone steps will be replaced as part of the restoration.
Councillor Mary Harland says the memorial is "important to the community, reminding us all of the immense sacrifice made by servicemen and women during times of conflict".
Latest headlines: Man in court over postman death and Halifax misses out on greatest town award
Tom Airey
Reporter, BBC News Online
The current top stories in Leeds and West Yorkshire this afternoon include:
Reports of fire in Leeds city centre
Tom Airey
Reporter, BBC News Online
We're getting reports of a fire in the Kirkgate Market area of Leeds city centre.
We'll bring you more when we have it.
Renewed appeal by detectives investigating white spirit arson death
Detectives investigating the murder of an 81-year-old woman in an arson attack seven years ago are making a fresh appeal for information.
Lea Brooke died after white spirit was poured through the letterbox of her home in Walton Lane, Wakefield, and ignited on 10 November 2008.
Det Supt David Pervin says "unsolved questions still remain for her family" and has asked for anyone with information to come forward.
Halifax narrowly misses out on 'Great Town' award
BBC Radio Leeds
Halifax has sadly lost out in the race for the title of Britain's greatest town.
The award, run by the Academy of Urbanism, has instead been awarded to Frome in Somerset.
Bad luck, Halifax. Beating up to 40 other towns to make the final was no mean feat!
Preparations under way for Leeds' World Triathlon Series
Pritti Mistry
BBC Local Live
Officials from the International Triathlon Union (ITU) have been visiting Leeds this week to check how the city is preparing to host a stage of next year’s World Triathlon Series.
The event, which takes place between 11 and 12 June, will see competitors start with a 1500m swim at Roundhay Park before competitors cycle along a 40km route into the city centre and finish with a 10km run through Leeds.
Chief executive of British Triathlon Jack Buckner says the visit is "an important step on our journey to delivering an inspirational event in 2016".
Vandals trash Kellingley Miners’ Welfare Club
Wakefield Express
Vandals caused hundreds of pounds of damage during a wrecking spree at Kellingley Miners’ Welfare Club.
Disabled pensioner's bins left unemptied for two months
Huddersfield Examiner
An 84-year-old disabled pensioner hasn’t had his bins emptied in two months after the council were alleged to have lost a list of assisted bin residents.
Netherthong widower Hubert Marshall has been waiting since September for bin men to move his rubbish which, as a result, has been piled high.
Latest headlines: Postman death accused appears in court and Halifax battles for UK's greatest town accolade
Pritti Mistry
BBC Local Live
Here are the top stories in Leeds and West Yorkshire this afternoon:
Postman death accused appears in court
A man has appeared in court over the death of a postman in Leeds 20 years ago.
John McDonnell, 45, of Whitebridge Avenue, Leeds, is charged with the manslaughter of Andrew Batten and has been bailed to appear before Leeds Crown Court on 20 November.
Mr Batten, 42, died in hospital after being punched in the head while waiting at a taxi rank on Vicar Lane on 13 October 1995.
Halifax: Britain's greatest town?
BBC Radio Leeds
Halifax will find out this afternoon if it's won the title of Britain's greatest town.
Halifax is one of three places in the UK to be shortlisted in a national competition, the Great Town Award, run by the Academy of Urbanism.
It beat up to 40 other towns to make the final and is facing rivals Frome in Somerset and Margate in Kent.
Bradford retail park slashes free parking time limit
Bradford Telegraph and Argus
Free parking limits have suddenly been slashed at a Bradford retail park in direct response to the newly-opened The Broadway shopping centre.
Coming up on BBC Look North this lunchtime
BBC Look North, Yorkshire
Join us for Look North as we look at how a new political party aimed at women is proving popular in Yorkshire, but how that comes as no surprise to one Leeds academic.
All that and more coming up at 13:30 on BBC One.
West Yorkshire's weather: Cloudy, breezy and mild, with spells of rain
Keeley Donovan
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
It'll be a cloudy, breezy and mild afternoon with spells of rain and drizzle spreading from the south west but easing by the evening.
Maximum temperature 16C (61F) with a moderate or fresh wind.
Police release CCTV images in relation to card theft inquiry
A further update on the police warning about supermarket bank card thefts from shoppers in Wakefield and Osset.
Detectives said victims were being observed by a pair of suspects - a man and a woman.
Det Cons Nick Horn says: "These individuals are playing on people's helpful nature by stopping them and asking for directions, all the while distracting the victim sufficiently to allow their accomplice to take their bank card unnoticed."
Lillis focuses on West Yorkshire derby ahead of new coach's arrival
BBC Sport
While the buzz around Huddersfield Town is about the appointment of new head coach David Wagner, caretaker Mark Lillis is keeping his focus on tomorrow's West Yorkshire derby against Leeds United before the new starter takes over on Monday.
Latest headlines: Charge over 1995 Leeds postman death and Thailand teacher attacker jailed
Pritti Mistry
BBC Local Live
Here are the top stories in Leeds and West Yorkshire this lunchtime:
Nominations invited for election of a Mirfield Town councillor
Mirfield Town Council is electing a councillor for its Eastthorpe Ward and the nominations are now open.
New exhibition honours World War One women from Leeds
Pritti Mistry
BBC Local Live
Women from Leeds who played an important role during World War One are being honoured in a new exhibition at the Leeds Industrial Museum.
Women, Work and War opens tomorrow and features archive family photographs, stories and artefacts, including those from workers from the Leeds Barnbow munitions factory where a huge explosion claimed the lives of 35 women.
Curator Lucy Moore says: “The First World War had an immeasurable impact on life in Leeds, affecting people of every age, class and background."
Police warn Wakefield and Ossett shoppers of supermarket bank card thefts
Detectives are warning shoppers to be alert after a series of bank card thefts at supermarkets in Wakefield and Ossett.
The thefts took place within the last two weeks at Morrisons on Dewsbury Road; Wakefield, Asda and Aldi stores on Asdale Road, Durkar, Wakefield; and Lidl on Kingsway, Ossett.
Police believe the offences have been carried out by a number of thieves working together and have released CCTV images of two people they'd like to speak to in connection with the thefts.
Poison pen campaign over Meltham turbine
Huddersfield Examiner
Threatening letters saying ‘we are going to terrorise you’ have been sent to a woman who has a wind turbine on her land on Moortop Farm, Slaithwaite Road, Meltham.
Gender 'inequality still exists' Leeds professor says
BBC Radio Leeds
A Professor from Leeds says despite laws to ensure women are treated the same as men, inequality still exists.
Professor Jenny Tomlinson, from the University of Leeds, says more still needs to be done to promote women's rights.
The comments come as hundreds of women across Yorkshire look to the newly formed Women's Equality Party, which was founded by former BBC presenter Sandy Toksvig and journalist Catherine Mayer earlier this year.
New player ambitions for Leeds coach
Dave Fletcher
BBC West Yorkshire Sport
Coach Steve Evans aims to have two new faces in his Leeds United squad by early next week.
The club hopes to conclude a deal for Sunderland Midfielder Liam Bridcutt by Sunday and is also chasing a second, un-named target.
Children's charity launches £1.3m appeal in extension bid plans
BBC Radio Leeds
The Yorkshire Children's Centre is launching a £1.3m appeal today to extend operations at its Huddersfield headquarters.
The charity was set up by sociologist Brian Jackson in 1974 to help the county's most vulnerable children and parents.
Latest headlines: Man charged over 1995 Leeds postman death and Thailand jail term for teacher attacker
Pritti Mistry
BBC Local Live
Here are the top stories in Leeds and West Yorkshire so far this morning:
Man due in court over 1995 Leeds postman's death
A man is due to appear in court over the death of Leeds postman 20 years ago.
Andrew Batten, 42, died in hospital after he was attacked in Vicar Lane, Leeds, on 13 October 1995. He was punched in the head while waiting at a taxi rank.
Anthony John McDonnell, 45, of Whitebridge Avenue, Leeds, has been charged with manslaughter and is due before Leeds Magistrates' Court later this morning.
Worker injured falling into bedding factory machinery
Bradford Telegraph and Argus
A night-shift worker was rescued by emergency services after falling between machinery at a duvet-making factory early today.
Your pictures: Magdale falls by eight-year-old Dylan Shaw
Pritti Mistry
BBC Local Live
Here's a lovely photo of Magdale falls, in Honley, near Holmfirth by eight-year-old Dylan Shaw.
It was sent in by his proud mother Leah, who says: "My son took this picture on my phone. He has caught the light beautifully and we just wanted to share it with the rest of West Yorkshire."
We always love to feature the best pictures you've taken of the county. If you have photographs you'd like to share why not email them to us?
Latest headlines: Court appearance over 1995 postman death and jail term for teacher attack
Pritti Mistry
BBC Local Live
Here are the top stories in Leeds and West Yorkshire this morning: