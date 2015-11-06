Leeds skyline

BBC Local Live: Leeds and West Yorkshire

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates on Friday 6 November 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates resume at 08:00 Monday

Live Reporting

By Pritti Mistry and Tom Airey

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Our live coverage across the day

Live updates for Leeds and West Yorkshire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Monday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Largely dry overnight in West Yorkshire

BBC Weather

Becoming largely dry with clear spells into the evening and the slight chance of seeing the odd light shower.

Weather
BBC Weather

Colder overnight than of late under clearer skies. 

However, the breeze should help to prevent a frost.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Coming up tonight on Look North: More on the fire in Leeds city centre

Harry Gration

Presenter, BBC Look North

On tonight's Look North, a man appears in courtcharged with the manslaughter of a Leeds postman20 years ago.

Plus, more on the fire at a furniture store in Leeds city centre.

And we visit part-timers Halifax Town as they prepare to host Wycombe in the first round of the FA Cup.  

Join us live at 18:30 on BBC One.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Hundreds of onlookers' at Leeds city centre fire told to move back for safety

Fire crews tackling a blaze at a furniture store close to the Corn Exchange and Kirkgate Market in Leeds, have urged onlookers to move back from the scene for safety reasons. 

BBC Radio Leeds reporter Liam Ward is one of those who's at the scene.

He posted this video, a safe distance from the fire at Hill's Furnishing Stores.

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Worker at fire-struck furniture store says 'no-one hurt' in blaze

Dave Edwards

Journalist, BBC Look North

 A staff member at Hill's Furnishing Stores tells me no-one has been injured in the blaze at the premises.

Five fire engines tackling blaze at Hill's Furniture in central Leeds. More on @BBCLookNorth 1830
Five fire engines tackling blaze at Hill's Furniture in central Leeds. More on @BBCLookNorth 1830

Dave Edwards

daveedwards10

Five fire engines tackling blaze at Hill's Furniture in central Leeds. More on @BBCLookNorth 1830

They said they locked up at about 15:45, not long before the fire broke out. 

Hundreds of onlookers have been told to move back for safety reasons.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Furniture store building 'at risk of collapse' due to fire

BBC Look North reporter Dave Edwards, at the scene of a fire at a furniture store in Leeds city centre, has been told by the fire service the building is "at risk of collapse".

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Fire service battling blaze at furnishing store on Kirkgate

Tom Airey

Reporter, BBC News Online

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service say they were called to Hill's Furnishing Stores in Leeds city centre at 16:30 this afternoon.

Fire
Shyar Khalaf

Two crews were initially sent to the scene and now five fire engines are dealing with the blaze on Kirkgate.

No staff are currently thought to be trapped the building. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Remembrance Sunday: Details of service being held in Leeds

A service to mark Remembrance Sunday will take place in Victoria Gardens in Leeds this weekend.

Ex-service men and women and members of current military units will meet outside Leeds City Museum at 10:30, with a procession starting from Civic Hall at 10.50.

Join me Sun from 10.30am, Victoria gardens for #Leeds Remembrance Sunday service led by @nickbaines #wewillrememberthem #RemembranceSunday

Lord Mayor of Leeds

LordMayorLeeds

Join me Sun from 10.30am, Victoria gardens for #Leeds Remembrance Sunday service led by @nickbaines #wewillrememberthem #RemembranceSunday

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

BreakingWest Yorkshire Police refers itself to IPCC over Bradford City fire

Trevor Gibbons

BBC Local Live

West Yorkshire Police has referred itself to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) over the Bradford City fire.

Fifty-six people died and more than 250 others were injured on 11 May 1985 in one of the biggest disasters at a British football ground. 

Serious issues were raised in a recent book by Martin Fletcher and by his legal representatives, said the force. 

The IPCC said it was yet to decide if it would be investigating.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Five fire crews tackling blaze at Leeds furniture store

Tom Airey

Reporter, BBC News Online

BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope has sent some images of an ongoing fire at a furniture store in Leeds city centre. 

Firefighters are using an aerial platform to tackle the blaze at Hill's Furnishing Stores at the junction of Kirkgate and New York Street. 

Scene of fire
BBC
Scene of fire at store
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Large fire at furniture store in Leeds city centre

Tom Airey

Reporter, BBC News Online

Five fire crews are dealing with a blaze at a furniture store on the junction of New York Street and Kirkgate in Leeds city centre.

Roads have been closed near Hill's Furniture.

Thanks to Joe Burn for the image below. 

Fire in Leeds New York street/kirkgate
Fire in Leeds New York street/kirkgate

Joe Burn

joeburn111

Fire in Leeds New York street/kirkgate

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Kippax War Memorial set to be renovated

A war memorial is set to be restored after £2,800 of funding was secured by the parish council.

Stonework on the Kippax War Memorial, which stands off Park Avenue, will be cleaned and the stone steps will be replaced as part of the restoration.

Kippax War Memorial
John Readman

Councillor Mary Harland says the memorial is "important to the community, reminding us all of the immense sacrifice made by servicemen and women during times of conflict".

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest headlines: Man in court over postman death and Halifax misses out on greatest town award

Tom Airey

Reporter, BBC News Online

The current top stories in Leeds and West Yorkshire this afternoon include:

  • A man appears in court charged with the manslaughter of a postman who died 20 years ago.
  • Halifax loses out to Froome in Somerset to be named Britain's greatest town.
  • Bradford Bulls terminate the contract of Australian half-back Harry Syka by mutual consent. 
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Reports of fire in Leeds city centre

Tom Airey

Reporter, BBC News Online

We're getting reports of a fire in the Kirkgate Market area of Leeds city centre.

We'll bring you more when we have it.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Renewed appeal by detectives investigating white spirit arson death

Detectives investigating the murder of an 81-year-old woman in an arson attack seven years ago are making a fresh appeal for information.

Lea Brooke died after white spirit was poured through the letterbox of her home in Walton Lane, Wakefield, and ignited on 10 November 2008.

Lea Brooke
West Yorkshire Police

Det Supt David Pervin says "unsolved questions still remain for her family" and has asked for anyone with information to come forward.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Halifax narrowly misses out on 'Great Town' award

BBC Radio Leeds

Halifax has sadly lost out in the race for the title of Britain's greatest town.

Winner of the Great Town award is #Frome! #UrbanismAwards

Academy of Urbanism

theAoU

Winner of the Great Town award is #Frome! #UrbanismAwards

The award, run by the Academy of Urbanism, has instead been awarded to Frome in Somerset.

Bad luck, Halifax. Beating up to 40 other towns to make the final was no mean feat!  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Preparations under way for Leeds' World Triathlon Series

Pritti Mistry

BBC Local Live

Officials from the International Triathlon Union (ITU) have been visiting Leeds this week to check how the city is preparing to host a stage of next year’s World Triathlon Series.

The event, which takes place between 11 and 12 June, will see competitors start with a 1500m swim at Roundhay Park before competitors cycle along a 40km route into the city centre and finish with a 10km run through Leeds.

Officials from the International Triathlon Union (ITU)
Leeds City Council

Chief executive of British Triathlon Jack Buckner says the visit is "an important step on our journey to delivering an inspirational event in 2016".

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Disabled pensioner's bins left unemptied for two months

Huddersfield Examiner

An 84-year-old disabled pensioner hasn’t had his bins emptied in two months after the council were alleged to have lost a list of assisted bin residents.

Widower Hubert Marshall, 84,
Huddersfield Examiner

Netherthong widower Hubert Marshall has been waiting since September for bin men to move his rubbish which, as a result, has been piled high.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest headlines: Postman death accused appears in court and Halifax battles for UK's greatest town accolade

Pritti Mistry

BBC Local Live

Here are the top stories in Leeds and West Yorkshire this afternoon: 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Postman death accused appears in court

A man has appeared in court over the death of a postman in Leeds 20 years ago

John McDonnell, 45, of Whitebridge Avenue, Leeds, is charged with the manslaughter of Andrew Batten and has been bailed to appear before Leeds Crown Court on 20 November.

Andrew Batten
West Yorkshire Police

Mr Batten, 42, died in hospital after being punched in the head while waiting at a taxi rank on Vicar Lane on 13 October 1995.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Halifax: Britain's greatest town?

BBC Radio Leeds

Halifax will find out this afternoon if it's won the title of Britain's greatest town.

Judges inspecting the interior of Halifax Town Hall
Calderdale Council

Halifax is one of three places in the UK to be shortlisted in a national competition, the Great Town Award, run by the Academy of Urbanism.

It beat up to 40 other towns to make the final and is facing rivals Frome in Somerset and Margate in Kent.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Coming up on BBC Look North this lunchtime

BBC Look North, Yorkshire

Join us for Look North as we look at how a new political party aimed at women is proving popular in Yorkshire, but how that comes as no surprise to one Leeds academic.

All that and more coming up at 13:30 on BBC One.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

West Yorkshire's weather: Cloudy, breezy and mild, with spells of rain

Keeley Donovan

Weather presenter, BBC Look North

It'll be a cloudy, breezy and mild afternoon with spells of rain and drizzle spreading from the south west but easing by the evening. 

Weather graphic
BBC

Maximum temperature 16C (61F) with a moderate or fresh wind.   

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Police release CCTV images in relation to card theft inquiry

A further update on the police warning about supermarket bank card thefts from shoppers in Wakefield and Osset.

Detectives said victims were being observed by a pair of suspects - a man and a woman.

CCTV image of a woman in a shop looking at clothes
West Yorkshire Police

Det Cons Nick Horn says: "These individuals are playing on people's helpful nature by stopping them and asking for directions, all the while distracting the victim sufficiently to allow their accomplice to take their bank card unnoticed."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Lillis focuses on West Yorkshire derby ahead of new coach's arrival

BBC Sport

While the buzz around Huddersfield Town is about the appointment of new head coach David Wagner, caretaker Mark Lillis is keeping his focus on tomorrow's West Yorkshire derby against Leeds United before the new starter takes over on Monday.

David Wagner
Getty Images
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest headlines: Charge over 1995 Leeds postman death and Thailand teacher attacker jailed

Pritti Mistry

BBC Local Live

Here are the top stories in Leeds and West Yorkshire this lunchtime:  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Nominations invited for election of a Mirfield Town councillor

Mirfield Town Council is electing a councillor for its Eastthorpe Ward and the nominations are now open.

Nominations for election of a Mirfield Town Councillor for the Eastthorpe Ward now open. Closing at 4pm on 13 November 2015.

Kirklees Elections

kirkleesvote

Nominations for election of a Mirfield Town Councillor for the Eastthorpe Ward now open. Closing at 4pm on 13 November 2015.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

New exhibition honours World War One women from Leeds

Pritti Mistry

BBC Local Live

Women from Leeds who played an important role during World War One are being honoured in a new exhibition at the Leeds Industrial Museum.

Women, Work and War opens tomorrow and features archive family photographs, stories and artefacts, including those from workers from the Leeds Barnbow munitions factory where a huge explosion claimed the lives of 35 women.

Curator Lucy Moore holding a photograph
Leeds City Council

Curator Lucy Moore says: “The First World War had an immeasurable impact on life in Leeds, affecting people of every age, class and background."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Police warn Wakefield and Ossett shoppers of supermarket bank card thefts

Detectives are warning shoppers to be alert after a series of bank card thefts at supermarkets in Wakefield and Ossett.

The thefts took place within the last two weeks at Morrisons on Dewsbury Road; Wakefield, Asda and Aldi stores on Asdale Road, Durkar, Wakefield; and Lidl on Kingsway, Ossett.

CCTV image of suspects
West Yorkshire Police

Police believe the offences have been carried out by a number of thieves working together and have released CCTV images of two people they'd like to speak to in connection with the thefts.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Poison pen campaign over Meltham turbine

Huddersfield Examiner

Threatening letters saying ‘we are going to terrorise you’ have been sent to a woman who has a wind turbine on her land on Moortop Farm, Slaithwaite Road, Meltham.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Gender 'inequality still exists' Leeds professor says

BBC Radio Leeds

A Professor from Leeds says despite laws to ensure women are treated the same as men, inequality still exists. 

Professor Jenny Tomlinson, from the University of Leeds, says more still needs to be done to promote women's rights.

Man and woman at sunset
BBC

The comments come as hundreds of women across Yorkshire look to the newly formed Women's Equality Party, which was founded by former BBC presenter Sandy Toksvig and journalist Catherine Mayer earlier this year.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

New player ambitions for Leeds coach

Dave Fletcher

BBC West Yorkshire Sport

Coach Steve Evans aims to have two new faces in his Leeds United squad by early next week. 

The club hopes to conclude a deal for Sunderland Midfielder Liam Bridcutt by Sunday and is also chasing a second, un-named target.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Children's charity launches £1.3m appeal in extension bid plans

BBC Radio Leeds

The Yorkshire Children's Centre is launching a £1.3m appeal today to extend operations at its Huddersfield headquarters. 

Children playing in a playground
BBC

The charity was set up by sociologist Brian Jackson in 1974 to help the county's most vulnerable children and parents.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest headlines: Man charged over 1995 Leeds postman death and Thailand jail term for teacher attacker

Pritti Mistry

BBC Local Live

 Here are the top stories in Leeds and West Yorkshire so far this morning:

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Man due in court over 1995 Leeds postman's death

A man is due to appear in court over the death of Leeds postman 20 years ago.

Andrew Batten, 42, died in hospital after he was attacked in Vicar Lane, Leeds, on 13 October 1995. He was punched in the head while waiting at a taxi rank.

Anthony John McDonnell, 45, of Whitebridge Avenue, Leeds, has been charged with manslaughter and is due before Leeds Magistrates' Court later this morning.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Your pictures: Magdale falls by eight-year-old Dylan Shaw

Pritti Mistry

BBC Local Live

Here's a lovely photo of Magdale falls, in Honley, near Holmfirth by eight-year-old Dylan Shaw.

Magdale falls
Dylan Shaw

It was sent in by his proud mother Leah, who says: "My son took this picture on my phone. He has caught the light beautifully and we just wanted to share it with the rest of West Yorkshire."  

We always love to feature the best pictures you've taken of the county. If you have photographs you'd like to share why not email them to us?

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest headlines: Court appearance over 1995 postman death and jail term for teacher attack

Pritti Mistry

BBC Local Live

Here are the top stories in Leeds and West Yorkshire this morning:  

  • Man in court over 1995 Leeds postman's death
  • Man jailed in Thailand over an attack on a teacher from Thorner
  • Children's charity launches £1.3m appeal to extend its operations
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top