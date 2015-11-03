Leeds United players celebrate

Leeds United Live: Leeds United 1-0 Cardiff City

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. All of the action and reaction as Leeds United play Cardiff City
  2. Leeds register first home victory since March and first win under Steve Evans
  3. Mowatt's second-half strike gives Leeds the lead
  4. Three changes for Leeds; Byram dropped to bench, Mowatt starts

Live Reporting

By Amy Lofthouse

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Good evening

Leeds 1-0 Cardiff

Leeds United
Getty Images

Steve Evans has thanked the supporters after his side registered their first home victory in eight months.

You can listen to our exclusive post-match interview with an emotional Evans here.

We'll be back for Saturday's clash with Huddersfield Town.

Thank you as always for joining us, and have a good evening.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

More from Evans

Leeds 1-0 Cardiff

Steve Evans
Getty Images

 "It was a good team we beat. I was really pleased with the manner, the heart and the spirit," Steve Evans told BBC Radio Leeds.

"It comes tongue in cheek from a lot of mangers but I'm really pleased for the supporters tonight.

"Not seeing a win in eight months at home is quite soul destroying. It takes incredible supporters to keep putting the shirt back on for match days.

I said to play at Elland Road you have to play with heart and courage. That’s what I asked from the players and that’s what we got."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get Involved

Leeds 1-0 Cardiff

@WYSdaily What a difference from last Thursday. Well done Steve &amp; the lads. Lets see that commitment every match &amp; climb up the league #mot

Dave Luke

Dave_61luke

@WYSdaily What a difference from last Thursday. Well done Steve & the lads. Lets see that commitment every match & climb up the league #mot

@WYSdaily that was a big improvement over last week but I cant see them keeping it consistent

Josh Lambert

JoshLambert97

@WYSdaily that was a big improvement over last week but I cant see them keeping it consistent

@WYSdaily surely the light @ end of the Cellino tunnel lifts the players and manager, nobody likes uncertainty and unrest behind the scenes

Jon Precious

jonprecious

@WYSdaily surely the light @ end of the Cellino tunnel lifts the players and manager, nobody likes uncertainty and unrest behind the scenes

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Evans on tonight's win

Leeds v Cardiff

Steve Evans
Getty Images

Steve Evans has been speaking to BBC Radio Leeds about tonight's win.

"I was in tears at the final whistle," he said. "I'm the motivator of the team and last week I was so low.

"I thought every one of the 14 players tonight represented this fantastic football club. They were outstanding."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Scores from the Championship

Leeds 1-0 Cardiff

Elsewhere in the Championship, Hull and Burnley are both on 31 points at the top of the table.

Hull beat Brentford 2-0 while Burnley claimed a 3-1 victory over Fulham.

Huddersfield drew 2-2 away at Reading and Sheffield Wednesday held Brighton to a goalless draw.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

The statistics

Leeds 1-0 Cardiff

Alex Mowatt
Getty Images

First home victory since 4th March, first victory over Cardiff since 1983 - what a night for Leeds United fans.

A stunning goal from Alex Mowatt was the difference between the two, and marked the first times Leeds have gone in front since they played MK Dons.

What a fantastic comeback from Thursday night's disappointing effort!

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get Involved

Leeds 1-0 Cardiff

@WYSdaily missed Alex mowatt's attacking creativity in midfield all season #didwejustwinathome?

Catherine Stowe

catherinestowe

@WYSdaily missed Alex mowatt's attacking creativity in midfield all season #didwejustwinathome?

@WYSdaily @APOPEY do you think now there's a hint that Cellino is going that the manager and players feel more settled + can relax and play?

Jon Precious

jonprecious

@WYSdaily @APOPEY do you think now there's a hint that Cellino is going that the manager and players feel more settled + can relax and play?

@WYSdaily Berardi my man of the match! Cooper, mowatt outstanding! Unreal difference to blackburn. But bellusci doesnt look interested #MOY

Brad Knowles

Bradknowles28

@WYSdaily Berardi my man of the match! Cooper, mowatt outstanding! Unreal difference to blackburn. But bellusci doesnt look interested #MOY

Keep the tweets coming in @wysdaily

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

More from Noel

Leeds 1-0 Cardiff

Noel Whelan

Ex-Leeds United striker

We got out of it what we put in.

To watch that team makes you feel proud.

That needs to be consistent, but I am proud of them tonight.

They have set the standard and they need to keep it that way.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

View from the press box

Leeds 1-0 Cardiff

The run is over. The reaction here tells you everything. Breathe....... #lufclive

Phil Hay

PhilHayYEP

The run is over. The reaction here tells you everything. Breathe....... #lufclive

FT: Leeds 1 Cardiff 0. First home win for #lufc since March 4 and thoroughly deserved. #ypfootball

Richard Sutcliffe

RSootyYPSport

FT: Leeds 1 Cardiff 0. First home win for #lufc since March 4 and thoroughly deserved. #ypfootball

BREAKING | Leeds United have beaten Cardiff for the first time since 1983. #lufc

Russ

_sportscoverage

BREAKING | Leeds United have beaten Cardiff for the first time since 1983. #lufc

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Noel on tonight's win

Leeds 1-0 Cardiff

Noel Whelan

Ex-Leeds United striker

Steve Evans questioned the players, if they were good enough to play for Leeds - and they’ve answered that

Courage, guts – what a performance, and Steve Evans has enjoyed it as well.

That is the Leeds United we expect. That was a man's performance tonight.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get Involved

Leeds 1-0 Cardiff

Right then, Leeds fans, what do you make of that?

Get in touch with us@wysdaily

AT LAST!!! A HOME WIN!!! cue pandemonium at Elland Road. That's been a long long time coming #Lufc @wysdaily
AT LAST!!! A HOME WIN!!! cue pandemonium at Elland Road. That's been a long long time coming #Lufc @wysdaily

Katherine Hannah

KatherineLeeds

AT LAST!!! A HOME WIN!!! cue pandemonium at Elland Road. That's been a long long time coming #Lufc @wysdaily

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

FULL TIME: Leeds 1-0 Cardiff

Leeds
Getty Images

Leeds have claimed their first home victory in eight months, and put an end to that unwelcome club record.

It took a stunning goal from Alex Mowatt to secure the win, but it was a Leeds side that grew in confidence as the game progressed.

That's a really impressive fightback from Leeds after Thursday's disappointment.

And it's the first time they've beaten Cardiff since 1983. What a night!

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leeds 1-0 Cardiff

Good work from Soulemayne Doukara and Sam Byram sets up Chris Wood, but there's another scramble and Cardiff break again.

Nervy times for Leeds...

Just don't do anything silly now. See this out #Lufc 1-0 Cardiff

Katherine Hannah

KatherineLeeds

Just don't do anything silly now. See this out #Lufc 1-0 Cardiff

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leeds 1-0 Cardiff

A change for Leeds as Mirco Antenucci is replaced by Soulemayne Doukara. He gets another warm round of applause - he has worked his socks off tonight.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leeds 1-0 Cardiff

Nervy for Leeds as Anthony Pilkington's shot curls over the bar.

Leeds were caught napping there, the defence not reacting quick enough - they must cling on to their lead for another three minutes.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leeds 1-0 Cardiff

There's a free kick for Leeds as Mirco Antenucci is fouled.

What a bounce-back this has been from Steve Evans and his side - we've got four minutes of added time ahead.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leeds 1-0 Cardiff

"He's put a shift in tonight," says Noel as goalscorer Alex Mowatt is substituted for Kalvin Phillips.

His brilliant goal has been the difference between the two sides.

@wysdaily They're gonna be singing in the Gledhow Valleys tonight #mot #leeds

Micky Hughes

mcshamrock

@wysdaily They're gonna be singing in the Gledhow Valleys tonight #mot #leeds

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leeds 1-0 Cardiff

So close again fro Leeds as Chris Wood goes one-on-one with David Marshall.

He gets into a good position but the ball hits the side netting. Wood covers his head with his shirt straight away - he chased that ball down and created the error from Cardiff. 

It breaks for Cardiff almost straight away - can Leeds hold on to their lead?

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leeds 1-0 Cardiff

Sam Byram is in the action straight away as he works the ball into the box and chips it towards goal.

It's gathered by David Marshall but it's that sort of intent that Leeds need to be showing.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leeds 1-0 Cardiff

The first substitute of the half for Leeds as Stuart Dallas is replaced by Sam Byram.

Dallas receives extended applause from the crowd - he really has been fantastic for Leeds today, full of energy.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leeds 1-0 Cardiff

Cardiff have stepped up after that goal - they're certainly seeing more of the goal.

It's been a good game for Marco Silvestri though, who looks a lot more confident coming forward. He's off his line again to smother Cardiff's latest challenge.

Alex Mowatt Celebration #lufc
Alex Mowatt Celebration #lufc

LUFC Pictures

LUFCPictures

Alex Mowatt Celebration #lufc

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leeds 1-0 Cardiff

Another substitute for Cardiff, as Peter Whittingham is replaced by Anthony Pilkington.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leeds 1-0 Cardiff

This is good defending from Leeds, who are muscling Cardiff out at every opportunity.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leeds 1-0 Cardiff

Another good move from Marco Silvestri pushes a Cardiff shot out of play.

Kenwyne Jones' little flick sets up Joe Mason, but Silvestri is quick and parries it away. The corner is close too but again, Silvestri keeps it out.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leeds 1-0 Cardiff

A bit of a fight back from Cardiff as Kenwyne Jones attempts a shot.

Marco Silvestri comes forward and gathers, however, to end their challenge.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leeds 1-0 Cardiff

A yellow card for Giuseppe Bellusci for a high tackle.

Cardiff are preparing for another change, with Kenwyne Jones about to come on.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leeds 1-0 Cardiff

Noel on the goal

Noel Whelan

Ex-Leeds United striker

Boy did that fly into the back of the net!

It was just what they needed and just what they wanted.

That’s 30 yards out at least and he's hit it as sweet as you can, its glided past the keeper.

They need to keep this tempo and this aggressive closing down - I want another goal!

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

BreakingGOAL MOWATT: LEEDS 1-0 CARDIFF

An absolute beauty of a goal from Alex Mowatt has given Leeds the lead.

It had been building up for Leeds, with some lovely work between Lewis Cook and Mirco Antenucci.

Then Mowatt, from 30 yards out, has slammed the ball as sweetly as you could wish over the head of David Marshall and into the back of the net.

Leeds lead for the first time since MK Dons!

Alex Mowatt #lufc
Alex Mowatt #lufc

LUFC Pictures

LUFCPictures

Alex Mowatt #lufc

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leeds 0-0 Cardiff

A substitute for Cardiff, as Sammy Ameobi replaces Craig Noone.

Rubbish hairstyle, according to Noel!

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leeds 0-0 Cardiff

Mirco Antenucci and Stuart Dallas combine well to tee up Chris Wood, but a good tackle stops Wood's run.

It's a corner, however, for Leeds.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leeds 0-0 Cardiff

The game has opened up nicely now, with both sides searching for the first goal.

Who will blink first?

Crowd tonight 17,914 with 184 from Cardiff #lufc @wysdaily
Crowd tonight 17,914 with 184 from Cardiff #lufc @wysdaily

Katherine Hannah

KatherineLeeds

Crowd tonight 17,914 with 184 from Cardiff #lufc @wysdaily

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leeds 0-0 Cardiff

A good block from Marco Silvestri denies Cardiff as Leeds struggle to clear consecutive corners.

It was perilously close to an own goal - it may have deflected off Stuart Dallas - but good reactions from Silvestri kept it out.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leeds 0-0 Cardiff

Chris Wood flicks on to Mirco Antenucci, but David Marshall is excellent coming forward and he grabs the ball out of reach.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leeds 0-0 Cardiff

Good news, Leeds fans, as both sides try to find their feet in the second half...

I make this the first time Leeds United haven't conceded in the first half since MK Dons, which was their last win too. Good omen?? #Lufc

Gareth Jones

garethjones25

I make this the first time Leeds United haven't conceded in the first half since MK Dons, which was their last win too. Good omen?? #Lufc

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leeds 0-0 Cardiff

A mistake from Leeds as a Maro Silvestri clearance flies to a Cardiff player.

Cardiff drive forward but Scott Malone's strong cross is cleared by the Leeds keeper.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Leeds 0-0 Cardiff

We're about to get underway at Elland Road, and there's no changes for either side.

Can Leeds force a win now they have some more confidence?

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get Involved

Leeds 0-0 Cardiff

@WYSdaily My worry about LFU buying a majority stake is whether they can afford to fund the club long term. Running a club is very expensive

Matthew Brault

MattyBrault

@WYSdaily My worry about LFU buying a majority stake is whether they can afford to fund the club long term. Running a club is very expensive

@WYSdaily These boys must only practise corners &amp; crosses an hour a week! Not good enough with a tower like wood up front! Mowatt 2 win this

Chris LUFC Mason

CTJMason01

@WYSdaily These boys must only practise corners & crosses an hour a week! Not good enough with a tower like wood up front! Mowatt 2 win this

As always, keep sending us your tweets @wysdaily

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top