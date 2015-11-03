Leeds United Live: Leeds United 1-0 Cardiff City
Summary
- All of the action and reaction as Leeds United play Cardiff City
- Leeds register first home victory since March and first win under Steve Evans
- Mowatt's second-half strike gives Leeds the lead
- Three changes for Leeds; Byram dropped to bench, Mowatt starts
By Amy Lofthouse
Good evening
Leeds 1-0 Cardiff
Steve Evans has thanked the supporters after his side registered their first home victory in eight months.
You can listen to our exclusive post-match interview with an emotional Evans here.
We'll be back for Saturday's clash with Huddersfield Town.
Thank you as always for joining us, and have a good evening.
Leeds 1-0 Cardiff
More from Evans
Leeds 1-0 Cardiff
"It was a good team we beat. I was really pleased with the manner, the heart and the spirit," Steve Evans told BBC Radio Leeds.
"It comes tongue in cheek from a lot of mangers but I'm really pleased for the supporters tonight.
"Not seeing a win in eight months at home is quite soul destroying. It takes incredible supporters to keep putting the shirt back on for match days.
I said to play at Elland Road you have to play with heart and courage. That’s what I asked from the players and that’s what we got."
Leeds 1-0 Cardiff
Evans on tonight's win
Leeds v Cardiff
Steve Evans has been speaking to BBC Radio Leeds about tonight's win.
"I was in tears at the final whistle," he said. "I'm the motivator of the team and last week I was so low.
"I thought every one of the 14 players tonight represented this fantastic football club. They were outstanding."
Scores from the Championship
Leeds 1-0 Cardiff
Elsewhere in the Championship, Hull and Burnley are both on 31 points at the top of the table.
Hull beat Brentford 2-0 while Burnley claimed a 3-1 victory over Fulham.
Huddersfield drew 2-2 away at Reading and Sheffield Wednesday held Brighton to a goalless draw.
The statistics
Leeds 1-0 Cardiff
First home victory since 4th March, first victory over Cardiff since 1983 - what a night for Leeds United fans.
A stunning goal from Alex Mowatt was the difference between the two, and marked the first times Leeds have gone in front since they played MK Dons.
What a fantastic comeback from Thursday night's disappointing effort!
Leeds 1-0 Cardiff
Keep the tweets coming in @wysdaily
More from Noel
Leeds 1-0 Cardiff
Noel Whelan
Ex-Leeds United striker
We got out of it what we put in.
To watch that team makes you feel proud.
That needs to be consistent, but I am proud of them tonight.
They have set the standard and they need to keep it that way.
View from the press box
Leeds 1-0 Cardiff
Noel on tonight's win
Leeds 1-0 Cardiff
Noel Whelan
Ex-Leeds United striker
Steve Evans questioned the players, if they were good enough to play for Leeds - and they’ve answered that
Courage, guts – what a performance, and Steve Evans has enjoyed it as well.
That is the Leeds United we expect. That was a man's performance tonight.
Leeds 1-0 Cardiff
Right then, Leeds fans, what do you make of that?
Get in touch with us@wysdaily
FULL TIME: Leeds 1-0 Cardiff
Leeds have claimed their first home victory in eight months, and put an end to that unwelcome club record.
It took a stunning goal from Alex Mowatt to secure the win, but it was a Leeds side that grew in confidence as the game progressed.
That's a really impressive fightback from Leeds after Thursday's disappointment.
And it's the first time they've beaten Cardiff since 1983. What a night!
Leeds 1-0 Cardiff
Good work from Soulemayne Doukara and Sam Byram sets up Chris Wood, but there's another scramble and Cardiff break again.
Nervy times for Leeds...
Leeds 1-0 Cardiff
A change for Leeds as Mirco Antenucci is replaced by Soulemayne Doukara. He gets another warm round of applause - he has worked his socks off tonight.
Leeds 1-0 Cardiff
Nervy for Leeds as Anthony Pilkington's shot curls over the bar.
Leeds were caught napping there, the defence not reacting quick enough - they must cling on to their lead for another three minutes.
Leeds 1-0 Cardiff
There's a free kick for Leeds as Mirco Antenucci is fouled.
What a bounce-back this has been from Steve Evans and his side - we've got four minutes of added time ahead.
Leeds 1-0 Cardiff
Leeds 1-0 Cardiff
"He's put a shift in tonight," says Noel as goalscorer Alex Mowatt is substituted for Kalvin Phillips.
His brilliant goal has been the difference between the two sides.
Leeds 1-0 Cardiff
So close again fro Leeds as Chris Wood goes one-on-one with David Marshall.
He gets into a good position but the ball hits the side netting. Wood covers his head with his shirt straight away - he chased that ball down and created the error from Cardiff.
It breaks for Cardiff almost straight away - can Leeds hold on to their lead?
Leeds 1-0 Cardiff
Sam Byram is in the action straight away as he works the ball into the box and chips it towards goal.
It's gathered by David Marshall but it's that sort of intent that Leeds need to be showing.
Leeds 1-0 Cardiff
The first substitute of the half for Leeds as Stuart Dallas is replaced by Sam Byram.
Dallas receives extended applause from the crowd - he really has been fantastic for Leeds today, full of energy.
Leeds 1-0 Cardiff
Cardiff have stepped up after that goal - they're certainly seeing more of the goal.
It's been a good game for Marco Silvestri though, who looks a lot more confident coming forward. He's off his line again to smother Cardiff's latest challenge.
Leeds 1-0 Cardiff
Another substitute for Cardiff, as Peter Whittingham is replaced by Anthony Pilkington.
Leeds 1-0 Cardiff
This is good defending from Leeds, who are muscling Cardiff out at every opportunity.
Leeds 1-0 Cardiff
Another good move from Marco Silvestri pushes a Cardiff shot out of play.
Kenwyne Jones' little flick sets up Joe Mason, but Silvestri is quick and parries it away. The corner is close too but again, Silvestri keeps it out.
Leeds 1-0 Cardiff
Katherine says it best.
Leeds 1-0 Cardiff
A bit of a fight back from Cardiff as Kenwyne Jones attempts a shot.
Marco Silvestri comes forward and gathers, however, to end their challenge.
Leeds 1-0 Cardiff
A yellow card for Giuseppe Bellusci for a high tackle.
Cardiff are preparing for another change, with Kenwyne Jones about to come on.
Leeds 1-0 Cardiff
Noel on the goal
Noel Whelan
Ex-Leeds United striker
Boy did that fly into the back of the net!
It was just what they needed and just what they wanted.
That’s 30 yards out at least and he's hit it as sweet as you can, its glided past the keeper.
They need to keep this tempo and this aggressive closing down - I want another goal!
BreakingGOAL MOWATT: LEEDS 1-0 CARDIFF
An absolute beauty of a goal from Alex Mowatt has given Leeds the lead.
It had been building up for Leeds, with some lovely work between Lewis Cook and Mirco Antenucci.
Then Mowatt, from 30 yards out, has slammed the ball as sweetly as you could wish over the head of David Marshall and into the back of the net.
Leeds lead for the first time since MK Dons!
Leeds 0-0 Cardiff
A substitute for Cardiff, as Sammy Ameobi replaces Craig Noone.
Rubbish hairstyle, according to Noel!
Leeds 0-0 Cardiff
Mirco Antenucci and Stuart Dallas combine well to tee up Chris Wood, but a good tackle stops Wood's run.
It's a corner, however, for Leeds.
Leeds 0-0 Cardiff
The game has opened up nicely now, with both sides searching for the first goal.
Who will blink first?
Leeds 0-0 Cardiff
A good block from Marco Silvestri denies Cardiff as Leeds struggle to clear consecutive corners.
It was perilously close to an own goal - it may have deflected off Stuart Dallas - but good reactions from Silvestri kept it out.
Leeds 0-0 Cardiff
Chris Wood flicks on to Mirco Antenucci, but David Marshall is excellent coming forward and he grabs the ball out of reach.
Leeds 0-0 Cardiff
Good news, Leeds fans, as both sides try to find their feet in the second half...
Leeds 0-0 Cardiff
A mistake from Leeds as a Maro Silvestri clearance flies to a Cardiff player.
Cardiff drive forward but Scott Malone's strong cross is cleared by the Leeds keeper.
Leeds 0-0 Cardiff
We're about to get underway at Elland Road, and there's no changes for either side.
Can Leeds force a win now they have some more confidence?
Get Involved
Leeds 0-0 Cardiff
As always, keep sending us your tweets @wysdaily