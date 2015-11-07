Leeds United Live: Huddersfield Town 0-3 Leeds United
Summary
- All of the action and reaction as Leeds United play Huddersfield Town
- Leeds unchanged from squad that beat Cardiff; Bamba and Erwin on bench
- Antenucci and Wood score within two minutes to put Leeds in front
- Alex Mowatt scores second goal in two games to extend Leeds lead
By Amy Lofthouse
Good afternoon
Huddersfield 0-3 Leeds
Back to back wins for Leeds United for the first time since March has made Steve Evans a very happy man.
You can listen to our interviews with Steve Evans and Town's Academy manager Mark Lillishere.
We're now into the international break - boo! - so we'll be back for Leeds' clash with Rotherham on 21st November.
Thank you very much for joining us, and have a great afternoon.
More from Evans
Huddersfield v Leeds
Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, Steve Evans has said he's confident of securing "two or three new lads."
"If I believe what I'm being told, I'm being told there’s a long term future for me and I'm building something," Evans told Adam Pope.
"Sam (Byram) is fantastic young man – he’s professional and talented – but I have to believe he is here for the long term.
"We have young players here but one thing they all have in common is a fantastic passion for this club."
Evans on today's win
Huddersfield 0-3 Leeds
Leeds manager Steve Evans has been speaking to BBC Radio Leeds about today's victory.
"The first real quality in the game from Stuart Dallas and Mirco Antenucci changed things," Evans said.
"If you give talented boys - and they're babies really - the time, they can hurt you.
"You get it with youngsters sometimes, they can take knocks and Mowatt had fantastic energy."
Huddersfield 0-3 Leeds
Match stats
Huddersfield 0-3 Leeds
Despite being on the losing side, Huddersfield had 63% of the possession today.
Town also had the most shots, with 19 compared to United's six.
Huddersfield 0-3 Leeds
Noel on today's win
Huddersfield 0-3 Leeds
Noel Whelan
Ex-Leeds United striker
Everyone has done their job to a level we expect from Leeds players.
They are the ones that raised the bar against Cardiff and they managed to do it again today.
It was a real all around performance to follow up from Tuesday.
View from the press box
Huddersfield 0-3 Leeds
Popey on today's game
Huddersfield 0-3 Leeds
Adam Pope
BBC West Yorkshire Sport
The momentum is behind Leeds United.
There's a lovely congregation of yellow away to our right.
There's a unity about this side and Steve Evans is starting to make his mark.
They’ve given us a respite from what is going on off the pitch.
FULL TIME: HUDDERSFIELD 0-3 LEEDS
What a way to back up Tuesday night's victory over Cardiff.
Leeds were quiet for the first 45 minutes of the game, but those two goals late in the first half gave them a real boost.
Alex Mowatt's superb strike - we'll have whatever he's having - sealed things for Leeds after a spirited fight back from Huddersfield.
The win means that Leeds move up to 14th in the Championship and, crucially, means they can retain West Yorkshire derby bragging rights.
Huddersfield 0-3 Leeds
Kyle Demspey has a chance for Huddersfield, but Marco Silvestri comes out and tightens the angle.
Silvestri's move puts Dempsey off and he pulls back, rather than shooting.
Huddersfield 0-3 Leeds
Four minutes of added time ahead for the two sides.
Huddersfield 0-3 Leeds
Thoughts from Noel
Noel Whelan
Ex-Leeds United striker
This is what you want to see.
90 minutes almost gone in the game and they're still putting in the same amount of effort.
They've kept the effort and tempo going all game.
Huddersfield 0-3 Leeds
New Huddersfield manager David Wagner, who has been watching from the stands, has seen enough as he vacates his seat.
There's another excellent move between Jordan Botaka and Chris Wood to confuse the Huddersfield defence.
Huddersfield 0-3 Leeds
Jordan Botaka makes an impact almost straight away as he charges at Jason Davidson.
He tries to chip over the top of Davidson, who gets the slightest of touches on it to knock it over the bar.
Huddersfield 0-3 Leeds
Leeds make their final change as Jordan Botaka comes on for Stuart Dallas.
Huddersfield 0-3 Leeds
Another good save from Marco Silvestri as he keeps out another Harry Bunn effort.
Get in touch with us and let us know your thoughts on today's game @wysdaily
Huddersfield 0-3 Leeds
Huddersfield 0-3 Leeds
Things have quietened down a little bit now. Credit to Huddersfield, though, they came out all guns blazing in the second half. They were on top right up until Alex Mowatt smashed home a goal out of nowhere.
Huddersfield 0-3 Leeds
Marco Silvestri has had a really good game, as he smothers another Huddersfield half-chance.
Huddersfield 0-3 Leeds
Dean Whitehead is on the charge this time but he blazes the ball over the top of the bar.
A change for Leeds, as Tom Adeyemi replaces Scott Wootton. Huddersfield will also make their final change, Joe Lolley making way for Duane Holmes.
Huddersfield 0-3 Leeds
Another excellent save from Marco Silvestri denies an advancing Huddersfield.
His one-handed dive keeps Harry Bunn's latest effort out of the net.
Huddersfield 0-3 Leeds
Close again for James Vaughan who weaves his way to the penalty spot and shoots high over the bar.
Huddersfield 0-3 Leeds
There are back-to-back corners for Leeds, who are putting Huddersfield under plenty of pressure.
Alex Mowatt sends in an outswinger and it drops just short of Chris Wood, who is hovering in the box.
Huddersfield 0-3 Leeds
Just as it was looking like the third goal had knocked the wind out of Huddersfield's sails, Jason Vaughan comes perilously close for Town.
A slip from Guiseppe Bellusci allowed Vaughan to come forward and shoot, but a fantastic diving save from Marco Silvestri keeps the low strike out.
Huddersfield 0-3 Leeds
Another injury break, this time for Chris Wood whose nose is injured.
Our commentator, Noel Whelan, has had two nose jobs. Jokes on a postcard please!
Huddersfield 0-3 Leeds
The Leeds fans are singing their hearts out; the Town fans, less so.
That's a ridiculous goal from Alex Mowatt, though, and it really did come out of nowhere.
Huddersfield have made a change, with Nahki Wells replaced by James Vaughan.
BreakingGOAL MOWATT: HUDDERSFIELD 0-3 LEEDS
Famous last words...
That's come out of absolutely nowhere. Alex Mowatt was injured minutes ago and now he's hammered a great strike home.
From 25 yards out, he's pretty much thrown everything into it and it's slammed into the top corner.
Ridiculous. Absolutely ridiculous.
Huddersfield 0-2 Leeds
Kyle Dempsey takes a little step-over and shoots at the goal, but it deflects straight into Marco Silvestri's hands. Nice opening ten minutes for Town, who have Leeds looking a little rabbit-in-headlights.
Huddersfield 0-2 Leeds
Alex Mowatt is having a jog up and down the line to shake off his knee troubles.
What a start from Huddersfield though, who caught Leeds napping almost straight away.
Huddersfield 0-2 Leeds
Harry Bunn, darting towards goal, has his shot saved by Marco Silvestri - Leeds are struggling to get into this second half.
Alex Mowatt has thrown himself into a challenge but he looks to be struggling with a knee injury. He knew straight away that he'd done himself a mischief.
Huddersfield 0-2 Leeds
An excellent challenge from Sol Bamba ends Nahki Wells' excellent run on goal.
Huddersfield have come out all guns blazing in the second half, as Murray Wallace blazes a chance over the top of goal.
Huddersfield 0-2 Leeds
Both sides are unchanged as we start the second half.
Huddersfield 0-2 Leeds
Huddersfield 0-2 Leeds
Welcome back, Lee Erwin
Huddersfield v Leeds
Striker Lee Erwin is on the bench today after returning to the Leeds fold following a month's loan spell at Bury.
Manager Steve Evans has been keen to see Erwin in action at Elland Road, but the 21-year-old has not had much match action.
He made just three appearances for Bury, two of those from off the bench.
Evans, however, is not overly concerned, telling BBC Radio Leeds Erwin's return was "like a new boy walking in the door."
Noel on those goals
Huddersfield 0-2 Leeds
Noel Whelan
Ex-Leeds United striker
The most important thing is we have two strikers on the sheet.
Wev'e been whinging that they don’t score enough and now, they’re both there on the score sheet.
So far it's been the perfect day.
View from the press box
Huddersfield 0-2 Leeds
Goal celebrations
Huddersfield v Leeds
HALF-TIME: HUDDERSFIELD 0-2 LEEDS
An odd first half - there were more injuries than goals for 40 minutes, and then Leeds snaffled two fantastic goals in injury time.
Mirco Antenucci had a hand in both goals, scoring the first after a superb bit of work from Scott Wootton and Stuart Dallas.
Then Antenucci's excellent work in the midfield, rounding Martin Cranie and setting up Chris Wood, gave Leeds a further advantage.
Thoughts, Leeds fans? Send them to @wysdaily