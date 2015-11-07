Leeds United players celebrate

Leeds United Live: Huddersfield Town 0-3 Leeds United

Summary

  1. All of the action and reaction as Leeds United play Huddersfield Town
  2. Leeds unchanged from squad that beat Cardiff; Bamba and Erwin on bench
  3. Antenucci and Wood score within two minutes to put Leeds in front
  4. Alex Mowatt scores second goal in two games to extend Leeds lead

Live Reporting

By Amy Lofthouse

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Good afternoon

Huddersfield 0-3 Leeds

Alex Mowatt
Getty Images

Back to back wins for Leeds United for the first time since March has made Steve Evans a very happy man.

You can listen to our interviews with Steve Evans and Town's Academy manager Mark Lillishere.

We're now into the international break - boo! - so we'll be back for Leeds' clash with Rotherham on 21st November.

Thank you very much for joining us, and have a great afternoon.

More from Evans

Huddersfield v Leeds

Steve Evans
Empics

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, Steve Evans has said he's confident of securing "two or three new lads."

"If I believe what I'm being told, I'm being told there’s a long term future for me and I'm building something," Evans told Adam Pope.

"Sam (Byram) is fantastic young man – he’s professional and talented – but I have to believe he is here for the long term.

"We have young players here but one thing they all have in common is a fantastic passion for this club."

Evans on today's win

Huddersfield 0-3 Leeds

Steve Evans
Rex Features

Leeds manager Steve Evans has been speaking to BBC Radio Leeds about today's victory.

"The first real quality in the game from Stuart Dallas and Mirco Antenucci changed things," Evans said.

"If you give talented boys - and they're babies really - the time, they can hurt you.

"You get it with youngsters sometimes, they can take knocks and Mowatt had fantastic energy."

Get Involved

Huddersfield 0-3 Leeds

Got to give Steve Evans some credit. Blackburn apart he's given these players a kick up the backside and they've responded @WYSdaily @APOPEY

Dan Toronczak

dantoronczak

@WYSdaily that was a terrible display for a derby match . Hope Wagner has a ruthless streak . They need ripping apart some of them .

danny franks

dannyfranks

@WYSdaily town poor but two gifted goals, a wonder strike, a red card that should have been &amp; easy chances missed by town the difference

Craig Thompson

craigyt30

Match stats

Huddersfield 0-3 Leeds

Despite being on the losing side, Huddersfield had 63% of the possession today.

Town also had the most shots, with 19 compared to United's six.

If memory serves, back to back wins for Leeds for first time since early March??? #lufc #ypfootball

leon wobschall

LeonWobYP

If memory serves, back to back wins for Leeds for first time since early March??? #lufc #ypfootball

Get Involved

Huddersfield 0-3 Leeds

@WYSdaily Poor result but never a 3-0 loss need to take your chances. UTT

Southern Terriers

Southn_Terriers

@WYSdaily #lufc When you've got a manager with the passion of Steve Evans you've got half a chance. He's got them playing with more desire.

Dave Luke

Dave_61luke

@WYSdaily Solid performance Leeds,, nice to see some urgency in the players, Dallas, it's yours today.

Nev

NevHoworth

Noel on today's win

Huddersfield 0-3 Leeds

Noel Whelan

Ex-Leeds United striker

Everyone has done their job to a level we expect from Leeds players.

They are the ones that raised the bar against Cardiff and they managed to do it again today.

It was a real all around performance to follow up from Tuesday.

View from the press box

Huddersfield 0-3 Leeds

"Evans, give us a wave; Evans, Evans give us a wave" is greeted by a clenched fist salute to #lufc end. Nice one. #lufclive #ypfootball

Lee Sobot

LeeSobotYEP

Take chances in the way that Leeds did today and you'll fly up this league. Huddersfield had plenty. Top win. #lufclive

Phil Hay

PhilHayYEP

Think @alex_mowatt could have a goal of the season competition with himself #lufc

Thom Kirwin

Thomkirwin

Popey on today's game

Huddersfield 0-3 Leeds

Adam Pope

BBC West Yorkshire Sport

The momentum is behind Leeds United.

There's a lovely congregation of yellow away to our right.

There's a unity about this side and Steve Evans is starting to make his mark.

They’ve given us a respite from what is going on off the pitch.

FULL TIME: HUDDERSFIELD 0-3 LEEDS

Antenucci
Getty Images

What a way to back up Tuesday night's victory over Cardiff.

Leeds were quiet for the first 45 minutes of the game, but those two goals late in the first half gave them a real boost.

Alex Mowatt's superb strike - we'll have whatever he's having - sealed things for Leeds after a spirited fight back from Huddersfield.

The win means that Leeds move up to 14th in the Championship and, crucially, means they can retain West Yorkshire derby bragging rights.

Huddersfield 0-3 Leeds

Kyle Demspey has a chance for Huddersfield, but Marco Silvestri comes out and tightens the angle.

Silvestri's move puts Dempsey off and he pulls back, rather than shooting.

Huddersfield 0-3 Leeds

Four minutes of added time ahead for the two sides.

Huddersfield 0-3 Leeds

Thoughts from Noel

Noel Whelan

Ex-Leeds United striker

This is what you want to see.

90 minutes almost gone in the game and they're still putting in the same amount of effort.

They've kept the effort and tempo going all game.

Huddersfield 0-3 Leeds

New Huddersfield manager David Wagner, who has been watching from the stands, has seen enough as he vacates his seat.

There's another excellent move between Jordan Botaka and Chris Wood to confuse the Huddersfield defence.

Man of the match Stuart Dallas. He's been sublime today. His best game for Leeds so far. @WYSdaily #lufc

#BringBackBecchio

BatesyLufc

Huddersfield 0-3 Leeds

Jordan Botaka makes an impact almost straight away as he charges at Jason Davidson.

He tries to chip over the top of Davidson, who gets the slightest of touches on it to knock it over the bar.

Huddersfield 0-3 Leeds

Leeds make their final change as Jordan Botaka comes on for Stuart Dallas.

Huddersfield 0-3 Leeds

Another good save from Marco Silvestri as he keeps out another Harry Bunn effort. 

Get in touch with us and let us know your thoughts on today's game @wysdaily

Huddersfield 0-3 Leeds

Get Involved

Hopefully Wagner will drop senior pro's who don't play well instead of leaving them in match after match @WYSdaily

Andy carr

Irishtownfan

Hopefully Wagner will drop senior pro's who don't play well instead of leaving them in match after match @WYSdaily

@crustyridgeback @TheMadLeedsFan @WYSdaily I think we need another couple to be safe🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈

Crozzer

iannappa

Huddersfield 0-3 Leeds

Things have quietened down a little bit now. Credit to Huddersfield, though, they came out all guns blazing in the second half. They were on top right up until Alex Mowatt smashed home a goal out of nowhere.

Huddersfield 0-3 Leeds

Marco Silvestri has had a really good game, as he smothers another Huddersfield half-chance.

Huddersfield 0-3 Leeds

Dean Whitehead is on the charge this time but he blazes the ball over the top of the bar.

A change for Leeds, as Tom Adeyemi replaces Scott Wootton. Huddersfield will also make their final change, Joe Lolley making way for Duane Holmes.

Huddersfield 0-3 Leeds

Another excellent save from Marco Silvestri denies an advancing Huddersfield.

His one-handed dive keeps Harry Bunn's latest effort out of the net.

Huddersfield 0-3 Leeds

Close again for James Vaughan who weaves his way to the penalty spot and shoots high over the bar.

Sublime hit from Alex Mowatt. He's On fire!! Dare I say even better than strike v Cardiff?? #htafc 0-3 #lufc @WYSdaily

Katherine Hannah

KatherineLeeds

Huddersfield 0-3 Leeds

There are back-to-back corners for Leeds, who are putting Huddersfield under plenty of pressure.

Alex Mowatt sends in an outswinger and it drops just short of Chris Wood, who is hovering in the box.

Huddersfield 0-3 Leeds

Just as it was looking like the third goal had knocked the wind out of Huddersfield's sails, Jason Vaughan comes perilously close for Town.

A slip from Guiseppe Bellusci allowed Vaughan to come forward and shoot, but a fantastic diving save from Marco Silvestri keeps the low strike out.

Huddersfield 0-3 Leeds

Another injury break, this time for Chris Wood whose nose is injured.

Our commentator, Noel Whelan, has had two nose jobs. Jokes on a postcard please!

Huddersfield 0-3 Leeds

The Leeds fans are singing their hearts out; the Town fans, less so.

That's a ridiculous goal from Alex Mowatt, though, and it really did come out of nowhere.

Huddersfield have made a change, with Nahki Wells replaced by James Vaughan.

@WYSdaily Katherine what's happening? We appear to be leading? @KatherineLeeds

Dave

bobzy71

BreakingGOAL MOWATT: HUDDERSFIELD 0-3 LEEDS

Alex Mowatt
Getty Images

Famous last words...

That's come out of absolutely nowhere. Alex Mowatt was injured minutes ago and now he's hammered a great strike home.

From 25 yards out, he's pretty much thrown everything into it and it's slammed into the top corner.

Ridiculous. Absolutely ridiculous.

Huddersfield 0-2 Leeds

Kyle Dempsey takes a little step-over and shoots at the goal, but it deflects straight into Marco Silvestri's hands. Nice opening ten minutes for Town, who have Leeds looking a little rabbit-in-headlights.

Huddersfield 0-2 Leeds

Alex Mowatt is having a jog up and down the line to shake off his knee troubles.

What a start from Huddersfield though, who caught Leeds napping almost straight away. 

@WYSdaily Wootton better than Byram? Never!! Something seriously wrong at #Lufc looking more like the exit for Sam now.

Pete Gibson

pedrogibo

Huddersfield 0-2 Leeds

Harry Bunn, darting towards goal, has his shot saved by Marco Silvestri - Leeds are struggling to get into this second half.

Alex Mowatt has thrown himself into a challenge but he looks to be struggling with a knee injury. He knew straight away that he'd done himself a mischief.

Huddersfield 0-2 Leeds

An excellent challenge from Sol Bamba ends Nahki Wells' excellent run on goal.

Huddersfield have come out all guns blazing in the second half, as Murray Wallace blazes a chance over the top of goal.

Huddersfield 0-2 Leeds

Both sides are unchanged as we start the second half. 

Happy stats reading

Huddersfield 0-2 Leeds

Stat time: first time since December 1st 2012, at hudds, ironically that we have scored 2 goals in the first half away from home in the lg.

Andrew Dalton

lufcstats

Stat time: first time since December 1st 2012, at hudds, ironically that we have scored 2 goals in the first half away from home in the lg.

Welcome back, Lee Erwin

Huddersfield v Leeds

Lee Erwin
Getty Images

Striker Lee Erwin is on the bench today after returning to the Leeds fold following a month's loan spell at Bury.

Manager Steve Evans has been keen to see Erwin in action at Elland Road, but the 21-year-old has not had much match action.

He made just three appearances for Bury, two of those from off the bench.

Evans, however, is not overly concerned, telling BBC Radio Leeds Erwin's return was "like a new boy walking in the door."

Noel on those goals

Huddersfield 0-2 Leeds

Noel Whelan

Ex-Leeds United striker

The most important thing is we have two strikers on the sheet.

Wev'e been whinging that they don’t score enough and now, they’re both there on the score sheet.

So far it's been the perfect day.

View from the press box

Huddersfield 0-2 Leeds

Just like that. Home crowd can't believe this. Injury time almost up. 0-2 #lufclive

Phil Hay

PhilHayYEP

Wow what an end to the half. 2-0 Leeds. Two brilliant counters #lufc #lufclive #ypfootball

Lee Sobot

LeeSobotYEP

HT town 0 leeds 2. Precisely nothing happened for 45 mins, then two goals in stoppage time. #ypfootball

Richard Sutcliffe

RSootyYPSport

HALF-TIME: HUDDERSFIELD 0-2 LEEDS

An odd first half - there were more injuries than goals for 40 minutes, and then Leeds snaffled two fantastic goals in injury time.

Mirco Antenucci had a hand in both goals, scoring the first after a superb bit of work from Scott Wootton and Stuart Dallas.

Then Antenucci's excellent work in the midfield, rounding Martin Cranie and setting up Chris Wood, gave Leeds a further advantage.

Thoughts, Leeds fans? Send them to @wysdaily

Maybe it was Leeds United's plan to get 8 mins injury time in this first half, because they've used it to good affect to lead. #htafc #Lufc

Gareth Jones

garethjones25

