Leeds skyline

BBC Local Live: Leeds and West Yorkshire

Summary

  1. Bradford West MP calls for re-investigation of the Bradford City fire
  2. Armley jail could close under plans to replace old prisons
  3. Yorkshire had a record number of overseas visitors in 2014
  4. Updates on Monday 9 November 2015

Live Reporting

By Tim Dale

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Our live coverage across the day

Live updates for Leeds and West Yorkshire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Tuesday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.

Dales visit ‘inspired’ new Barlow song

Former Take That front man Gary Barlow tells Look North how a visit to the Yorkshire Dales inspired a song for his musical version of Calendar Girls which opens in Leeds at the weekend.

To see more of the interview watch BBC Look North at 18:30.

Gary Barlow ‘Yorkshire’ song inspired by Dales visit
Coming up on BBC Look North tonight

BBC Look North, Yorkshire

Join us for Look North as we hear about a new call for a wider investigation into the handling of the 1985 Bradford City fire disaster.

Bradford City fire 1985
BBC

West Yorkshire Police referred itself to the Independent Police Complaints Commission on Friday but the Bradford West MP, Naz Shah says the investigation should go further.

All that and more from 18:30 on BBC One.

Latest weather in West Yorkshire: A very windy night

Lisa Gallagher

Weather presenter, BBC Look North

It'll be a very windy night with severe south-westerly gales - cloudy too with patchy outbreaks of rain, mainly in western areas. Temperatures will be very mild, with lows around 12C (54F).

Lisa Gallagher
BBC
West Yorkshire flood warnings

The Environment Agency has issued 7 flood warnings and 13 flood alerts around Yorkshire. To see which places in West Yorkshire are affected, check out the Environment Agency's map.

Rochdale Canal at Luddenden Foot near Sowerby Bridge
Geograph/Paul Glazzard
Traffic problems at M62 Ainley Top

BBC Travel

There's severe disruption on the M62 - the entry slip road is closed and there's queuing traffic westbound at J24/A629 at Ainley Top because of emergency repairs.

See Bradford Broadway built in seconds

View more on twitter
Blushing Bodmer's brush with Barlow

What a lovely chap, can't believe @GaryBarlow brushed my suit down!!! See him on tonight's @BBCLookNorth
What a lovely chap, can't believe @GaryBarlow brushed my suit down!!! See him on tonight's @BBCLookNorth

Phil Bodmer

philbodmer

What a lovely chap, can't believe @GaryBarlow brushed my suit down!!! See him on tonight's @BBCLookNorth

Latest headlines: Bradford fire investigation and Kirklees car assault

Here are the top stories so far today in Leeds and West Yorkshire:

  • Calls have been made for a wider investigation into the handling of the Bradford City fire disaster 30 years ago
  • Detectives in Kirklees are appealing for information after a 27-year-old man was assaulted in Dewsbury while sitting in his car on Friday evening
  • West Yorkshire Fire Service says it took over 1,200 calls during the bonfire night weekend, and dealt with 241 incidents, none of which were major

Bulls appoint new assistant coach

BBC West Yorkshire Sport

Bradford Bull have announced Chev Walker as the club’s new assistant coach.

Chev Walker
BBC

Walker,33, who was last season’s captain, retired at the end of the year, but has stayed with the Bulls and joined the backroom staff on a two-year deal.

Protesters gather over plans for 66,000 Leeds homes

Campaigners were protesting earlier against Leeds City Council's plans to build thousands of new houses.

Protest in Horsforth
BBC

The want to encourage local people to object to the council's plans to build 66,000 new homes by 2028.

The council said it has so far received 5,000 responses to its consultation on where to site the homes. It still has a week to run.

Latest headlines: Call for Bradford fire investigation and man injured after being hit by a lorry

Here are the top stories so far today in Leeds and West Yorkshire:

  • Calls have been made for a wider investigation into the handling of the Bradford City fire disaster 30 years ago
  • A man's in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a lorry in Wakefield
  • 250,000 have visited the new Broadway shopping centre in Bradford since it opened last Thursday
West Yorkshire Police search for Christmas card designers

West Yorkshire Police want a new design for their Christmas card.

West Yorkshire Police Xmas card design competition
West Yorkshire Police

The competition is open to children aged 12 and over and the prize for the winning design is a tour of West Yorkshire Police's Carr Gate complex.

Gala marks ballet teacher's 70-year career

A gala ballet performance has been held in Bradford to celebrate a woman's 70-year career as a ballet teacher.

Dorothy Stevens, 90, started teaching ballet at 18 years old and has taught thousands of children at the school in Halifax.  

Weather update: Heavy rain warning

Paul Hudson

Weather presenter, BBC Look North

The Met Office has issued a Yellow Warning for rain across Yorkshire today.

Following the wet weather over the weekend it warns rivers are likely to rise with a low risk of localised flooding.

The latest forecast is available here.

Flood warnings for Calderdale

View more on twitter
Pothole road most costly for town's drivers

Huddersfield Examiner

A pothole-ridden main road through Huddersfield has been declared the most damaging to cars – and drivers’ pockets.

New Hey Road in Huddersfield
Huddersfield Examiner

New Hey Road was found to be the subject of most car damage claims against the council in the 2014/2015 financial year.  

Cellino to face Italian trial in March

Adam Pope

BBC West Yorkshire Sport

The Leeds United chairman, Massimo Cellino, will face trial in Italy on 1 March 2016 for embezzlement, according to reports from Sardinia.

He and others are also accused of breaching environmental and building regulations in the case concerning the construction of the IS Arenas stadium.

Massimo Cellino
Getty Images

Cellino is due to step down from Leeds United on Wednesday to start a Football League ban for failing to pay VAT on a car imported to Italy from the USA.

West Yorkshire's weather: Windy afternoon

Lisa Gallagher

Weather presenter, BBC Look North

A windy afternoon with a strong and gusty south-west wind. Still some bright spells in the east, otherwise a lot of cloud giving outbreaks of rain, heavy and persistent towards the Pennines and the Dales.

Lisa Gallagher
BBC

   The high today will be 14C (57F).

Bakery's White Rose Award hopes

BBC Radio Leeds

We've been meeting some of the finalists in the White Rose Awards which recognise tourism businesses across Yorkshire.

The ceremony is held in Leeds tonight and Lottie Shaw's bakery in Elland is one of those hoping for success in the Taste of Yorkshire category.

Huddersfield bus station closed tonight

View more on twitter
Latest headlines: New investigation call over Bradford City fire and Armley closure fears

Here are the top stories in Leeds and West Yorkshire so far today:

  • The Bradford West MP wants a wider investigation into the Bradford City fire
  • Armley jail could be one of a number of 19th century prisons that might be closed under government plans for new prisons
  • More than 1.4m people from overseas visited Yorkshire in 2014, according to the latest figures
Council apology over fireworks 'fiasco'

Hemsworth and South Elmsall Express

Wakefield Council said it was forced to cancel a firework display at Thornes Park on Saturday for safety reasons. The event as called off just seconds after the display began.

Thornes Park bonfire in 2013
Hemsworth and South Elmsall Express
Travel update: Rail delays

Poor rail conditions in the Garforth area are causing delays of up to 30 minutes to journeys between Leeds and York/Selby via Garforth. The problem is affecting Cross Country, First TransPennine Express and Northern Rail services.

View more on twitter
White Rose Awards: Meet the finalists

BBC Radio Leeds

Tonight is the annual White Rose Awards which recognise a wide range of tourism businesses across Yorkshire.

BBC Radio Leeds has been meeting some of the finalists including ROKT climbing gym in Brighouse who are nominated in the small visitor attraction category.

Huddersfield Town's new coach

Adam Pope

BBC West Yorkshire Sport

I caught up with Huddersfield Town's new head coach this morning. You can hear what David Wagner had to say about the job and his thoughts on the club on West Yorkshire Sport on BBC Radio Leeds from 18:00.

David Wagner (l) and Adam Pope (r)
BBC
Anglo-Saxon treasures to go on display

A "significant" hoard of Anglo Saxon gold unearthed in a field near Leeds will go on show at City Museum on Tuesday and for the first time we will actually find out where the hoard was uncovered.

View more on twitter
Speculation Armley jail could be closed

Tim Dale

BBC Local Live

There is speculation that Leeds' Armley jail could be one of a number of Victorian jails that could be closed by the government.

Nine new prisons will open in England and Wales - five by 2020 - with the old prison sites sold for housing.

Armley Jail Leeds
Prisoninfo

The BBC's home affairs correspondent, Danny Shaw, said the older prisons are extremely expensive to run and Armley is one of a number of prisons that could be included in the closure plans.

Latest headlines: Re-investigation call over Bradford fire and record foreign visitor numbers

Tim Dale

BBC Local Live

Here are the top stories in Leeds and West Yorkshire so far this morning:

  • A Bradford MP calls for re-investigation of the Valley Parade stadium fire in which 56 people died 30 years ago
  • The only HIV support service in Leeds is facing closure next year because of a lack of funding
  • Yorkshire had a record number of overseas visitors last year with 1.4m people visiting the region
West Yorkshire's Weather: Wet and windy

Lisa Gallagher

Weather presenter, BBC Look North

A wet and windy morning ahead for us with a high of 14C (57F).

Weather for Monday 9 November
Latest headlines: Fresh inquiry into Bradford fire urged and record visitor numbers

Here are the top stories in Leeds and West Yorkshire so far today:

  • MP calls for a wider investigation into the handling of the Bradford City fire disaster
  • Protests against Leeds City Council's plans to build thousands of new homes on greenfield sites
  • Yorkshire had a record number of overseas visitors in 2014, according to the latest figures
Bradford City fire: MP urges wider inquiry

Bradford West's Labour MP has urged a wider investigation into the handling of the Bradford City fire after West Yorkshire Police referred itself to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.

Naz Shah MP
BBC

Naz Shah says the investigation into the blaze 30 years ago should go further and told BBC Radio Leeds the fire was "an accident waiting to happen".

Police issue weather warning

View more on twitter
