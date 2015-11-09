BBC Local Live: Leeds and West Yorkshire
- Bradford West MP calls for re-investigation of the Bradford City fire
- Armley jail could close under plans to replace old prisons
- Yorkshire had a record number of overseas visitors in 2014
Dales visit ‘inspired’ new Barlow song
Former Take That front man Gary Barlow tells Look North how a visit to the Yorkshire Dales inspired a song for his musical version of Calendar Girls which opens in Leeds at the weekend.
To see more of the interview watch BBC Look North at 18:30.
Coming up on BBC Look North tonight
BBC Look North, Yorkshire
Join us for Look North as we hear about a new call for a wider investigation into the handling of the 1985 Bradford City fire disaster.
West Yorkshire Police referred itself to the Independent Police Complaints Commission on Friday but the Bradford West MP, Naz Shah says the investigation should go further.
All that and more from 18:30 on BBC One.
Latest weather in West Yorkshire: A very windy night
Lisa Gallagher
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
It'll be a very windy night with severe south-westerly gales - cloudy too with patchy outbreaks of rain, mainly in western areas. Temperatures will be very mild, with lows around 12C (54F).
West Yorkshire flood warnings
The Environment Agency has issued 7 flood warnings and 13 flood alerts around Yorkshire. To see which places in West Yorkshire are affected, check out the Environment Agency's map.
Traffic problems at M62 Ainley Top
BBC Travel
There's severe disruption on the M62 - the entry slip road is closed and there's queuing traffic westbound at J24/A629 at Ainley Top because of emergency repairs.
See Bradford Broadway built in seconds
Blushing Bodmer's brush with Barlow
Latest headlines: Bradford fire investigation and Kirklees car assault
Risky drivers 'undertaking gritters'
Yorkshire Evening Post
Drivers are putting their lives at risk using the hard shoulder to undertake gritters, a new winter road safety campaign has warned.
Bulls appoint new assistant coach
BBC West Yorkshire Sport
Bradford Bull have announced Chev Walker as the club’s new assistant coach.
Walker,33, who was last season’s captain, retired at the end of the year, but has stayed with the Bulls and joined the backroom staff on a two-year deal.
Protesters gather over plans for 66,000 Leeds homes
Campaigners were protesting earlier against Leeds City Council's plans to build thousands of new houses.
The want to encourage local people to object to the council's plans to build 66,000 new homes by 2028.
The council said it has so far received 5,000 responses to its consultation on where to site the homes. It still has a week to run.
Latest headlines: Call for Bradford fire investigation and man injured after being hit by a lorry
Travel update: A1 lane closure
BBC Travel
One lane is closed and there is queuing traffic on the A1 southbound between Wentbridge North in Wentbridge and Barnsdale Bar in Little Smeaton, because of a vehicle fire. Congestion on M62 to junction 32a A1(M).
West Yorkshire Police search for Christmas card designers
West Yorkshire Police want a new design for their Christmas card.
The competition is open to children aged 12 and over and the prize for the winning design is a tour of West Yorkshire Police's Carr Gate complex.
Gala marks ballet teacher's 70-year career
A gala ballet performance has been held in Bradford to celebrate a woman's 70-year career as a ballet teacher.
Dorothy Stevens, 90, started teaching ballet at 18 years old and has taught thousands of children at the school in Halifax.
Rhinos confirm Headingley as World Cup Challenge venue
Yorkshire Evening Post
Super League champions Leeds Rhinos have confirmed Headingley as the venue for their World Club Challenge showdown with Australian NRL winners North Queensland Cowboys on Sunday, February 21.
Weather update: Heavy rain warning
Paul Hudson
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
The Met Office has issued a Yellow Warning for rain across Yorkshire today.
Following the wet weather over the weekend it warns rivers are likely to rise with a low risk of localised flooding.
The latest forecast is available here.
Charity gig for former Black Lace star
Wakefield Express
Former Black Lace star, guitarist Ian Howarth, is teaming up again with a singing doctor for a charity gig at Waterton Park Golf Club later this month.
Flood warnings for Calderdale
Pothole road most costly for town's drivers
Huddersfield Examiner
A pothole-ridden main road through Huddersfield has been declared the most damaging to cars – and drivers’ pockets.
New Hey Road was found to be the subject of most car damage claims against the council in the 2014/2015 financial year.
Cellino to face Italian trial in March
Adam Pope
BBC West Yorkshire Sport
The Leeds United chairman, Massimo Cellino, will face trial in Italy on 1 March 2016 for embezzlement, according to reports from Sardinia.
He and others are also accused of breaching environmental and building regulations in the case concerning the construction of the IS Arenas stadium.
Cellino is due to step down from Leeds United on Wednesday to start a Football League ban for failing to pay VAT on a car imported to Italy from the USA.
West Yorkshire's weather: Windy afternoon
Lisa Gallagher
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
A windy afternoon with a strong and gusty south-west wind. Still some bright spells in the east, otherwise a lot of cloud giving outbreaks of rain, heavy and persistent towards the Pennines and the Dales.
The high today will be 14C (57F).
Bakery's White Rose Award hopes
BBC Radio Leeds
We've been meeting some of the finalists in the White Rose Awards which recognise tourism businesses across Yorkshire.
The ceremony is held in Leeds tonight and Lottie Shaw's bakery in Elland is one of those hoping for success in the Taste of Yorkshire category.
Huddersfield bus station closed tonight
Latest headlines: New investigation call over Bradford City fire and Armley closure fears
Council apology over fireworks 'fiasco'
Hemsworth and South Elmsall Express
Wakefield Council said it was forced to cancel a firework display at Thornes Park on Saturday for safety reasons. The event as called off just seconds after the display began.
Travel update: Rail delays
Poor rail conditions in the Garforth area are causing delays of up to 30 minutes to journeys between Leeds and York/Selby via Garforth. The problem is affecting Cross Country, First TransPennine Express and Northern Rail services.
White Rose Awards: Meet the finalists
BBC Radio Leeds
Tonight is the annual White Rose Awards which recognise a wide range of tourism businesses across Yorkshire.
BBC Radio Leeds has been meeting some of the finalists including ROKT climbing gym in Brighouse who are nominated in the small visitor attraction category.
Huddersfield Town's new coach
Adam Pope
BBC West Yorkshire Sport
I caught up with Huddersfield Town's new head coach this morning. You can hear what David Wagner had to say about the job and his thoughts on the club on West Yorkshire Sport on BBC Radio Leeds from 18:00.
Travel update: Train cancellations
A number of Virgin Trains East Coast services between Leeds and London Kings Cross have been cancelled. The company says the problems are caused by a train fault.
Anglo-Saxon treasures to go on display
A "significant" hoard of Anglo Saxon gold unearthed in a field near Leeds will go on show at City Museum on Tuesday and for the first time we will actually find out where the hoard was uncovered.
Speculation Armley jail could be closed
Tim Dale
BBC Local Live
There is speculation that Leeds' Armley jail could be one of a number of Victorian jails that could be closed by the government.
Nine new prisons will open in England and Wales - five by 2020 - with the old prison sites sold for housing.
The BBC's home affairs correspondent, Danny Shaw, said the older prisons are extremely expensive to run and Armley is one of a number of prisons that could be included in the closure plans.
Latest headlines: Re-investigation call over Bradford fire and record foreign visitor numbers
Tim Dale
BBC Local Live
Probe at Leeds school over 'inadequate teaching'
Yorkshire Post
The new head teacher at the David Young Community Academy in Leeds has raised concerns over falling exam results and “inadequate teaching and learning”.
West Yorkshire's Weather: Wet and windy
Lisa Gallagher
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
A wet and windy morning ahead for us with a high of 14C (57F).
Travel update: A62 in Huddersfield partially blocked
BBC Travel
The A62 Leeds Road in Huddersfield is partially blocked in both directions between the B6432 St Andrew's Road junction and the Bradley Mills Road junction, because of an accident. Police directing traffic.
Latest headlines: Fresh inquiry into Bradford fire urged and record visitor numbers
Bradford City fire: MP urges wider inquiry
Bradford West's Labour MP has urged a wider investigation into the handling of the Bradford City fire after West Yorkshire Police referred itself to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.
Naz Shah says the investigation into the blaze 30 years ago should go further and told BBC Radio Leeds the fire was "an accident waiting to happen".
Police issue weather warning