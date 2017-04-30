Tour de Yorkshire 2017: Stage three latest updates
Summary
- Live coverage from Stage Three of the Tour de Yorkshire 2017
- Celebrating the colour and the spectacle of the Tour
- Also key action from the race on Sunday 30 April 2017
- The final leg of the race starts in Bradford at 12:10
- The race covers 194.5km before finishing at Fox Valley near Sheffield at approx 17:00
Live Reporting
By Tom Airey
All times stated are UK
Pauwels takes TdY title after memorable three days
Tom Airey
Reporter, BBC News Online
Serge Pauwels is presented with the blue jersey and wins the 2017 Tour de Yorkshire!
Well, how do you sum up the last three days?
We've seen some world class riding, an enormous finish line crash, a home victory for Lizzie Deignan and some incredible support from a county of cycling fanatics.
Same again next year?
Take a look below for some of the sights and spectacles on a great day of cycling in Yorkshire.
Tour de Yorkshire Stage 3 standings
Tour de Yorkshire 2017: Race update
1. Serge Pauwels - Team Dimension Data
2. Omar Fraile - Team Dimension Data
3. Jonathan Hivert- Direct Energie
Team Dimension Data take the glory
Tour de Yorkshire 2017: Race update
It's a successful day for Team Dimension Data, as they take first and second on the finish line.
Serge Pauwels had teammate Omar Fraile over his shoulder as they glided into Fox Valley and the end of stage three.
BreakingSerge Pauwels wins Tour de Yorkshire Stage 3
Tour de Yorkshire 2017: Race update
Belgian rider Serge Pauwels, of Team Dimension Data, takes the final stage of the tour!
He was aggressive on the final couple of climbs and timed his push perfectly.
Serge Pauwels takes final climb
Tour de Yorkshire 2017: Race update
Serge Pauwels has taken the final climb of the Tour de Yorkshire, but his lead is down to about 10 seconds.
Should be quite a final 5km, can he be caught?
The podium awaits
Tour de Yorkshire 2017: Race update
Serge Pauwels appears to be being dragged back by a knot of riders.
He's lost 10 seconds of his lead and is now around 20 seconds in front.
The podium is in place at Fox Valley - but who will be on it?
Cote de Ewden Height: Pauwels the man to beat
Tour de Yorkshire 2017: Race update
Serge Pauwels of Team Dimension Data is out in front and takes the Cote de Ewden Height.
Can he hold this lead until the finish line?
Cote de Wigtwizzle done and dusted
Tour de Yorkshire 2017: Race update
Jacques Janse van Rensburg takes the maximum points on the Cote de Wigtwizzle.
Bouhanni in need of medical attention after crash
Tour de Yorkshire 2017: Race update
Team COFIDIS confirm rider Nacer Bouhanni is on the way to hospital after a crash.
Let's hope he makes a swift recovery.
Cote de Deepcar: First climb of four down...
Tour de Yorkshire 2017: Race update
BMC's Joey Rosskopf takes the first of four King of the Mountains climbs in the stage's final stretch.
Last climb in focus
Richard Edwards
Political Reporter, BBC Radio Leeds
The riders face four climbs in quick succession. They're on Deepcar with three more to follow.
The final one is Cote de Midhopestones which is 1.4km at 10% incline.
I've just been up there:
There goes the breakaway...
Tour de Yorkshire 2017: Race update
The breakaway is no more, as we enter the final 18km.
We're approaching the start of the circuit, featuring four categorized climbs in quick succession.
Up front
Tour de Yorkshire 2017: Race update
Team Direct Energie's Bryan Nauleau is at the head of the race as we close in on the sprint section at Stocksbridge.
BreakingTour de Yorkshire Stage 2 winner down
Tour de Yorkshire 2017: Race update
Nacer Bouhanni, who won stage 2 on Saturday, goes down in a crash.
Crowds relish the Tour de Yorkshire
Tom Airey
Reporter, BBC News Online
Spotted in Wortley, three men dressed as Sheffield's most famous condiment.
Go easy on the sauce chaps, you will want to remember seeing the Tour de Yorkshire whizz by.
Tour de Yorkshire lead group down to five
Tour de Yorkshire 2017: Race update
The breakaway group has been seven riders for a large chunk of the stage, but we're now down to five with just under 40km to go.
BIKE Channel Canyon's Dexter Gardias and One Pro Cycling's Pete Williams have both gone.
Penistone is geared up
Richard Edwards
Political Reporter, BBC Radio Leeds
I'm in the lead car and have had first sight of the crowds all day.
They have been amazing - and Penistone in South Yorkshire is no exception:
Unofficial viewing platform in Penistone
This pair are using a strategically positioned trailer to their advantage in Penistone.
Should be a decent view from up there!
Tour de Yorkshire: 50km to go!
Tour de Yorkshire 2017: Race update
The breakaway group of six has lost a bit of time on the peloton, with the gap now down to one minute and 45 seconds.
As we pass through Holmfirth, the tour will soon be in South Yorkshire and the final push.
They're ready in Holmfirth
The racers are speeding through Honley and will be hitting Holmfirth shortly.
Here's what they can expect:
Watch: The art of cycling
The Tour de Yorkshire is a cycling race - but that's not all.
It's a spectacular celebration of Yorkshire's town, villages, countryside and people - but that's still not all.
Take a look below to see some of the amazing land art which has peppered the routes of this year's event:
Bike buffet at Emley Moor feeding station
Corinne Wheatley
BBC Radio Leeds
I was at the sportive event's feeding station underneath Emley Moor mast, where entrants picked up some much-needed sustenance.
It was quite a spread, with fruit, cakes, sweets and crisps - plenty to keep energy levels up.
The competitors made their way to Fox Valley, where they crossed the same finish line the professionals will cross later. What an experience that will be!
Tour de Yorkshire: 65km to go
Tour de Yorkshire 2017: Race update
With 65km to go, the break has two minutes 22 seconds on the peloton.
Talk about a legacy
As part of this year'e event there's also a kids' cycle race at the finishing line at Fox Valley in South Yorkshire.
All the bikes have been donated to ensure that more children in Yorkshire have the opportunity to cycle.
The cobbles of Shibden Wall
For me, the images of the riders Cote de Shibden Wall are my highlight of the tour so far.
Incredible scenes.
Penistone crowds feeling the burn
Oli Constable
BBC Local Live, Yorkshire
The route snakes its way through West and North Yorkshire before ending with a grueling circuit in Sheffield later this afternoon.
Shortly before the circuit finale, the tour will head through Penistone - with some spectators attempting to rival the professionals on distance covered.
Penistone Scout Group are aiming to cycle 833 miles 'to Switzerland' - without leaving the car park.
They aren't going to be getting closer to the burger van anytime soon.
Huge crowds in Birstall to welcome Tour de Yorkshire
It's a superb turnout in Birstall to welcome the breakaway and the trailing peloton.
The village's 'land art' promotes the Great Get Together, which will see thousands of street parties and picnics held in memory of Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox.
Yorkshire triathlete enjoying third stage
There's no run or swim today, but local triathlete Jonathan Brownlee is loving the cycling.
Clifton sprint: Hayman takes the win
Tour de Yorkshire 2017: Race update
Mathew Hayman, of UCI ProTeam Orica–Scott, takes the first of today's two sprints.
Stage Three: Photos of the afternoon so far
There's 85km still to go, but here's a few of the best photos we have seen so far of the final stage.
Shibden Wall: Crowds on the cobbles
Fantastic scenes on Cote de Shibden Wall, with crowds willing the riders up.
South Yorkshire is ready
There are plenty of people ready to welcome the riders into South Yorkshire later this afternoon:
Amazing support
The teams really appreciate all the supporters lining the route:
Shibden beginning to bite
Tour de Yorkshire 2017: Race update
The leading pack are beginning to fragment as they climb the cobbles.
It's tough.
And then some some.
Pieter Weening makes it a hattrick, he'sfirst again!
And then there were six
Tour de Yorkshire 2017: Race update
Pete Williams has dropped from the leading group.
The One Pro Cycling rider is trying to catch them back up as they head for Shibden.
100km to go
Tour de Yorkshire 2017: Race update
We'll be at Shibden Wall shortly.
The peloton is now three minutes and 14 seconds behind.
And there are some riders seriously struggling.
This is the scene at Shibden
Here's what the riders can expect.
Bring on the wall!
Not that one.
Shibden Wall - it's a kilometre at an average of 13.5% incline.
Not sure Anton and Goughie could manage that...
Weening on the front
Tour de Yorkshire 2017: Race update
Pieter Weening remains at the front of the seven-strong breakaway pack.
Their lead is down to around three minutes and 15 seconds.
Third climb of stage three
Tour de Yorkshire 2017: Race update
Just off Haworth and into the Cote de Leeming.
It's longer at 2.1km but a little less steep at an average of 7.3%.
Tell that to the legs though...
Dexter Gardias takes the points, with a fantastic push!