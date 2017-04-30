Tour de Yorkshire 2017: Stage three latest updates

Serge Pauwels is presented with the blue jersey and wins the 2017 Tour de Yorkshire!

Tour de Yorkshire

Well, how do you sum up the last three days?

We've seen some world class riding, an enormous finish line crash, a home victory for Lizzie Deignan and some incredible support from a county of cycling fanatics.

Same again next year?

Take a look below for some of the sights and spectacles on a great day of cycling in Yorkshire.

