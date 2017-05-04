Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Today marks 15 years since the murder of Leeds pensioner Leonard Farrar - but the killer has never been found.

BBC

Today detectives are refreshing their appeal for information on his killing.

The 71-year-old retired Merchant Navy officer (pictured) was found stabbed to death at his home in Cardinal Road, Beeston, on 4 May 2002.

At the time, officers described Mr Farrar's murder as a "sustained attack" and his body was found a day after his Fiat Panda was discovered burned out near his home.

Initially there were a number of arrests over his murder, but all those arrested were later released, and now West Yorkshire Police's cold case team is looking for a breakthrough.