Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

  1. Scarborough man jailed over ambulance crew knife threats
  2. Alleged Rotherham rape 'did not happen' - Police
  3. Victim's family back Bradford anti-bullying film
  4. Strikes planned over South Yorkshire warehouse closure plan
  5. Bradford-based Morrisons sales jump as recovery continues
  6. Polls open for council and mayoral elections in some parts of Yorkshire
  7. Huddersfield Town fans given 'pitch perfect' warning
  8. Live updates on Thursday 4 May 2017

By Andrew Barton, Ronan Sully and Nick Wilmshurst

Leonard Farrar murder: New plea over 2002 stabbing

Today marks 15 years since the murder of Leeds pensioner Leonard Farrar - but the killer has never been found.

Leonard Farrar
BBC

Today detectives are refreshing their appeal for information on his killing. 

The 71-year-old retired Merchant Navy officer (pictured) was found stabbed to death at his home in Cardinal Road, Beeston, on 4 May 2002.

At the time, officers described Mr Farrar's murder as a "sustained attack" and his body was found a day after his Fiat Panda was discovered burned out near his home.   

Initially there were a number of arrests over his murder, but all those arrested were later released, and now West Yorkshire Police's cold case team is looking for a breakthrough.

We have repeatedly shown that, even after many years have passed, we can still progress investigations to a successful conclusion."

Det Ch Insp Jim DunkerleyWest Yorkshire Police
Severe disruption: A635 South Yorkshire both ways

BBC News Travel

A635 South Yorkshire both ways severe disruption, between B6096 Nanny Marr Road and A6195 Rotherham Road.

A635 South Yorkshire - A635 Doncaster Road in Darfield closed and slow traffic in both directions between the B6096 Nanny Marr Road junction and Cathill Roundabout, because of an incident.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Lawyer petitions for 'Hugill's Law'

David Burns

BBC Radio Humberside

A celebrity lawyer wants a new law to help people recover their legal fees after being cleared of a crime.

It comes after an East Yorkshire farmer was found not guilty last month of grievous bodily harm after he shot an intruder at his farm at Wilberfoss, near York.

Kenneth & Sheila Hugill
HULL NEWS & PICTURES

Kenneth Hugill, 83, was acquitted earlier this year, but was left with a legal bill of over £20,000.

Nick "Mr Loophole" Freeman set up a fundraising drive to cover the costs, and has now paid the bill. 

He's told me that he's now starting a petition, called "Hugill's Law" for the government to revert the law back to 2012, when legal costs could be recovered after an acquittal. 

Across Yorkshire on a sunny day

BBC Weather Watchers

It's been a glorious couple of days across Yorkshire and according to our weather centre people we've got another day of nice sunshine.

Enjoy it while it lasts though, the weekend's looking a bit grim.

But to illustrate our point, here are some great shots sent in to BBC Weather Watchers today:

Holmfirth
.
Bramley
.
Embsay
.
The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, visiting Bradford

Bradford Telegraph and Argus

Prince Philip is stepping down from his public duties at the end of the summer, he has certainly been no stranger to the Bradford district over the years, as our gallery of archive pictures shows

Prince Philip
Telegraph and Argus
Thieves attack pensioners in their own homes

Nick Wilmshurst

BBC Local Live, Yorkshire

Three people in their 80s have been robbed in their own homes in Batley, in each case the thieves pushed their victim to the floor.

Bradford Road
Google

The incidents were around the Bradford Road area and West Yorkshire Police say that burglars may have visited the victims' houses before they robbed them - posing as tradesmen.

  • 10:40 on 1 May in Carlinghow. An 89-year-old woman, was in her home when three men broke in and pushed the victim to the floor. They stole cash and several items of jewellery. A 44-year-old man was arrested and released

  • 12:30 on 3 May in the Hyrstlands Park area. Four men broke in through the back door and knocked an 84-year-old woman to the floor. They stole cash

  • 21:40 on 3 May in Soothill.  Three men broke in through a back window. An 80-year-old man was pushed to the floor and the robbers made off with a large quantity of cash

At the minute, we are treating the burglaries as three separate incidents, but haven’t ruled out the possibility they may be linked."

Det Insp Mark ColmanWest Yorkshire Police
'Large white lumps' found on Yorkshire beaches

Lumps of a white waxy substance have been turning up on beaches in the Scarborough area.

White lumps
Scarborough borough Council

The white lumps have been reported at various points along the coast, from Sandsend in the north to Cayton Bay in the south.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue has identified the substance as "paraffin wax," which is low risk to humans, animals and the environment. 

However, Scarborough Borough Council is advising sensible precautions for anyone coming across the white lumps when visiting the coastline. 

They also say it's understandable that people along the coast may like to help with the clean-up operation, but say they're not currently seeking assistance from volunteers.

We ask people to use common sense, to not handle the substance and also keep dogs and children away from it.”

Nick EdwardsScarborough Borough Council
Calls for the Tour de Yorkshire stage to return to Stocksbridge

After successfully hosting the final leg of this year's Tour de Yorkshire cycling race at the weekend, some of those involved want to see the excitement recreated next year.

But they're focusing less on this:

Tour de Yorkshire winners podium
Tour de Yorkshire

And more on this:

Stocksbridge community musicians
Pro Voice studios

The organisers of the town's community music stage want the mini festival to become an annual event.

A nine hour music event was held outside the town’s library, with funding from Stocksbridge Town Council, and they're hopeful of being able to entertain the crowds again next year:

The entire day was brilliant and the feedback is off the scale. Whilst we might not be able to persuade the Tour de Yorkshire race to come through Stocksbridge again for a few more years, we certainly can recreate the community spirit we saw on Sunday."

Graham LindleyLocal musician and organiser
Biker killed in crash near Huddersfield

A motorcyclist died after a crash near Huddersfield yesterday evening.

Ponker Lane
Google

It happened in Skelmanthorpe at about 17:15 on Ponker Lane, where the rider's yellow Suzuki GSXR crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a tree.

The rider, a man in his 20s, was treated by paramedics at the scene, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

We would like to speak to the driver of a small green hatchback, possibly a Micra, that was in the area at the time."

Sgt Ann DruryWest Yorkshire Police
Undercover police using the force

Some things cannot be unseen:

Dry conditions lead to fire warning on North York Moors

If you were planning on going up to the North York Moors and having a bar-be-cue or a camp fire, the advice is, don't!

Fire risk
North York Moors National Park

The national park has warned that the recent dry spell means that the area is at an "increased risk of moorland and forest fires".

The people who look after the huge area have put up signs warning of the dangers, which even include people smoking.

They say that even if we do get rain, it might not be enough to make a difference to the conditions.

Do come and enjoy the North York Moors, the majority of moorland fires can be prevented, please take extra care."

Bernie McLindenNorth York Moors National Park
Less dirty Harry more dirty laundry

Obviously just on their way to get their laundry done.

Bang to rights (sort of).

Prayers answered for children looking for a new vicar

A junior choir from West Yorkshire who put out a recruitment advert on social media to attract a new vicar have had their prayers answered.

Facebook ad
Saint Paul's church

Youngsters from Saint Paul's church in Shipley put their own musical advert on Facebook saying they wanted their new vicar to be "fun and interested in Harry Potter". 

Now Reverend Henriette Howarth is to join the church - she says she hopes she can fulfil their expectations.

Morrisons sales jump as recovery continues

Bradford-based Morrisons, the UK's fourth-biggest supermarket chain, has reported better-than-expected sales for the past quarter, boosted by price cuts.

Morrisons
Getty Images

Like-for-like sales, which exclude new store openings, rose 3.4% in the 13 weeks to 30 April, surpassing the second quarter's 2.9% rise.

The firm said imported food costs had risen due to the pound's fall, but that it had kept prices competitive.

The pound fell sharply following the Brexit vote last summer.

Watch: Yorkshire volunteer blood bikers struggling

Volunteer motorcyclists who help the NHS by delivering urgently needed blood in Yorkshire say they're struggling to keep up with the demand.

Volunteers from Whiteknights Yorkshire Blood Bikes carry out-of-hours deliveries and say they often carry samples which are vital:

Keep off the grass!: 'Pitch perfect' warning to fans from Terriers' top dog

Hudersfield Town fans are being asked to keep off the pitch at the John Smith's stadium when they face Cardiff on Sunday. But it's not for the reason you might think...

Huddersfield Town players celebrate with fans
Getty Images

The Terriers know they've already confirmed a place in the end of season play-offs in the Championship.

But while a successful season usually ends with a good-tempered pitch invasion at the full-time whistle, Terriers chairman Dean Hoyle says fans who take to the field could wreck the team's chances of winning promotion.

He says the condition of the pitch is "so vital" to the way the team plays its football:

As such, we must do everything we can to protect it ahead of the play-off semi-final. I honestly believe you could be handing our opponent – whoever that will be – an advantage by coming onto the pitch this weekend."

Dean HoyleHuddersfield Town chairman
Your views: Duke of Edinburgh to step down from all duties

As you may have heard, the Duke of Edinburgh is retiring from royal duties this autumn, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Prince Philip
Getty Images

The decision was made by Prince Philip himself and is supported by the Queen, a palace spokesman said.  

Lots of people have been commenting on the decision on BBC Look North's Facebook page, and here are some of the things people have been saying:

Well done to him, retiring at 96 is plus 31 years on most others."

Stephen Sirrell

At 96, you've earned the right to step back from your duties, although I hope you still make some public appearances."

Deborah Wright

Retiring from what! Going to dinners? Cutting ribbons? Does this mean we can get some cash back from the £45.6m the queen was granted for this financial year?"

Lee Norman

Well done, Sir! What an example of a great work ethic. Good health to you in your retirement."

Shirley Ellis
Missing South Yorkshire woman thought to be in Scarborough

Police are asking people in Scarborough to report sightings of a missing woman from South Yorkshire:

View more on twitter
Rotherham rape allegation 'unfounded'

An investigation into an allegation of rape in Rotherham has concluded there was no such attack, but the teenager who made the claim "needs support".

Badsley Moor Lane, Rotherham
Google

Police had been investigating a reported incident involving a 16-year-old girl, who was said to have been attacked off Badsley Moor Lane in the Herringthorpe area on Friday, 31 March.

South Yorkshire Police however say they received information, supported by their own investigation, confirming the "incident did not take place". 

While we are confident this incident didn’t occur, we will work with our partner agencies to ensure that the complainant receives all of the support she needs as at the heart of this report is a child who requires support.”

Ch Supt Rob OdellSouth Yorkshire Police
Open day for Doncaster's High Speed Rail college

The £40m National College for High Speed Rail in Doncaster is hosting its first open day today.

Artist's impression of High Speed Rail College
Bond Bryan Architects

The college is due to open in September and is expected to train thousands of new engineers to work on developments such as the HS2 line.

The event, at the Keepmoat Stadium between 16:00 and 19:00, will allow people to find out more about the college, meet the employers backing the new institution, and find out how and when to apply.

The National College for High Speed Rail will enable young people from Doncaster and across Yorkshire to seize a once-in-a-generation opportunity to work in an exciting new industry using the latest technology."

Clair MowbrayChief executive of the High Speed Rail College
Listen: Coronation Street storyline praised by Yorkshire CSE victim

Did you watch Coronation Street last night? It was pretty dramatic.  

Coronation Street characters Nathan and Bethany
ITV

Their big storyline sees teenager Bethany Platt being groomed by a character called Nathan. 

Chris Harper, who plays Nathan, spent time with victims of the Rotherham child sexual exploitation case before taking on the role.

BBC Radio Sheffield has spoken to a local woman who was a victim of child sexual exploitation. 

She says the soap is handling the issue very sensitively:

Jail for Scarborough man who threatened ambulance staff with knife

A Scarborough man has been jailed after threatening ambulance staff with a knife.

Paul Chapman, 52, of North Marine Road has been sentenced at York Crown Court to 16 months in prison.

Paul Chapman
North Yorkshire Police

Police say in February he made an emergency call to the ambulance service but when staff arrived and tried to treat him, he became aggressive and abusive towards them.

The medics returned to their vehicle to wait for the police, but Mr Chapman came out armed with a knife and threatened to harm them, himself and others.

Police arrived and seized the knife and then arrested Mr Chapman who was taken into police custody and charged with the two offences.

He was given two jail terms of 16 months, one for each offence, to run concurrently.

Chapman was also ordered to pay a £140 victim surcharge, and the judge ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the knife.

PFA concerns for football stars' mental health

The Professional Footballers' Association say more players than ever before are getting help for mental health problems. 

Aaron Lenon
Getty Images

It comes after England and Everton winger Arron Lennon (pictured) who's from Leeds, was detained under the Mental Health Act, by police over concerns for his welfare. 

The 30-year-old was taken to hospital "for assessment" after police were called to Salford on Sunday.

Lennon is now "receiving care and treatment for a stress-related illness", his club has said.

The PFA says 160 players used its dedicated service last year, which helps with health and wellbeing.

Listen: York Mansion House - Dead cats, shattered walls and a Roman Road

Jonathan Cowap

Presenter, BBC Radio York

Dead cats, shattered walls, old shoes and a Roman Road - the refurbishment of York's Mansion House has been quite a project.

It's still swathed in plastic sheeting and the official reopening of the official residence of the Lord Mayor of the City of York is still several months away, but I thought you might like to know what's going on behind the hoardings and scaffolding.

Richard Pollitt is in charge of the Mansion House and he's explained to me why the work is necessary:

You can hear lots more about the project on BBC Radio York after 11:00 this morning.

DHL workers to strike over planned site closure

The Unite union has announced 15 days of strike action at the courier firm DHL. 

DHL distribution centre Harworth
Google

This is over a planned closure of a supply chain site in South Yorkshire and the latest pay offer. 

About 120 warehouse workers at the two sites at Tickhill and at the nearby site at Harworth (pictured) will start their rolling programme of strikes on 15 May in protest at the closure of the Harworth site. 

Unite says many of the 150 workers at the threatened site faced losing their jobs.

Your headlines across Yorkshire this morning

Andrew Barton

BBC Local Live, Yorkshire

Here are some of the stories making the news across Yorkshire so far this morning:   

  • Businesses in West Yorkshire say they've had enough after 1,200 vans in the county were broken into last year
  • A ward has been closed at York Hospital following another case of norovirus
  • University Of Sheffield students are spending the day documenting the amount of fly-tipping and litter in the city
May the 4th be with you: Police Star Wars Day message

Seems West Yorkshire Police have taken to using a pun to get their message about drivers keeping their distance from cyclists across:

View more on twitter
Norovirus closes ward at York Hospital

A ward has been closed at York Hospital following a case of norovirus.

Hospital
Google

The hospital says closing the ward "helps to contain the virus".

Anyone who's been unwell with diarrhoea or vomiting should not visit the hospital until they've been free of symptoms for 48 hours, it adds.  

A ward at the hospital was closed in March this year after a similar outbreak.

Road closed in Sheffield following large fire

Darnall Road in Sheffield remains closed this morning, following a large fire at an industrial unit.

Smoke plume from fire in Darnall
South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue

People were alerted to the blaze at around 18:00 last night, when smoke billowed across the city.  

Damage from industrial unit fire in Darnall
South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue

It's thought the blaze was caused by a heater.    

Damage from industrial unit fire in Darnall
South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue

Four fire engines and additional support tackled it at its height. 

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have now left the scene but drivers are being asked to divert around the area.  

Listen: Yorkshire Tuk-Tuk trek by Beijing biddies

A group of women, known as the Beijing Biddies, are travelling through Yorkshire in Tuk-Tuks today.

They're travelling from Durham to Harrogate on part of a journey from Carlisle to London and back again.

They aim to cover 1,100 miles in 16-days in the motorised three-wheeled rickshaws, stopping off to visit cancer centres and hospitals en-route.  

It's all for a good cause, as team leader, Edwina Sorkin, explains:

Listen: 'I thought it was a joke': York victim of log-book loan

There are renewed calls to better protect people who unknowingly become victims of loans when they buy second-hand cars. 

Figures reveal the Citizens Advice Bureau has dealt with more than 1,500 cases in the past three years.

Vicki Cox from York says she thought it was a joke when she had her van seized, after its previous owner had taken out a loan against its log book.

The lender in this case, Varooma, say they will try and help any genuine innocent purchaser to get compensation.

'We're all sitting ducks': Thieves target West Yorkshire white van man

Businesses in West Yorkshire say they've had enough after 1,200 vans in the county were broken into last year. 

That's more than three a day and police admit the conviction rate is low and say they're struggling to improve it because of budget cuts.

Since 2014 there've been over 3,600 cases reported, but only 21 successful prosecutions. 

Spencer Hargrave and Paul Butterfield are from Select Builders in Leeds - they've been targeted twice in two months and say thieves use special lock picks to make quick break-ins

Bradford anti-bullying film backed by family of victim

The family of a Bradford schoolboy, who was found hanged, are backing a new film to help tackle bullying.

Asad Khan, was 11 years old when he died in September. 

Bradford University students have been working with children from All Saints Primary School on the project. 

His cousin, Farah Naz, says he was a lively, intelligent boy. She says she had no idea he was suffering:

Listen: Checking on the amount of fly-tipping problems across Sheffield

If you live in Sheffield is there one place in particular you'd like to see cleared up?

Journalism students from the University Of Sheffield are spending the day documenting the amount of fly-tipping and litter in the city. 

Hannah Mullane is one of the students out on the streets, finding out how much of an issue rubbish is in the city: 

Watch: Spot the difference - Spanish Bluebell threat to Yorkshire's fairer flower

Andrew Barton

BBC Local Live, Yorkshire

I started off today with some BBC Weather Watcher pics of Bluebells - Yorkshire Bluebells!

Apparently they're being threatened by a Spanish form. Are they the floral equivalent of the Grey Squirrel?

Here's how to spot the difference between the two:

Here's the weather with Abbie Dewhurst

Here's Abbie Dewhurst with the weather on Thursday morning:

