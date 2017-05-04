Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
By Andrew Barton, Ronan Sully and Nick Wilmshurst
Leonard Farrar murder: New plea over 2002 stabbing
Today marks 15 years since the murder of Leeds pensioner Leonard Farrar - but the killer has never been found.
Today detectives are refreshing their appeal for information on his killing.
The 71-year-old retired Merchant Navy officer (pictured) was found stabbed to death at his home in Cardinal Road, Beeston, on 4 May 2002.
At the time, officers described Mr Farrar's murder as a "sustained attack" and his body was found a day after his Fiat Panda was discovered burned out near his home.
Initially there were a number of arrests over his murder, but all those arrested were later released, and now West Yorkshire Police's cold case team is looking for a breakthrough.
DHL warehouse workers to go on strike
Severe disruption: A635 South Yorkshire both ways
A635 South Yorkshire both ways severe disruption, between B6096 Nanny Marr Road and A6195 Rotherham Road.
A635 South Yorkshire - A635 Doncaster Road in Darfield closed and slow traffic in both directions between the B6096 Nanny Marr Road junction and Cathill Roundabout, because of an incident.
Lawyer petitions for 'Hugill's Law'
David Burns
BBC Radio Humberside
A celebrity lawyer wants a new law to help people recover their legal fees after being cleared of a crime.
It comes after an East Yorkshire farmer was found not guilty last month of grievous bodily harm after he shot an intruder at his farm at Wilberfoss, near York.
Kenneth Hugill, 83, was acquitted earlier this year, but was left with a legal bill of over £20,000.
Nick "Mr Loophole" Freeman set up a fundraising drive to cover the costs, and has now paid the bill.
He's told me that he's now starting a petition, called "Hugill's Law" for the government to revert the law back to 2012, when legal costs could be recovered after an acquittal.
Across Yorkshire on a sunny day
BBC Weather Watchers
It's been a glorious couple of days across Yorkshire and according to our weather centre people we've got another day of nice sunshine.
Enjoy it while it lasts though, the weekend's looking a bit grim.
But to illustrate our point, here are some great shots sent in to BBC Weather Watchers today:
The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, visiting Bradford
Bradford Telegraph and Argus
Prince Philip is stepping down from his public duties at the end of the summer, he has certainly been no stranger to the Bradford district over the years, as our gallery of archive pictures shows.
Thieves attack pensioners in their own homes
Nick Wilmshurst
BBC Local Live, Yorkshire
Three people in their 80s have been robbed in their own homes in Batley, in each case the thieves pushed their victim to the floor.
The incidents were around the Bradford Road area and West Yorkshire Police say that burglars may have visited the victims' houses before they robbed them - posing as tradesmen.
'Large white lumps' found on Yorkshire beaches
Lumps of a white waxy substance have been turning up on beaches in the Scarborough area.
The white lumps have been reported at various points along the coast, from Sandsend in the north to Cayton Bay in the south.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue has identified the substance as "paraffin wax," which is low risk to humans, animals and the environment.
However, Scarborough Borough Council is advising sensible precautions for anyone coming across the white lumps when visiting the coastline.
They also say it's understandable that people along the coast may like to help with the clean-up operation, but say they're not currently seeking assistance from volunteers.
Calls for the Tour de Yorkshire stage to return to Stocksbridge
After successfully hosting the final leg of this year's Tour de Yorkshire cycling race at the weekend, some of those involved want to see the excitement recreated next year.
But they're focusing less on this:
And more on this:
The organisers of the town's community music stage want the mini festival to become an annual event.
A nine hour music event was held outside the town’s library, with funding from Stocksbridge Town Council, and they're hopeful of being able to entertain the crowds again next year:
Biker killed in crash near Huddersfield
A motorcyclist died after a crash near Huddersfield yesterday evening.
It happened in Skelmanthorpe at about 17:15 on Ponker Lane, where the rider's yellow Suzuki GSXR crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a tree.
The rider, a man in his 20s, was treated by paramedics at the scene, but was pronounced dead a short time later.
New appeal over 2002 navy captain murder
Undercover police using the force
Some things cannot be unseen:
Dry conditions lead to fire warning on North York Moors
If you were planning on going up to the North York Moors and having a bar-be-cue or a camp fire, the advice is, don't!
The national park has warned that the recent dry spell means that the area is at an "increased risk of moorland and forest fires".
The people who look after the huge area have put up signs warning of the dangers, which even include people smoking.
They say that even if we do get rain, it might not be enough to make a difference to the conditions.
Less dirty Harry more dirty laundry
Obviously just on their way to get their laundry done.
Bang to rights (sort of).
Prayers answered for children looking for a new vicar
A junior choir from West Yorkshire who put out a recruitment advert on social media to attract a new vicar have had their prayers answered.
Youngsters from Saint Paul's church in Shipley put their own musical advert on Facebook saying they wanted their new vicar to be "fun and interested in Harry Potter".
Now Reverend Henriette Howarth is to join the church - she says she hopes she can fulfil their expectations.
Morrisons sales jump as recovery continues
Bradford-based Morrisons, the UK's fourth-biggest supermarket chain, has reported better-than-expected sales for the past quarter, boosted by price cuts.
Like-for-like sales, which exclude new store openings, rose 3.4% in the 13 weeks to 30 April, surpassing the second quarter's 2.9% rise.
The firm said imported food costs had risen due to the pound's fall, but that it had kept prices competitive.
The pound fell sharply following the Brexit vote last summer.
Watch: Yorkshire volunteer blood bikers struggling
Volunteer motorcyclists who help the NHS by delivering urgently needed blood in Yorkshire say they're struggling to keep up with the demand.
Volunteers from Whiteknights Yorkshire Blood Bikes carry out-of-hours deliveries and say they often carry samples which are vital:
Keep off the grass!: 'Pitch perfect' warning to fans from Terriers' top dog
Hudersfield Town fans are being asked to keep off the pitch at the John Smith's stadium when they face Cardiff on Sunday. But it's not for the reason you might think...
The Terriers know they've already confirmed a place in the end of season play-offs in the Championship.
But while a successful season usually ends with a good-tempered pitch invasion at the full-time whistle, Terriers chairman Dean Hoyle says fans who take to the field could wreck the team's chances of winning promotion.
He says the condition of the pitch is "so vital" to the way the team plays its football:
Victim's family back anti-bullying film
Your views: Duke of Edinburgh to step down from all duties
As you may have heard, the Duke of Edinburgh is retiring from royal duties this autumn, Buckingham Palace has announced.
The decision was made by Prince Philip himself and is supported by the Queen, a palace spokesman said.
Lots of people have been commenting on the decision on BBC Look North's Facebook page, and here are some of the things people have been saying:
Missing South Yorkshire woman thought to be in Scarborough
Police are asking people in Scarborough to report sightings of a missing woman from South Yorkshire:
Rotherham rape allegation 'unfounded'
An investigation into an allegation of rape in Rotherham has concluded there was no such attack, but the teenager who made the claim "needs support".
Police had been investigating a reported incident involving a 16-year-old girl, who was said to have been attacked off Badsley Moor Lane in the Herringthorpe area on Friday, 31 March.
South Yorkshire Police however say they received information, supported by their own investigation, confirming the "incident did not take place".
Open day for Doncaster's High Speed Rail college
The £40m National College for High Speed Rail in Doncaster is hosting its first open day today.
The college is due to open in September and is expected to train thousands of new engineers to work on developments such as the HS2 line.
The event, at the Keepmoat Stadium between 16:00 and 19:00, will allow people to find out more about the college, meet the employers backing the new institution, and find out how and when to apply.
Listen: Coronation Street storyline praised by Yorkshire CSE victim
Did you watch Coronation Street last night? It was pretty dramatic.
Their big storyline sees teenager Bethany Platt being groomed by a character called Nathan.
Chris Harper, who plays Nathan, spent time with victims of the Rotherham child sexual exploitation case before taking on the role.
BBC Radio Sheffield has spoken to a local woman who was a victim of child sexual exploitation.
She says the soap is handling the issue very sensitively:
Jail for Scarborough man who threatened ambulance staff with knife
A Scarborough man has been jailed after threatening ambulance staff with a knife.
Paul Chapman, 52, of North Marine Road has been sentenced at York Crown Court to 16 months in prison.
Police say in February he made an emergency call to the ambulance service but when staff arrived and tried to treat him, he became aggressive and abusive towards them.
The medics returned to their vehicle to wait for the police, but Mr Chapman came out armed with a knife and threatened to harm them, himself and others.
Police arrived and seized the knife and then arrested Mr Chapman who was taken into police custody and charged with the two offences.
He was given two jail terms of 16 months, one for each offence, to run concurrently.
Chapman was also ordered to pay a £140 victim surcharge, and the judge ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the knife.
PFA concerns for football stars' mental health
The Professional Footballers' Association say more players than ever before are getting help for mental health problems.
It comes after England and Everton winger Arron Lennon (pictured) who's from Leeds, was detained under the Mental Health Act, by police over concerns for his welfare.
The 30-year-old was taken to hospital "for assessment" after police were called to Salford on Sunday.
Lennon is now "receiving care and treatment for a stress-related illness", his club has said.
The PFA says 160 players used its dedicated service last year, which helps with health and wellbeing.
Listen: York Mansion House - Dead cats, shattered walls and a Roman Road
Jonathan Cowap
Presenter, BBC Radio York
Dead cats, shattered walls, old shoes and a Roman Road - the refurbishment of York's Mansion House has been quite a project.
It's still swathed in plastic sheeting and the official reopening of the official residence of the Lord Mayor of the City of York is still several months away, but I thought you might like to know what's going on behind the hoardings and scaffolding.
Richard Pollitt is in charge of the Mansion House and he's explained to me why the work is necessary:
You can hear lots more about the project on BBC Radio York after 11:00 this morning.
DHL workers to strike over planned site closure
The Unite union has announced 15 days of strike action at the courier firm DHL.
This is over a planned closure of a supply chain site in South Yorkshire and the latest pay offer.
About 120 warehouse workers at the two sites at Tickhill and at the nearby site at Harworth (pictured) will start their rolling programme of strikes on 15 May in protest at the closure of the Harworth site.
Unite says many of the 150 workers at the threatened site faced losing their jobs.
Your headlines across Yorkshire this morning
Andrew Barton
BBC Local Live, Yorkshire
Here are some of the stories making the news across Yorkshire so far this morning:
May the 4th be with you: Police Star Wars Day message
Seems West Yorkshire Police have taken to using a pun to get their message about drivers keeping their distance from cyclists across:
Norovirus closes ward at York Hospital
A ward has been closed at York Hospital following a case of norovirus.
The hospital says closing the ward "helps to contain the virus".
Anyone who's been unwell with diarrhoea or vomiting should not visit the hospital until they've been free of symptoms for 48 hours, it adds.
A ward at the hospital was closed in March this year after a similar outbreak.
Road closed in Sheffield following large fire
Darnall Road in Sheffield remains closed this morning, following a large fire at an industrial unit.
People were alerted to the blaze at around 18:00 last night, when smoke billowed across the city.
It's thought the blaze was caused by a heater.
Four fire engines and additional support tackled it at its height.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have now left the scene but drivers are being asked to divert around the area.
Listen: Yorkshire Tuk-Tuk trek by Beijing biddies
A group of women, known as the Beijing Biddies, are travelling through Yorkshire in Tuk-Tuks today.
They're travelling from Durham to Harrogate on part of a journey from Carlisle to London and back again.
They aim to cover 1,100 miles in 16-days in the motorised three-wheeled rickshaws, stopping off to visit cancer centres and hospitals en-route.
It's all for a good cause, as team leader, Edwina Sorkin, explains:
Listen: 'I thought it was a joke': York victim of log-book loan
There are renewed calls to better protect people who unknowingly become victims of loans when they buy second-hand cars.
Figures reveal the Citizens Advice Bureau has dealt with more than 1,500 cases in the past three years.
Vicki Cox from York says she thought it was a joke when she had her van seized, after its previous owner had taken out a loan against its log book.
The lender in this case, Varooma, say they will try and help any genuine innocent purchaser to get compensation.
'We're all sitting ducks': Thieves target West Yorkshire white van man
Businesses in West Yorkshire say they've had enough after 1,200 vans in the county were broken into last year.
That's more than three a day and police admit the conviction rate is low and say they're struggling to improve it because of budget cuts.
Since 2014 there've been over 3,600 cases reported, but only 21 successful prosecutions.
Spencer Hargrave and Paul Butterfield are from Select Builders in Leeds - they've been targeted twice in two months and say thieves use special lock picks to make quick break-ins
Bradford anti-bullying film backed by family of victim
The family of a Bradford schoolboy, who was found hanged, are backing a new film to help tackle bullying.
Asad Khan, was 11 years old when he died in September.
Bradford University students have been working with children from All Saints Primary School on the project.
His cousin, Farah Naz, says he was a lively, intelligent boy. She says she had no idea he was suffering:
Listen: Checking on the amount of fly-tipping problems across Sheffield
If you live in Sheffield is there one place in particular you'd like to see cleared up?
Journalism students from the University Of Sheffield are spending the day documenting the amount of fly-tipping and litter in the city.
Hannah Mullane is one of the students out on the streets, finding out how much of an issue rubbish is in the city:
Watch: Spot the difference - Spanish Bluebell threat to Yorkshire's fairer flower
Andrew Barton
BBC Local Live, Yorkshire
I started off today with some BBC Weather Watcher pics of Bluebells - Yorkshire Bluebells!
Apparently they're being threatened by a Spanish form. Are they the floral equivalent of the Grey Squirrel?
Here's how to spot the difference between the two:
Polls open in mayoral and council vote
Here's the weather with Abbie Dewhurst
Here's Abbie Dewhurst with the weather on Thursday morning: