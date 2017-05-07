Wigan Athletic 1-1 Leeds United

Personally, I'm very happy with hitting that mark - it's a mark I don't think anyone thought I would hit. It's not down to me progressing - it's down to the whole team progressing. We've come on leaps and bounds, transformed into a team that's play off-worthy, without a doubt. It's been a great season all together as a team, and any other year would have had us in the play offs.

It's been a great place to be for the last eight months and we're hoping to build on that next season. The fanbase has shown us what we can be if they give us support.

We set out to achieve this mark and hoped to push on further - 75 points, on average, would have had you in the play offs. I said when I signed that this is a huge club, and I wanted to take them up. I was hopeful that I could have done that this year but the foundations are in place. I'm hopeful that's what we'll do.