Wigan Athletic 1-1 Leeds United
Summary
- All the action from Wigan Athletic v Leeds United
- Leeds have won eight away league games this season - they haven't won nine in the second tier since the 1963/64 season, when they won 12 on their way to promotion to the top-flight
- Ryan Tunnicliffe opens the scoring as Wigan split Leeds open, before Chris Wood scores his 30th of the season from a penalty
By Katie Whyatt
Wigan 1-1 Leeds
Thanks for joining us on the live text blog tonight, and throughout this season.
Another season draws to a close and just missing out on the play offs will be tough to take for Leeds - but it's been a season to remember.
90 days until the new season kicks off. Until then...
How will Leeds fare next season?
Wigan 1-1 Leeds
Adam Pope
BBC West Yorkshire Sport
I think it can appear daunting when other teams come down with parachute payments, but Huddersfield, for example, have got into the play offs without them. You can't keep pulling rabbits out of hats, but you can do it.
Wigan 1-1 Leeds
Wigan 1-1 Leeds
What transfer activity would you like?
Wigan 1-1 Leeds
Noel Whelan
Ex-Leeds United striker
We need to try and keep hold of Jansson and Bartley - they've been really strong together, with a good partnership. Leeds need another creative midfielder - I'd say another four or five players should do it for them.
I think Leeds need at least two or three players of real, established quality. You can take a gamble on a few players but not a squad full.
Why has Chris Wood done so well?
Wigan 1-1 Leeds
Noel Whelan
Ex-Leeds United striker
Chris Wood sounds like he's happy here, so that's positive - but he's scored such an array of goals, and that's positive.
He's scored goals that have been instinctive finishes from a striker full of confidence, at the top of his game.
CHRIS WOOD: Elland Road has been a great place to be
Wigan 1-1 Leeds
Personally, I'm very happy with hitting that mark - it's a mark I don't think anyone thought I would hit. It's not down to me progressing - it's down to the whole team progressing. We've come on leaps and bounds, transformed into a team that's play off-worthy, without a doubt. It's been a great season all together as a team, and any other year would have had us in the play offs.
It's been a great place to be for the last eight months and we're hoping to build on that next season. The fanbase has shown us what we can be if they give us support.
We set out to achieve this mark and hoped to push on further - 75 points, on average, would have had you in the play offs. I said when I signed that this is a huge club, and I wanted to take them up. I was hopeful that I could have done that this year but the foundations are in place. I'm hopeful that's what we'll do.
What happens now?
Wigan 1-1 Leeds
Katherine Hannah
BBC West Yorkshire Sport
Just to clarify, we don't all go into cold storage until the new season kicks off. We still have to work - apart from Noel, who goes into hibernation.
Wigan 1-1 Leeds
Noel Whelan
Ex-Leeds United striker
You pay your agent to find you another club. While you're contracted, you play for that club. Whoever's been advising him - it's terrible advice. My agent was a top agent - he dealt with Jamie Carragher, Emile Heskey - and he'd never have told me to do that. If it was his agent, it was a big mistake.
More on Charlie Taylor
Wigan 1-1 Leeds
Adam Pope
BBC West Yorkshire Sport
We know he doesn't have the right of reply right now, but we've dealt with Charlie Taylor several times and he's been a dream. He is a Premier League player in my experience, but the consensus of the press pack is that there's no way you can sugar coat this one. It's such a sad goodbye.
Noel's reaction to the Taylor news
Wigan 1-1 Leeds
Noel Whelan
Ex-Leeds United striker
I'm very surprised and disappointed about the Taylor news - who is advising him? The agents have a say, but that doesn't matter. It comes down to the player, and he'll have to live with that. I can't get my head around it.
He had an opportunity today to play his last game for the fans, and for the fans to show their appreciation to him. He's blown all of that.
GARRY MONK on his contract talks
Wigan 1-1 Leeds
I had initial talks yesterday with Mr. Radrizzani - more general talks, really, about the season. I have a clear idea of what's needed to make the next step, which is the promotion season - having experienced Leeds United, I know what's needed.
Until I have those discussions, the most important bit is that they understand what I need. They'll have their ideas on top of that and it's to see if those ideas are aligned in that sense.
GARRY MONK:
Wigan 1-1 Leeds
Chris Wood has brought more aggression, more quality - and that's what we wanted from all the players. They've come very far in a short space of time, and that's the key for this club. It needs to be built upon. They've been fantastic all season long.
Cooper got injured in training - twisted his ankle - so wasn't ready for the game. But I'm hugely disappointed with Charlie. I think he's been terribly-advised all season and has refused to play the game. As a manager, you can't have that. It's a shame, as he's a great lad, a fantastic lad - hopefully, he'll learn from the mistake he's made. But I think, from the outside, he's been badly-advised all season. We've tried to guide him from the inside but it's been very difficult for us as management to get a full Charlie Taylor. The injury was genuine but better advice all season and we would have seen a better Charlie Taylor. It should never have happened but young players, advised in that way, can make the wrong decisions.
GARRY MONK:
Wigan 1-1 Leeds
To be fair, we started the game really well - the goal was the first attack into our half. We started well. The first half was a bit of a nothing sort of game - a bit of probing from both teams, but nothing much. I thought we might have pushed on from the goal but we actually spoke in pre-season about a target of 75 points. I wanted 77 in the end, but what we set in terms of targets - Elland Road being a fortress, clean sheets - they've pretty much achieved all of them, and we went over them in the hotel this morning. It just shows how hard this team have worked.
I try and give them the right information at half-time - sometimes, there are choice words, but they're an honest bunch. It's disappointing not to make the play offs but the mentality has been excellent. It's been a really good step forward for the club.
Will Charlie Taylor stay?
Wigan 1-1 Leeds
Noel Whelan
Ex-Leeds United striker
I think that's the end of the road for Charlie Taylor - and it's disappointing if he has been fit and refused to play today. It's a sad way to end at a club that have given him so much. We'll see if he has enough to stay in the Premier League - he's out of contract, so you can't bargain. I think you're looking at about £4 million for him.
Who would Noel keep?
Wigan 1-1 Leeds
Noel Whelan
Ex-Leeds United striker
I think Sacko's decision-making has let him down at times. He needs a bit more nous about him - sometimes, you're not sure why he's trying certain things.
Matt Grimes - it just didn't happen for him here. Monk knows Grimes from his days at Swansea, but what does he offer that Bridcutt and Vieira don't? He's not a number ten - so what is his role? What is he bringing? I'm sure he is a nice bloke, but the point remains.
Who would Katherine keep?
Wigan 1-1 Leeds
Katherine Hannah
BBC West Yorkshire Sport
I think Hernandez has little moment of genius that makes you think he's worth keeping. You don't want to be in a situation where you're thinking, this isn't a Hernandez pitch - you want him to be reliable.
Barrow hasn't set the world on fire when we have seen him. I think Sacko needs polishing - he could be something. The components are there.
What about Hernandez?
Wigan 1-1 Leeds
Noel Whelan
Ex-Leeds United striker
He's not particularly convinced me he's worth more time in a Leeds shirt - but sometimes, one season at a club is not enough. That's all I can say from personal experience - it can take time to adapt to a new style.
I need my number ten to dictate games and I don't think he does enough for me. You can't carry a luxury player and he has been a passenger in some games. He's brought moment of genius at times but you want to be able to expect players to turn up every week.
Who will stay?
Wigan 1-1 Leeds
Noel Whelan
Ex-Leeds United striker
Kyle Bartley is a funny one. If Swansea stay in the Premier League, they probably won't need him - but if they come down, they might want him.
I think, if offered, he'd want another crack at Leeds. He likes it here, and he'll want to be in a successful side. He'll want assurances Leeds will challenge next season and he's honest and committed. He's the kind of player you want at this club, and he carries himself in the right way.
What do Leeds do now?
Wigan 1-1 Leeds
Noel Whelan
Ex-Leeds United striker
We know Garry Monk is the man - and Leeds need to tie him down as soon as possible. To be finishing seventh, with the squad he's had, is a really good achievement, and players coming into the club want to see him tied down.
I fancy Fulham to go on and win the play offs - I've always said they'd be hard to stop if they get in there.
Leeds need more goals
Wigan 1-1 Leeds
Noel Whelan
Ex-Leeds United striker
Leeds didn't have loads of chances - they did take the game to Wigan in the second half, but they didn't have that crucial one that made the difference. Shots on target have been the issue all season. Newcastle are the champions with 85 - even Norwich got 85, and it was just their defending that let them down. You can imagine their goals are spread out - Newcastle's goal difference was plus 45. Leeds have to find a way of assembling a squad that gets more goals out of the rest of the team.
Standout performers today?
Wigan 1-1 Leeds
Katherine Hannah
BBC West Yorkshire Sport
I think Rob Green has shown his intelligence time and again this season - he is a very, very clever keeper. He always seems to know when to wait, when to come forward, and he's up there as one of the players of the season.
Leeds delivered a better performance in the second half - it wasn't fantastic, but it was better, and they had that opportunity to redeem themselves. O'Kane always seems that little bit more willing to have a go and has more forward momentum about him.
How can Leeds improve?
Wigan 1-1 Leeds
Noel Whelan
Ex-Leeds United striker
Leeds have not had that many 90 minute performances this season - if they had, they'd be in the play offs. It's often the other way round - you enter with adrenaline and you leave shattered.
Wigan didn't pack loads of bodies forward but their counter-attacking style hurt. They often make one incisive pass to hurt teams.
Wigan 1-1 Leeds
Eventful last day in the Championship - Newcastle are champions. But let us know your thoughts on the game, Leeds fans, and what you want to see happen over the summer - it's @WYSdaily on Twitter.
Wigan 1-1 Leeds
Just waiting for final confirmation from Villa Park on who will take the title...
A great connection
Wigan 1-1 Leeds
Adam Pope
BBC West Yorkshire Sport
The management team, the players - they're all hugging each other, and the Leeds fans have all stayed. They're all clapping and cheering on the team. It's been another really phenomenal effort.
Leeds have built bridges
Wigan 1-1 Leeds
Katherine Hannah
BBC West Yorkshire Sport
The players are throwing their shirts to the fans, and the atmosphere in that stand - it's kind of reaffirmed that bridges have been built this season. It's now about building blocks, and having a full summer of certainty - not waiting months for something as obvious as a head coach to come in place.
Garry Monk has revived Leeds
Wigan 1-1 Leeds
Adam Pope
BBC West Yorkshire Sport
A nice moment, as Garry Monk goes out to the edge of the penalty area and waves to the Leeds fans. Let's hope this is not the end - but whatever happens, he's done a superb job of reviving this club.
Noel's verdict
Wigan 1-1 Leeds
Noel Whelan
Ex-Leeds United striker
The first half was disappointing and lacked intensity - it was about salvaging that and giving the team the chance to save themselves. And they did - but Leeds can't keep turning up for 45 minutes. We say that every single week.
By being really positive and driving into space, O'Kane wins a penalty - any kind of contact in that area gives you a chance of a spot kick.
BreakingFULL TIME: WIGAN ATHLETIC 1-1 LEEDS UNITED
That's it - stay with us for all the post-match reaction on where Leeds go next. Tweet @WYSdaily or text 81333 and start your message with WYS.
Wigan 1-1 Leeds
Green punches away and Max Power's subsequent volley goes wide - as we enter the final 30 seconds of the season, like the New Year's Eve countdown...
Wigan 1-1 Leeds
Crocodile and shark inflatables have joined the dolphin / killer whale. Noel says the dolphin is part of the killer whale family. Every day's a school day with Noel.
Wigan 1-1 Leeds
Power heads on, looking for Bogle - Green comes out to avert the danger, but Rob Green's faced so many one-on-ones today. Ayling later hacks Bogle down and Wigan have a free kick on the edge of the area.
Wigan 1-1 Leeds
Three added minutes.
Wigan 1-1 Leeds
45 days until the fixtures come out, and 90 until next season gets underway. Lots of time to build, Leeds fans.
Wigan 1-1 Leeds
Gilks collects from Phillips' free kick - as Leeds look to build on halfway. Coyle's flick heralds good link-up play with Phillips, but the pair run out of pitch as they take too many touches.
Wigan 1-1 Leeds
Adam Pope
BBC West Yorkshire Sport
He's been a shining light for me, this season, has Berardi. Bartley is still my Player of the Year, and you have to thank Wood for his contribution - but it's just refreshing to have so many candidates to pick from.
Wigan 1-1 Leeds
Ayling looks for the run of Berardi but the Leeds man is fouled, mid-run, outside the box.
Wigan 1-1 Leeds
Phillips battles to win the ball back but he's fouled - free kick Leeds, ten yards from halfway.
Wigan 1-1 Leeds
Bogle wins the ball ahead of Ayling - Coyle slips, though, and it breaks out to the far left. Powell's ball in top is met by Berardi before Roofe draws the foul from Bruce.